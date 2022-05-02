Valery Gerasimov, Russia’s top military commander has reportedly been injured and evacuated from Ukraine.

Gerasimov was wounded during intense fighting in Izyum, in the Kharhiv region of Ukraine.

It is reported that the 66-year-old commander suffered ‘a shrapnel wound in the upper third of the right leg without a bone fracture’.

The Russian army’s chief of staff was flown out of Izyum near Kharkiv with shrapnel wounds to Belgorod, where Russian military site was hit today in a suspected Ukrainian strike

Gerasimov had been deployed on April 27 to oversee the Russian advancement in the Donbas region and in eastern Ukraine.

The conflict in the region which started in February has intensified even further in recent weeks amid Russia’s assault in eastern Ukraine.