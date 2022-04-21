With the Metaverse still in its infant stage, now is a favourable time for investors to get involved and increase their chances of making money through long-term crypto investments. Below we will consider the potential benefits of investing in three unique cryptocurrencies – Parody Coin (PARO), Safemoon (SAFEMOON), and The Sandbox (SAND).

Parody Coin (PARO)

A new deflationary utility token, Parody Coin (PARO) is currently in the midst of its initial presale. Built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Parody Coin (PARO) has three notable key elements – Parody Swap, Parody Bridge, and Parody Market.

Parody Swap allows users to conveniently swap crypto along any blockchain for the corresponding amount of Parody coins. Coins can also be transferred to other blockchains through the Parody Bridge. Additionally, their marketplace allows for the creation of Parody NFTs – imitations of other popular NFTs – which can then be minted by Parody holders.

A principal, appealing component of their vision is to create many opportunities where users can be rewarded for their participation in the Paroverse. The Paroflection mechanism will allow users to earn the native PARO token, whilst users can also produce earnings in any BEP-20 token through the ParoRewards system.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON)

Another token on the Binance Smart Chain is SafeMoon (SAFEMOON). Although SafeMoon has not been doing so well in the past few months, likely due to inflation and the upsurge of interest rates, it is expected that with the rise of Decentralised Finance the coin will experience a significant leap in value.

Despite SafeMoon’s downward trend in 2022, looking at its overall journey in the past 12 months, early investors have been fortunate in making a sizable return of 8x their money.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) will now transfer to the second stage of its expansion, focussing on merging with the Metaverse and the NFT marketplace. By the end of 2023, many aspects of the Metaverse will have significantly developed to a more advanced stage; if SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) manages to grow simultaneously and successfully immerse itself into the Metaverse, the token’s price could rise swiftly by winning the attention of a huge number of users.

The Sandbox (SAND)

Launched in 2011, The Sandbox (SAND) is a virtual world based on blockchain technology, providing a decentralised platform for game-playing. Their revolutionary creative prototype allows users to play-to-earn (P2E), selling and buying digital assets whilst simultaneously playing games. Users can buy their own plots of land directly from Sandbox or through platforms such as OpenSea. Land bought can be rented out to other players, and can even be merged with other users’ to create districts or estates.

Another attractive aspect of The Sandbox (SAND) are its 3D editors – games can be produced and animated by players through the use of these editors, and can then be sold for SAND tokens. SAND is Sandbox’s own digital currency. As well as monetising digital assets, SAND also allows players to contribute to the development of The Sandbox (SAND) platform, through acting as a governance token which allows users to take part in decision-making procedures.

The above information provided is for educational purposes only. Due to the volatility of the cryptocurrency market, it is advised that investors should maintain a level of caution when venturing into this world.

