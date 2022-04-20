The departure of Dick Kramer OFR took several Nigerians, especially the stakeholders in the nation’s corporate space, by surprise, as many are still morning.

Aged 82, Kramer was described as a top management expert and unarguably, the patriarch of management consulting in Nigeria.

Below are feats and information you need to know about a man that was deeply passionate about the growth and development of Nigeria:

His keen intellect helped to stimulate the growth of Nigeria’s corporate environment and financial sector and his tireless efforts helped birth the Nigerian Economic Summit in 1993.

Although not born a Nigerian, Kramer was deeply passionate about the growth and development of Nigeria and he did this by contributing tirelessly to the grooming of generations of management consultants to world-class standards and leaving an indelible mark in the sands of time.

NESG stated that his forthrightness and doggedness in paving the way for a globally competitive economy and business environment for Nigeria, despite the odds, will always inspire it.

Kramer has been a popular name in Nigeria’s corporate environment for over forty years and has traversed the financial sector.

Dick, as he is popularly known by mentee and acquaintance, came to Nigeria, saw and conquered, which had been his adopted home for so long.

Dick Kramer, who was a former Managing Partner, at Arthur Andersen & Co, succeeded in grooming generations of management consultants to world-class standards, and in the process, has left an indelible mark in the sands of time.

Kramer was the Chairman of African Capital Alliance, an organization that has pioneered the management of private equity investments in high potential sectors of the Nigerian economy.

The trained accountant earned an MBA from Harvard Business School before joining Arthur Andersen in 1958 where he worked in all areas of the firm’s practice in the USA, Latin America, Middle East, Europe, India as well as Africa. He became the founding Managing Partner of the firm in Nigeria in 1978.

Upon his retirement in 1994, Dick remained in Nigeria to consult, invest and continue community service activities.

He is a member of the Lagos Business School Advisory Board and the American Business Council. Mr Kramer joined the Board of Directors of Union Bank as a Non-Executive Director in 2012.

His other achievements include Recipient, Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR); Founder and first Vice-Chairman, Nigeria Economic Summit Group President, Harvard Business School Association of Nigeria (HBSAN); Head, Technical Team and Member of Vision 2010 Committee; Recipient, Zik Prize in Professional Leadership.

He later established Andersen Consulting Nigeria, which morphed into Accenture Nigeria.

He is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA – 1960) and became an Associate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ACA) in 1979.

Dick was actively involved in consulting, and his views are widely respected. As the Chairman of African Capital Alliance, the premier private equity firm, Dick raised the bar of management consulting in a way that has rubbed off on companies in the country.

Dick founded or has been actively involved in the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, the Enabling Environment Forum, Vision 2010, the Nigerian – American Chamber of Commerce, the Lagos Business School and Ikoyi Club 1938, amongst other organisations, where he was a trustee for several years.

Dick holds a national honour. His work at professional and community levels has impacted positively so many people and institutions, as well as the country.

He has been on the Editorial Advisory Board, as well as the Board of Directors of BusinessDay, Nigeria’s business daily, for several years.