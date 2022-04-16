Bukky George is the first recipient of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria Board of Fellow’s Award for Excellence in Community Pharmacy, and she did not get this recognition by sitting back in her armchair, sipping wine and chewing some nuts. It has been decades of hardwork, grit and tenacity.

Childhood/Educational Background

Bukky was born in 1970 to Mr and Mrs Fajemirokun, in Lawanson, Lagos State. She describes herself as a ‘home-girl’ who spent her early years in the Surulere-Mushin axis. She was the ninth of thirty-six children her father had.

In a large family where there are no silver spoons to be shared around, education is usually not a guaranteed right and often the mothers must throw their weight behind their children. Bukky’s mother threw in her support, ensuring that she went to school.

After completing her secondary education at Queen’s College, Yaba in 1987, she got admitted into the University of Lagos to study Pharmacy and by 1992, she had graduated top of her class and bagged a B. Pharm. degree.

Garnering experience

Bukky started getting industry experience from the point she interned with the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH). When it was time for her National Youth Service Corps stint, she was posted to GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc. (then known as Smith Kline Beecham) where she served out the year in units like sales, production and quality control. Afterwards, she worked briefly with May and Baker Nigeria Plc. as a medical representative, before returning to GSK as a medical representative.

She majorly had to relate with clients and medical practitioners through presentations, exhibitions, as well as marketing, and George would later admit that this role equipped her with skills which would come in handy much later in her retail business. She put in the required work and won best sales representative several times.

According to her, “I loved organizing; I was enterprising, and always paid great attention to detail, which is some of the key success factors of a retailer.”

By the time she resigned in 1999, she had risen to the level of an Assistant Manager.

The early days of HealthPlus

After about four years of working, Bukky incorporated HealthPlus Limited in 1996, but it did not become fully functional until 1999 when she resigned from her job. George brought in the same diligence she had put into her job, determined to grow the small store in Ikeja to become an industry brand. HealthPlus retailed products ranging from medicine to nutritional supplements, home medical equipment, mobility aids and natural remedy products.

Many years after, and with several branches and hundreds of employees across Nigeria and Africa, George could nod her head at her successes. It was time to move on to the next challenge – Casabella.

Founding Casabella International

Bukky George incorporated and established Casabella International, a retail chain outfit, in 2008. The Casabella store focused on beauty and grooming products ranging from creams to soaps, fragrances, hair extensions, and the likes.

Speaking in an interview, George noted that her ability to focus on one sector accelerated her success. “You need focus. A lot of people don’t focus. I don’t do that, I run HealthPlus pharmacy, the sister company is called Casabella Beauty, so they are health and beauty, or let’s say pharmacy and beauty; they are both retail.”

With this advantage, it was easy for Casabella to ride on the success of HealthPlus, using the same manpower, processes and procedures without having to create a new structure, thus breaking even in record time.

Holding on to HealthPlus amid a takeover attempt

In 2020, there was a recorded takeover attempt by some agents of Alta Semper Capital, who started parading themselves as Executive Directors of HealthPlus, and trying to involve themselves in the day to day management. There was even an attempt to terminate George’s position as CEO. She instituted legal action and secured a court injunction that set the records straight.

This was the fallout of a failed business collaboration between Alta Semper Capital and HealthPlus, which was said to be riddled with delayed funding, breached agreements, unmet expectations, dwindling inventory and more. The investment into HealthPlus was meant to enable the company capture the pent-up demand for high-quality yet affordable medicines, healthcare products and beauty supplies, to rapidly expand the company’s footprint across Nigeria, establish a distribution centre, develop B2B channels and e-commerce. Alta Semper Capital undertook to commit USD18 million into HealthPlus whilst retaining Mrs Bukky George as CEO.

Other interests and positions

George has a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) from the Lagos Business School and is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School too. She is registered with the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria, Royal Pharmaceutical Society of Great Britain, and general Pharmaceutical Council U.K.

Bukky George sits on the boards of several companies including the Sanofi Pharmacy Advisory Board where she is Chairman, and Women in Management and Business (WIMBIZ) where she is an Associate Member. She is a member of the Pharma Strategic Committee, a body that oversees the affairs of the Nigerian Pharmaceutical industry.

She has delivered lectures to different audiences (both religious and entrepreneurial). In 2012, she was invited as a panellist to the IFC Euro Week in Frankfurt, Germany. George was also selected for the Fortune 500 Global Women’s Mentoring Program in 2014.

Bukky George was selected as one of the 23 leaders from 18 emerging economies to participate in the 2014 Fortune/U.S. State Department Global Women’s Mentoring program. In the same month, she joined the President, World Bank Group; CEO, The Goldman Sachs Group; and CEO, IFC on a panel to discuss Access to Capital for Women Entrepreneurs and the signing of The Women Entrepreneurs Opportunity Facility- the first-ever global finance facility dedicated exclusively to women-owned small and medium-sized enterprises. She has also served as the Chairman of the selection committee for the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women Entrepreneurship Programme at EDC.

Awards and recognitions

Bukky George has won the Harvard Business School Association of Nigeria (HBSAN) Leadership Awards for the Entrepreneurship Category. She has also won Woman Entrepreneur of the Year (Access Bank); Finalist, EY Entrepreneur of the Year; and Finalist in the Business Woman of the Year Category of the CNBC All African Business Leaders Awards.