FirstBank, Nigeria’s leading financial inclusion services provider has urged its customers to take advantage of the Bank’s ongoing Verve Card campaign designed to reward customers for their continued usage of the Verve debit Card.

The Eight-week promo which is scheduled to end on Wednesday, 30 March 2022, is currently approaching its final week with 1,850 winners so far and 651 winners to go.

The promo was targeted at customers to win various prizes including N20,000 Cash Prize, N10,000 Cash Prize, N10,000 worth of airtime; power generating sets, refrigerator, cooking gas and the grand prize of a brand-new car. Customers are being rewarded on a weekly and monthly basis.

In every week of the promo, 200 customers who carry out a minimum of 2 transactions with their Verve debit card stand a chance to win N10,000.00 worth of airtime, cash prizes of N10,000 and N20,000.

100 customers who perform a minimum of 8 transactions within 4 weeks with their Verve debit card will be rewarded with either a Generator set, Refrigerator, Gas Cooker or N50,000 cash prize every four weeks.

A Grand prize of a brand-new car will also be won by a lucky customer who performs a minimum of 16 transactions during the campaign period.

So far, however, 651 prizes are left to be won. 200 people to win 10,000 cash, 200 customers to win N10,000 worth of airtime and 200 customers to win N20,000 cash. In addition, 50 customers are to win various household items (Generator, table top refrigerator and Gas Cooker) for the second month N50k.

Finally, 1 customer is to win the star prize of a brand new 2022 Suzuki S-Presso car for transacting 16 times during the period of the promo.

What the Bank is saying

Chuma Ezirim, FirstBank’s Group Executive, e-Business & Retail Products said, “We are happy with the ongoing verve debit card promo designed to appreciate customers for their continued usage and adoption of the card for various digitally-driven transactions.

“With the promo being instrumental to reinforcing the value placed by customers on its versatile capabilities, we encourage the continued usage of the verve card as it is a card offering that promotes safe, convenient and rewarding digital banking service to customers.”

The Verve debit card is a Naira-denominated debit card that offers a convenient, fast, and secured payment for goods and services. It is accepted on all channels connected to the Verve International network where the Interswitch/ Verve logo is displayed; ATMs, POS and Web in Nigeria.

The Bank’s Verve debit Cards make up a notable percentage of the industry’s base. Hence, this Promo is aimed at appreciating our cardholders while growing the bank’s card adoption and usage.

Visit the nearest FirstBank branch today to pick up your Verve card and start getting rewarded!

About FirstBank

First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank) is the premier Bank in West Africa and the leading financial inclusion services provider in Nigeria for 128 years.

With over 750 business locations and over 150,000 Banking Agents spread across 99% of the 774 Local Government Areas in Nigeria, FirstBank provides a comprehensive range of retail and corporate financial services to serve its over 30 million customers. The Bank has an international presence through its subsidiaries, FBNBank (UK) Limited in London and Paris, FBNBank in the Republic of Congo, Ghana, The Gambia, Guinea, Sierra-Leone and Senegal, as well as a Representative Office in Beijing.

The Bank has been handy at promoting digital payment in the country and has issued over 10million cards, the first bank to achieve such a milestone in the country. FirstBank’s cashless transaction drive extends to having more than 10million people on its USSD Quick Banking service through the nationally renowned *894# Banking code and over 4.5 million people on FirstMobile platform.

Since its establishment in 1894, FirstBank has consistently built relationships with customers focusing on the fundamentals of good corporate governance, strong liquidity, optimised risk management and leadership. Over the years, the Bank has led the financing of private investment in infrastructure development in the Nigerian economy by playing key roles in the Federal Government’s privatisation and commercialisation schemes. With its global reach, FirstBank provides prospective investors wishing to explore the vast business opportunities that are available in Nigeria, an internationally competitive world-class brand and a credible financial partner.

FirstBank has been named “Most Valuable Bank Brand in Nigeria” six times in a row (2011 – 2016) by the globally renowned “The Banker Magazine” of the Financial Times Group; “Best Retail Bank in Nigeria” for seven consecutive years (2011 – 2017) by the Asian Banker International Excellence in Retail Financial Services Awards and “Best Bank in Nigeria” by Global Finance for 15 years. Our brand purpose is always to put customers, partners and stakeholders at the heart of our business, even as we standardise customer experience and excellence in financial solutions across sub-Saharan Africa, in consonance with our brand vision “To be the partner of the first choice in building your future”. Our brand promise is always to deliver the ultimate “gold standard” of value and excellence. This commitment is anchored on our inherent values of passion, partnership and people, to position You First in every respect.