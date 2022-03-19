The Chairman of the National Association of Securities Dealers’ (NASD), Mr. Olutola Mobolurin has sold off a significant portion of his shareholding in the OTC Exchange, according to a statement seen by Nairametrics.

Mr. Mobolurin, who recently turned 70 and has served on the Board of the exchange since 2013, holds over 21 million shares of NASD.

NASD Plc is a Securities Exchange registered by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to operate a formal Over-The-Counter (OTC) market in Nigeria.

What you should know

According to the NASD’s most recent annual report, the Chairman owns approximately 21,490,311 (twenty-one million, four hundred and ninety, three hundred and eleven) shares in the NASD, amounting to 4.84% ownership of the Exchange’s total shares outstanding of 444,204,388.

The report of the Chairman’s divestment in his shareholding of NASD, comes ahead of the Securities Exchange’s Annual General Meeting for the year 2022, which is expected to take place later in June of this year.

The divestment, which coincides with the Chairman’s platinum jubilee celebrations, raises the question of whether he will step down from the Exchange’s Board of Directors.

Mr. Mobolurin is known in the stockbroking community as one of the “smartest men in the room,” and during his tenure, NASD Plc experienced many positive changes.

He is the exchange’s first chairman, and he increased turnover, introduced technological advances, and established the NASD exchange as a key player in the stock market.