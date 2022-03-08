As the world celebrates international women’s day today, women around the world are seen striking an X pose to represent this year’s international women’s day theme.

The 2022 international women’s day themed, “break the bias” marks this year’s special event which is usually celebrated on every 8th of March by people around the world.

According to the website of international women’s day, whether deliberate or unconscious, the bias makes it difficult for women to move ahead. Knowing that bias exists isn’t enough, action is needed to level the playing field.

As the world celebrates women, let’s take a look at a few top female CEOs in Nigeria that have risen through the ranks to get to the top of the food chain by highlighting their journey through success.

Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe CEO, Fidelity Bank

On January 1, 2021, she was appointed Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank.

Mrs Onyeali-Ikpe is the first female managing director and chief executive officer of Fidelity Bank Nigeria.

Prior to that, she was the Executive Director, Lagos and southwest between 2015- 2020 where she was saddled with the responsibility of overseeing the bank’s business in the six states of the southwest region.

She is a Senior Member (HCIB) of The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) who has over 30 years of experience across various banks which includes Standard Chartered Bank Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and Citizens International Bank Limited.

As stated on her Fidelity Bank profile, she has been involved in the structuring of transactions in various sectors including oil & gas, manufacturing, aviation, real estate and exports.

She holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) and Master of Laws (LLM) degrees from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and Kings College, London, respectively.

Miriam Olusanya CEO Guaranty Trust Bank

Mrs Olusnaya is a banker with over 21 years experience. In 1998, she joined GTB as an executive trainee but has risen through the ranks holding strategic positions.

Before she was appointed CEO of the bank, she was the Group Treasurer and Head of Wholesale Banking. Mrs Olusanya also serves on the Board of Guaranty Trust Bank (Gambia) Limited as a non-executive director.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy from the University of Ibadan and an MBA in Finance and Accounting from the University of Liverpool in the UK.

Yemisi Edun, CEO/MD, FCMB

In 2021, Yemisi Edun was appointed the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the First City Monument Bank (FCMB).

Prior to this appointment, she was the Executive Director/Chief Financial Officer of the bank and previously served as the acting Managing Director.

Mrs Edun is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria who has over 30 years work experience In various sectors.

She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from the University of Ife, Ile-Ife and a Master’s degree in International Accounting and Finance from the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom.

She began her career in 1987 with Akintola Williams Deloitte (member firm of Deloitte Touché Tohmatsu) in 1987, focusing on Corporate Finance activities.

She joined FCMB in 2000 as Divisional Head of Internal Audit and Control; afterwards, she became the Chief Financial Officer of the Bank.

She is a certified Financial Analyst (CFA) Charter holder. She is also an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers; an Associate Member of the Institute of Taxation of Nigeria; a Member of Information Systems Audit and Control, U.S.A; and a Certified Information Systems Auditor.

Owen Diana Omogiafo, CEO/ Transcorp Hotels Plc

In March 2020, Mrs Omogiafo was appointed the President/CEO, Transnational Corp of Nigeria.

Prior to that, she was the Managing Director/CEO Of Transcorp Hotels Plc from January 2019-March 2020.

She was the Executive Director of Corporate Services at Transnational Corp of Nigeria between July 2018- December 2018.

She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Benin and a master’s degree from the London School of Economics & Political Science.