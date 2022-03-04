Nascon Allied Industries Plc has announced a final dividend payment of N0.40 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share for the financial year ended December 2021.

This takes the total dividend to N0.80 kobo, made up of the interim dividend of N0.40 per share which was paid on the 31st of May 2021, and a final dividend of N0.40 per ordinary share, yet to be approved by shareholders of the company and subject to appropriate withholding tax, with a qualification date of May 5th, 2022.

According to the disclosure filed with the Exchange (NGX), shareholders are to ensure their names are registered in the Register of Members by the qualification date of Thursday, May 5th, 2022.

On Monday, June 6, 2022, the dividend which amounts to N1.06 billion will be disbursed electronically to ordinary shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at Thursday, May 5th 2022, and those who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.

The company’s registrar is Meristem Registrars and the e-dividend mandate form can be downloaded or filled online on the registrar’s website.

Nascon Allied Industries Plc has 2,649,438,378 outstanding shares and a market capitalization of N35 billion at the time of filing this report. The company’s shares opened trading on 4th of March, 2022 at N13.20 per share and closed at N13.20 per share.

What you should know

Nascon Allied Industries Plc had released its Audited Full Year 2021 financial results earlier, for the period ended 31 December, 2021, reporting a profit of N2.97 billion, representing 10% increase year on year. Revenue of N33.28 billion was reported in the full-year period compared to N28.01 billion in the same period of 2020.

Earnings per share was recorded as N1.12 kobo against N1.02 kobo recorded in the corresponding period of 2020.

Year-to-date, the company’s shares remained unchanged at N13.20 as at the time of writing this report.