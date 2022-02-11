Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Paul T. Oki as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the company.

The company notified the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and shareholders of the appointment through a disclosure signed by the company’s secretary, Saratu Umar Garba.

The disclosure further stated that the appointment of Mr. Oki has been approved by the National Insurance Commission, as required.

What you should know about Paul T. Oki

Mr. Paul T. Oki, according to the disclosure, combines over twenty-three (23) years of hands-on experience and expertise from strategic business partnerships, company law, compliance and public policy; acquired from providing advisory services to various Nigerian, U.S. and European clients on significant cross-border transactions and business partnerships in Company Law, Telecommunications, Aviation, Energy and other areas of Commercial Law.

It further states that he is a seasoned local and international bureaucrat, who remains a valued consultant to international risk management establishments providing due diligence and compliance advice on Nigerian businesses.

Earning his LLB from the prominent University of Benin in 1997 and being called to the Nigerian Bar in 1998, Paul is also a member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the Nigerian Corporate Counsel Forum (CCF), a pioneer member of the Governing Council of the Section on Business Law (SBL) a member of the International Bar Association, (IBA) and the Commonwealth Lawyers Association (CLA).

He is also the former Legal Adviser of the Nigerian Gas Association (NGA) and a former Director and Company Secretary of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA). Conclusively, the company’s disclosure states that Mr. Oki has distinguished himself in various high-level advisory roles for the Federal and State government(s) of Nigeria; serving diligently as a member on several ministerial committees.