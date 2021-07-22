As audited accounts start to trickle in, companies will propose dividend payments to their shareholders as recommended by their respective boards of directors. It is also important to track these announcements to know who is eligible to collect the dividend, when it will be approved and when it will be paid. Dividend payment also affects share prices.

This page will be updated from time to time.

Legend

Date announced – The date the company announced dividends evidenced by a corporate action published on the website of the NSE.

Dividend during the year – This represents all the dividend announcements made by a company in a given year.

Total dividends – This is the summation of a company’s interim dividend (often announced in a prior year) and the final dividend announced following the publishing of full-year annual report (after announced in the first quarter of the year).

Qualification date – Shareholders who own shares as of this date will receive dividends. If you buy shares and want to receive dividends make sure it is at least three days before this date. Shares get transferred to you on the basis of the T+3 rule (the date you bought plus 3 working days).

Payment date – This is when the dividend will be paid to you, either via post (dividend warrants) or direct credit to your bank accounts (e-dividend).

Closure of Register – Only shareholders who own shares listed in their register before this date will be paid dividends.

2020 Dividends from companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange

wdt_ID Company Date Announced Interim (DPS) Final dividend (DPS) Total dividend Bonus Closure Date AGM Date Payment Date Qualification date 1 Total Nigeria Plc 19/07/2021 4 Nil 16th - 20th August 2021 NA 13/09/2021 13/08/2021 2 Learn Africa Plc 06/07/2021 0 0.15 0.15 Nil 11th October 2021 21st october 2021 22/10/2021 08/10/2021 3 Redstar Express Plc 29/06/2021 0 0.05 0.05 1 for 33 6th - 10th September 2021 16th September 2021 23/09/2021 03/09/2021 4 University Press 29/06/2021 0 0.05 0.05 Nil 1st September 2021 23rd September 2021 23/09/2021 5 Tripple Gee and Company Plc 30/06/2021 0 0.07 0.07 Nil 24th August 2021 9th September 2021 15/09/2021 6 Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc 30/06/2021 0 1.65 1.65 Nil 16th August 2021 8th September 2021 09/09/2021 7 Smart Products Nigeria Plc 01/07/2021 0 0.10 0.10 Nil 19th - 26th July 2021 19th August 2021 25/08/2021 16/07/2021 8 Lasaco Assurance 29/06/2021 0 0.10 0.10 Nil 6th August 2021 26th August 2021 30/08/2021 9 Conoil Plc 31/05/2021 0 1.50 1.50 Nil 5th July 2021 To be Announced 10 Honeywell Flour Mill Plc 28/05/2021 0 0.07 0.07 Nil 6th September 2021 23rd September 2021 23/09/2021 Company Date Announced Interim (DPS) Final dividend (DPS) Total dividend Bonus Closure Date AGM Date Payment Date Qualification date

