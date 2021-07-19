The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 169,532 confirmed cases.
On the 18th of July 2021, 203 new confirmed cases and one death was recorded in Nigeria.
To date, 169,532 cases have been confirmed, 164,699 cases have been discharged and 2,127 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
A total of 2.36 million tests have been carried out as of 15th July 2021 compared to 2.32 million tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 18th July 2021
- Total Number of Cases – 169,532
- Total Number Discharged – 164,699
- Total Deaths – 2,127
- Total Tests Carried out – 2,362,757
According to the NCDC, the 203 new cases are reported from 6 states- Lagos (186), Edo (4), Oyo (4), Rivers (4), FCT (3), and Kwara (2).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 60,936, followed by Abuja (19,924), Kaduna (9,127), Plateau (9,068), Rivers (7,411), Oyo (6,906), Edo (4,910), Ogun (4,723), Kano (4,006), Ondo (3,497), Kwara (3,158), Delta (2,654), Osun (2,578), Enugu (2,482), Nasarawa (2,384), Gombe (2,114), Katsina (2,110), Ebonyi (2,039), Akwa Ibom (1,971) Anambra (1,909), and Abia (1,693).
Imo State has recorded 1,661 cases, Bauchi (1,549), Benue (1,366), Borno (1,344), Adamawa (1,134), Taraba (1,001), Niger (935), Bayelsa (906), Ekiti (893), Sokoto (775), Jigawa (536), Yobe (478), Kebbi (450), Cross River (402), Zamfara (244), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operation from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
On 26th January 2021, the Federal Government announced the extension of the guidelines of phase 3 of the eased lockdown by one month following the rising cases of the coronavirus disease in the country and the expiration of phase 3 of the eased lockdown.
On 28th February 2021, the federal government confirmed that the first tranche of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in Nigeria on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021.
On Tuesday, 2nd March 2021, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency announced the arrival of the expected COVAX Astrazeneca/Oxford covid-19 vaccines.
On Saturday, 6th March 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo received vaccination against the covid-19 at the State House in Abuja.
