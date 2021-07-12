As audited accounts start to trickle in, companies will propose dividend payments to their shareholders as recommended by their respective boards of directors. It is also important to track these announcements to know who is eligible to collect the dividend, when it will be approved and when it will be paid. Dividend payment also affects share prices.

This page will be updated from time to time.

Legend

Date announced – The date the company announced dividends evidenced by a corporate action published on the website of the NSE.

Dividend during the year – This represents all the dividend announcements made by a company in a given year.

Total dividends – This is the summation of a company’s interim dividend (often announced in a prior year) and the final dividend announced following the publishing of full-year annual report (after announced in the first quarter of the year).

Qualification date – Shareholders who own shares as of this date will receive dividends. If you buy shares and want to receive dividends make sure it is at least three days before this date. Shares get transferred to you on the basis of the T+3 rule (the date you bought plus 3 working days).

Payment date – This is when the dividend will be paid to you, either via post (dividend warrants) or direct credit to your bank accounts (e-dividend).

Closure of Register – Only shareholders who own shares listed in their register before this date will be paid dividends.

You can also scroll sideways to view the rest of the columns if using a mobile phone.

2020 Dividends from companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange

Calculate Dividends

List of dividends 2021

wdt_ID Company Date Announced Interim (DPS) Final dividend (DPS) Total dividend Share price (9th April 2021) Dividend yield (9th April 2021) Bonus Closure Date AGM Date Payment Date Qualification date 1 Jaiz Bank Plc 08/04/2021 0 0.03 0.03 0.63 0.05 Nil 11th - 18th June 2021 TO be communicated To be advised 10/06/2021 2 Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc 31/03/2021 0 0.13 0.13 2.20 0.06 Nil 14th July 2021 30th July 2021 30th July 2021 3 Fidson Healthcare Plc 31/03/2021 0 0.25 0.25 4.75 0.05 Nil 8th - 14th July 2021 22nd July 2021 23rd July 2021 07/07/2021 4 Presco Plc 07/04/2021 0 2.00 2.00 72.00 0.03 Nil 7th July 2021 21st July 2021 26th July 2021 06/07/2021 5 McNichols Consolidated Plc 31/03/2021 0 0.03 0.03 0.80 0.04 Nil 1st July 2021 29th July 2021 5th August 2021 6 UAC of Nigeria Plc 31/03/2021 0 1.20 1.20 9.30 0.13 Nil 15th-21st June 2021 30th June 2021 1st July 2021 14/06/2021 7 Beta Glass Plc 31/03/2021 0 1.04 1.04 54.00 0.02 Nil 11th-18th June 2021 1st July 2021 2nd July 2021 10/06/2021 8 Stanbic IBTC Holdings 31/03/2021 0.00 0.00 48.30 0.00 1 for 6 11th June 2021 27th May 2021 Nil 9 Living Trust Mortgage Bank Plc 29/03/2021 0 0.01 0.01 0.68 0.01 Nil 9th June 2021 To be advised To be advised 10 BOC gases Nigeria Plc 30/03/2021 0 0.05 0.05 13.61 0.00 Nil 7th - 10th June 2021 24th June 2021 25th June 2021 04/06/2021 Company Date Announced Interim (DPS) Final dividend (DPS) Total dividend Share price (9th April 2021) Dividend yield (9th April 2021) Bonus Closure Date AGM Date Payment Date Qualification date

