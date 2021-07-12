As audited accounts start to trickle in, companies will propose dividend payments to their shareholders as recommended by their respective boards of directors. It is also important to track these announcements to know who is eligible to collect the dividend, when it will be approved and when it will be paid. Dividend payment also affects share prices.
This page will be updated from time to time.
Legend
Date announced – The date the company announced dividends evidenced by a corporate action published on the website of the NSE.
Dividend during the year – This represents all the dividend announcements made by a company in a given year.
Total dividends – This is the summation of a company’s interim dividend (often announced in a prior year) and the final dividend announced following the publishing of full-year annual report (after announced in the first quarter of the year).
Qualification date – Shareholders who own shares as of this date will receive dividends. If you buy shares and want to receive dividends make sure it is at least three days before this date. Shares get transferred to you on the basis of the T+3 rule (the date you bought plus 3 working days).
Payment date – This is when the dividend will be paid to you, either via post (dividend warrants) or direct credit to your bank accounts (e-dividend).
Closure of Register – Only shareholders who own shares listed in their register before this date will be paid dividends.
You can also scroll sideways to view the rest of the columns if using a mobile phone.
2020 Dividends from companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange
List of dividends 2021
|wdt_ID
|Company
|Date Announced
|Interim (DPS)
|Final dividend (DPS)
|Total dividend
|Share price (9th April 2021)
|Dividend yield (9th April 2021)
|Bonus
|Closure Date
|AGM Date
|Payment Date
|Qualification date
|1
|Jaiz Bank Plc
|08/04/2021
|0
|0.03
|0.03
|0.63
|0.05
|Nil
|11th - 18th June 2021
|TO be communicated
|To be advised
|10/06/2021
|2
|Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc
|31/03/2021
|0
|0.13
|0.13
|2.20
|0.06
|Nil
|14th July 2021
|30th July 2021
|30th July 2021
|3
|Fidson Healthcare Plc
|31/03/2021
|0
|0.25
|0.25
|4.75
|0.05
|Nil
|8th - 14th July 2021
|22nd July 2021
|23rd July 2021
|07/07/2021
|4
|Presco Plc
|07/04/2021
|0
|2.00
|2.00
|72.00
|0.03
|Nil
|7th July 2021
|21st July 2021
|26th July 2021
|06/07/2021
|5
|McNichols Consolidated Plc
|31/03/2021
|0
|0.03
|0.03
|0.80
|0.04
|Nil
|1st July 2021
|29th July 2021
|5th August 2021
|6
|UAC of Nigeria Plc
|31/03/2021
|0
|1.20
|1.20
|9.30
|0.13
|Nil
|15th-21st June 2021
|30th June 2021
|1st July 2021
|14/06/2021
|7
|Beta Glass Plc
|31/03/2021
|0
|1.04
|1.04
|54.00
|0.02
|Nil
|11th-18th June 2021
|1st July 2021
|2nd July 2021
|10/06/2021
|8
|Stanbic IBTC Holdings
|31/03/2021
|0.00
|0.00
|48.30
|0.00
|1 for 6
|11th June 2021
|27th May 2021
|Nil
|9
|Living Trust Mortgage Bank Plc
|29/03/2021
|0
|0.01
|0.01
|0.68
|0.01
|Nil
|9th June 2021
|To be advised
|To be advised
|10
|BOC gases Nigeria Plc
|30/03/2021
|0
|0.05
|0.05
|13.61
|0.00
|Nil
|7th - 10th June 2021
|24th June 2021
|25th June 2021
|04/06/2021
In this table, Interim Dividends were not considered in the calculation of yields. GTBank, Dangote Sugar, Zenith Bank, etc pay Interim Dividends. So their true yields are higher than as calculated.
Thank you for the upgrade of the List of dividends, it now contains more useful informations, kudos to Nairametrics for general improvements in every aspects