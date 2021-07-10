The 1,200 metric tons per day Dangote Tomato Processing Plant is currently running at just 20% capacity. This was disclosed by the Managing Director of the plant, Abdulkarim Kaita, in an interview with Bloomberg on Friday.

Kaita said that the company seeks to increase local tomato production from farmers to boost its capacity, adding that production has increased since 2017 when it had to reduce operations due to pests destroying tomatoes and affecting production.

What the MD said

“We haven’t been able to process enough quantity of tomato to make our operations successful.

At the moment, we are counting losses. The issue is that our production demand has not been met so far and we need to increase the volume of supply from the farmers, Most of the tomato farmers live in remote villages and that makes it difficult for vehicles to reach them,” Kaita said.

The company is now planning to create farming clusters next harvest season and is relying on a proposal by the central bank to provide credit to farmers to boost output.

“We’re optimistic that the 1,200 metric ton capacity production will be achieved because every season is a learning experience for us.

The move has helped to increase the number of farmers to 6,000 from 1,000 in the last harvest season, but supply still was just enough to meet 20% of the factory’s capacity. Each farmer can produce at least 40 metric tons a hectare,” he added.

Kaita went on to state that the plant currently processes 300 metric tons of tomatoes daily, the highest capacity it has achieved since 2015. However, this is still not enough as the overhead costs are still the same as they would have been if the plant was operating at full capacity.

Tomato processors also can’t import the berry to make up for erratic local supply as overseas purchase of the fruit is barred by the Central Bank of Nigeria, which refuses to provide dollars for import. That policy is also fueling inflation, which accelerated to 22.28% in May, about a four-year high.

In case you missed it

Nairametrics reported this week that the prices of major food items in Lagos markets continue to maintain an upward trajectory, as traders attribute the surge to the destruction of farm products caused by floods and the problem of insecurity in the northern parts of the country.

The price of a big basket of round-shaped tomatoes increased by 27% to sell for an average of N40,000 as against an initial average of N29,333.