Nigerians on microblogging site, Twitter are currently reacting to yet another investment platform promising juicy returns in a few days for its investors. Some days ago, the fraud racket of Brisk Capital was busted by men of the Nigerian Police Force, under the Special Fraud Unit, Lagos.

The platform, which is being endorsed by Nigerian Nollywood Actor, Nonso Diobi, and promoted by Instablog 9ja, has garnered a lot of negative reactions from Nigerians who have obviously become more cautious around such schemes.

The platform

The investment platform, named Millionaires Club, has the message below boldly written on its home page:

“The power to become a millionaire is in your hands. Start your journey to become a millionaire today by Joining over 68,000 people investing on the system and earn profit of 50% interest in 3 days for first investment and in 14 days for all subsequent investments.”

Very little is mentioned on how this 50% profit will be made in just 3 days, hence the suspicion from alert Nigerians.

Reactions

Negative reactions trail the tweet post made by Instablog, with reputable influencers warning against the decision to invest in such an investment platform. The criticisms span the platform itself, the Nollywood actor endorsing it, and finally, the Instablog platform for using their reach to enable such.

What you should know

Nairametrics earlier reported on the arrest of Dominic Joshua, the Chief Executive Officer of Brisk Capital Limited, an investment company that offered 60% returns on investment. He was accused of conning Nigerians to invest in Bitcoin, real estate, and a couple of other diversified portfolios.