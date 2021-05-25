Dominic Joshua, the Chief Executive Officer of Brisk Capital Limited, an investment company that offers 60% returns on investment, has been arrested by the special fraud unit of the Nigerian Police Force in Lagos, for allegedly diverting over N2 billion in investor funds.

The 21-year-old was accused of conning individuals to invest in Bitcoin, forex trading, real estate, and oil & gas with a promise of 60% return on investment.

READ:

He was arrested following petitions to the Unit by several investors and verified intelligence reports gathered on the activities of the company.

The Commissioner of Police in charge of the fraud unit, Anderson Bankole, said the funds which belong to over 500 investors were diverted to sponsor extravagant lifestyle, parties, exotic cars, luxury watches, and real estates in Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt.

READ: FBI arrests Nigerian, Abidemi Rufai for $350,000 Covid-19 unemployment benefits fraud

The commissioner also said that Joshua confessed to the crime but pleaded to be given time to return the monies.

“Some of the properties/items purchased with the diverted funds have been recovered as exhibits while the suspect will be charged to court as soon as the strike by Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) is called off,” Bankole said.

The commissioner also advised the public to be wary of investment/portfolio managers that promise very high returns on investments.