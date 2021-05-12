Business News
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 11th of May 2021, 47 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 165,515 confirmed cases.
To date, 165,515, cases have been confirmed, 156,358 cases have been discharged and 2,065 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory
A total of 1.94 million tests have been carried out as of 11th May 2021 compared to 1.91 million tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 11th May 2021,
- Total Number of Cases – 165,515
- Total Number Discharged – 156,358
- Total Deaths – 2,065
- Total Tests Carried out – 1,939,165
According to the NCDC, the 47 new cases are reported from 7 states-Adamawa (19), Lagos (16), Enugu (3), Kaduna (3), Akwa Ibom (2), Delta (2), and Abuja (2).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 58,615, followed by Abuja (19,838), Kaduna (9,068), Plateau (9,060), Rivers (7,132), Oyo (6,852), Edo (4,905), Ogun (4,680), Kano (3,961), Ondo (3,248), Kwara (3,122), Delta (2,623), Osun (2,575), Nasarawa (2,382), Enugu (2,401), Katsina (2,097), Gombe (2,034), Ebonyi (2,030), Anambra (1,909), Akwa Ibom (1,859), and Abia (1,689).
Imo State has recorded 1,657 cases, Bauchi (1,548), Borno (1,337), Benue (1,188), Adamawa (1,111), Taraba (974), Niger (930), Bayelsa (886), Ekiti (870), Sokoto (775), Jigawa (528), Kebbi (450), Cross River (394), Yobe (390), Zamfara (240), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
On 26th January 2021, the Federal Government announced the extension of the guidelines of phase 3 of the eased lockdown by one month following the rising cases of the coronavirus disease in the country and the expiration of phase 3 of the eased lockdown.
On 28th February 2021, the federal government confirmed that the first tranche of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in Nigeria on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021.
On Tuesday, 2nd March 2021, the National Primary health Care Development Agency announced the arrival of the expected COVX Astrazeneca/Oxford covid-19 vaccines.
On Saturday, 6th March 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo received vaccination against the covid-19 as the State House in Abuja.
Energy
Cybersecurity in Nigeria’s energy sector: Lessons from the “DarkSide”
The US DarkSide incident gives us a clue to how a group of unidentified individuals could remotely hold an entire country and its economy to ransom.
On Friday last week, America’s largest gasoline pipeline that runs from the Gulf Coast to the New York Harbor was hijacked by hackers who used ransomware in a cyberattack against the pipeline company. The pipeline, which supplies 2.5 million barrels of refined gasoline, diesel and jet fuel per day and provides almost half of the gasoline used on the US East Coast, is a key conduit for transporting fuels across major cities in the US.
DarkSide, which is responsible for the ransomware has access to the pipeline company data and is holding it hostage until its monetary demands are met. In the last few days since the hack, the US has faced significant ripple effects. The price of gas on the East Coast has risen by a couple of cents with the likelihood of further increase in the coming days. There are speculations of possible scarcity in some parts of the North-East, while places like North Carolina and Atlanta which are served by the pipeline are already experiencing pockets of scarcity.
The incident has led the President to relax fuel road transport laws to ensure that trucking of fuel from the Gulf Coast serves as a viable alternative. There are currently talks too of importing fuel from Europe to stem possible scarcity in the North-East that could result if the shutdown of the pipelines continues. The use of alternative pipelines like the Plantation Pipeline which has much less capacity than the hijacked pipeline has also been mooted.
The result of this singular cyberattack and the ripple effect it has on the US economy and global energy markets is telling and should raise questions for Nigeria on its cybersecurity preparedness. Is Nigeria prepared for attacks of such nature on its critical energy infrastructure? In the past few weeks, Nigeria has witnessed an upsurge in security challenges, ranging from multiple kidnappings to ethnic clashes to violent attacks and killings by terrorist groups which have made it generally unsafe to conduct business.
The manner in which the country has wilted under the pressure of these attacks goes to show its unpreparedness, and the ripple effect on the energy sector cannot be overestimated. The recent vandalism of the grid in Borno leading to blackout in the State as well as the years of unrest in the Niger Delta that significantly reduced oil production in Southern Nigeria go to show how insecurity can affect energy supply.
Similarly, a critical angle that little attention has been paid to is cybersecurity, the failure of which has the potential to cripple energy sector activities in seconds.
In a recent research carried out by Sophos Group, a British security software and hardware company, it was revealed that Nigeria has the highest percentage of data leakages worldwide and ranked the top five for issues like ransomware, malware and cryptojacking. Little wonder that late last year during the ENDSARS protests, a number of Nigerian government agency websites, including the website of the Central Bank of Nigeria, were hacked. Another report from 2019 showed that Africa lost $3.5 billion to cyberattacks in that year, with Nigeria making up the largest share of the loss – $649 million.
Despite this glaring porousness of our cybersecurity systems, no special measure has been taken to secure critical infrastructure like our pipelines that are the basis of our energy security, and inevitably our national security. There seems to be the mistaken belief that “Nigeria is not there yet” and is not susceptible to these “elite” attacks.
On the contrary, regardless of how much technological gap may exist in the country, a significant part of the operations of the oil and gas and power infrastructure runs on technology and data, and is by that alone subject to the possibility of cyber tampering.
The Nigerian Cybercrimes Act of 2015 while attempting to combat cyberattacks falls short by restricting its reference to the protection of “critical information infrastructure,” focusing predominantly on telecommunication infrastructure. In Part III where it eventually refers broadly to “critical infrastructure,” it again limits the scope of penalties to where such is being tampered with by employees of the organisation. The Act is hardly fit for purpose to tackle cyberattacks targeted at pipelines by third parties, as in the case of DarkSide.
Pipelines like the Trans-Niger Pipeline, the Escravos-Lagos Pipeline and the West African Gas Pipeline are critical infrastructure that can be hijacked by mischief makers, especially with the increasing use of technology in pipelines security. For instance, only early this year, the DPR approved the use of intrusion pipeline technology to identify and manage leaks, external corrosion and other interferences. This employment of technology equally opens the system up to technological tampering.
Nigeria needs to take cybersecurity issues more seriously. If anything, the US DarkSide incident gives us a clue to how a group of unidentified individuals could remotely hold an entire country and its economy to ransom.
Hospitality & Travel
National Carrier to benefit from Single Africa Air Transport Market – Aviation Ministry
The Aviation Ministry has stated that the proposed national carrier will improve Nigeria’s position with the Bilateral Air Service Agreements (BASA).
The Ministry of Aviation has disclosed that the proposed national carrier will enable Nigeria take full advantage of the Single Africa Air Transport Market (SAATM), reduce air rates through competitive pricing, and improve Nigeria’s position with Bilateral Air Service Agreements (BASAs) with other nations.
This was disclosed by Mr James Odaudu, the Director of Public Affairs, Ministry of Aviation, in an interview with NAN on Tuesday in Abuja.
“Establishment of the national carrier will also make Nigeria take full advantage of the Single Africa Air Transport Market (SAATM), introduce competition leading to competitive fares, better services and generate employment,” the Director said.
He added that Nigeria had worked out the arrangements needed with stakeholders for a national carrier to begin domestic flights, stating that the national carrier project would be private-sector driven, made up of international airlines, leasing companies, aircraft manufacturers, and institutional investors, with the FG holding not more than 5%.
On the part of the FG, he added that the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) had completed a feasibility study of the proposed airline, in line with the FG’s goals to create a business climate to sustain the airline.
“The next phase is the placement of Request For Qualification (RFQ) in local and international media as part of the procurement exercise,” he said.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported this week that the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, had held a discussion with the government of the United States of America over the establishment of a national carrier for Nigeria, stating that the FG was aiming to launch Nigeria Air by the end of the year.
