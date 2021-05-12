Content Partners
CHI Limited celebrates its maiden Hollandia Dairy Day
The Hollandia Dairy Day Conference is a public interest initiative created to highlight the importance of dairy in everyday nutrition and healthy living in Nigeria.
Nigeria’s leading dairy brand, Hollandia, is set to hold the maiden edition of its Hollandia Dairy Day. The event which will be celebrated on the 18th of May 2021 will provide a veritable platform to drive national discourse on the unrivaled health and nutrition benefits of dairy consumption to people of all ages.
Set to be hosted as a conference, the theme of this year’s event is “Dairy Nourishment to Support Healthy Living”, and it focuses on the vital role dairy consumption plays in our everyday nourishment, its benefit to our overall health, and why dairy products should be included in our diets every day.
This conference, which is designed as a hybrid of physical and virtual event, will feature presentations, interviews and panel discussions from health experts and nutritionists as they provide insights and share perspectives to guide informed decisions about dairy consumption as part of a daily balanced diet. The event is opened to the public through the brand’s multiple social media platforms.
According to a report by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, 2019, Nigeria has low dairy consumption levels per head – 15 to 20 liters’ per capita consumption. This is partly attributable to low purchasing power of the average Nigerian household, who rank milk and dairy products as non-essential luxuries and prioritize other staple foods such as rice, beans, and yam.
By provoking the conversations and stimulating public action/intervention, Hollandia aims to drive consciousness for dairy consumption and its importance to achieving optimum health, and to get many more Nigerians drinking, using, and consuming dairy products.
The past year has presented unprecedented shocks and disruptions, including a global COVID-19 pandemic. As communities throughout the world look for ways to minimize the risk of COVID-19, maintaining and boosting good health is top of mind for many. Dairy foods such as milk and yogurt contain essential nutrients, including Vitamins A and D, Zinc and Protein, which support immune function.
Key learnings from the Fintech Rising webinar with SEC
The main benefit of being regulated has to do with investor confidence, security, and scale.
Last week, Nairametrics hosted a webinar tagged “Fintech Rising: Creating synergy between fintech players and regulators” to discuss the regulatory environment within which the wealth-tech ecosystem operates and how it is transforming the sector.
The recent announcement by the SEC about its first license for Fintechs – Digital Sub-broker license – has led to several questions being asked about what this type of registration would mean for players within the space. Tosin Osibodu of Chaka, a digital trading platform for local and foreign stocks, who was present on the panel, provided insights into what being regulated by SEC means, and the benefits to the sector.
- Being regulated does not limit your business:
He highlighted that from the start, Chaka has been extremely focused on being regulator friendly, explaining that being regulated does not mean that one’s business would be limited. Regulators are committed to ensuring development and innovation within the ecosystem but will first make sure that businesses are aligned with their goals and are beneficial to the public.
- SEC’s intention for creating this new license:
The regulators’ intention is to make sure that everyone participating is registered and structured in line with set guidelines, and it is incumbent for players to engage SEC to do that. The right approach to take is to engage regulators, show the benefits of your business to the economy as being an enabler of digital investing, making sure it is easier for people to tap into the markets, and so on; then get requisite registration.
- The importance of regulation:
Tosin further highlighted that the main benefit of being regulated has to do with investor confidence, security, and scale. When a wealth-tech company just starts out, it is exciting both for the operators and the customers, but as it grows, it is necessary to scale, and that would require business and regulatory compliance according to set guidelines that obtain within the sector. Customers would want to know that in the long-term their money is safe, which the SEC is trying to ensure. The disadvantage of not having regulation in this sector is the uncertainty for the investing public, which the SEC is guarding against.
With this new license, which Chaka is in line to receive, the SEC is ensuring that only compliant platforms would be allowed to operate so that investors will be more confident knowing that their assets are safe and stable. It would further encourage more people to invest, and encourage more players to enter the market, therefore spurring innovation.
SalesRuby to gather over 300 revenue leaders from Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Ghana at the Africa Revenue Summit (AFRES2021)
The event which holds at The Campbell Centre, Marina, Lagos will feature 25+ Speakers, 25+ Sessions across several distinct tracks.
The Africa Revenue Summit formerly known as Sales Leadership Conference (SLC) has evolved over the past four years as the largest convergence for revenue leaders across corporate Africa. The first, second and third editions hosted by SalesRuby held in Lagos, Nigeria in 2018, 2019 and 2020 respectively welcoming over 400 participants each year.
This year’s edition intends to gather over 500 participants from across Africa including Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa to discuss modern strategies, processes and techniques for driving the growth of companies and organizations. This year’s event; up from just focusing on sales; would be taking a deep-dive review of themes across the entire revenue value chain which would include sales, marketing, culture, people leadership etc.
The event which holds on Friday & Saturday, June 4th & 5th, 2021 at The Campbell Centre, Marina, Lagos will feature 25+ Speakers, 25+ Sessions across several distinct tracks. The theme of the summit is “Scaling Growth, Optimizing Margins”
Some of the speakers at AFRES 2021 include:
- Motayo Latunji – Sales Director, Hayat Kimya
- Bunmi Jembola – CEO, SaleRuby
- Olutayo Latunji – Head of Sales Operation, Nestle Nigeria
- Winston Nolan – CEO, Sales Machine (South Africa)
- Sam Kariuki – Sales Trainer, Growth Partners (Kenya, East Africa)
- Mawuli Ocloo – Chief Sales Partner, Salesmark Services (Ghana)
- Yewande Akomolafe-Kalu – Head, Branding & Storytelling, Flutterwave
- Ose Osundeko – Group Head, Digital Marketing, Fidelity Bank
- Kenechi Eneh – Divisional CEO, ipNX
- Adenike Lucas – VP, Sales & General Manager – West Africa, Upstream
- Fikayo Akeredolu – Head of Growth, Stears
- Ibiyinka Dada – Digital Marketing Manager, Airtel
- and 13+ more industry leaders
What to expect at the Africa Revenue Summit:
The speakers and leaders, which were selected from across four countries in Africa and across multiple fields related to the theme, will offer invaluable insights and actionable strategies to CEOs, Executive Directors, Head of Sales, Marketing Directors and associated stakeholders on such topics as:
- Designing a modern sales process for growth
- How to shorten deal cycles
- Telling brand stories that cut through the noise
- Strategic interventions for growing key accounts
- Culture as a force for growth
- Best class content strategies for today’s buyers
- Understanding the core principles and practice of sales enablement
- Designing a winning inside sales strategy
- Go to market strategies fit for these times
- Leading a product-led growth strategy
- Recruiting, onboarding & retaining exceptional sales talents
- and many more sessions
Interested in participating in this event, visit https://afres.africa/get-ticket/
Call 09070047684, 09070048214. You can also send an email to [email protected]
