Business News
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 5th of May 2021, 52 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 165,273 confirmed cases.
To date, 165,273, cases have been confirmed, 155,403 cases have been discharged and 2,065 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory
A total of 1.94 million tests have been carried out as of 5th May 2021 compared to 1.91 million tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 5th May 2021,
- Total Number of Cases – 165,273
- Total Number Discharged – 155,403
- Total Deaths – 2,065
- Total Tests Carried out – 1,939,165
According to the NCDC, the 52 new cases are reported from 7 states- Taraba (18), Abuja (9), Rivers (9), Lagos (7), Akwa Ibom (6), Kano (2), and Kaduna (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 58,514, followed by Abuja (19,800), Kaduna (9,063), Plateau (9,059),Rivers (7,123), Oyo (6,852), Edo (4,902), Ogun (4,678), Kano (3,961), Ondo (3,248), Kwara (3,122), Delta (2,623), Osun (2,575), Nasarawa (2,382), Enugu (2,401), Katsina (2,097), Gombe (2,034), Ebonyi (2,030), Anambra (1,909), Akwa Ibom (1,859), and Abia (1,689).
Imo State has recorded 1,657 cases, Bauchi (1,548), Borno (1,337), Benue (1,188), Adamawa (1,103), Taraba (974), Niger (930), Bayelsa (886), Ekiti (870), Sokoto (775), Jigawa (528), Kebbi (450), Cross River (394), Yobe (390), Zamfara (240), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
On 26th January 2021, the Federal Government announced the extension of the guidelines of phase 3 of the eased lockdown by one month following the rising cases of the coronavirus disease in the country and the expiration of phase 3 of the eased lockdown.
On 28th February 2021, the federal government confirmed that the first tranche of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in Nigeria on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021.
On Tuesday, 2nd March 2021, the National Primary health Care Development Agency announced the arrival of the expected COVX Astrazeneca/Oxford covid-19 vaccines.
On Saturday, 6th March 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo received vaccination against the covid-19 as the State House in Abuja.
Hospitality & Travel
NGX lauds Transcorp Hotels over operational efficiency
Transcorp Hotels Plc achieved business continuity by enhancing the organization’s operational efficiency.
The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited has lauded the efforts made by the Board and Management of Transcorp Hotels Plc towards achieving business continuity by enhancing the organization’s operational efficiency.
NGX also congratulated the Group on the successful unveiling of new product lines and efforts towards repositioning the organization, thereby reassuring investor confidence in the company.
This was disclosed by the Divisional Head, Listings Business, NGX, Mr Olumide Bolumole, when the management of the Hotel led by the Managing Director (MD)/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Transcorp Hotels, Mrs Dupe Olusola, presented its Facts Behind the Figures to capital market stakeholders.
Speaking at the event, Mr Bolumole said, “Recently, NGX hosted the CEO, Transcorp Hotels Plc, Mrs Dupe Olusola to a digital Closing Gong Ceremony to commemorate the formal listing of their ₦10Billion rights issue.
We are pleased that Transcorp Hotels has again chosen to utilise our platform to engage the market about the financial performance as well as strategic and operational developments within the organization.
The Exchange recognizes the efforts made by the Board and Management of Transcorp Hotels Plc towards achieving business continuity by enhancing the organization’s operational efficiency. We congratulate you on the successful unveiling of new product lines and efforts towards repositioning the organization, thereby reassuring investor confidence in the company.”
What Transcorp is saying
Olusola noted that “Despite the adverse effect of the COVID 19 pandemic on all our business segments, Transcorp Hotels Plc remained resilient and took a critical and fundamental decision to remain open and maintain operations at both the Transcorp Hilton Abuja and Transcorp Hotels Calabar.
Our primary goal was to survive as individuals and as a business, to adapt and to thrive in a new, changing, and unprecedented environment. Post-COVID-19 starting from September, we recorded an improvement in all our KPIs as compared with the industry performance.
Today, leisure has become very important to us more than ever. As a hospitality business, we will constantly continue to challenge ourselves to ensure that we meet the diverse customer needs and provide excellent experience across all touchpoints.”
What you should know
Given that information asymmetry affects the decision-making of investors, NGX continues to encourage more issuers to take advantage of its platform to deliver timely, relevant, and accurate information to the market.
Business News
Lagos State inaugurates 9-member committee to boost Entertainment & Tourism
The Lagos State Government inaugurated a Committee Chaired by Veteran actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, to boost tourism and entertainment in the state.
The Lagos State Government inaugurated a Committee Chaired by veteran actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, to boost tourism and entertainment in the state.
The Committee was inaugurated by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday at the Lagos House in Marina, citing that intervention and schemes by the state Committee will boost and fund the sector most affected by the pandemic.
Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, is the Chairman of the nine-member committee. Other entertainment sector members of the Committee include Tunde Kelani, Mo Abudu, Kunle Afolayan, Peace Anyim-Osigwe; while government representatives in the Committee are Adebukola Agbaminoja, Ferdinand Tinubu, Taju Olajumoke and Mrs Funke Avoseh.
What the State Government said
“The scheme is to support creative ideas of movie and entertainment producers, who are constrained by funds to bring their concepts into reality. Applicants are to be supported with funding based on the financial plans of their projects, the grant may be as much as N40 million for each beneficiary.
This is a signpost of all pockets of intervention we have created for the development of creativity and the tourism sector. This is with the belief that we can further raise the status of our creative output and commercialise the returns to a level where it can compete with Hollywood and Bollywood.
We realised most of our film production experts and directors face a lot of funding impediments. We are intervening to close this gap and bring credible veterans who have the knowledge and have demonstrated capacity in the industry to drive this project,” Sanwo-Olu said.
The Governor added that the State carefully selected five key practitioners in the industry to lead, to be supported by four government officials to limit bureaucracy for the committee to achieve its objectives.
He said the state wants to create entertainment and tourism business leaders who will use their creativity to enhance the market share of the sector.
“We want to support industry practitioners to raise capacity, support development of local content and discourage the action of taking proceeds from the industry out of the country, thereby denying local practitioners the benefits of their talents,” the Governor said.
What you should know
Recall Nairametrics reported last year that the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced the approval of a N1 billion seed capital for investment in the tourism and hospitality sector in the state. The N1 billion seed capital is to help drive new growth in that sector.
