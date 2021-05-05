Business News
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 4th of May 2021, 34 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 165,215 confirmed cases.
To date, 165,215, cases have been confirmed, 155,371 cases have been discharged and 2,063 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory
A total of 1.94 million tests have been carried out as of 4th May 2021 compared to 1.91 million tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 4th May 2021,
- Total Number of Cases – 165,215
- Total Number Discharged – 155,371
- Total Deaths – 2,063
- Total Tests Carried out – 1,939,165
According to the NCDC, the 34 new cases are reported from 4 states- Enugu (19), Lagos (13), Abuja (1),and Kaduna (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 58,502, followed by Abuja (19,790), Kaduna (9,061), Plateau (9,059),Rivers (7,115), Oyo (6,852), Edo (4,904), Ogun (4,679), Kano (3,961), Ondo (3,248), Kwara (3,122), Delta (2,623), Osun (2,575), Nasarawa (2,382), Enugu (2,401), Katsina (2,097), Gombe (2,034), Ebonyi (2,030), Anambra (1,909), Akwa Ibom (1,859), and Abia (1,689).
Imo State has recorded 1,657 cases, Bauchi (1,548), Borno (1,337), Benue (1,188), Adamawa (1,103), Taraba (974), Niger (930), Bayelsa (886), Ekiti (870), Sokoto (775), Jigawa (528), Kebbi (450), Cross River (394), Yobe (390), Zamfara (240), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
On 26th January 2021, the Federal Government announced the extension of the guidelines of phase 3 of the eased lockdown by one month following the rising cases of the coronavirus disease in the country and the expiration of phase 3 of the eased lockdown.
On 28th February 2021, the federal government confirmed that the first tranche of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in Nigeria on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021.
On Tuesday, 2nd March 2021, the National Primary health Care Development Agency announced the arrival of the expected COVX Astrazeneca/Oxford covid-19 vaccines.
On Saturday, 6th March 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo received vaccination against the covid-19 as the State House in Abuja.
Ekiti State reports deficit of N1.5 billion in Q1 2021
The Ekiti State government has disclosed a deficit of N1.5 billion for Q1 2021.
The Ekiti State government has disclosed a deficit of N1.5 billion for Q1 2021.
This was disclosed in the State of the State Accountability Report for Q1 2021 released by the Ekiti State Government on Tuesday.
State finances for Q1 2021
- For January 2021, the State reported revenue of N4.4 billion and a total recurrent expenditure of N4.3 billion.
- For February, revenue of N3.2 billion and expenditures of N4.1 billion was reported.
- For March, revenue of N3.2 billion and expenditure of N4 billion was reported.
The total revenue for Q1 2021 was N11,095,936,504.57. The total recurrent expenditures stood at N12,621,335,548.90 and the state recorded a deficit of N1,525,399,044.33.
The State revealed that in Q1, it spent more than its Federal Allocation and EVAT receipts on salaries and subventions to tertiary institutions, with salaries + subventions/ Statutory Allocation taking 103% for the quarter.
What you should know
Recall Nairametrics reported that the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory generated a sum of N1.31 trillion as Internally generated revenue (IGR) in 2020.
Lagos State recorded the highest Internally Generated Revenue of N418.99 billion, accounting for 32.1% of the total, followed by Rivers State with N117.19 billion.
Scam websites and how to identify them
The goal of a scam website is either to get your personal information or financial information.
The emergence of technology didn’t stop at just making daily life easy. It also introduced illicit activities such as scam websites.
Scam websites are illegal internet websites used to trick users into sharing their personal or financial data which would be used for fraudulent activities.
As much as the internet presents thousands of benefits, not everyone on the web operates with a noble purpose. Right among the useful ones are those created to carry out nefarious activities ranging from identity theft to financial fraud.
In this article, we will attempt to protect our readers by showing you how to identify these websites.
How Scam Websites Operate
The goal of a scam website is either to get your personal information or financial information. Whichever, they operate by either giving out misleading information or by promising exciting rewards in exchange for a financial service.
They work in a way that misguides users and they are usually advertised to users via social media, emails, pop-ups, text messages, etc. SEO is sometimes manipulated to ensure that their sites appear in top positions during a web search.
They use exciting baits to catch users’ attention and draw unsuspecting victims to the websites. Website visitors would then be coaxed into taking actions that will expose their personal details or devices. These websites then harvest personal information and use them for various illegal purposes, or infect devices with malicious software intended for harm.
Scammers manipulate their victims to believe that their websites are reliable and valid. While some are deliberately designed to look exactly like those operated by companies or government agencies, others are designed in such a way that they create a great effect on the emotions of users thereby making them ignore their natural doubtful instincts.
How to identify scam websites
- Emotional language: If the site intensifies your emotions, especially if you sense the feelings of urgency, fear, or optimism, you may need to explore it with care.
- Absence of identifying Web Pages: A valid website will always have an “About-Us” page or a “Contact” page. If these are missing, it is safest for you to exit the website.
- Odd grammar: A scammer is never very careful, so you may want to look out for grammatical errors, wrong spellings, or wrong use of plural and singular words.
How to avoid scam websites
- Always use a secured internet connection. When visiting a website that demands personal details or financial data, the company’s name should come after the URL along with a locked padlock that signifies that the website is secured. If this is not available or your browser warns you that the site doesn’t have an up-to-date security certificate, It could mean that it’s a scam website.
- Another sign of a secured site is when the “HTTP” URL in your browser comes with an “S”. The “S” signifies that the site is a secured one. So if you have just “HTTP” it’s a sign that you should be careful as all secured websites come with ” HTTPS.”
- Do an internet search. If you have doubts about a website, it’s good to do an internet search on it just to have a piece of background information. From what others say about it, you will be able to decipher if it’s a scam website or not.
- Check the domain name. Most scam websites in a bid to model what the official websites do usually take domain names that look or sound similar to the legitimate ones. Addresses ending with “.net or .org” should be given maximum attention as these kinds of domain names are less common for online shopping sites. If you want to be extra certain, you can check who registered the domain name on Whois.net.
- Don’t make payment by bank transfer. if you are convinced that the site is legit, protect yourself more by making payment via debit card. This is to protect you in future should any issue arise. If you purchase something that is fake or non-existent, you have the right to ask for a refund if you paid with a card. But with bank transfer, there is little or nothing that can be done.
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Sovereign Trust Insurance records a 43% surge in profit after tax to N392.1 million in Q1 2021.
- Seplat Petroleum Company announces currency exchange rates for proposed final dividend in FY 2020.
- Ardova Plc posts profit after tax of N858.7 million in Q1 2021.
- 2021 Q1 Results: Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc reports a 131% increase in profit.
- 2021 Q1 Results: C & I Leasing Plc records a 55% decline in profit to N77.7 million.
