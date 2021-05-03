CWG migrates Heritage Bank from Finacle 10.2.09 to 10.2.25 version

The leading provider of technology solutions in Sub-Saharan African, CWG has successfully migrated Heritage Bank Limited from the Finacle 10.2.09 to 10.2.25, the newest release of the Finacle universal banking solution.

In a statement issued and signed by CWG’s Head of Project Management, Adejumoke Adenugba, CWG disclosed that the migration project started in December 2020, and within five months, the migration was successfully implemented on the 25th of April 2021.

“The CWG team has attained another milestone achievement by successfully migrating Heritage Bank Limited from Finacle 10.2.09 to 10.2.25. The project which was completed on time and within budget began in December 2020, lasted five months and we had a successful cutover on the 25th of April 2021,” it said.

The statement attributed the successful migration to the CWG’s team dedication and commitment, despite working remotely on the project and other multiple projects simultaneously. Specifically, Mr. Ireti Yusuf, Vice President, Services Delivery at CWG Plc was hailed for his unwavering support and guidance through the duration of the project implementation.

The Finacle 10.2.25 is an advanced universal banking solution to simplify core banking initiatives and processes. The latest version comes with improved user experience and role management module, which allows for upload of resources/role access.

Available information also indicates that the solution ensures the speedy launch of new products and services, helping banks generate a 55 percent return on core banking transformation.

It also helps banks of all sizes rapidly modernize their operations in a phased manner, while minimizing risk. Its enterprise-class components are built to enhance the efficiency of a bank’s operations, while improving customer experience across all channels.