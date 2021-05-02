Business News
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 1st of May 2021, 43 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 165,153 confirmed cases.
To date, 165,153, cases have been confirmed, 155,109 cases have been discharged and 2,063 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
A total of 1.91 million tests have been carried out as of 1st May 2021 compared to 1.87 million tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 1st May 2021,
- Total Number of Cases – 165,153
- Total Number Discharged – 155,109
- Total Deaths – 2,061
- Total Tests Carried out – 1,912,628
According to the NCDC, the 43 new cases are reported from 7 states- Lagos (28), FCT (4), Rivers (4), Ekiti (2), Kaduna (2), Ogun (2), and Bauchi (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 58,480, followed by Abuja (19,783), Plateau (9,059), Kaduna (9,058), Rivers (7,114), Oyo (6,852), Edo (4,902), Ogun (4,675), Kano (3,961), Ondo (3,248), Kwara (3,122), Delta (2,623), Osun (2,575), Nasarawa (2,382), Enugu (2,401), Katsina (2,097), Gombe (2,034), Ebonyi (2,030), Anambra (1,909), Akwa Ibom (1,859), and Abia (1,689).
Imo State has recorded 1,657 cases, Bauchi (1,548), Borno (1,337), Benue (1,188), Adamawa (1,103), Taraba (974), Niger (930), Bayelsa (886), Ekiti (870), Sokoto (775), Jigawa (528), Kebbi (450), Cross River (394), Yobe (390), Zamfara (240), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
On 26th January 2021, the Federal Government announced the extension of the guidelines of phase 3 of the eased lockdown by one month following the rising cases of the coronavirus disease in the country and the expiration of phase 3 of the eased lockdown.
On 28th February 2021, the federal government confirmed that the first tranche of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in Nigeria on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021.
On Tuesday, 2nd March 2021, the National Primary health Care Development Agency announced the arrival of the expected COVX Astrazeneca/Oxford covid-19 vaccines.
On Saturday, 6th March 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo received vaccination against the covid-19 as the State House in Abuja.
Real estate: What operators, CBN must do to boost contribution to GDP
One of the challenges that if addressed would drive the sector in 2021 is the lack of required investment in technology to ease loan processes.
It is no longer news that the Nigerian real estate sector contracted by -9.22% in 2020. What is important is figuring out what must be done by operators, stakeholders and the government to better position the sector to contribute more to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2021.
For the sector to move from a contraction of -9.22% in 2020, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, to sustainable growth, experts gathered at the recent webinar, organised by the Mortgage Bankers Association of Nigeria and highlighted what must be done.
One of the challenges that if addressed would drive the sector in 2021 is the lack of required investment in technology to ease loan processes.
Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Mrs Aishah Ahmad, represented by the Director, Other Financial Institutions Supervision Department (OFISD), Mrs Nkiru Asiegbu, explained that investment in technology to drive mortgage loan origination processes is very imperative for mortgage banks and brokerage companies.
She said, “Primary mortgage banks need to take the required steps to optimise the adoption of technology with a view to adapting their business strategies to the changing customer demography and expectations.”
According to her, the banks should also collectively develop a road map towards a stronger profitability outlook for the industry.
President, MBAN, Mr Adeniyi Akinlusi agreed with CBN on the importance of technology and how it would aid the desired sustainable development.
He said, “Automation would be the best way to ensure competitiveness and efficiency in the sub-sector. Technology would drive mortgage loan origination processes and that is very imperative for the mortgage banks and brokerage companies.”
They also implored the CBN to fast-track implementation of the Mortgage Interest Draw-Back Programme (MIDP), together with other policy measures that would moderate the cost of funds to single digit, on a consistent and sustainable basis.
Specifically, MBAN urged CBN as part of COVID-19 palliatives and intervention, to provide the residual equity capital of 75% that would complement the existing share capital of 25% already subscribed by NMRC for immediate take-off of Nigeria Mortgage Guarantee Company Plc (NMGC) due to its envisaged impact on mortgage banking in the country.
Executive Secretary/CEO, MBAN, Mr Kayode Omotoso, said, “This arrangement would include a sunset clause that the shares would subsequently be taken out by the mortgage banks/other stakeholders in the future.
This concrete step would have assured the effective take-off of operations by NMGC, in view of the effects of the pandemic on capital raising for the company through shareholding investments by mortgage banks.”
The association further appreciated the current empathetic support by CBN/NDIC but appealed to the regulatory agencies to adopt more a responsive outlook in discharging their oversight responsibilities on the mortgage banks, especially in the application of sanctions on issues identified during on-site examination exercises.
Speaking, the Managing Director/CEO, NMRC, Mr Kehinde Ogundimu, re-affirmed NMRC’s deep commitment to the sustainability of the sub-sector by addressing various issues and bottlenecks impeding the wheel of progress, such as the foreclosure bill. Currently, six states, namely Kaduna, Lagos, Ekiti, Edo, Nasarawa and Ogun States have passed their laws.
Similarly, FMBN Managing Director/CEO, Ahmed Dangiwa, reiterated that partnership and collaboration would be required to overcome the negative impact of the pandemic on mortgage banking.
He also affirmed the commitment of FMBN to work with MBAN and other stakeholders to promote improved service delivery in the National Housing Fund (NHF) scheme.
Fintech: We have no interest in stifling innovation – SEC
SEC said its objective is to get more Nigerians into well-regulated investment vehicles.
The Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, announced that it has no interest in stifling innovation in Nigeria’s fintech space and that its objective is to get more Nigerians into well-regulated investment vehicles.
This was disclosed by Okey Umeano, Chief Economist at SEC, at the Nairametrics webinar titled “FinTech rising: Creating synergy between fintech players and regulators” which was held on Saturday, 1st of May.
What the SEC is saying
- Mr Umeano added that SEC supports an efficient market and has no interest in creating regulatory roadblocks for the industry.
- He added that one of the SEC’s objectives is to get even more young Nigerians into the investment market, saying, “we are happy fintechs are offering options in line with what we want to do.”
- “However, the regulator wants innovation within guidelines,” he added.
He also disclosed that the SEC has to “balance innovation with protecting investors, citing that the SEC has made efforts to bridge the gap with the creation of offices dedicated to regulating fintechs and listening to complaints of startups.
On bridging the gap
He added that SEC launched a fintech committee with relevant stakeholders who have done extensive work to implement a strategic engagement roadmap for fintechs in Nigeria.
He also urged Nigerian fintech startups to form associations because “it is easier to work with associations than individual fintechs.”
However, Kola Aina, Founding partner at Ventures Platform warned that over-regulation causes shocks in the industry, especially with the release of sudden circulars which causes concerns for investors, citing that laws do not create employment and innovations cannot always fit within the law.
“Where we are, the priority needs to be in engaging innovation,” Aina said.
“We need to focus more on dialogue and consider the impact of circulars on companies,” he added.
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported last month that Fintech trading platforms like Chaka, Trove, Bamboo, and others that allow Nigerians to invest and trade in stocks listed on the Nigerian and foreign stock exchanges were declared illegal by the SEC.
- The SEC stated that by the provisions of Sections 67-70 of the Investments and Securities Act (ISA), 2007 and Rules 414 & 415 of the SEC Rules and Regulations, only foreign securities listed on any Exchange registered in Nigeria may be issued, sold or offered for sale or subscription to the Nigerian public.
