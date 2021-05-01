Business News
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 30th of April 2021, 55 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 165,110 confirmed cases.
To date, 165,110 cases have been confirmed, 155,101 cases have been discharged and 2,061 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
A total of 1.91 million tests have been carried out as of 30th April 27th, 2021 compared to 1.87 million tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 30th April 2021,
- Total Number of Cases – 165,110
- Total Number Discharged – 155,101
- Total Deaths – 2,061
- Total Tests Carried out – 1,912,628
According to the NCDC, the 55 new cases are reported from 8 states- Lagos (21), Yobe (19), Ogun (6), Akwa Ibom (3), Kaduna (2), Plateau (2), Abuja (1), Rivers (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 58,452, followed by Abuja (19,779), Plateau (9,059), Kaduna (9,056), Rivers (7,110), Oyo (6,852), Edo (4,902), Ogun (4,667), Kano (3,961), Ondo (3,248), Kwara (3,122), Delta (2,623), Osun (2,575), Nasarawa (2,382), Enugu (2,401), Katsina (2,097), Gombe (2,034), Ebonyi (2,030), Anambra (1,909), Akwa Ibom (1,859), and Abia (1,689).
Imo State has recorded 1,657 cases, Bauchi (1,548), Borno (1,337), Benue (1,188), Adamawa (1,103), Taraba (974), Niger (930), Bayelsa (886), Ekiti (870), Sokoto (775), Jigawa (528), Kebbi (450), Cross River (394), Yobe (390), Zamfara (240), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
On 26th January 2021, the Federal Government announced the extension of the guidelines of phase 3 of the eased lockdown by one month following the rising cases of the coronavirus disease in the country and the expiration of phase 3 of the eased lockdown.
On 28th February 2021, the federal government confirmed that the first tranche of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in Nigeria on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021.
On Tuesday, 2nd March 2021, the National Primary health Care Development Agency announced the arrival of the expected COVX Astrazeneca/Oxford covid-19 vaccines.
On Saturday, 6th March 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo received vaccination against the covid-19 as the State House in Abuja.
Hospitality & Travel
Anambra International Airport inaugurated by Governor Obiano, flights land on facility
Governor Obiano has inaugurated the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport in Umueri community, Anambra State.
The Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, on Friday, inaugurated the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport in Umueri community, Anambra East local government area of the state as the first set of flights landed at the airport.
The first 2 aircraft that landed on the facility were owned by Air Peace Airlines, which had its Chairman/Chief Executive, Allen Onyema, as the first passenger, while the third aircraft that landed at the new airport is a private jet owned by the Chairman of Nestoil, Ernest Obiejesi.
The airport has a four-story terminal building with shops, a ten-floor control tower and a car pack that can accommodate 750 vehicles. It has 3.7 kilometres runway which is the biggest in the country.
Governor Willie Obiano, who has been commended for achieving this great feat was delighted at the legacy project executed by his administration in record time, describing it as a dream come true.
He recalled that the journey by Anambra people to own an airport started 30 years ago by the administration in the state at that time, adding that the airport would expand the economic frontiers of the state and improve the socio-economic wellbeing of its people.
What the Anambra State Governor is saying
Obiano in his statement said, “The most interesting thing about this airport is that we did not borrow a Kobo to build it. This, in itself, is a record in leadership.
“Our dream for an airport started almost 30 years ago when the government of Anambra State acquired 530 hectares of land in Oba, Idemili South LGA with the intention of building an airport but that never materialised. That dream is fulfilled today.
We began the airport to expand the frontiers of excellence in Anambra State seven years ago. We announced that our mission was to make Anambra State the first choice in investment destination and a hub for economic and commercial activities.
And we also said that our mission was to create a socialist table where indigenes and non-indigenes alike will have opportunities for wealth creation. This airport is the fulfilment of our vision and mission statement.
It is difficult to create a new economic corridor without a functional international airport that will serve as a direct bridge between us and the world.”
The CEO of Air Peace, Chief Onyema, while expressing his delight at having his planes be the first to land at the airport which has the longest runway in the country, said that this is one of the fastest airports to be approved by the federal government and it is due to the quality of work done.
He was also confident that President Muhammadu Buhari will surely approve it as an international cargo and passenger airport, with the facility offering job opportunities to millions of people and also energizing the economy of Anambra in particular and Nigeria in general.
“The 3.7 kilometres runway is bigger than any other in the country and the wonderful thing was that it was built in a record time. I really shed tears of joy when I landed and may God bless Governor Obiano for this wonderful achievement.”
What you should know
It can be recalled that on April 11 2017, the Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, launched the Umueri Cargo Airport project, saying the development, costing over $2 billion, would be an ‘Airport City’, a new airport with two runways, aviation fuel and aircraft maintenance facilities, airport hotel, business park and international convention centre.
Business
Mining: National Assembly to pass Nigerian Metallurgical Industrial Bill soon – Minister
The Minister revealed that the bill had already reached the National Assembly for clearance through the NEC, and assured its passage.
The Federal Government has disclosed to stakeholders in Nigeria’s mining sector that the National Assembly is in the process of passing the Nigerian Metallurgical Industrial Bill which will be a catalyst for development in the Nigerian mining industry.
This was disclosed by Dr Okechukwu Ogah, Minister of State, Ministry of Mines and Steel Development (MMSD), in an interview with NAN on Friday, in Abuja.
The Minister revealed that the bill had already reached the National Assembly for clearance through the NEC, and assured its passage.
“I know that the bill passed through the National Executive Council, to the Attorney General of the Federation and to the National Assembly.
Government believes in due process, while the private sector believes in performance. It does not matter how many years it spent at the National Assembly, I am sure it is going through a process to make it a clean bill; it will be passed,” he said.
What you should know
Recall Nairametrics reported that the Mining Ministry stated that the FG had commenced the development of mineral resources in all 6 geopolitical regions, and they would exploit comparative advantage and provide support to other production value chains in the nation’s economy.
