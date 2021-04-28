Business News
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 27th of April 2021, 156 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 164,912 confirmed cases.
On the 27th of April 2021, 156 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.
To date, 164,912 cases have been confirmed, 155,012 cases have been discharged and 2,061 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
A total of 1.87 million tests have been carried out as of 26th April 27th, 2021 compared to 1.84 million tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 27th April 2021,
- Total Number of Cases – 164,912
- Total Number Discharged – 155,012
- Total Deaths – 2,061
- Total Tests Carried out – 1,870,915
According to the NCDC, the 156 new cases are reported from 6 states- Lagos (50), Enugu (43), Adamawa (40), Abuja (8), Ogun (5), Akwa Ibom (3), Plateau (3), Jigawa (1), Kaduna (1), Oyo (1), abs and Rivers (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 58,273, followed by Abuja (19,763), Plateau (9,049), Kaduna (9,039), Rivers (7,091), Oyo (6,844), Edo (4,898), Ogun (4,647), Kano (3,942), Ondo (3,226), Kwara (3,120), Delta (2,617), Osun (2,572), Nasarawa (2,380), Enugu (2,281), Katsina (2,097), Gombe (2,034), Ebonyi (2,020), Anambra (1,909), Akwa Ibom (1,843), and Abia (1,683).
Imo State has recorded 1,655 cases, Bauchi (1,540), Borno (1,337), Benue (1,188), Adamawa (1,063), Niger (930), Taraba (910), Bayelsa (885), Ekiti (869), Sokoto (775), Jigawa (527), Kebbi (450), Cross River (394), Yobe (365), Zamfara (240), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: Western diplomats warn of disease explosion, poor handling by government
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
On 26th January 2021, the Federal Government announced the extension of the guidelines of phase 3 of the eased lockdown by one month following the rising cases of the coronavirus disease in the country and the expiration of phase 3 of the eased lockdown.
On 28th February 2021, the federal government confirmed that the first tranche of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in Nigeria on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021.
On Tuesday, 2nd March 2021, the National Primary health Care Development Agency announced the arrival of the expected COVX Astrazeneca/Oxford covid-19 vaccines.
On Saturday, 6th March 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo received vaccination against the covid-19 as the State House in Abuja.
READ ALSO: Bill Gates says Trump’s WHO funding suspension is dangerous
Business
Agriculture: Kogi State secures $100 million AfDB loan
The loan will be channelled to funding Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) in Kogi State.
The Kogi state government announced that it has secured a $100 million loan from the African Development Bank (AfDB) for the purpose of funding Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) in Kogi.
This was disclosed in a statement by Commissioner for Finance, Mr Asiru Idris, in Lokoja on Tuesday.
The Commissioner added that the project will be a boost to improving production and employment in the state for 2 million people and also open the state up for private investments, citing that 280 hectares of land would be acquired in 5 local government for the scheme
“The project will create employment for two million people in the state and by extension, curb poverty, reduce youth restiveness and open doors for private investors,” he said.
He also added that the scheme would be beneficial for both farmers and processors which will also be an advantage for distributors in the state as transport costs will also be reduced.
In case you missed it: The Nigerian Senate approved World Bank loans valued at $1.5 billion, including $750 million to be be used as loans for fiscal transparency, accountability and sustainability (SFTAS) program for Nigerian States.
Economy & Politics
Insecurity: US should consider re-locating the AFRICOM HQ to Africa – Buhari
Nigeria and her security forces remain resolutely committed to containing security challenges in the nation and region and addressing their root causes.
President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the US to consider re-locating the AFRICOM HQ from Germany to Africa. This, he says, will bring the US Armed forces closer to the “theatre of operations” in the face of growing security challenges in West and Central Africa.
The President disclosed this in a statement after a virtual meeting with the US Secretary of State on Tuesday.
What the President said
“I also reiterate that Nigeria and her security forces remain resolutely committed to containing security challenges in our nation and region, and addressing their root causes. The support of important and strategic partners like the United States of course cannot be overstated.
Nigeria will continue to enhance collaboration in all forms with friends and strategic partners; all of us working together for greater security for all concerned.”
President Buhari voiced his appreciation of President Biden for repealing the restrictions on travel and visas for citizens predominantly from Muslim nations and African countries, including Nigeria, as well as re-joining the WHO and Paris Agreement on Climate Change.
What you should know
The U.S. Africa Command, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, is one of 11 U.S. Department of Defense combatant commands, each with a geographic or functional mission that provides command and control and defense approaches to negate the drivers of conflict and extremism in Africa.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Pharma Deko Plc records a loss of N6.5 million in Q1 2021.
- Chemical and Allied Products Plc records a 55% decline in profit for Q1 2021.
- Fidelity Bank Plc profit surges by 64% to N9.6 billion in Q1 2021.
- Wema Bank Plc posts N4.6 billion profit in FY 2020.
- LivingTrust Mortgage Bank proposes final dividend worth N50 million for shareholders.
59 Comments