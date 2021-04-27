Business News
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 26th of April 2021, 37 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 164,756 confirmed cases.
To date, 164,756 cases have been confirmed, 154,963 cases have been discharged and 2,061 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
A total of 1.87 million tests have been carried out as of 26th April 25th, 2021 compared to 1.84 million tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 26th April 2021,
- Total Number of Cases – 164,756
- Total Number Discharged – 154,963
- Total Deaths – 2,061
- Total Tests Carried out – 1,870,915
According to the NCDC, the 37 new cases are reported from 6 states- Lagos (26), Ogun (4), kaduna (2), Rivers (2), kwara (2), and Edo (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 58,273, followed by Abuja (19,763), Plateau (9,049), Kaduna (9,039), Rivers (7,091), Oyo (6,844), Edo (4,898), Ogun (4,647), Kano (3,942), Ondo (3,226), Kwara (3,120), Delta (2,617), Osun (2,572), Nasarawa (2,380), Enugu (2,281), Katsina (2,097), Gombe (2,034), Ebonyi (2,020), Anambra (1,909), Akwa Ibom (1,843), and Abia (1,683).
Imo State has recorded 1,655 cases, Bauchi (1,540), Borno (1,337), Benue (1,188), Adamawa (1,063), Niger (930), Taraba (910), Bayelsa (885), Ekiti (869), Sokoto (775), Jigawa (527), Kebbi (450), Cross River (394), Yobe (365), Zamfara (240), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
On 26th January 2021, the Federal Government announced the extension of the guidelines of phase 3 of the eased lockdown by one month following the rising cases of the coronavirus disease in the country and the expiration of phase 3 of the eased lockdown.
On 28th February 2021, the federal government confirmed that the first tranche of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in Nigeria on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021.
On Tuesday, 2nd March 2021, the National Primary health Care Development Agency announced the arrival of the expected COVX Astrazeneca/Oxford covid-19 vaccines.
On Saturday, 6th March 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo received vaccination against the covid-19 as the State House in Abuja.
Corporate Press Releases
Nairametrics shines at 2021 GAGE Awards, emerges Blog of the Year
Nairametrics has emerged winner of the Blog of the Year Award, at the just concluded GAGE Awards.
This category featured other blogs like BellaNaija, Naijaloaded, Nairaland, and LindaIkeji blog, and after polling votes from Nigerians on the Gage awards website, Nairametrics emerged winner.
Presenting the award at the virtual event, Tope Osikeye, Head of Marketing Multichoice Nigeria noted that the blog had become “a major channel through which we get information, and also continues to put other news media on their toes. Indeed, they are worthy to be celebrated.”
Nairametrics Founder, Ugochukwu ‘Ugodre’ Obi-Chukwu received the award with much thanks, appreciating the Gage Awards for their encouragement to brands and individuals who deliver value to Nigerians.
“Our mission has always been to create wealth through information. Our job basically is to give you all the information that you need to be better financially strapped and to make better investment decisions.
We are happy that the world and Nigerians are finally realising why financial information is very important. We are not going to stop. This is just the beginning of a lot of good things to come for all of you. Thank you all so much,” Ugodre said.
He also thanked Nairametrics readers, partners, and the team behind the blog over the years. “We are going global. We are going pan African this is just the beginning. Thank you to the Gage awards for encouraging people like us to continue to innovate and to create more for you.”
Nairametrics is a leading financial information and content creation company, providing readers with up-to-date financial, investing, and business news, research-based content, financial literacy, and personal finance resources.
Announcing the category, was Ex – BBNaija star Bisola Aiyeola who hosted the show. The celebrity noted that Nairametrics had been “consistent in adding immense value with accurate, relevant and up-to-date information and podcasts across its platforms in the year 2020/2021.”
This year’s virtual edition of the Gage Awards held on Saturday, April 24, 2021, with a beach theme targeted at helping viewers watch it in a relaxed mode.
The GAGE Awards seeks to celebrate and spotlight the best individuals, brands or groups who have enriched lives year after year since it started. Winners of the Gage 2021 awards were determined by public voting and the Gage Academy based on pre-defined measuring indicators. The voting lasted from 23rd February 2021 till 15th March 2021.
This year’s virtual edition was hosted by Bisola Aiyeola alongside a stellar cast of entertainers who performed during the award ceremony.
About Nairametrics
Nairametrics is a Business News, Research and Investment Analysis website based in Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy. The website is owned by Nairametrics Financial Advocates Ltd, a Nigerian based company.
Nairametrics website is updated with news and analysis covering Nigeria’s capital and money market, providing readers with up-to-date financial, investing, and business news, research-based content, financial literacy, and personal finance resources.
It was founded by Ugochukwu “Ugodre” Obi-Chukwu, a chartered accountant based in Lagos Nigeria. Ugodre started Nairametrics as a pastime, writing under the blog name “Ugometrics” in the early 2010s. He initially used the blog for personal finance articles and analysis of results on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. In 2013, he rebranded it to Nairametrics.
Nairametrics runs a financial radio program, Everyday Money Matters on Lagos Talks 91.3 FM; the Business Half Hour show on Classic FM, and also organises a quarterly summit where economic issues are discussed.
Business News
FG says flight resumption date for Emirates Airline to be known in 48 hours
The Federal Government has said that Emirates Airline will soon resume its flight operations in and out of Nigeria.
The Federal Government has said that Emirates Airline will soon resume its flight operations in and out of Nigeria as the outcome of its ongoing discussion with the government will be made public within the next 48 hours.
This is coming after a report emerged a few days ago saying that the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, had refused to approve the resumption of flight operations to Lagos and Abuja for Emirates Airline due to the insistence of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that only the Middle East airline would be allowed to operate to Dubai from Nigeria.
This disclosure was made by the Director-General of Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Musa Nuhu, while speaking at the national briefing of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on Covid-19 in Abuja.
Nuhu said, “As regards the issue of Emirates Airline’s resumption of flights to Nigeria, the PSC deliberated extensively on this matter and the gap has been significantly closed between the position of Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).”
What you should know about Emirates Airline flight suspension in Nigeria
It can be recalled that the Federal Government had directed the immediate suspension of outbound flights of Emirates Airline for 72 hours with effect from February 4, until when the needed infrastructure and logistics were put in place for the Rapid Antigen Test (RDT) test by the Nigerian Government.
This followed accusations against the airline, that it was airlifting passengers from Nigeria using RDT done in laboratories that were not approved by regulatory authorities.
The Federal Government had, in March 2021, banned the airline from operating in the country over its continuous refusal to fly passengers without a pre-boarding rapid diagnostic test (RDTs).
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Interlinked Technologies Plc posts a loss of N6.3 million in Q1 2021.
- 2020 FY Results: Smart Products Nigeria Plc posts profit after tax of N7.38 million.
- Cadbury Nigeria Plc records a 62% decline in profit to N60.2 million in Q1 2021.
- BOC Gases Nigeria Plc records a 40% dip in profit to N60.2 million in Q1 2021.
- Ecobank Transnational Inc. Profit after tax increases by 23% in Q1 2021.
