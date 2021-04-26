Business News
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 25th of April 2021, 35 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 164,719 confirmed cases.
On the 25th of April 2021, 35 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.
To date, 164,719 cases have been confirmed, 154,926 cases have been discharged and 2,061 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
A total of 1.87 million tests have been carried out as of 24th April 25th, 2021 compared to 1.84 million tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 25th April 2021,
- Total Number of Cases – 164,719
- Total Number Discharged – 154,926
- Total Deaths – 2,061
- Total Tests Carried out – 1,870,915
According to the NCDC, the 35 new cases are reported from 6 states- Lagos (18), Rivers (7), Oyo (6), Abuja (2), Ekiti (1), kaduna (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 58,273, followed by Abuja (19,763), Plateau (9,049), Kaduna (9,039), Rivers (7,091), Oyo (6,844), Edo (4,898), Ogun (4,647), Kano (3,942), Ondo (3,226), Kwara (3,120), Delta (2,617), Osun (2,572), Nasarawa (2,380), Enugu (2,281), Katsina (2,097), Gombe (2,034), Ebonyi (2,020), Anambra (1,909), Akwa Ibom (1,843), and Abia (1,683).
Imo State has recorded 1,655 cases, Bauchi (1,540), Borno (1,337), Benue (1,188), Adamawa (1,063), Niger (930), Taraba (910), Bayelsa (885), Ekiti (869), Sokoto (775), Jigawa (527), Kebbi (450), Cross River (394), Yobe (365), Zamfara (240), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: Western diplomats warn of disease explosion, poor handling by government
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
On 26th January 2021, the Federal Government announced the extension of the guidelines of phase 3 of the eased lockdown by one month following the rising cases of the coronavirus disease in the country and the expiration of phase 3 of the eased lockdown.
On 28th February 2021, the federal government confirmed that the first tranche of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in Nigeria on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021.
On Tuesday, 2nd March 2021, the National Primary health Care Development Agency announced the arrival of the expected COVX Astrazeneca/Oxford covid-19 vaccines.
On Saturday, 6th March 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo received vaccination against the covid-19 as the State House in Abuja.
READ ALSO: Bill Gates says Trump’s WHO funding suspension is dangerous
Financial Services
Microfinance Banks record 82% boom in lending in 2020
Microfinance Banks are not the fastest creator of credit in the financial services space.
Microfinance Banks in Nigeria recorded an 82% boost in lending rising from N300.2 billion in 2019 to N546.6 billion in 2020. This is according to the latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics.
As of 2018 total microfinance loans to the private sector was just N250 billion. This has now doubled in two years due to improved technology, easier processing of loans, better loan recovery methods, increased competition, and a growing class of employees with an appetite for short-term credit.
What this means: This is the clearest confirmation yet that this is the fastest-growing credit segment in the financial lending space. Microfinance banks have led the charge on consumer loans in the last three years extending credit to the risky retail end of the market which has for years being ignored by commercial banks.
Other sectors: Commercial and merchant banks on the other hand recorded a 12.4% increase in credit to the private sector while Primary Mortgage Banks recorded a 35.1% increase. Non-interest banks such as Islamic banking recorded a 57.9% spike in lending.
How they did it
Sources within the sector inform Nairametrics that requests for loans spiked amidst the Covid-19 lockdowns as employees seek alternative funding to meet immediate expenditure. Most of the borrowings often occurred over the use of mobile phones or simple email exchanges between borrowers and their microfinance banks.
Microfinance Banks such as Renmoney, Page Finance, VFD have focused most of their lending on employees who only need to provide evidence of steady salaries and working for structured organizations. The commercial banking sector alone boasts of over 100,000 employees whom these microfinance banks can target. They also make lending very easy to access requiring borrowers to just provide their payslips as well as consenting to direct debit of their bank accounts via channels such as Remita.
Direct debits allow the lenders to debit the bank accounts of their borrowers without having to seek their consent or forcing them to transfer their salary to the microfinance banks. This was a major breakthrough in the operations of microfinance banking as it allowed operators to take on more risk without having to worry much about deliberate defaults especially where the customers actually have the funds but refuse to pay.
Another factor that has worked well for the banks is the micro-nature of the loans. The loans are short-term, usually within a year or less, and as little as N50,000. Borrowers use these loans to meet short-term obligations which they quickly pay back from their salaries at the end of the month.
Intense competition in the last two years has also played a major role in driving up loans and advances. According to data from the CBN, there are over 900 microfinance banks in the country with state, regional, and national licenses. Newer entrants from the FinTech community have also paved the way for innovation improving how some of these banks lend money to their customers and also manage risks.
Despite the improvements, analysts still worry about the spate of loan defaults with some in their double digits even though official sources suggest it is around 5-6% for some of the leading MFBs as they are also called.
Primary Mortgage Bank also recorded a much-improved performance during the year rising by 35.1% to N180.2 billion. Non-interest banks, which mostly adhere to Islamic tenets also crossed the hundred billion market recording a 57.9% spike to N105.7 billion.
Energy
World Bank: 62% of Nigerian power consumers believe sector is inefficiently managed
About 82% of consumers are unaware of tariff band classifications.
About 62% of Nigerian consumers do not believe that the power sector is being managed efficiently. 66% of electricity consumers in Nigeria are willing to pay more for power if supply improves. Also, a total of 74% of power users in the country are dissatisfied with the supply of electricity.
These were disclosed by the World Bank via its Power Sector Recovery Programme Opinion Research Fact Sheet.
According to the global institution, 67% agree that electricity theft is a big issue and affects the quality of supply.
READ: Shell, NNPC lament over Nigeria’s electricity deficit
Highlights of the report
- 93% of metered power users paid their bills regularly
- 78% of electricity consumers in Nigeria received less than 12 hours of supply daily.
- 93% of consumers paid their electricity bills regularly whenever their units were exhausted.
- 58% do not have a meter to measure electricity use.
- 74% are dissatisfied with electricity supply and 87% are unaware of ongoing reforms (PSRP) in the power sector.
- 53% do not receive adequate customer service from Discos (distribution companies) while 82% are unaware of tariff band classifications.
READ: Senate to probe GenCos, DisCos as Nigerian companies relocate to Ghana over power supply
READ:
It stated, “Metering is a key concern nationwide– respondents were generally dissatisfied with the metering system. Electricity tariff is a nationwide concern.
There should be a significant improvement in service delivery before the increase in tariff. The majority of respondents are unaware of the key policies and activities of government and operators. Electricity theft and vandalism are major issues and impact significantly on the quality access to power supply.”
What you should know
The survey respondents consisted of Nigerians of broad demographics such as age, sex, education and economic status.
It explained that data and information from the nationwide survey and focus group discussions would provide key insight about public opinion in relation to Nigeria’s Electricity Supply Industry.
It said focus group discussions were conducted in Abuja, Lagos and Abia to obtain qualitative insight into electricity consumer behaviour, perceptions and beliefs.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Daar Communications Plc reports a loss of N144.6 million in Q1 2021.
- Glaxo SmithKline proposes dividend worth N478.4 million for shareholders.
- LivingTrust Mortgage Bank grows profit after tax by over 260% to N100.6 million in Q1 2021.
- Stanbic IBTC profit plunges by over 45% to N11.3 billion in Q1 2021.
- Nigerian Breweries Plc grows profit by 39% to N7.7 billion in Q1 2021.
59 Comments