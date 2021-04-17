Business News
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 17th of April 2021, 67 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 164,147 confirmed cases.
To date, 164,147 cases have been confirmed, 154,304 cases have been discharged and 2,061 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
A total of 1.8 million tests have been carried out as of April 16th, 2021 compared to 1.7 million tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 16th April 2021,
- Total Number of Cases – 164,147
- Total Number Discharged – 154,304
- Total Deaths – 2,061
- Total Tests Carried out – 1,838,174
According to the NCDC, the 67 new cases were reported from 10 states- Lagos (26), Kaduna (11), Akwa Ibom (8), Rivers (8), Ogun (5), Kano (3), Osun (3), Abuja (2), and Plateau (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 58,088, followed by Abuja (19,745), Plateau (9,046), Kaduna (9,009), Rivers (7,034), Oyo (6,839), Edo (4,897), Ogun (4,627), Kano (3,935), Ondo (3,226), Kwara (3,120), Delta (2,617), Osun (2,563), Nasarawa (2,378), Enugu (2,259), Katsina (2,097), Gombe (2,034), Ebonyi (2,017), Anambra (1,909), Akwa Ibom (1,810), and Abia (1,683).
Imo State has recorded 1,655 cases, Bauchi (1,540), Borno (1,337), Benue (1,188), Adamawa (1,051), Niger (930), Taraba (910), Bayelsa (878), Ekiti (868), Sokoto (775), Jigawa (527), Kebbi (450), Cross River (385), Yobe (365), Zamfara (234), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
On 26th January 2021, the Federal Government announced the extension of the guidelines of phase 3 of the eased lockdown by one month following the rising cases of the coronavirus disease in the country and the expiration of phase 3 of the eased lockdown.
On 28th February 2021, the federal government confirmed that the first tranche of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in Nigeria on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021.
On Tuesday, 2nd March 2021, the National Primary health Care Development Agency announced the arrival of the expected COVX Astrazeneca/Oxford covid-19 vaccines.
On Saturday, 6th March 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo received vaccination against the covid-19 as the State House in Abuja.
Corporate Press Releases
Edo, emerging role model for digital economy – Ekeh, Zinox boss
The serial digital entrepreneur declared that Edo boasts ready whiz kids who can defend the state and Nigeria in the 21st Century.
Africa’s foremost digital disruptor and founder, Zinox Group, Leo Stan Ekeh, has disclosed that Edo State has the requisite attributes to become a model for digital economy in Nigeria.
Ekeh made this known on Monday, April 12, 2021.
The Zinox boss was speaking during a smart exploratory visit to Benin, the Edo State capital for likely expansion and investment purposes. The serial digital entrepreneur, who seized the opportunity to pay a courtesy call on the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, expressed his surprise at the massive rate of digital adoption in the state, even as he declared that Edo boasts ready whiz kids who can defend the state and Nigeria in the 21st Century.
‘‘The wealth of Edo State lies not in its current Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) profile, its population or level of infrastructural development in the state but in its growing army of digitally ready youths, many of whom will become certified and sustained billionaires in the nearest future,’’ Ekeh stated.
The Zinox boss, who was conducted round some of the tech hubs in the state in company of some of his Management staff, expressed amazement at the brilliance of the youths he encountered at the centres, among whom are software developers and coders, digital graphic artists, social media creatives, fashion designers and automobile technicians, among others.
Ekeh, who also addressed specifically the young girls in the hubs, encouraged them to keep up building up their capacities, even as he assured them that they are bound to become global leaders soon as it is now more an extra blessing to have girls than boys in this century, noting that by the second quarter of the century, billionaires would no longer be assessed by their monetary values or gender, but by their future earnings and family values.
The Zinox Chairman hailed the cultured disposition of the young ladies, jokingly noting that if he were to marry today, he will go for a tech-savvy Edo girl already prepared to rule the world.
‘‘This was how I took a decision those old days when I married my wife as a knowledge star with a First Class in Mathematics, a UK-certified accountant with an MBA. Be proud of your state and country of birth and the knowledge privileges you are enjoying under Governor Obaseki and continue to pray for good leadership. Your Governor has made all of you global citizens because you have great value to add to the society as wealth creators and not a burden to the society,’’ he counselled the youths.
He affirmed that the coronavirus pandemic has turned out to be a blessing in disguise, stating that a state like Edo, for instance, has taken advantage of it to double down on its embrace of technology, while some states may not have been conscious of using digital tools to upgrade the knowledge of their citizens.
‘‘I felt the power of enforced digital knowledge in February when I celebrated my birthday. I received over 12,000 messages through texts, WhatsApp, Facebook, emails, etc. It was impossible to reply all well-wishers. After a few days, I woke up one morning to pray for all persons and organisations that wished me well including Mr. President. It was unprecedented but that reassured me that I did not waste my 36 years of preaching digital democracy and doing IT evangelism.
‘‘It is obvious that the COVID-19 pandemic and its encumbrances has helped Edo State turn more attention to transforming the state into a digital economy. This is highly commendable. Although the current wave of digital revolution was birthed by the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has also dedicated huge attention to the importance of building a digital economy in Nigeria, especially with the renaming of the Ministry of Communications and the appointment of Dr. Ali Isa Pantami, a digitally-savvy professional to man it.’’
Ekeh commended Obaseki for bringing his exposure to bear in building a knowledge base in the state, adding that the state has gone about the initiative without making a noise about it. Further, the Zinox boss disclosed that the benefits of leveraging technology in all facets of human endeavour cannot be over-emphasised in the 21st Century, even as he reiterated that it is the only resource today that can bridge the gap between the haves and the have-nots.
Also speaking at the event, Obaseki emphasised the determination of his administration to leave a lasting legacy in the state through a deliberate focus on technology.
‘‘While receiving the Founder Zinox Group, Mr. Leo Ekeh, I reassured that my administration will continue to pursue policies and programmes to enhance digital transformation for businesses in the state, so as to increase their competitive advantage, improve performance and boost growth.
‘‘For us as government, our role is to create an enabling environment; an environ for people to be successful. It is evident, over the last four years, how we have focused on the electrification of Edo state, human capacity building and other notable projects to drive the state’s economy,’’ Obaseki stated.
Meanwhile, Zinox, one of the Infrastructure Companies (Infracos) licensed by the Federal Government, is expected to roll out a multi-billion-naira broadband deployment in the entire 95 local government areas in the South East, a project which analysts believe will unleash the sheer human capital potential of the region and transform it into an investors’ delight.
Financial Services
AIICO refutes claims of non-remittance of pension assets to PTAD
AIICO says all pension assets due for remittance have been duly transferred to PTAD since the year 2017, in full compliance with the directive.
AIICO Insurance Plc has refuted the allegations of non-remittance of pension assets to the Pension Transition Arrangement Directorate (PTAD).
This was contained in a statement issued by its Head, Strategic Marketing & Communications Department, Segun Olalandu on Friday.
It stated that all pension assets due for remittance have been duly transferred to PTAD since the year 2017, in full compliance with the directive.
AIICO added that both parties are presently engaged in a reconciliation exercise to conclude the process and it implored the public to disregard any information that may suggest otherwise as there is no basis to that effect.
It stated, “The attention of the Management of AIICO Insurance Plc. has been drawn to a recent report in the media on allegations of non-remittance of pension assets to the PTAD.
“AIICO Insurance Plc. hereby wishes to inform the public that all pension assets due for remittance have been duly transferred to PTAD since the year 2017, in full compliance with the directive. Both parties are presently engaged in a reconciliation exercise to conclude the process. We implore the public to disregard any information that may suggest otherwise as there are no basis to that effect.
“AIICO Insurance Plc. is and remains a responsible corporate citizen of Nigeria and ensures best practice in all its business activities and operations in line with extant laws and regulatory provisions guiding its practice.”
What you should know
The Senate Committee on Public Accounts had summoned NICON Insurance Plc, AIICO Insurance and other insurance companies over their reported failure to remit N17.4 billion Pension Fund to PTAD.
The Senate based its summon on the 2016 report of the Auditor General of the Federation (AuGF), which unravelled the non-remittance of N17.4 billion Pension Fund to PTAD.
The Auditor General’s report had said, “Returns on pension funds totalling N17.4 billion forwarded by the underwriters were not accompanied by the following documents: (i) (ii) (iii) (iv) Bank Certificate of balances as at the close of accounts.
Accounting Statement showing the following: (a) (b) (c) Actuarial Value of Assets: Valuation of Assets at the lowest cost. Actuarial surplus: Excess of assets over Liabilities Actuarial Liabilities /deficiency: Excess of Liabilities over Assets A minimum of 3 years Annual Financial statements. Major Policy files and associated investment ledgers, if any.”
