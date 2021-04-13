Business News
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 12th of April 2021, 44 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria.
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 163,837 confirmed cases.
To date, 163,837 cases have been confirmed, 154,177 cases have been discharged and 2,061 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
A total of 1.8 million tests have been carried out as of April 12th, 2021 compared to 1.7 million tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 12th April 2021,
- Total Number of Cases – 163,837
- Total Number Discharged – 154,177
- Total Deaths – 2,060
- Total Tests Carried out – 1,838,174
According to the NCDC, the 44 new cases are reported from 5 states- Enugu (22), Lagos (15), FCT (4), Osun (2), and Kaduna (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 57,969, followed by Abuja (19,723), Plateau (9,030), Kaduna (8,989), Rivers (6,999), Oyo (6,838), Edo (4,893), Ogun (4,621), Kano (3,930), Ondo (3,226), Kwara (3,120), Delta (2,617), Osun (2,553), Nasarawa (2,378), Enugu (2,259), Katsina (2,097), Gombe (2,034), Ebonyi (2,017), Anambra (1,909), Akwa Ibom (1,810), and Abia (1,683).
Imo State has recorded 1,655 cases, Bauchi (1,540), Borno (1,337), Benue (1,188), Adamawa (1,051), Niger (930), Taraba (910), Bayelsa (878), Ekiti (868), Sokoto (775), Jigawa (527), Kebbi (450), Cross River (385), Yobe (365), Zamfara (234), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
On 26th January 2021, the Federal Government announced the extension of the guidelines of phase 3 of the eased lockdown by one month following the rising cases of the coronavirus disease in the country and the expiration of phase 3 of the eased lockdown.
On 28th February 2021, the federal government confirmed that the first tranche of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in Nigeria on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021.
On Tuesday, 2nd March 2021, the National Primary health Care Development Agency announced the arrival of the expected COVX Astrazeneca/Oxford covid-19 vaccines.
On Saturday, 6th March 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo received vaccination against the covid-19 as the State House in Abuja.
Business
Lake Chad: FG proposes 3 areas to support development
The FG has restated its commitment to support Project Lake Chad (PROLAC) with a focus on 3 different areas.
The Federal Government disclosed that it will focus on 3 areas aimed at supporting Project Lake Chad (PROLAC) including Regional and National Coordination Platform and Local Capacity Building aimed at reinforcing regional dialogue and data collection and dissemination, institutional capacity building and others.
This was stated by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social DevelopmentSadiya Farouq at a virtual Ministerial World Bank Group Roundtable on the Lake Chad Region held on Monday.
The Minister added that all the focus areas would be:
- Regional and National Coordination Platform and Local Capacity Building aimed at reinforcing regional dialogue and data collection and dissemination.
- Institutional capacity building and knowledge sharing, as well as Agriculture Investments and Value-Chain Development, aimed at promoting public productive investments.
- Value-chain development, citizen engagement and community participation activities in project areas.
Umar Farouq added that the Ministry will also support the World Bank through the provision of a coordination structure for the targeted management of vulnerabilities through the agencies and programmes under its supervision.
“The Lake Chad Region faces a combination of multidimensional risk factors which deepen vulnerabilities. From 2014, Boko Haram’s violent activities took on a transnational approach, spreading its terrorist attacks from Nigeria to Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. This has created a humanitarian crisis, increasing the number of internally displaced persons and refugees within the Lake Chad Region,” she said.
While the drivers of fragility and obstacles to growth existed before the insurgency, the ongoing conflict has compounded the region’s difficulties. The Boko Haram regional conflict has triggered an acute humanitarian situation with devastating social and economic impact on the population.
Direct efforts of the Ministry through the National Humanitarian Coordination Committee (amongst other structures and critical interventions) is the provision of an enabling environment to support peace enforcement.
What you should know
Recall that Nairametrics reported last month that President Muhammadu Buhari stated that Nigeria is engaging with relevant stakeholders on recharging Lake Chad as it is important that there be water transfer to the Lake from the Congo Basin.
Business
Nigerian economy to be boosted by $5 billion investment by Qatar
The FG has disclosed that Middle-East nation of Qatar is set to invest in the Nigerian economy the sum of $5 billion.
The Federal Government has said that the oil-rich state of Qatar plans to invest $5 billion in the Nigerian economy.
According to a statement by the Deputy Director of Information, State House, Mr Abiodun Oladunjoye, this disclosure was made by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema, while speaking at a farewell dinner in honour of Nigeria’s Ambassador-designate to the state of Qatar, Ambassador Yakubu Ahmed, who is also the outgoing Director of Protocol at State House.
Onyeama said that there had been discussions with Qatar on partnership with Nigeria’s Sovereign Wealth Fund, for significant investments in the region of $5 billion in the Nigerian economy.
He said, “Qatar is a weighty and strategic country and very strategic in that part of the world and we are putting our best feet forward to advance the interest of our country economically and in other areas.”
The Foreign Affairs Minister had recalled that President Buhari visited the State of Qatar in 2016 and the Emir of Qatar, His Highness Tamim Bin Hammad Al-Thani reciprocated with a State visit in 2019.
Onyeama said that only trusted hands with a track record of diligence, experience and professionalism in the Foreign Service will be appointed into positions of career ambassadors.
The Minister said that the appointment of Ahmed and other career ambassadors were based on posting dedicated and keen Foreign Service practitioners to serve as image-makers of the country.
He said, ‘‘Amb. Yakubu Ahmed is a dedicated professional with a penchant for rigour and detail. He is very capable and one of the best in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He is personable, affable, extremely friendly, dispassionate and objective.
He is going to head a very important mission, a very important country, reckoned to be one of the richest countries in the world, per capita, and there’s a lot we will be doing with the State of Qatar.’’
In his response, Ahmed expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for the great honour and privilege of appointing him as the country’s main representative in Doha, Qatar.
He pledged to deplore his energy and skill to the promotion of the existing cordial relationship between Nigeria and Qatar, particularly in the areas of economic, political, cultural and consular affairs as well as other key areas.
What this means
- This is going to be a huge boost to Nigeria’s drive for foreign investment and help significantly in the country’s push for economic development.
- Qatar which has a very high Human Development Index (HDI) is regarded as the world’s third-largest natural gas and oil reserves with a population of about 2.8 million people as of 2019.
- The investment by the wealthy Middle East country will add to the country’s diversification efforts as such investments are expected in the area of oil and gas, manufacturing, power/utilities and so on.
