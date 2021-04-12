Business News
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 11th of April 2021, 57 new confirmed cases and death was recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 163,793 confirmed cases.
On the 11th of April 2021, 57 new confirmed cases and death was recorded in Nigeria.
To date, 163,793 cases have been confirmed, 154,107 cases have been discharged and 2,060 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
A total of 1.8 million tests have been carried out as of April 11th, 2021 compared to 1.7 million tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 11th April 2021,
- Total Number of Cases – 163,793
- Total Number Discharged – 154,107
- Total Deaths – 2,060
- Total Tests Carried out – 1,803,177
According to the NCDC, the 57 new cases are reported from 7 states- FCT (20), Lagos (19), Bayelsa (7), Kaduna (4), Rivers (3), Osun (3) and Jigawa (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 57,969, followed by Abuja (19,723), Plateau (9,030), Kaduna (8,989), Rivers (6,999), Oyo (6,838), Edo (4,893), Ogun (4,621), Kano (3,930), Ondo (3,226), Kwara (3,120), Delta (2,617), Osun (2,553), Nasarawa (2,378), Enugu (2,259), Katsina (2,097), Gombe (2,034), Ebonyi (2,017), Anambra (1,909), Akwa Ibom (1,810), and Abia (1,683).
Imo State has recorded 1,655 cases, Bauchi (1,540), Borno (1,337), Benue (1,188), Adamawa (1,051), Niger (930), Taraba (910), Bayelsa (878), Ekiti (868), Sokoto (775), Jigawa (527), Kebbi (450), Cross River (385), Yobe (365), Zamfara (234), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: Western diplomats warn of disease explosion, poor handling by government
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
On 26th January 2021, the Federal Government announced the extension of the guidelines of phase 3 of the eased lockdown by one month following the rising cases of the coronavirus disease in the country and the expiration of phase 3 of the eased lockdown.
On 28th February 2021, the federal government confirmed that the first tranche of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in Nigeria on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021.
On Tuesday, 2nd March 2021, the National Primary health Care Development Agency announced the arrival of the expected COVX Astrazeneca/Oxford covid-19 vaccines.
On Saturday, 6th March 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo received vaccination against the covid-19 as the State House in Abuja.
READ ALSO: Bill Gates says Trump’s WHO funding suspension is dangerous
Consumer Goods
Best performing mining, industrial and consumer goods stocks from last week
The shares of the following mining, industrial and consumer goods companies delivered gains in excess of 6.9% for investors last week.
Market data for the week ended 9th April 2021 revealed that the Nigerian Equity space closed on a negative note, as the All-Share Index and the market capitalization depreciated by -0.66%, to close the week lower at 38,866.39 and N20.335 trillion respectively.
This bearish move has been linked to the conclusion of an impressive annual reporting season, as this leaves few incentives to bet on slightly higher returns from equities, with the rising yields in the fixed-income market.
Some industrial, mining, and consumer goods stocks delivered decent returns during the week
Despite the prevailing bearishness in the market which impacted the performance of some key consumer and industrial good stocks on NSE last week, shares of the following industrial, mining, and consumer goods companies delivered decent returns for their holders during the week.
The gains were driven by buying activities on the exchange as some analysts and investors consider them to be trading at a discount, with tremendous value opened positions in the companies.
This move saw bargain hunters scamper for the shares of these companies, and this resulted in what led to the gains in their shares during the week ended 9th April 2021.
Japaul Gold and Ventures Plc (JAPAULGOLD), W-o-W gains: 40%
The rebranded and restructured mining company with a key focus on gold exploration was the best perf0rming stocks on NSE last week, it also maintained the status of the best performing mining stocks.
The shares of the gold exploration company surged by an impressive 40% last week driven by buying pressures in the shares of the company.
The company’s relatively low price driven by the recent sell-down in its shares prompted bargain hunters to accumulate additional stakes in it, in a bid to capitalize on the upward swing in its share price.
This move saw the shares of the company increase from N0.41 to N0.63 per share, representing a whopping 40% gain in just a week.
Meyer Plc (MEYER), W-o-W gains: 19.51%
The shares of the key player in the paint and decorative industry increased from N0.41 per share at the market open last week, to N0.49 per share, to print a gain of 19.51% at the close of trading activities for the week ended 9th April 2021.
Prior to this move, the shares of the company declined by 24.07%, from N0.54 at the open of trade this year, to N0.41 per share on the 9th of March 2021.
At this price, buying activities in the shares of the paint manufacturer and marketer surged owing to the actions of bargain hunters. This led to the move up to N0.49 during the week.
Flour Mills Nigeria Plc (FLOURMILLS), W-o-W gains: 6.90%
Shares of Flour Mills Nigeria Plc, one of the biggest brands in the food and agro-allied industry in Africa, surged by 6.9% last week, as the shares of the consumer goods company increased from N29.00 per share to N31 per share during the week ended 9th April 2021.
The impressive N2 per share or 6.9% gain in the shares of Flour Mills last week was driven by the buying interest in the shares of the flour miller, as investors anticipate an impressive financial performance ahead of the company’s earnings season.
This bullish move in the shares of Flour Mills pushed the market capitalization of the miller up by more than N8.2 billion on the exchange from N118.9 billion at market open to N127.1 billion at the close of the market last week.
What you should know
Ayodeji Ebo, head of retail investment at Chapel Hill Denham in Lagos, in a conversation with Bloomberg revealed that the market will be bearish in the first half of 2021.
He added that after the result season, the investing public should expect a further depression because there will be no further catalysts to drive the market.
Ayodeji suggested that the growing yield in the fixed income space will continue to be a major issue as investors will become more inclined to get a one-year Treasury bill at 7% now, than taking a risk of 8 or 9%.
Business News
CBN debits banks N8.3 trillion as CRR in 2020
The Central Bank debited banks a whopping N8.3 trillion as CRR provisions in 2020 up 58% YoY.
Commercial banks in Nigeria suffered CRR debits of N8.3 trillion in the financial year ended December 2020. This represents a 59% increase from the N5.2 trillion debited in 2019.
Nairametrics confirmed this data from the financial statements of all commercial banks listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and excludes banks not listed, suggesting the amount could be closer to N9 trillion. Nigeria’s largest banks “FUGAZ” suffered the most debits with about N5.9 trillion in debits in 2020, over 70% of the total debits. Except for Unity Bank, all the banks have released their full-year earnings for 2020.
Private Sector Lending rises
The CRR is an abbreviation for Cash Reserve Ratio and is a monetary policy tool used by the Central Bank of Nigeria to control money supply in the economy. The central bank increased the CRR from 22.5% to 27.5% in January 2020 a decision it explained was because they wanted banks to lend more to the private sector.
- The CRR empowers the central bank to sequester up 27.5% of customer deposits held by commercial banks, effectively restricting the banks from accessing the money. The restrictions impact significantly on the ability of some banks to generate interest income reducing the margins that banks can make in a given period.
- The CRR debits are derived via a complex calculation involving a balance between a minimum loan to deposit ratio banks are expected to achieve and what they have in their balance sheet as cash deposits.
- Banks that fall below the CBN’s loan to deposit ratio requirement of 65% have the full weight of the CRR imposed on them.
Banks have secretly complained bitterly about the level of CRR debits highlighting the effects it has on their bottom line especially Net Interest Margins. The year 2020 was also characterized by lower interest rate environment as banks earned much lower from Treasury Bills and other risk-free government securities.
What they are saying
Despite the claims, Net Interest margins for the commercial banks under review blew past N2 trillion for the first time in 2021 as lower cost of funds helped cushion the effects of lower interest rate environment and limited access to OMO securities. For example, GT Bank remarked in its investor presentation that it was able to mitigate the impact of CRR from sources such as revaluation of its foreign assets.
“CRR increase of 127.4% (₦565.1bn), funded through improved Naira liquidity largely from OMO maturities impaired the Group’s ability to take maximum advantage of opportunities to optimize its earnings potential. The Bank was however able to cushion the impact of CRR on earnings through optimization of its US$ liquidity and Revaluation Gains. The Bank benefitted from the US$1.15bn long position owing to devaluation of Naira against US$.” GTB
Zenith Bank also confirmed the impact of lower yield environment on their net interest margin in 2020 when they released their 2020 full year results.
“This retail drive, coupled with the low-interest yield environment helped reduce our cost of funding from 3.0% to 2.1% and also reduced our interest expense. However, the low-interest environment also affected net interest margin, which declined from 8.2% to 7.9% in the current year due to the re-pricing of interest-bearing assets.” Zenith Bank
One of the reasons cited by the CBN for introducing this policy in 2019 was to reduce the amount of customer deposits commercial banks were channeling into treasury bills as against lending to the private sector. Since its introduction, lending to the private sector has increased to N30.6 trillion from N26 trillion, data from the CBN’s monetary credit stats reveal.
Another reason cited by experts as an impetus for the CRR is the CBN’s capital control strategy where it limits the amount of naira available for banks to engage in illegal forex roundtripping by arbitraging from the disparity between the parallel market rates and the official rates.
What CBN Does with the money?
Despite the CBN’s official claims that the CRR is required to help stimulate lending to the private sector, critics believe there is more to it.
In conversation with Nairametrics, Critics of the central bank’s CRR Policy who prefer to remain anonymous suggest some of the CRR debited from the banks are used to fund the Federal Government’s revenue shortfalls via the controversial Ways and Means provision of the apex bank. According to the CBN over N10 trillion has been extended to the Federal Government via Ways and Means since 2019, the highest on record.
To repay the money, the CBN in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance announced the introduction of “Special Bills” a fixed income security that offers commercial banks a window to earn an income on their balances held by the CBN. Some of the features of the Special Bills include the following;
- It has a Tenor of 90 days
- It comes with Zero coupon, as the applicable yield at issuance will be determined by the CBN.
- The instrument will be tradable amongst banks, retail and institutional investors.
- The instrument shall not be accepted for repurchase agreement transactions with the CBN and shall not be discountable at the CBN window.
- The instrument will qualify as liquid assets in the computation of liquidity ratio for deposit money banks.
Data from the FMDQ OTC reveals Special Bills maturing in 52 days are currently trading at a yield of 5.43% as of Friday.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Union Homes REIT proposes final dividend worth N465.03 million for shareholders.
- GT Bank Plc holds FY 2020 investors presentation.
- Cornerstone Insurance Plc notifies stakeholders of late submission of financial statements.
- NSE approves delisting of 11 Plc shares.
- Berger Paints Nigeria Plc reports a 67% decline in Profits in FY 2020.
59 Comments