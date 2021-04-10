Cryptocurrency
Crypto market value nears $2 trillion, Bitcoin stages a huge comeback at $60,000
Crypto assets have enjoyed exponential gains, as global financial markets become awash with record stimulus deals.
High buying pressure from two leading Crypto assets by market value has pushed the crypto market valuation near $2 trillion.
The flagship Crypto, Bitcoin was significantly responsible for this feat and has posted gains of more than 16% in the last 7 days, with Ethereum hitting the $2,000 mark.
Hence, the global crypto market cap is $1.58 trillion, a 0.28% increase over the last day.
- At press time, the global crypto market value stood at $1.93 trillion, a 1.92% increase over the previous day.
- The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $167.59 billion, which makes a 0.55% decrease.
- The world’s most popular crypto is presently trading at $60,253.05.
- Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 58.21%, a decrease of 0.33% over the previous day.
Crypto pundits have cited that the growing interest from institutional investors seen from trend-following hedge funds, and lately, the powerful banks; coupled with credible reports hinting that Coinbase has gotten approval for its direct listing at the Nasdaq, has kept investors holding on to these Cryptos.
Experts also buttress on market indicators revealing that 78% of Bitcoin’s circulating supply is illiquid, meaning that it is now harder for a growing number of retail investors to access the prized Crypto at a fair value.
Adding credence to this bias is data from Glassnode revealing Bitcon’s number of Exchange Deposits (7d MA) just reached a 1-month low of 2,845.357, meaning there are fewer sellers of the world’s most popular crypto asset.
Previous 1-month low of 2,847.935 was observed on 26 March 2021.
In addition, Crypto assets have enjoyed exponential gains, as global financial markets become awash with record stimulus deals, triggered by global central banks using such dovish strategies to support the fragile global economy.
The incredible feat seen lately shows that the ever-changing financial market is enjoying strong buying pressures (on the bias that global investors are keen on hedging against inflation-prone assets like currencies) and riding on the recent astronomical gains of cryptocurrencies.
Billionaire Watch
Meet the billionaire twins who bought $10m worth of Bitcoin when it still sold for $8
The Winklevoss twins’ early investment in Bitcoin has propelled them into the billionaire league.
The digital asset economy has made many people rich. The current worth of Bitcoin, a digital asset that was trading a little above $100 in October 2013, is now near $60,000!
While many people were smart enough to invest in Bitcoin early, not many had the guts to go all out for it. Today, we are going to look at the identical twins who were crazy enough to invest heavily in cryptocurrency. The twins started investing in Bitcoin as early as 2012.
They are currently listed on the Forbes Billionaire List amongst the newcomers who reached a billion-dollar status due to their Bitcoin investing.
Meet the Winklevoss twins (worth $3 billion each)
Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are currently worth $3bn each. They started investing in Bitcoin as early as 2012 when the cryptocurrency still sold for $8 and splurged a whopping $10m to purchase the crypto asset, making them one of the biggest and earliest investors in cryptocurrency.
Their gamble paid off and today, they are worth a collective $6bn.
More investments in crypto
The Winklevoss twins are not slowing down, they are instead, making further investments in cryptocurrency. Recently, they invested in a Bitcoin lending start-up named Block-Fi which is now valued at $3bn.
Battle with Mark Zuckerberg
The Winklevoss twins are no strangers in Silicon Valley. They were Mark Zuckerberg’s classmates at Harvard and they once accused the tech billionaire of stealing their idea for Facebook.
A bitter legal battle between the two ended in the twins receiving significant cash and Facebook stock compensation from Zuckerberg. Some of their cash compensation was invested in cryptocurrency and it has indeed, paid off.
What you should know
In their early days, cryptocurrencies witnessed an unstable growth path, rising and falling occasionally. This discouraged many people from investing heavily in it. The Winklevoss twins took the risk on Bitcoin and are now billionaires on Forbes list. Currently, they run their company, Gemini, a regulated cryptocurrency exchange, wallet and custodian that makes it simple and secure to buy Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies.
Cryptocurrency
Why this unknown crypto with over 600% gain in 3 months, might still explode
Elrond eGold (EGLD), the fast-rising token traded at around $180 after an impressive bullish rally from around $30 this January.
A highly revered crypto strategist with the pseudo name Guy recently revealed that a pretty unpopular crypto asset that had already posted over 600% since January could be the next outstanding smart contract platform.
The expert further explained his bias via YouTube to his 640,000 subscribers that the blockchain network Elrond (EGLD) has the unique attributes of the flagship crypto, Ethereum, and other new decentralized platforms in creating a one-of-kind crypto network.
He said, “It has managed to combine the best features of many leading cryptocurrencies in the space and even improve them.
Elrond’s adaptive state sharding is like the sharding we will see in Ethereum 2.0, but better.
Elrond’s secured proof of stake is like Harmony’s (ONE) effective proof of stake, but better. Elrond’s Arwen virtual machine is like Cosmos’ CosmWasm virtual machine, but better.
Elrond eGold (EGLD), the fast-rising token at the time of writing this report, traded at around $180 after an impressive bullish rally from around $30 this January. Still, the crypto expert anticipates further upsides in the future.
“Elrond’s growth has been exponential since its mainnet launch last summer. From where I’m standing, this growth has been well deserved and there is much more on the horizon. Besides the expansion of staking participation and rewards with phases 3 and 4, Elrond’s decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem will likely drive some serious demand for EGLD.”
What you should know
The crypto asset is a type of blockchain architecture, designed to support a 1000-fold cumulative improvement in the execution of speed. Elrond architecture combines a Secure Proof of Stake (PoS) algorithm facilitating unlimited scalability.
It was originally designed to facilitate the process of over 10,000 transactions per second at a cheap cost and with 5-second latency, attempting to become the backbone of a borderless, permissionless, and globally accessible internet economy.
