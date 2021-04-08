Business News
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 7th of April 2021, 110 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 163,498 confirmed cases.
To date, 163,498 cases have been confirmed, 153,788 cases have been discharged and 2,058 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory
A total of 1.8 million tests have been carried out as of April 6th, 2021 compared to 1.7 million tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 7th April 2021,
- Total Number of Cases – 163,498
- Total Number Discharged – 153,788
- Total Deaths – 2,058
- Total Tests Carried out – 1,803,177
According to the NCDC, the 110 new cases are reported from 11 states- Lagos(24), Yobe (24), FCT (16), Bayelsa (10), Rivers (10), Kaduna (10), Nasarawa (5), Akwa Ibom (4), Bauchi (3), Edo (3), and Plateau(1)
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 57,878, followed by Abuja (19,697), Plateau (9,029), Kaduna (8,982), Rivers (6,959), Oyo (6,838), Edo (4,892), Ogun (4,620), Kano (3,917), Ondo (3,220), Kwara (3,120), Delta (2,608), Osun (2,544), Nasarawa (2,369), Enugu (2,259), Katsina (2,097), Gombe (2,034), Ebonyi (2,007), Anambra (1,909), Akwa Ibom (1,784), and Abia (1,677).
Imo State has recorded 1,655 cases, Bauchi (1,535), Borno (1,337), Benue (1,188), Adamawa (1,051), Niger (930), Taraba (910), Bayelsa (871), Ekiti (867), Sokoto (774), Jigawa (524), Kebbi (450), Cross River (377), Yobe (352), Zamfara (232), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
On 26th January 2021, the Federal Government announced the extension of the guidelines of phase 3 of the eased lockdown by one month following the rising cases of the coronavirus disease in the country and the expiration of phase 3 of the eased lockdown.
On 28th February 2021, the federal government confirmed that the first tranche of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in Nigeria on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021.
On Tuesday, 2nd March 2021, the National Primary health Care Development Agency announced the arrival of the expected COVX Astrazeneca/Oxford covid-19 vaccines.
On Saturday, 6th March 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo received vaccination against the covid-19 as the State House in Abuja.
Appointments
Usman Alkali Baba assumes office as new IG of Police
The FG announced that IGP Usman Alkali Baba assumed duty as the new Inspector General of Police on Wednesday.
The FG disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday evening, citing that he is taking over from IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, NPM, who retired after 35 years of meritorious service to the nation.
What the FG is saying
“The handing/taking over of leadership between the former and new Police Chiefs was held in a brief but colourful ceremony at the Force Headquarters, Abuja. The event was climaxed with the symbolic handover of the Nigeria Police flag.
The new IGP, who is the 21st indigenous Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP Usman Alkali Baba, NPM, psc (+), fdc, a fellow of the National Defence College, hails from Geidam in Yobe State. He was commissioned into the Nigeria Police Force on 15th March 1988 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.
He holds a Masters degree in Public Administration (MPA) and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science.
The FG also disclosed that the new IGP believes in the provision of motivational and credible leadership driven by professionalism and strategic planning, all directed at stabilizing internal security and modernizing police operations within the framework of citizens’ consent, trust, and the rule of law.
In case you missed it
The Federal Government revealed why President Buhari terminated the appointment of the outgoing Inspector General of Police (IGP), Muhammad Adamu, before the expiration of the 3-months extension, saying the ex-IGP’s tenure was terminated following the completion of the selection process for a new Inspector General of Police.
Energy
FG explains why it revoked 4 Addax Petroleum Oil Mining Licenses
The government explained that the Oil Mining Licenses were revoked due to the non-development of the assets by the oil firm.
The Federal Government has stated why it revoked 4 Oil Mining Licenses (OML) belonging to Addax Petroleum Nigeria Limited.
In its clarification, the government explained that the licenses were revoked due to the non-development of the assets by the oil firm, hence their inability to comply with the work programme targets.
This disclosure was made by the Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Mr Sarki Auwalu, while speaking during an interactive session with journalists on some topical issues in the oil and gas industry in Lagos.
While listing the affected assets that include OML 123, 124, 126 and 137, Auwalu said that it was discovered that over 50% of the assets had remained underdeveloped, which he said was resulting in loss of revenue to the federal government.
According to him, “Addax refused to develop the assets and Addax were therefore not operating the assets.”
The DPR boss pointed out that going by the country’s Petroleum Act, “The first reason for a revocation is when you discover that the asset is not being developed according to the business guidelines because it is economic sabotage.”
The DPR boss noted that the revocation and re-awarding of the OML had already been approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, who also doubles as Nigeria’s Minister for Petroleum Resources.
What this means
The revocation of these Oil Mining Licenses is part of the Federal Government’s efforts to maximize the benefits from its oil and gas assets which are underutilized.
This is also coming at a time when the government is working to attract more investment in the nation’s downstream sector of the oil and gas industry.
