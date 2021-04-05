Connect with us
iubh
Alpha
Hotflex
UBA
Patricia
Dividends

Nigerian Stocks: List of Dividends announced in 2021

This is a list of Dividends announced so far in 2021 and their percentage yield.

Published

4 hours ago

on

SEPLAT, OANDO post losses, All Share Index down by 0.03%

As audited accounts start to trickle in, companies will propose dividend payments to their shareholders as recommended by their respective boards of directors. It is also important to track these announcements to know who is eligible to collect the dividend, when it will be approved and when it will be paid. Dividend payment also affects share prices.

This page will be updated from time to time.

Legend

Date announced – The date the company announced dividends evidenced by a corporate action published on the website of the NSE.

Dividend during the year – This represents all the dividend announcements made by a company in a given year.

Total dividends – This is the summation of a company’s interim dividend (often announced in a prior year) and the final dividend announced following the publishing of full-year annual report (after announced in the first quarter of the year).

Qualification date – Shareholders who own shares as of this date will receive dividends. If you buy shares and want to receive dividends make sure it is at least three days before this date. Shares get transferred to you on the basis of the T+3 rule (the date you bought plus 3 working days).

Payment date – This is when the dividend will be paid to you, either via post (dividend warrants) or direct credit to your bank accounts (e-dividend).

Closure of Register – Only shareholders who own shares listed in their register before this date will be paid dividends.

You can also scroll sideways to view the rest of the columns if using a mobile phone.

2020 Dividends from companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange

Calculate Dividends

CompanyDate AnnouncedInterim (DPS)Final dividend (DPS)Total dividendShare price (1st April 2021)Dividend yield (1st April 2021)BonusClosure DateAGM DatePayment DateQualification date
Aluminium Extrusion Industries Plc1st April 202100.0850.0858.11.05%Nil28th May 2021TO be communicatedTo be advised27th May 2021
Sterling Bank1st April 202100.050.051.852.70%Nil19th - 23rd April 20216th May 20216th May 202116th April 2021
Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc1st April 202100.040.041.362.94%Nil26th - 30th April 202120th May 202124th May 202123rd April 2021
Access Bank1st April 20210.250.550.88.19.88%Nil16th April 2021NA30th April 202115th April 2021
Fidelity Bank Plc31st March 202100.220.222.588.53%Nil19th - 23rd Aprl 202130th April 202130th April 202116th April 2021
FBN Holdings Plc31st March 202100.450.457.256.21%Nil21st - 22nd April 202127th April 202128th April 202120th April 2021
Berger Paints31st March 202100.40.46.56.15%Nil3rd - 7th May 202120th May 202121st May 202130th April 2021
Transnational Corporation of Nigeria31st March 202100.010.010.821.22%Nil16th April 202126th April 202127th April 202115th April 2021
11 Plc31st March 202108.58.52283.73%Nil30th April - 4th May 2021To be advisedTobe advised29th April 2021
Caverton Offshore31st March 202100.10.11.955.13%Nil28th April 202127th May 202127th May 202127th April 2021
Bua Cement30th March 202102.0672.06773.52.81%Nil12th - 16th July 202122nd July 202123rd July 20219th July 2021
Nem Insurance Plc31st March 202100.090.092.134.29%Nil7th - 11th June 202124th June 202124th June 20214th June 2021
Julius Berger Plc30th March 202100.40.4201.95%Nil31st May - 2nd June 202117th June 202118th June 202128th May 2021
First City Monument Bank26th March 202100.150.152.835.03%Nil9th - 13th April 202121st April 202121st April 20218th April 2021
Stanbic IBTC24th March 20210.43.6450.957.69%1 shares for every 6 shares15th April 202127th May 202128th May 20217th April 2021
Lafarge Africa Plc24th March 202101121.654.65%Nil4th - 7th May 202125th May 202125th May 202130th April 2021
Dangote Cement Plc19th March 2021016162157.11%Nil28th April 202126th May 202127th May 202127th April 2021
Cap Plc22nd March 202102.12.123.910.00%
Union bank of Nigeria18th March 202100.250.257.054.72%Nil1st April 202113th April 202113th April 202131st March 2021
Guaranty Trust Bank Plc18th March 20210.32.7329.959.51%Nil1st April 20219th April 20219th April 202131st March 2021
United Bank for Africa9th March 20210.170.350.527.057.65%Nil22nd - 26th March 20211st April 20211st April 202119th March 2021
Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc1st March 202101.51.5179.15%Nil18th March 202118th March 202124-48hrs after AGM17th March 2021
Africa Prudential Plc2nd March 202100.50.55.39.52%Nil16th - 20th March 202125th March 202126th March 202115th March 2021
NASCON Allied Industries Plc1st March 202100.40.415.22.63%Nil23rd April 20214th May 20215th May 202122nd April 2021
MTN Nigeria Plc1st March 20213.55.99.4160.25.88%Nil5th May 202125th May 202126th May 20214th May 2021
Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc1st March 202119.2920.539.7895507.23%Nil5th May 202120th May 202128th May 20214th May 2021
Nestle Nig Plc1st March 20212535.560.51,3754.40%Nil24th - 28th May 202122nd June 202123rd June 202121st May 2021
Custodian Investment Plc1st March 20210.10.450.557.19.17%Nil12th - 16th April 202122nd April 202122nd April 20219th April 2021
Zenith bank Plc23rd February 20210.32.7322.113.64%Nil9th March 202116th March 202116th March 20218th March 2021
United Capital PLC22nd February 202100.70.75.513.65%Nil8th - 15th March 202123rd March 202126th March 20215th March 2021
Nigerian Breweries17th February 20210.250.690.94511.94%Nil11th - 17th March 202122nd April 202123rd April 202110th March 2021
PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc7th January 202100.10.14.852.00%Nil11th - 15th January 202129th January 20211st February 202119th October 2020
Ardova Plc11th March 202100.190.1915.21.25%Nil26th March 202112th April 202113th April 202125th March 2021
Neimeth International Phamaceuticals30th December 202000.0650.0651.953.33%Nil23rd February 20219th March 202112th March 202122nd February 2021
Lotus Halal Fixed Income Fund333312.570.00%Nil21st January 2021NA22nd January 2021
SFS Real Estate Investment Fund (REIT)8.18.168.611.81%Nil29th March - 2nd Aprl 2021NA16th April 2021
Vitafoam Nigeria Plc0.70.78.38.43%Nil15th February 20214th March 20215th March 2021

1 Comment

  1. Babs

    March 24, 2021 at 10:10 pm

    In this table, Interim Dividends were not considered in the calculation of yields. GTBank, Dangote Sugar, Zenith Bank, etc pay Interim Dividends. So their true yields are higher than as calculated.

    Reply

Dividends

Julius Berger declares N634 million dividend for 2020, and a bonus issue on its existing shares

The Board of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has proposed a total final dividend of N634 million to shareholders.

Published

2 days ago

on

April 3, 2021

By

The Board of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, one of Nigeria’s leading provider of construction services, has proposed a total final dividend of N634 million to shareholders of the company for the period ended 31st December 2020.

The company’s Board made this announcement in a notification published on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, stating that a dividend of 40 kobo per share will be paid on all the issued 1,584,000,000 ordinary shares of the company.

In addition to the payment of the cash dividend of 40 kobo per share, shareholders will also be issued a bonus of 1 (one) new share for every 99 (ninety-nine) existing shares held in the company.

Conditions to qualify for the dividend

  • Only shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members at the close of business on the 28th of May 2021 will be considered.
  • Qualifying shareholders must have completed the e-dividend registration and must have mandated the Registrar (GTL Registrars) to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.
  • For the purpose of the dividend payment, the Register of Shareholders will be closed from 31st of May 2021 to 2nd June 2021, to enable the registrar to process shareholders’ dividends.

Dividend and bonus issue declared last year

Last year, Julius Berger Plc paid shareholders a dividend of N2.00 per share on all the issued shares of the company. This is five times the dividend the company is set to pay on each of its issued shares this year.

In 2019 also, the company in addition to the cash dividend, proposed one new ordinary share for every 5 (five) existing ordinary shares held by the company shareholders.

What you should know

Shares in Julius Berger Plc as of the close of the market on the 1st of April 2021, are currently worth N20 per share.

At this price, the dividend yield of the company shares is currently pegged at 2%. The company’s market capitalization is valued at about N31.7 billion.

Dividends

BUA Cement proposes N70 billion as dividend for 2020

BUA Cement Plc to pay shareholders a dividend of N2.067 per share.

Published

5 days ago

on

March 31, 2021

By

The Board of BUA Cement Plc, Nigeria’s second-largest cement manufacturer, has announced the payment of N70 billion as the dividend for the period ended 31st December 2020.

According to the announcement published by the company on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, BUA Cement is expected to pay a dividend of N2.067 per share for all the outstanding 33,864,354,060 ordinary shares of the company.

This brings the total dividend payout to qualifying shareholders to N69.998 billion.

The final dividend, however, will be paid electronically to shareholders on the 9th of July, 2021, subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval at the Company’s Annual General Meeting.

Conditions to qualify for the dividend

  • Only shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members at the close of business on Friday, 9th of July 2021 will be considered.
  • Qualifying shareholders must have completed the e-dividend registration and must have mandated the Registrar (Africa Prudential) to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.
  • For the purpose of the dividend payment, the Register of Shareholders will be closed from 12th July 2021 to 16th July 2021, to enable the registrar to process shareholders’ dividends.

What you should know

  • The dividend proposed by the board of BUA Cement for the year 2020 is 18.11% higher than the dividend of N59.26 billion the company paid to shareholders last year.
  • With the market value of BUA Cement shares put at N73.5 per share, the cement maker’s dividend yield is pegged at 2.81%. The company’s market capitalization at the close of the market today is put at N2.489 trillion.

BUA Cement Plc declared in its audited financial statement for 2020, that its profits grew by 19.4% year-on-year to N72.34 billion for the financial year of 2020, compared to last year’s figure of N60.34 billion.

The double-digit growth in profit was a testament to the cement maker’s focus on efficiency, excellent cost optimization strategies, newer technologically advanced plants, and lastly the strong growth in revenue which was driven by the rising demand for cement.

