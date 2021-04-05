10 billionaire investors in Nigeria you do not know

As a Nigerian interested in investing or making money, names like Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Mike Adenuga, Tony Elumelu, Jim Ovia, Rabiu Abdulsalam etc., come to mind as aspirational role models. These men have all made billions of naira investing in companies listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange either as founders or strategic investors.

However, there are many other lesser-known investors in companies listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange who are worth billions (in naira). These investors are seasoned and while they may not always be the founders of the companies they are invested in; they own a significant chunk of the business through strategic investment stakes that earn them billions annually in capital appreciation and dividends.

In line with our wealth-related articles, we bring to you Nairametrics top 10 Investors in companies listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, with whom you may be unfamiliar.

It is worth noting that the information used for this article is solely based on data available in the audited financial reports of the 30 elite companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) while information on their profiles was sourced from their company websites amongst other verifiable sites.

John G. Coumantaros – N74.34 billion

John George is a Greek-American businessman. He was the former CEO of Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) and has been chairing the company’s board since 2014. He owns 2.58 billion units of shares in FMN through Excelsior Shipping Company Limited, giving him a total stake of 62.95% in the company. As of March 31st 2021, his public wealth was worth N74.34 billion at a share price of N28.8 per unit.

Apart from chairing the board of FMN, Mr Coumantaros is also on the board of Elbisco Holdings SA, Oxbow Corp., Oxbow Carbon LLC and Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc.

In his past career, Mr Coumantaros held the position of Chairman of United Cement Co. of Nigeria Ltd., and Chairman of Nigerian Bag Manufacturing Co. Plc.

John George Coumantaros received an undergraduate degree from Yale University.

Douraid Zaghouani – N52.36 billion

Douraid Zaghouani is a Non-Executive Director in Dangote Cement and also currently works as the Chief Operating Officer of Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD). Out of the 17.04 billion listed shares of Dangote cement, Douraid owns 243.54 million, giving him a total stake of 1.43%. His total wealth from this investment as of 31st March 2021 stood at N52.36 billion based on a share price of N215.

According to information obtained from the website of Dangote Cement, Douraid Zaghouani was appointed to the Board of Dangote Cement Plc on 29th April 2015 as a Non-Executive Director. At present, Douraid is the Chief Operating Officer of the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD).

He manages the areas of Strategy, Government Relations, Marketing, Corporate Communications, Legal and Compliance, Finance and Funding, Risk and Information Technology. Before joining ICD, he was with Xerox for more than 25 years and was Chairman of the Board of several Xerox companies. During his long and distinguished career, he has held several senior general management, sales and marketing roles in Europe and North America.

Viswanathan Shankar – N27.64 billion

Viswanathan is another Non-Executive Director on the board of Dangote Cement in our billionaire list. He is also a Co-Founder and CEO of Gateway Partners, a private equity firm focused on investing in the dynamic growth markets of Africa, the Middle East and Asia. He owns 128.56 million shares of Dangote Cement through a company named “GW Grey, Pte Ltd” which brought his total stake in the cement giant to 0.75%. As of 31st March 2021, his investment in Dangote cement totalled N27.64 billion at a market price of N215 per share.

Shankar previously served as CEO – Europe, Middle East, Africa and Americas and a member of the global board of Standard Chartered Plc. Before that, he served as Head of Investment Banking for Asia Pacific at the Bank of America.

His past appointments in a non-executive capacity in various institutions and committees include the Boards of the Inland Revenue Authority Singapore; Enterprise Singapore; Majid Al Futtaim Holdings; and Vice-Chair of Future of Banking Global Agenda Council of the World Economic Forum. Shankar is also currently a Non-Executive Director of Gateway Delta Development Holdings, Mauritius and Fund for Export Development in Africa, Egypt.

Shankar was awarded the Public Service Medal by the Government of Singapore in 2014.

Emmanuel Nnorom – N20.62 billion

Emmanuel Nnorom is a Nigerian business executive. He is currently the group CEO of Heirs Holdings and the Chairman of Transcorp Hotels Plc. He was also the former President and Chief Executive Officer of Transcorp Plc. Out of the 10.24 billion listed shares of Transcorp Hotels, Emmanuel owns 6.35 billion units through Vine Foods Limited, which gave him percentage ownership of 61.94%. As of the end of March 2021, he was worth N20.92 billion based on his equity wealth in Transcorp Hotels.

Emmanuel Nnorom has over 20 years of work experience in Accounting and Finance (including at executive levels) in both the real estate and banking sectors in Nigeria. He retired from the Board of the United Bank for Africa Plc as an Executive Director and is currently a Non-Executive Director at United Capital Group.

According to his profile on United Capital’s website, he is an alumnus of Oxford University Templeton College and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN). He is also an honorary member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers Nigeria (CIBN).

G benga Oyebode – N3.75 billion

Gbenga Oyebode is one of the founding partners and Chairman, Management Board of Aluko & Oyebode law firm. He is also the Chairman at Okomu Oil Plc. Gbenga owns 35.94 million units of shares of Okomu Oil directly and another 5.73 million indirectly, thereby having a total share ownership of 41.67 million units and 4.37% stake in the agricultural company. As of 31st March 2021, his total worth through Okomu shares was N3.75 billion at a share price of N90.

According to information on the website of his law firm, Gbenga’s extensive experience includes advising several top-tier Nigerian, international and multinational clients on energy and natural resources, project/infrastructure finance, privatisation, and telecommunications.

He is currently advising on the Brass LNG project, a joint venture between NNPC, Total, ConocoPhillips, and Agip for the construction of a US$3.5 billion liquefied natural gas plant.

He has also advised on the US$1.275 billion financing of the ExxonMobil Natural Gas Liquid II project; the US$1.06 billion financing of trains four and five of the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Plant Expansion project; the implementation of the first private Independent Power Production (IPP) project in Nigeria by a major international electricity corporation; and the US$3.5 billion financing of the NNPC and Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited Satellite Oil Field project.

Michael Jituboh – N2.75 billion

Michael Jituboh is a board member of Sterling Bank Plc and Conoil Plc. He is also an Executive Director – Special Projects at Globacom Ltd. He owns 1.62 billion units of shares of Sterling Bank Plc, representing 5.63% ownership in the Group. He however does not own any unit of shares at Conoil Plc. His total worth through Sterling bank as of March 31, 2021, was N2.75 billion, based on a market price of N1.7 per share.

Mr Michael Jituboh was previously a Loan Officer at The African Development Bank (AFDB). He received a graduate degree from Stanford University and an undergraduate degree from the University of the District of Columbia.

Alexander Adeyemi – N2.72 billion

Closely following Michael on our list is Alexander who is currently the Director, Revenue & Investment, Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation. He became a Non-Executive Director of Transcorp Hotels Plc on 15th July 2019. Alexander owns 837.9 million shares of Transcorp Hotels Plc indirectly through the Ministry of Finance which gives him a stake of 8.18% in the hospitality Group. As of 31st March 2021, the billionaire is worth N2.72 billion at a share price of N3.25.

Mr Alexander Adeyemi has a Bachelors’ degree in Accounting from Bayero University, Kano and an MSc. in Business Administration (MBA) from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITIN); and a member of the Chartered Institute of Public Finance & Accountancy, London, Certified Information System Auditor, (CISA) and the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).

He also held various directorate positions in the Funds and the Consolidated Accounts Departments of the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation.

Olaitan Kajero – N2.63 billion

Olaitan Kajero is another billionaire on the Sterling Bank Plc board who is a Non-Executive Director. He has also been the Managing Director of STB Building Society Limited since 2016. He owns a total of 1.55 million units of shares of Sterling Bank Plc, thus giving him a 5.38% stake in the Group. At the end of March 2021, the billionaire was worth N2.63 billion at a share price of N1.7.

Mr Kajero currently holds the position of Managing Director at STB Building Society Ltd. He was previously the Group Chief Operating Officer & General Manager at Aircom Nigeria Ltd., and Manager-Finance & Administration at Communication Associates of Nigeria Ltd.

Olaitan Kajero received an undergraduate degree from the University of Lagos and an MBA from Olabisi Onabanjo University.

Oye Hassan- Odukale – N2.50 billion

Oye Hassan-Odukale was the CEO of Leadway Assurance Company Limited till December 31st 2019. He is also a Non-Executive Director at FBN Holdings Plc. He owns 8.85 million shares of FBN directly while he owns another 335.96 million indirectly which gives him total share ownership of 344.82 million and accounts for 0.96% ownership in the company. He is worth approximately N2.50 billion based on a market price of N7.25 (as of 31st March 2021).

According to information from the website of FBN Holdings, Mr Hassan-Odukale is a recipient of the national honour, Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) and sits on the board of several blue-chip companies in Nigeria. He was a Non-Executive Director on the Board of First Bank of Nigeria Plc between 1999 and 2010 and he is the current Chairman of FBN Bank (UK) Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of FirstBank in the city of London.

Mr Hassan-Odukale is a Munich Re scholar, Securities and Exchange Commission accredited Investment Manager and Portfolio Advisor. He is married with children and enjoys listening to music, reading, and travelling.

Mrs Tairat Tijani – N2.45 billion

Tairat Tijani is another billionaire on the Sterling Bank Plc board. She joined as a Non-Executive Director of Sterling Bank in November 2014. She was formerly the Head of the Capital Market Division of FBN Capital. As of March 31, 2021, she is worth N2.45 billion, making her the first woman on our list.

Based on information on Sterling Bank’s website, Mrs Tijani has garnered significant experience as an operator in the capital market, participating in several landmark transactions which have contributed immensely towards the development of the Nigerian capital market

Mrs Tijani is a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries & Administrators of Nigeria. She graduated from Lancaster University with Honours in Accounting, Finance & Economics. She also holds an MBA (with distinction) in International Business, from the University of Birmingham.

NB:

It is noteworthy that Alhaji Rabiu Isiaku, who was worth N152.3 billion due to his 6.12% stake in BUA Cement was exempted from this list due to his demise in May 2018. According to Forbes, the late business magnate was awarded a Doctor of Letters degree by the Bayero University, Kano State in 2017.