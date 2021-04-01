Columnists
NIN-SIM integration; is the NCC taming a giant?
The number of subscribers who accessed the internet dropped from 154.31m to 148.52m between December and February.
Recently, the Nigerian Communications Commission updated its statistical dashboard showing that the number of mobile subscribers has continued to decline since December 2020. In the recent update, the number of subscribers fell 4.13m from 200.21m in January to 196.08m in February 2021, placing the total loss of subscribers for 2021 at 8.44m.
Also, number of subscribers who accessed the internet dropped from 154.31m to 148.52m between December and February. Also, was an all-encompassing drop in internet subscribption between the months of December 2021 and February 2020. MTN, the industry leader which held c. 66m internet subscribers on its record had so far lost 2.60m of its customers. Similarly, Airtel Africa, 9Mobile, and Globacom recorded respective drops in their number by 2.4m, 0.5m, and 0.4m.
Recall that the Nigerian Communications Commisson is currently championing the National Identification Number (NIN) and Subscribers Identification Module Integration in Nigeria. The recent trajectory in the number of internet users, is noted as an offshoot of the protracted NIN-SIM Integration, which has made it difficult for new SIM cards to be registered, and for returning customers to re-access telecommunication services in Nigeria.
Perhaps this could also be ascribed to the continued shrink in consumers’ purchasing power amid dwindling household income.
Going by the pronouncement of a federal high court in Lagos, where the court held on the 23 March 2020 that the NCC should postpone the deadline for the integration for a further two months, we expect the impact on subscribers’ number to remain.
In our view, the NCC needs to further review the whole procedure of NIN-SIM integration such that it would be hastened up, considering the past contributions of the industry and how importantly positioned it is in aiding Nigeria’s current and future economic growth.
In a decade of gas, why is the NGFCP stuck in the pipeline?
A decade of gas with no substantial gas legislation/regulation and operational framework is both ironic and befuddling.
In December 2019, the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Minister of Petroleum for State, Chief Timipre Sylva declared 2020 as the year of gas for Nigeria. After one year of attempting to pursue this goal, the Minister at the Joint International Energy Forum and International Gas Union (IEF-IGU) Ministerial Gas Forum in Malaysia, declared the period of 2021 to 2030 as the Decade of Gas.
According to him, the government was “pursuing programmes to grow [Nigeria’s] gas economies through the development of industrial and transport gas markets, in juxtaposition with gas-to-power initiatives.”
Speaking sometime in February this year at a public hearing of the House of Representatives on gas flaring, the Minister said, “We believe that with all the programmes we have in place, we are on course to achieving complete elimination of gas flaring by the year 2025,” veering away from the country’s initial goal of ending gas flaring by 2020, a curiously earlier target than the global target of the World Bank Global Gas Flaring Reduction Partnership (GGFRP) to which Nigeria belongs.
Having failed at its 2020 target, the country has in its typical manner set another goal for 2025. This is unsurprising since the first target date to end gas flaring in Nigeria was in 1984 – 37 years ago – a target missed without remorse. After that, the country set targets for 2007, 2008, and 2010, none of which were met. There is very little confidence in its promise to meet any goals it purports to have now.
At the recently concluded Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS), the Minister highlighted a point that has been obvious in Nigeria since the days of NEPA. He said, “In the area of domestic utilisation of gas to power the economy, there is a chronic shortage.” Perhaps it is necessary to point out to the Minister that this chronic shortage is fuelled by government inefficiencies, like the failure to proceed with the Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme (NGFCP) with investors on the queue. Nigeria, while in dire energy poverty was recorded by the International Energy Agency in 2020, as the 7th top gas flaring destination in the world.
One report reveals that between January and November 2020, alone, the country flared 198.12 billion SCF of gas, amounting to an estimated loss of $507.19m (or N192.22bn). This is not to mention the environmental effects of gas flaring, which PwC has estimated to amount to some N28. 8 billion (US$94 million) annually. Yet, the NGFCP launched in 2016 is yet to roar to life five years after it was conceived. When the programme launched in December 2016, it was greeted with fanfare, as many were excited about the possibility of ending gas flaring and utilising flare gas to improve the economy.
The programme crawled along until 2019 when it seemed to crackle to life before it died again. For a government that has claimed overly ambitious gas flare reduction target dates, declared a decade of gas, and included emission reduction targets under its Nationally Determined Contributions for the Paris Agreement, it is disgraceful that it has failed to play its part in bringing the gas flare programme to fruition.
One cannot blame investors here, as over 850 participants indicated an interest in the programme, and 238 of them submitted Statements of Qualification for the second stage, but the selected 205 participants have been made to wait without an end in sight to receive their Request for Proposals. This is bad for investor confidence.
According to the programme manager of the NGFCP, Justice Derefaka, “the NGFCP has the potential of generating approximately $3.5 billion of inward investment into Nigeria, [and] to impact the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by an estimated $ 1 billion per annum.” He further stated that the programme could “potentially unlock 2 to 3 LNG trains, around 3000MW electricity generation as well as generate circa 600,000MT of LPG per year, giving 6 million households access to clean energy through LPG.”
This means that not only is Nigeria losing money and killing its population flaring gas, it is also depriving itself of money and the economic and social development it could have gained if it had put in place the requisite regulatory and operational infrastructure. In fact, the NGFCP alone could be a major driver of Nigeria’s COVID-19 recovery. For a programme in which it would not be spending any federal funds to set up infrastructure, one wonders what has led to such long-winded delay.
Nigeria is adept at paying lip service to developmental commitments. At first, when the NGFCP process failed to proceed with its 2020 timelines, the pandemic was to blame. In the same period of the pandemic, however, the NLNG Train 7 deployed, the ANOH gas project deployed, the Brass Methanol Plant deployed, the Dangote fertiliser deployed and the Dangote refinery is underway.
The common thread among these is that they are private-sector-led. While these have gone on, the government has failed to play its part in putting in place the operational framework for the NGFCP and the Petroleum Industry Bill. A decade of gas with no substantial gas legislation/regulation and operational framework is both ironic and befuddling.
As the “Ever Given” ship was stuck in The Nile, the Oil market was also stuck in denial
The Suez canal is not the Strait of Hormuz, where some 21 million barrels — or $1.2 billion worth of oil pass through every day.
With reports that the ship is now afloat, we can focus on the real factors affecting the oil markets.
One of the biggest imperfections in news reporting is the reactionary element that comes with it. For every event, there must be an accompanying story to explain why that event happened. The fundamental flaw of this is that there is little time to provide empirical evidence as to why that event really happened. This happens quite a lot in the oil markets.
As an energy analyst, I subscribe to an Oil Price application that notifies me of every oil-news related event that happens daily. Here is a recap of how last week went (note the words written in bold).
Wednesday 11:33am – “Suez Canal blockage sends oil prices rebounding after sell-off”
Wednesday 19:26pm – “Oil prices post a rebound as ship mishap blocks Suez Canal”
The next day…
Thursday 05:31am – “Oil falls as demand concerns trump Suez Canal disruptions”
Thursday 13:09pm – “Oil prices slide as coronavirus lockdown concerns outweigh Suez Canal disruptions”
Thursday 16:13PM – “Oil drops in volatile week while Suez Canal mishap persists”
Thursday 19:24pm – “Oil ends lower, pressured by risks to energy demand as traders eye Suez Canal prospects”
The next day…
Friday 06:09am – “Oil prices recover some ground on fears Suez blockage may last weeks.”
Friday 11:41am – “Fears of prolonged Suez Canal blockage drive oil prices higher”
Prices were rising on one day as a result of the Suez Canal blockage, the next day, prices were falling as a result of the Suez Canal blockage. The oil markets were in limbo and speculators were vulnerable to the market’s volatility as a result of that.
A quick look at the diagram above highlights the whipsaw movement in prices that have created a dilemma for oil reporters and analysts. The question is, is the Suez Canal affecting oil prices or not?
Oil prices are a product of demand and supply, principally. However, there are adjustments for other factors that may affect the prices. Some analysts argued that last week’s moves were just technical trading and speculatory trading. Prices were ranging between certain key levels to justify that sentiment that it really had nothing to do with ships but the interactions between Commodity Trading Advisors, Speculators and Funds adjusting their exposure to oil.
Others added that uncertainties of the effect of a Suez Canal blockage crept into traders’ mind and formed the premise for price volatility as we experienced. Another set of analysts pointed all the fingers at Coronavirus concerns and oil demands, as most European nations would still be in lockdowns throughout April. Most analysts adjusted their oil demand forecasts with this in sight. Professional oil investors understood that the event would be solved in the short-term and it might not have an effect on the supply levels needed to affect prices as countries can consume local storage in the meantime.
The truth is, the Suez canal is not the Strait of Hormuz, where some 21 million barrels — or $1.2 billion worth of oil pass through every day. The strait represents the most important chokepoint for the world’s oil supply. This would have created the platform for the volatility in prices. Although, you would argue that energy products pass through the Suez Canal which had attracted the United States interests. However, the percentage of the stranded products could have been minimal to the oil market supply and OPEC and her allies’ silence during the saga is testament to this theory.
