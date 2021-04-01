Connect with us
Dividends

Nigerian Stocks: List of Dividends announced in 2021

This is a list of Dividends announced so far in 2021 and their percentage yield.

44 mins ago

SEPLAT, OANDO post losses, All Share Index down by 0.03%

As audited accounts start to trickle in, companies will propose dividend payments to their shareholders as recommended by their respective boards of directors. It is also important to track these announcements to know who is eligible to collect the dividend, when it will be approved and when it will be paid. Dividend payment also affects share prices.

This page will be updated from time to time.

Legend

Date announced – The date the company announced dividends evidenced by a corporate action published on the website of the NSE.

Dividend during the year – This represents all the dividend announcements made by a company in a given year.

Total dividends – This is the summation of a company’s interim dividend (often announced in a prior year) and the final dividend announced following the publishing of full-year annual report (after announced in the first quarter of the year).

Qualification date – Shareholders who own shares as of this date will receive dividends. If you buy shares and want to receive dividends make sure it is at least three days before this date. Shares get transferred to you on the basis of the T+3 rule (the date you bought plus 3 working days).

Payment date – This is when the dividend will be paid to you, either via post (dividend warrants) or direct credit to your bank accounts (e-dividend).

Closure of Register – Only shareholders who own shares listed in their register before this date will be paid dividends.

You can also scroll sideways to view the rest of the columns if using a mobile phone.

2020 Dividends from companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange

Calculate Dividends

CompanyDate AnnouncedInterim (DPS)Final dividend (DPS)Total dividendShare price (30th March 2021)Dividend yield (30th March 2021)BonusClosure DateAGM DatePayment DateQualification date
Access Bank1st April 20210.250.550.8810.00%Nil16th April 2021NA30th April 202115th April 2021
Fidelity Bank Plc31st March 202100.220.222.399.21%Nil19th - 23rd Aprl 202130th April 202130th April 202116th April 2021
FBN Holdings Plc31st March 202100.450.457.256.21%Nil21st - 22nd April 202127th April 202128th April 202120th April 2021
Berger Paints31st March 202100.40.46.56.15%Nil3rd - 7th May 202120th May 202121st May 202130th April 2021
Transnational Corporation of Nigeria31st March 20210.010.010.811.23%Nil16th April 202126th April 202127th April 202115th April 2021
11 Plc31st March 202108.58.52283.73%Nil30th April - 4th May 2021To be advisedTobe advised29th April 2021
Caverton Offshore31st March 202100.10.11.955.13%Nil28th April 202127th May 202127th May 202127th April 2021
Bua Cement30th March 202102.0672.06773.52.81%Nil12th - 16th July 202122nd July 202123rd July 20219th July 2021
Nem Insurance Plc31st March 202100.090.092.14.29%Nil7th - 11th June 202124th June 202124th June 20214th June 2021
Julius Berger Plc30th March 202100.40.4201.95%Nil31st May - 2nd June 202117th June 202118th June 202128th May 2021
First City Monument Bank26th March 202100.150.152.95.03%Nil9th - 13th April 202121st April 202121st April 20218th April 2021
Stanbic IBTC24th March 20210.43.6451.757.69%1 shares for every 6 shares15th April 202127th May 202128th May 20217th April 2021
Lafarge Africa Plc24th March 202101122.254.65%Nil4th - 7th May 202125th May 202125th May 202130th April 2021
Dangote Cement Plc19th March 2021016162157.11%Nil28th April 202126th May 202127th May 202127th April 2021
Cap Plc22nd March 202102.12.12110.00%
Union bank of Nigeria18th March 202100.250.255.34.72%Nil1st April 202113th April 202113th April 202131st March 2021
Guaranty Trust Bank Plc18th March 20210.32.73339.51%Nil1st April 20219th April 20219th April 202131st March 2021
United Bank for Africa9th March 20210.170.350.527.27.65%Nil22nd - 26th March 20211st April 20211st April 202119th March 2021
Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc1st March 202101.51.516.69.15%Nil18th March 202118th March 202124-48hrs after AGM17th March 2021
Africa Prudential Plc2nd March 202100.50.55.59.52%Nil16th - 20th March 202125th March 202126th March 202115th March 2021
NASCON Allied Industries Plc1st March 202100.40.415.22.63%Nil23rd April 20214th May 20215th May 202122nd April 2021
MTN Nigeria Plc1st March 20213.55.99.41655.88%Nil5th May 202125th May 202126th May 20214th May 2021
Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc1st March 202119.2920.539.7895507.23%Nil5th May 202120th May 202128th May 20214th May 2021
Nestle Nig Plc1st March 20212535.560.51,3754.40%Nil24th - 28th May 202122nd June 202123rd June 202121st May 2021
Custodian Investment Plc1st March 20210.10.450.556.69.17%Nil12th - 16th April 202122nd April 202122nd April 20219th April 2021
Zenith bank Plc23rd February 20210.32.7322.613.64%Nil9th March 202116th March 202116th March 20218th March 2021
United Capital PLC22nd February 202100.70.75.2513.65%Nil8th - 15th March 202123rd March 202126th March 20215th March 2021
Nigerian Breweries17th February 20210.250.690.9448.51.94%Nil11th - 17th March 202122nd April 202123rd April 202110th March 2021
PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc7th January 202100.10.14.852.00%Nil11th - 15th January 202129th January 20211st February 202119th October 2020
Ardova Plc11th March 202100.190.1915.21.25%Nil26th March 202112th April 202113th April 202125th March 2021
Neimeth International Phamaceuticals30th December 202000.0650.0651.953.33%Nil23rd February 20219th March 202112th March 202122nd February 2021
Lotus Halal Fixed Income Fund333312.570.00%Nil21st January 2021NA22nd January 2021
SFS Real Estate Investment Fund (REIT)8.18.168.611.81%Nil29th March - 2nd Aprl 2021NA16th April 2021
Vitafoam Nigeria Plc0.70.78.38.43%Nil15th February 20214th March 20215th March 2021

Nairametrics Research team tracks, collates, maintains and manages a rich database of macro-economic and micro-economic data from Nigeria and Africa. Our analysts share some of the data collated on Nairametrics, using formats such as docs, tables and charts etc. The team also publishes research based analysis as articles on a regular basis.

1 Comment

  1. Babs

    March 24, 2021 at 10:10 pm

    In this table, Interim Dividends were not considered in the calculation of yields. GTBank, Dangote Sugar, Zenith Bank, etc pay Interim Dividends. So their true yields are higher than as calculated.

    Reply

BUA Cement proposes N70 billion as dividend for 2020

BUA Cement Plc to pay shareholders a dividend of N2.067 per share.

17 hours ago

March 31, 2021

BUA group, NPA Decommissioning of Port Harcourt Terminal: We'll vigorously defend, protect our rights - BUA Group, NPA and BUA Group dispute to affect 1000 jobs, $500,000 monthly revenue, Terminal closure: BUA clears air on NPA’s claims , Forbes 2020 world’s richest rankings released: Only 4 Nigerians make exclusive billionaires list, BUA reacts to CACOVID, says it took initiative as members failed to reach an agreement

The Board of BUA Cement Plc, Nigeria’s second-largest cement manufacturer, has announced the payment of N70 billion as the dividend for the period ended 31st December 2020.

According to the announcement published by the company on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, BUA Cement is expected to pay a dividend of N2.067 per share for all the outstanding 33,864,354,060 ordinary shares of the company.

This brings the total dividend payout to qualifying shareholders to N69.998 billion.

The final dividend, however, will be paid electronically to shareholders on the 9th of July, 2021, subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval at the Company’s Annual General Meeting.

READ: Fidson proposes N522 million dividend for 2020

Conditions to qualify for the dividend

  • Only shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members at the close of business on Friday, 9th of July 2021 will be considered.
  • Qualifying shareholders must have completed the e-dividend registration and must have mandated the Registrar (Africa Prudential) to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.
  • For the purpose of the dividend payment, the Register of Shareholders will be closed from 12th July 2021 to 16th July 2021, to enable the registrar to process shareholders’ dividends.

READ: Aliko Dangote to earn N234 billion as dividend from his cement business

What you should know

  • The dividend proposed by the board of BUA Cement for the year 2020 is 18.11% higher than the dividend of N59.26 billion the company paid to shareholders last year.
  • With the market value of BUA Cement shares put at N73.5 per share, the cement maker’s dividend yield is pegged at 2.81%. The company’s market capitalization at the close of the market today is put at N2.489 trillion.

BUA Cement Plc declared in its audited financial statement for 2020, that its profits grew by 19.4% year-on-year to N72.34 billion for the financial year of 2020, compared to last year’s figure of N60.34 billion.

The double-digit growth in profit was a testament to the cement maker’s focus on efficiency, excellent cost optimization strategies, newer technologically advanced plants, and lastly the strong growth in revenue which was driven by the rising demand for cement.

Stocks you can buy now and still qualify to receive dividends

These are the consumer goods and industrial stocks you can buy now and still receive dividends.

1 day ago

March 31, 2021

The year 2021 has been quite an impressive year for investors who bought stakes in dividend-paying companies, as some of their investments in these companies in 2020 have earned them juicy dividends.

While key companies like Nigerian Breweries and Nestle had to reduce dividend payout to investors for the year 2020, some companies like Vitafoam and Dangote Sugar increased dividend payout to investors for the same year.

In line with disclosures on the NSE, opportunities abound for investors who are looking to earn some quick returns from dividends. Investors who decide to buy the shares of the following companies now will still qualify to receive dividends this year, from the companies.

READ: How two brothers started a cannabis business now valued at $1.7 billion

Dangote Cement Plc (DANGCEM)

The Board of Dangote Cement weeks ago proposed a dividend of N16.00 per share to shareholders of the company for the year 2020. With the N215 price of Dangote Cement shares at yesterday’s close, the dividend yield of the company stands at 7.44%

The company’s Board has also set-out clear instructions in a subsequent announcement for investors to qualify to receive the dividend payment.

According to the statement, only shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members on April 27 2021, will be paid a final dividend of N16.00 per share. This suggests that to qualify for this dividend, new shareholders must purchase shares of the company not later than three working days before the 27th of April 2021.

By May 27, 2021, the dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names were entered into the Register of Members before April 27, 2021.

READ: Dangote’s stakes in his sugar enterprise has earned him N90 billion in 365 days

Nestle Nigeria Plc (NESTLE)

The board of Nestle Nigeria Plc proposed a dividend of N35.50 per share to shareholders of the company for the year 2020. With the shares of the FMCG giant valued at N1,375 per share, the dividend yield of Nestle’s proposed dividend is 2.58%.

In line with the guidelines issued by the company to qualify for this dividend, only shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members on May 21 2021, will be paid a final dividend of N35.50 per share.

Hence, to qualify for this dividend, new shareholders must purchase shares of this company not later than three working days before the 21st of May 2021.

By June 23, 2021, the dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names were entered into the Register of Members before the deadline date.

BUA Cement Plc (BUACEMENT)

Nigeria’s second-largest cement manufacturer declared a dividend of about N70 billion for the financial year 2020, from the profit of about N72 billion it was able to generate from its operations in 2020.

The company in a disclosure that followed, informed the investing public that the dividend of N2.067 kobo proposed by the company’s board will be paid on July 23, 2021, to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on July 9, 2021.

With the N73.5 price of BUA Cement shares as of yesterday’s close, the dividend yield of the company is pegged at 2.81%.

Hence, to qualify for this dividend, the shares of the company must be purchased not later than three working days before the dividend qualification date.

 

READ: PZ Cussons approves final dividend of N397 million for the year ended May 2020

NASCON Allied Industries Plc (NASCON)

The Board of the leading player in salt refining in Nigeria, NASCON Allied industries proposed a dividend of 40 kobo. The dividend yield of the company shares, at today’s open price of N15.2 per share, is 2.63%.

The company in its dividend announcement disclosed that only shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members on April 22nd 2021, will be paid a final dividend of 40 kobo per share.

In order to qualify for this dividend, one would need to purchase the shares of NASCON not later than three working days before April 22nd 2021.

By May 5, 2021, the dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names were entered into the Register of Members before the deadline date.

READ: Four FMCG companies lost 15.2 billion in value in a single day

Lafarge Africa Plc (WAPCO)

The Board of Lafarge Africa Plc announced the payment of N16.11 billion to its shareholders as the final dividend for the period ended 31st December 2020.

This translates to a dividend of N1.0 per share for all the outstanding 16,107,795,721 ordinary shares of the company. With Lafarge WAPCO shares valued at N22.25 per share, the company’s dividend yield is pegged at 4.44%.

In line with the company’s announcement, only shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members at the close of business on Friday, 30th April 2021 will be considered for the dividend.

To qualify for the company’s dividend, the shares of the company must be purchased not later than three working days before the dividend qualification date.

READ: Custodian Investment declares final dividend of N2.65 billion to shareholders

What you should know

To qualify for the dividends of these companies, their shares must be bought at least 3 working days before the dividend qualification date.

In the same manner, only shareholders who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts will be paid dividends.

On the dividend qualification date, the shares of these companies will be marked down on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, to reflect the total amount of dividend per share that shareholders will receive.

 

