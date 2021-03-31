Business
Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Loveworld Channel fined N62.6 million by UK agency
Oyakhilome’s Loveworld was fined for providing inaccurate and potentially harmful claims about the coronavirus disease.
A religious channel, Loveworld Television Network, owned by Nigerian Pastor, Chris Oyakhilome, has been sanctioned by the Office of Communications in the United Kingdom (Ofcom) for breach of broadcasting code.
The channel was fined £125,000 (N65.6 million) by Ofcom for providing inaccurate and potentially harmful claims about the coronavirus disease without providing adequate protection for viewers.
This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by Ofcom on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, pointing out that this is the second time in a year that they breached their rules on accuracy in the news.
Ofcom considered these breaches to be serious, repeated and reckless, warranting the imposition of a statutory sanction beyond the direction to broadcast a statement of our findings that Ofcom issued in its decision published on January 15, 2021.
What the Office of Communications in the UK is saying
The statement from Ofcom partly reads, “Today we have fined Loveworld £125,000 for this breach of the broadcasting code. This was the second time in a year that the broadcaster breached our rules on accuracy in news and harm in its coverage of the coronavirus.’’
Ofcom said that its investigation found that Loveworld aired a 29-hour programme called the Global Day of Prayer, during which claims were made about the Covid-19.
These claims included statements that the pandemic was a planned event created by the deep state for nefarious purposes and that the vaccine is a sinister means of administering nanochips to control and harm people.
Some statements claimed that “fraudulent” testing had been carried out to deceive the public about the existence of the virus and the scale of the pandemic. Others linked the cause of Covid-19 to the rollout of 5G technology.
Ofcom said it was unfortunate that the station could continue to spread such information despite previous warnings.
The statement further read, “Ofcom stresses that legitimate debate about the official response to the coronavirus pandemic is fundamental to holding public authorities to account during a global health crisis - particularly when public freedoms are curtailed and complex policy decisions are being taken.
However, the inaccurate and potentially harmful claims made during this programme were unsupported by any factual evidence and went entirely without challenge.’’
Going further, Ofcom said it was particularly concerned that this breach followed previous, similar breaches in 2020 during the investigation of which, Loveworld Limited gave a number of assurances as to how it would improve its compliance procedures.
What you should know
Oyakhilome, who is the founder of Christ Embassy church, with headquarters in Lagos, has been a well-known critic of the coronavirus disease which has ravaged the world economy and disrupted lives and businesses.
He has been reported to have encouraged members of his church to ignore Covid-19 protocols and recently asked them not to take the Covid-19 vaccines.
Today we have fined Loveworld £125,000 for this breach of the broadcasting code.
This was the second time in a year that the broadcaster breached our rules on accuracy in news and harm in its coverage of the coronavirus.
More detail: https://t.co/4y6dJ08DT3 https://t.co/PGosakSzyk
— Ofcom (@Ofcom) March 31, 2021
Business
Some Bureau De Change operators are facilitating money to terrorists – Presidency
The Presidency has alleged that some Bureau De Change operators were facilitating money to terrorists.
The Presidency has confirmed that some Bureau De Change operators were facilitating money to terrorists, insisting that Nigerians will be shocked when details of the investigation into their activities are fully disclosed.
The Presidency also said that many Nigerians were shocked over the revelation that the killers of policemen, naval officers and other military officers were harboured in places of worship and farms.
This disclosure was made by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, while appearing as a guest on a Channels Television program, Politics Today, on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.
READ: CBN intervenes in FOREX market with $5.62 billion in Q4 2020, up by 28.7%
What the Presidential Media Aide is saying
While confirming that there is a link between kidnapping, banditry and terrorism, as earlier pointed out by Governor Fayemi, who is the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Shehu said the government will soon make public the names of those who are behind these evil acts.
Shehu in his response to a question said, “Clear indication is that all the problems have not been solved but we are getting somewhere. Look at the major breakthrough that the police achieved in the South East. It is shocking to many Nigerians that places of worship and farms are used as places where killers of police officers and naval officers and the military are being harboured. This discovery is shocking but this is going on all over the country as we speak to you.
The new service chiefs are working with the Inspector General of Police and heads of the intelligence agencies and there is a clear lead as Governor Fayemi who is the Chairman of Nigerian Governors said two or three days ago, there is a clear lead and connection now established between kidnapping, banditry and terrorism in the country especially in terms of financing.
I am not going to give you the numbers but there are a number of people who are currently under arrest, who are handling money, Bureaus De Change who are facilitating money to terrorists. We have already worked with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), convictions have been achieved of Nigerians who have been transferring money to Boko Haram terrorists and this is also happening domestically and I tell you that by the time they finish this investigation the shocking details will surprise many Nigerians,” he said.
In case you missed
It can be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday ordered the security chiefs to take out bandits, kidnappers, their collaborators and sponsors to restore confidence in the country.
The President said that he will no longer tolerate a situation where bandits and kidnappers are the ones dictating the pace and setting the tone and also will not condone a situation in which our own operations are reactionary rather than being proactive.
Business
FG to deploy App for monitoring, evaluation of projects by Nigerians
The FG has launched an app to enable Nigerians to monitor and evaluate ongoing government projects across the country.
The Federal Government has concluded plans to deploy an App that will enable Nigerians to monitor and evaluate ongoing government projects across the country.
The monitoring application which had been developed by the Federal Government would be installed at the sites of over 300 ongoing projects across the country.
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this was disclosed by the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Mr Clem Agba, during a visit to the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Benin, on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.
READ: NLNG generated $114 billion in revenues, paid $18 billion as dividend to FG – Buhari
What the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning is saying
Agba, whose visit was part of an ongoing effort to assess the utilisation of the N49 billion intervention fund released by the Federal Government to 52 federal health institutions in the country, said the technological innovation is to ensure integrity and transparency, in the handling of infrastructural projects in the country.
He said, “As the Co-chairman of Open Government Partnership, the use of the technology will enable the citizens to monitor and evaluate the over 300 projects currently undertaken by the Federal Government across the country.
This will aid transparency, as the three cardinal focus of our ministry is planning, budgeting and monitoring and evaluation.’’
READ: Mining: FG to commence mineral resource development in all regions – Minister
While being conducted round the equipment purchased by the psychiatric hospital, the minister explained that the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, which exposed the level of decay in the country’s health facilities, made the Federal Government approve the fund to better reposition the health system across the country.
He noted that 3 of the benefiting health institutions in Edo, received an average of N950 million, for the procurement of equipment in four areas.
READ: FG to launch National Dairy Policy to promote the local dairy industry
What this means
The implementation of the use of this App which is a welcome development is coming at a time when most Nigerians have lost faith in the integrity and transparency of most government projects at different levels.
These projects are either overpaid for and not executed or not well funded and abandoned by contractors. This has led to the prevalence of abandoned projects across the country, which sometimes are like that for decades.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- 2020 FY Results: Linkage Assurance Plc records a 65% increase in profit after tax.
- Glaxo SmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc posts a profit of N622.2 million in FY 2020.
- Unilever Nigeria Plc posts loss of N3.97 billion in FY 2020.
- 2020 FY Results: NEM Insurance Plc reports a 112% increase in profit after tax.
- Capital Hotel Plc reports loss of N241.9 million in FY 2020.