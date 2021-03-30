Connect with us
iubh
Alpha
UBA
Patricia
forex
app

Dividends

Nigerian Stocks: List of Dividends announced in 2021

This is a list of Dividends announced so far in 2021 and their percentage yield.

Published

53 mins ago

on

SEPLAT, OANDO post losses, All Share Index down by 0.03%

As audited accounts start to trickle in, companies will propose dividend payments to their shareholders as recommended by their respective boards of directors. It is also important to track these announcements to know who is eligible to collect the dividend, when it will be approved and when it will be paid. Dividend payment also affects share prices.

This page will be updated from time to time.

Legend

Date announced – The date the company announced dividends evidenced by a corporate action published on the website of the NSE.

Dividend during the year – This represents all the dividend announcements made by a company in a given year.

Total dividends – This is the summation of a company’s interim dividend (often announced in a prior year) and the final dividend announced following the publishing of full-year annual report (after announced in the first quarter of the year).

Qualification date – Shareholders who own shares as of this date will receive dividends. If you buy shares and want to receive dividends make sure it is at least three days before this date. Shares get transferred to you on the basis of the T+3 rule (the date you bought plus 3 working days).

Payment date – This is when the dividend will be paid to you, either via post (dividend warrants) or direct credit to your bank accounts (e-dividend).

Closure of Register – Only shareholders who own shares listed in their register before this date will be paid dividends.

You can also scroll sideways to view the rest of the columns if using a mobile phone.

2020 Dividends from companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange

Calculate Dividends

CompanyDate AnnouncedInterim (DPS)Final dividend (DPS)Total dividendShare price (26th March 2021)Dividend yield (26th March 2021)BonusClosure DateAGM DatePayment DateQualification date
Julius Berger Plc30th March 202100.40.420.551.95%Nil31st May - 2nd June 202117th June 202118th June 202128th May 2021
First City Monument Bank26th March 202100.150.152.985.03%Nil9th - 13th April 202121st April 202121st April 20218th April 2021
Stanbic IBTC24th March 20210.43.64527.69%1 shares for every 6 shares15th April 202127th May 202128th May 20217th April 2021
Lafarge Africa Plc24th March 202101121.54.65%Nil4th - 7th May 202125th May 202125th May 202130th April 2021
Dangote Cement Plc19th March 2021016162257.11%Nil28th April 202126th May 202127th May 202127th April 2021
Cap Plc22nd March 202102.12.12110.00%
Union bank of Nigeria18th March 202100.250.255.34.72%Nil1st April 202113th April 202113th April 202131st March 2021
Guaranty Trust Bank Plc18th March 20210.32.7331.559.51%Nil1st April 20219th April 20219th April 202131st March 2021
United Bank for Africa9th March 20210.170.350.526.87.65%Nil22nd - 26th March 20211st April 20211st April 202119th March 2021
Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc1st March 202101.51.516.49.15%Nil18th March 202118th March 202124-48hrs after AGM17th March 2021
Africa Prudential Plc2nd March 202100.50.55.259.52%Nil16th - 20th March 202125th March 202126th March 202115th March 2021
NASCON Allied Industries Plc1st March 202100.40.415.22.63%Nil23rd April 20214th May 20215th May 202122nd April 2021
MTN Nigeria Plc1st March 20213.55.99.41605.88%Nil5th May 202125th May 202126th May 20214th May 2021
Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc1st March 202119.2920.539.7895507.23%Nil5th May 202120th May 202128th May 20214th May 2021
Nestle Nig Plc1st March 20212535.560.51,3754.40%Nil24th - 28th May 202122nd June 202123rd June 202121st May 2021
Custodian Investment Plc1st March 20210.10.450.5569.17%Nil12th - 16th April 202122nd April 202122nd April 20219th April 2021
Zenith bank Plc23rd February 20210.32.732213.64%Nil9th March 202116th March 202116th March 20218th March 2021
United Capital PLC22nd February 202100.70.75.1313.65%Nil8th - 15th March 202123rd March 202126th March 20215th March 2021
Nigerian Breweries17th February 20210.250.690.9448.51.94%Nil11th - 17th March 202122nd April 202123rd April 202110th March 2021
PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc7th January 202100.10.152.00%Nil11th - 15th January 202129th January 20211st February 202119th October 2020
Ardova Plc11th March 202100.190.1915.21.25%Nil26th March 202112th April 202113th April 202125th March 2021
Neimeth International Phamaceuticals30th December 202000.0650.0651.953.33%Nil23rd February 20219th March 202112th March 202122nd February 2021
Lotus Halal Fixed Income Fund33330.00%Nil21st January 2021NA22nd January 2021
SFS Real Estate Investment Fund (REIT)8.18.168.611.81%Nil29th March - 2nd Aprl 2021NA16th April 2021
Vitafoam Nigeria Plc0.70.78.38.43%Nil15th February 20214th March 20215th March 2021

Nairametrics Research team tracks, collates, maintains and manages a rich database of macro-economic and micro-economic data from Nigeria and Africa. Our analysts share some of the data collated on Nairametrics, using formats such as docs, tables and charts etc. The team also publishes research based analysis as articles on a regular basis.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Babs

    March 24, 2021 at 10:10 pm

    In this table, Interim Dividends were not considered in the calculation of yields. GTBank, Dangote Sugar, Zenith Bank, etc pay Interim Dividends. So their true yields are higher than as calculated.

    Reply

Dividends

Fidson proposes N417 million dividend for 2020

The Board of Fidson Healthcare Plc has proposed a total dividend of N417 million to the shareholders of the company.

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 30, 2021

By

Ohara Pharmaceutical increases take in Fidson, Fidson and Ohara signs partnership, Fidson Healthcare Plc, Fidson list additional shares Fidson and GSK business partnership, Fidson Healthcare Plc records 202% increase in 2020 FY pre-tax profit, Fidson proposes N417 million as dividend for 2020

The Board of Fidson Healthcare Plc has proposed a total of N417 million to the shareholders of the company as the dividend for the period ended December 31, 2020.

According to the notification issued by the management of the healthcare company, the dividend recommendation was one of the key approvals made by the Board, during the Board meeting held on March 25, 2021.

In line with the disclosure, the company is expected to pay its shareholders a dividend of 20kobo per share on all the 2,086,360,250 residual issues and fully paid outstanding shares of Fidson Healthcare Plc.

This puts the total dividend payout to qualifying shareholders at N417 million.

What you should know

  • The 20 kobo per share dividend proposed by the company’s Board is subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval by the shareholders at the Company’s Annual General Meeting, while the date of the AGM will be announced shortly.
  • Shares in Fidson Healthcare are currently worth N4.75 per share. At this price, the dividend yield of the company stands at 4.2%.

What to expect

Fidson is expected to file its Audited Financial Statements with the NSE on or before March 31, 2021.

The company, in the fourth quarter of 2020, experienced strong growth in profit. Revenue according to figures contained in its unaudited statement for the year 2020, surged by about 30% Y-o-Y to N18.28 billion, despite how challenging the operating environment was in 2020.

Billionaire Watch

Aliko Dangote to earn N234 billion as dividend from his cement business

Africa’s richest man is set to cash out another mega dividend this year from his cement business.

Published

5 days ago

on

March 25, 2021

By

Aliko Dangote rallies private sector operators against COVID-19, 10 fantastic things Aliko Dangote has done in the last 10 years

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, is set to earn a staggering N234 billion as dividends for the year ended 2020 from his stakes in his flagship company, Dangote Cement.

The billionaire, who founded Africa’s most diversified manufacturing conglomerate, Dangote Industries Limited, is the single majority shareholder of Dangote Cement Plc.

According to the information contained in the financial statement of his cement company, Aliko Dangote has a direct stake of 27,642,637 units, and an indirect stake of 14,621,387,610 ordinary shares, which he holds through Dangote Industries Limited.

A recent report revealed that the board of Dangote Cement proposed to pay N16.00 per share on all the issued ordinary shares of the company as dividend for the financial year 2020 – the same as what was paid out to shareholders as dividend last year.

With his total stakes pegged at about 14.65 billion ordinary shares of Dangote Cement Plc, the billionaire will earn another N234 billion from his Cement business this year, which is about 86% of the total N272 billion dividend proposed by the board of the company.

In case you missed it

  • Dangote Cement Plc (DCP) in its audited financial statement for the year 2020, declared a record high revenue of N1.03 trillion, making it the second Nigerian listed entity after MTN to surpass the N1 trillion mark.
  • Sales volume for both cement and clinker products increased by 8.9%, driven by the resurgence in demand in Q3 and Q4 2020.
  • The growth in sales and the company’s strong margin driven by its cost control measures and minimal exposure of its cost base to currency fluctuations resulted in a 37.7% surge in profit to N276.1 billion.

