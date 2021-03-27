Nigerian Stocks: List of Dividends announced in 2021

As audited accounts start to trickle in, companies will propose dividend payments to their shareholders as recommended by their respective boards of directors. It is also important to track these announcements to know who is eligible to collect the dividend, when it will be approved and when it will be paid. Dividend payment also affects share prices.

This page will be updated from time to time.

Legend

Date announced – The date the company announced dividends evidenced by a corporate action published on the website of the NSE.

Qualification date – Shareholders who own shares as of this date will receive dividends. If you buy shares and want to receive dividends make sure it is at least three days before this date. Shares get transferred to you on the basis of the T+3 rule (the date you bought plus 3 working days).

Payment date – This is when the dividend will be paid to you, either via post (dividend warrants) or direct credit to your bank accounts (e-dividend).

Closure of Register – Only shareholders who own shares listed in their register before this date will be paid dividends.

You can also scroll sideways to view the rest of the columns if using a mobile phone.

2020 Dividends from companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange

Calculate Dividends

Company DPS (N) Date Announced Share price (26th March 2021) Dividend yield (26th March 2021) Bonus Closure Date AGM Date Payment Date Qualification date First City Monument Bank 0.15 26th March 2021 2.98 5.03% Nil 9th - 13th April 2021 21st April 2021 21st April 2021 8th April 2021 Stanbic IBTC 3.6 24th March 2021 52 6.92% 1 shares for every 6 shares 15th April 2021 27th May 2021 28th May 2021 7th April 2021 Lafarge Africa Plc 1 24th March 2021 21.5 4.65% Nil 4th - 7th May 2021 25th May 2021 25th May 2021 30th April 2021 Dangote Cement Plc 16 23rd March 2021 225 7.11% Nil 28th April 2021 26th May 2021 27th May 2021 27th April 2021 Cap Plc 2.1 22nd March 2021 21 10.00% Nil Union bank of Nigeria 0.25 18th March 2021 5.3 4.72% Nil 1st April 2021 13th April 2021 13th April 2021 31st March 2021 Guaranty Trust Bank Plc 2.7 18th March 2021 31.55 8.56% Nil 1st April 2021 9th April 2021 9th April 2021 31st March 2021 United Bank for Africa 0.35 9th March 2021 6.8 5.15% Nil 22nd - 26th March 2021 1st April 2021 1st April 2021 19th March 2021 Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc 1.5 1st March 2021 16.4 9.15% Nil 18th March 2021 18th March 2021 24-48hrs after AGM 17th March 2021 Africa Prudential Plc 0.5 2nd March 2021 5.25 9.52% Nil 16th - 20th March 2021 25th March 2021 26th March 2021 15th March 2021 NASCON Allied Industries Plc 0.4 1st March 2021 15.2 2.63% Nil 23rd April 2021 4th May 2021 5th May 2021 22nd April 2021 MTN Nigeria Plc 5.9 1st March 2021 160 3.69% Nil 5th May 2021 25th May 2021 26th May 2021 4th May 2021 Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc 20.5 1st March 2021 550 3.73% Nil 5th May 2021 20th May 2021 28th May 2021 4th May 2021 Nestle Nig Plc 35.5 1st March 2021 1375 2.58% Nil 24th - 28th May 2021 22nd June 2021 23rd June 2021 21st May 2021 Custodian Investment Plc 0.45 1st March 2021 6 7.50% Nil 12th - 16th April 2021 22nd April 2021 22nd April 2021 9th April 2021 Zenith bank Plc 2.7 23rd February 2021 22 12.27% Nil 9th March 2021 16th March 2021 16th March 2021 8th March 2021 United Capital PLC 0.7 22nd February 2021 5.13 13.65% Nil 8th - 15th March 2021 23rd March 2021 26th March 2021 5th March 2021 Nigerian Breweries 0.69 17th February 2021 48.5 1.42% Nil 11th - 17th March 2021 22nd April 2021 23rd April 2021 10th March 2021 PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc 0.1 7th January 2021 5 2.00% Nil 11th - 15th January 2021 29th January 2021 1st February 2021 19th October 2020 Ardova Plc 0.19 11th March 2021 15.2 1.25% Nil 26th March 2021 12th April 2021 13th April 2021 25th March 2021 Neimeth International Phamaceuticals 0.065 30th December 2020 1.95 3.33% Nil 23rd February 2021 9th March 2021 12th March 2021 22nd February 2021 Lotus Halal Fixed Income Fund 33 0.00% Nil 21st January 2021 NA 22nd January 2021 SFS Real Estate Investment Fund (REIT) 8.1 68.6 11.81% Nil 29th March - 2nd Aprl 2021 NA 16th April 2021

