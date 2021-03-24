Connect with us
Dividends

Nigerian Stocks: List of Dividends announced in 2021

This is a list of Dividends announced so far in 2021 and their percentage yield.

Published

7 hours ago

on

SEPLAT, OANDO post losses, All Share Index down by 0.03%

As audited accounts start to trickle in, companies will propose dividend payments to their shareholders as recommended by their respective boards of directors. It is also important to track these announcements to know who is eligible to collect the dividend, when it will be approved and when it will be paid. Dividend payment also affects share prices.

This page will be updated from time to time.

Legend

Date announced – The date the company announced dividends evidenced by a corporate action published on the website of the NSE.

Qualification date – Shareholders who own shares as of this date will receive dividends. If you buy shares and want to receive dividends make sure it is at least three days before this date. Shares get transferred to you on the basis of the T+3 rule (the date you bought plus 3 working days).

Payment date – This is when the dividend will be paid to you, either via post (dividend warrants) or direct credit to your bank accounts (e-dividend).

Closure of Register – Only shareholders who own shares listed in their register before this date will be paid dividends.

You can also scroll sideways to view the rest of the columns if using a mobile phone.

2020 Dividends from companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange

Calculate Dividends

Sigma Pensions
CompanyDPS (N)Date AnnouncedShare price (23rd March 2021)Dividend yield (23rd March 2021)BonusClosure DateAGM DatePayment DateQualification date
Lafarge Africa Plc124th March 202122.54.4%Nil4th - 7th May 202125th May 202125th May 202130th April 2021
Dangote Cement Plc1623rd March 20212207.3%Nil28th April 202126th May 202127th May 202127th April 2021
Cap Plc2.122nd March 2021229.5%Nil
Union bank of Nigeria0.2518th March 20215.34.7%Nil1st April 202113th April 202113th April 202131st March 2021
Guaranty Trust Bank Plc2.718th March 202131.058.7%Nil1st April 20219th April 20219th April 202131st March 2021
United Bank for Africa0.359th March 20216.95.1%Nil22nd - 26th March 20211st April 20211st April 202119th March 2021
Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc1.51st March 202116.858.9%Nil18th March 202118th March 202124-48hrs after AGM17th March 2021
Africa Prudential Plc0.52nd March 20215.59.1%Nil16th - 20th March 202125th March 202126th March 202115th March 2021
NASCON Allied Industries Plc0.41st March 202114.92.7%Nil23rd April 20214th May 20215th May 202122nd April 2021
MTN Nigeria Plc5.91st March 2021157.23.8%Nil5th May 202125th May 202126th May 20214th May 2021
Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc20.51st March 20215503.7%Nil5th May 202120th May 202128th May 20214th May 2021
Nestle Nig Plc35.51st March 202113752.6%Nil24th - 28th May 202122nd June 202123rd June 202121st May 2021
Custodian Investment Plc0.451st March 202167.5%Nil12th - 16th April 202122nd April 202122nd April 20219th April 2021
Zenith bank Plc2.723rd February 20212212.3%Nil9th March 202116th March 202116th March 20218th March 2021
United Capital PLC0.722nd February 20215.113.7%Nil8th - 15th March 202123rd March 202126th March 20215th March 2021
Nigerian Breweries0.6917th February 2021481.4%Nil11th - 17th March 202122nd April 202123rd April 202110th March 2021
PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc0.17th January 20214.852.1%Nil11th - 15th January 202129th January 20211st February 202119th October 2020
Ardova Plc0.1911th March 202115.41.2%Nil26th March 202112th April 202113th April 202125th March 2021
Neimeth International Phamaceuticals0.06530th December 20201.783.7%Nil23rd February 20219th March 202112th March 202122nd February 2021
Lotus Halal Fixed Income Fund330.0%Nil21st January 2021NA22nd January 2021
SFS Real Estate Investment Fund (REIT)8.168.611.8%Nil29th March - 2nd Aprl 2021NA16th April 2021

Nairametrics Research team tracks, collates, maintains and manages a rich database of macro-economic and micro-economic data from Nigeria and Africa. Our analysts share some of the data collated on Nairametrics, using formats such as docs, tables and charts etc. The team also publishes research based analysis as articles on a regular basis.

Dividends

CAP Plc gains N1.4 billion in a day on news of N1.47 billion dividend recommendation

Shares of Chemical and Allied Products Plc surged by 10% in a day.

Published

10 hours ago

on

March 24, 2021

By

CAP Plc proposes N1.47 billion as dividend for 2020, 28% lower 2019 payout

Shares of Chemical and Allied Products Plc, a major manufacturer of standard and premium paint products, gained N1.4 billion in today’s trading session, as shares of the company surged by 10% Tuesday being the threshold any stock can gain on the NSE in a single trading session.

The N1.4 billion gain in the market capitalization of the paint maker today can be linked to the Board’s decision to pay shareholders a dividend of N2.1 per share for the first time since 2019.

READ: CAP Plc set to merge with Portland Paints and Products Plc.

The news of the dividend sent shares of CAP Plc flying by a whopping 10% as investor scamper for the shares thus driving the price higher towards the 52-week high price of N24.50 per share.

Data tracked on the website of NSE revealed that the market capitalization of the paints producer jumped by N1.4 billion, from N14 billion at market open, to N15.4 billion at the close of market, the 23rd of March 2021.

READ: Dangote Cement proposes N272 billion as dividend for 2020

What you should know

  • At the close of trading activities today, the NSE All-Share Index and market capitalization depreciated by -0.05%, to close the day at 38,704.97 index points and N20.25 trillion respectively.
  • While the NSE Industrial index to which CAP Plc belongs, appreciated by 0.11% to close the day at 534.12 index points.
  • Nairametrics reported that the Board of CAP Plc proposed a total of N1.47 billion to the shareholders of the company as dividend for the period ended December 31, 2020.
  • The N2.1 per share dividend is 27.6% lower than the N2.90 per share dividend that the company paid to shareholders in 2019 from the profits it made in 2018.
  • At the current price of N22 per share, the dividend yield of the company stands at 9.1%.

Companies

CAP Plc proposes N1.47 billion as dividend for 2020, 28% lower than 2019 payout

Published

1 day ago

on

March 23, 2021

By

CAP Plc

The Board of Chemical and Allied Products Plc has proposed a total of N1.47 billion to the shareholders of the company as the dividend for the period ended December 31, 2020.

According to the notification issued by the management of the leading premium and standard paint maker, the dividend recommendation was one of the key approvals made by the Board, during the Board meeting held yesterday, 22nd of March 2021.

In line with the disclosure, the company is expected to pay its shareholders a dividend of N2.1 per share on all its 700,000,000 outstanding shares. This puts the total dividend payout to qualifying shareholders at N1.47 billion.

What you should know

  • The N2.1 per share dividend proposed by the company’s Board is subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval by the shareholders at the Company’s Annual General Meeting. The date of the AGM will be announced shortly.
  • CAP Plc did not pay its shareholders dividends in 2020, from its profit in 2019.
  • The proposed dividend is 27.6% lower than the N2.90 per share dividend that the company paid to shareholders in 2019 from the profits made in 2018.
  • Shares in CAP Plc are currently worth N20 per share at the open market as of today, 23rd of March 2021. At this price, the dividend yield of the company stands at 10.5%.

In case you missed it: Nairametrics reported that the post-merger entity of Chemical and Allied Products Plc and Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc will become the largest player in the Nigerian paints market with a combined estimated market share of 14.9%.

What to expect: CAP Plc is expected to file its Audited Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31, with the NSE no later than March 31, 2021.

