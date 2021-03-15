Spotlight Stories
Nigerian Breweries, Jaiz Bank plunge amid profit taking
WAPIC (+10%) led the gainers for the day, while REGALINS (-9.96%) topped the losers.
Nigerian stocks on Monday, March 15, 2021, closed the trading session with the Bearish note. The All-Share Index (ASI) dropped by 0.22% to settle at 38,561.84 index points almost doubling the loss of Friday last week.
Performance across sectors was bearish as 2 of the 5 indexes under our coverage trended bearishly while the industrial sector showed no gains or losses.
The banking index led laggards, down by -1.01% with the major loser being JAIZBANK (-4.62%).
Contrarywise, the oil and gas goods index, and Insurance closed as the gainer, up marginally by +0.66% and +1.98% respectively.
Top gainers
- WAPIC up 10.0% to close at N0.55
- NNFM up 9.73% to close at N6.2
- SMURFIT up 8.33% to close at N0.26
- NEM up 7.88% to close at N2.1
- BERGER up 7.44% to close at N6.05
Top losers
- REGAINS down -9.09% to close at N0.3
- LIVESTOCK down -8.50% % to close at N1.83
- NB down -5.34% to close at N47
- LASACO down -4.62% to close at N1.24
- JAIZBANK down -4.62% to close at N0.62
Outlook
- Nigerian Stocks ended the first trading session south amid soaring oil prices.
- Nigerian stocks are under pressure amid improvement in Nigerian debt instrument yields that include bonds and treasury bills.
- Nairametrics envisages you seek the advice of a certified financial advisor when choosing stocks to buy.
Business
Innosson denies claims suggesting Nigerian cryptocurrency can be used to buy its vehicles
Innosson has denied claims that a Nigerian cryptocurrency “Zugacoin” can be used to purchase its products.
Innosson Vehicles Manufacturing Co. Ltd, in a recent statement, has denied claims that a Nigerian cryptocurrency “Zugacoin” can now be used to purchase vehicles and products under the INNOSON Group.
In line with the news reports published by the media on Saturday, it became public knowledge that the indigenous automobile maker adopted Zugacoin (a cryptocurrency founded in 2020 by Nigerian Archbishop Sam Zuga) as fiat currency that could be used for the purchase of products under the INNOSON Group anywhere in the world.
According to the report, this became official following a business partnership deal between Archbishop SamZuga of Zugacoin and Chief Dr Innocent Chukwuma of Innoson vehicle manufacturing company on Saturday, March 13, 2021.
In reaction to this, Innosson today, issued a stern warning to the general public that such reports are untrue, as the company has not signed any agreement with any organization or entity in that regard.
The Group advised that information suggesting that it adopted Zugacoin should be disregarded and ignored, as it is false and misleading.
Innosson stressed that it is compliant with CBN’s restrictions on the use of cryptocurrencies in Nigeria, adding that Innosson would not take any action that would contravene existing laws and regulations in the country.
In case you missed it: The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had placed some level of restrictions on the use of cryptocurrency in Nigeria, with a directive to all deposit money banks to close all crypto-related accounts.
What you should know
Innosson Vehicle Manufacturing Co. Ltd., shortened as IVM, is an indigenous privately owned Nigerian group of companies with a key focus on driving the Nigerian economy forward through industrialization, under the leadership of the Group founder, Dr. Innocent Chukwuma.
Economy & Politics
Okonjo-Iweala says Nigeria should establish capacity for manufacturing vaccines locally
WTO boss has urged Nigeria to consider the capacity for manufacturing vaccines locally.
Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has stated that Nigeria should start looking at establishing the capacity for manufacturing vaccines locally. She also added that her role at the World Trade Organisation would be used to support women entrepreneurs, and MSMEs, and all the marginalized and excluded.
The WTO boss disclosed this at the State House meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday afternoon.
The State House revealed that Okonjo-Iweala and President Buhari discussed topics including:
- Improving Nigeria’s share of global trade
- Developing Nigeria’s Services sector
- Covid-19
- Attracting investment; training & capacity building and
- Safe Schools
“I felt I had to come to Nigeria first, to say thank you, to Mr President; to thank him for his nomination,” she said.
She also thanked young Nigerians on social media for sending encouraging videos.
On trade dumping, she said the WTO has measures to protect national economies from dumping and other harmful practices, citing that within the WTO principles, there are provisions that exist to protect and support vulnerable countries.
On Nigeria’s preparedness for vaccines, she said: “I’ve been in the vaccine business for last 5-6 years. You need 4-5 years to get a plant approved to produce vaccines. I’m advocating that Nigeria should start looking now at establishing capacity for manufacturing vaccines locally. This is not going to be the last pandemic.”
She also added that although free trade has lifted hundreds of millions out of poverty, it has also left some people behind. That is why one of her duties at WTO is to support women entrepreneurs, MSMEs, and all the marginalized and excluded.
In case you missed it: Recall Nairametrics reported Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is visiting Nigeria for a week to assist entrepreneurs and improve the economy.
