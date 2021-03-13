Paid Content
Agusto & Co. 2021 Nigerian Insurance Industry Report: Forging Ahead Despite Headwinds
Agusto & Co. expects a better performance by the Industry in the near term on the opportunities accruing from the pandemic and the #Endsars is optimised.
Agusto & Co. Limited, the pan-African credit rating agency and the foremost business information provider has released its 2021 insurance industry report. The 2021 edition of the annual report provides a comprehensive review of the insurance landscape in Nigeria and the near term expectation for the Industry.
Contained in the report is a review of the coronavirus pandemic, as it affects the Nigeria insurance industry and strategies adopted by insurers to minimise the associated disruptions while optimising the opportunities provided by the pandemic. Agusto & Co. estimates a 15% growth in Gross Premium Income (GPI) for the financial year ended 31 December 2020. Innovation in product distribution induced by the pandemic, regulatory-backed opportunities including the digitisation of marine insurance certificates and increasing awareness of the benefits of insurance products were some of the GPI growth drivers during the 2020 financial year.
According to Agusto & Co., the violence that trailed the #EndSARS protest in October 2020 adversely impacted the Industry in terms of additional claims, which in turn impaired profitability for the 2020 financial year and would moderate the performance of some insurers in 2021. Nonetheless, the riot that trailed the protest emphasised the importance of insurance products, particularly with the absence of a robust social security system in Nigeria. According to Agusto & Co., the violence/riot that trailed the protest could be a catalyst for insurance uptake, given that the insurance penetration rate has remained less than 1% in Nigeria.
Agusto & Co. expects the on-going recapitalisation exercise to change the structure of the Industry. The persistent naira devaluation has reduced the strength of the Industry’s capital since the last recapitalisation exercise in 2007. Although some insurers have strengthened their capital base through earnings retention, the ability of most Industry operators to solely underwrite large ticket transactions has dwindled based on the lower value of the capital in USD terms. As at 31 December 2020, the Industry had an estimated capital base of $1 billion, significantly lower than $2.2 billion recorded as at 31 December 2007. As a result, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), the apex regulator in the Industry, raised the minimum capital to ₦8 billion (from ₦2 billion), ₦10 billion (from ₦3 billion), ₦18 billion (from ₦5 billion) and ₦20 billion (from ₦10 billion) for life insurers, non-life insurers, composite insurers and reinsurance firms respectively. The recapitalisation exercise has suffered some setbacks particularly as the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the global economy, Nigeria inclusive. Consequently, NAICOM postponed the deadline for the recapitalisation exercise which was later stratified into two phases; December 2020 and September 2021. In addition, litigation by some Industry operators and aggrieved shareholders resulted in the postponement of the December 2020 deadline for the first phase of the recapitalisation exercise.
Notwithstanding the setbacks, Agusto & Co. believes the recapitalisation exercise could be a watershed in the Industry. In addition to the benefits accruing from a larger capital base from a risk underwriting perspective, improved investment management practices will be upheld by a larger investment portfolio driven by a need to generate adequate returns. The recapitalisation exercise has elicited mergers and acquisition transactions in the Industry. Agusto & Co. anticipates an uptick in these transactions as the deadline draws near. The shareholding structure of most insurers is expected to change in the near term as some investors leverage the exercise to either gain or increase exposure to the Industry. With the gradual rebound of the global economy, more foreign investors are expected in the Industry, given that the naira devaluation has reduced the value of insurance companies (in USD terms), despite the undisputed opportunities in the Nigerian insurance industry.
The entry of new players after the embargo that lasted over a decade was a key point in the Industry. In November 2020, six new operators were licenced in the life, non-life and reinsurance segments of the Industry. The firm anticipates the entry of more players, particularly from existing financial institutions seeking opportunities for diversification of income. Agusto & Co. believes that the new players will intensify competition in the Industry. New insurance products and business practices are also expected from these new players.
Agusto & Co. expects a better performance by the Industry in the near term on the opportunities accruing from the pandemic and the #Endsars is optimised. The gradual increase in the prevailing interest rate will also support the investment income of insurers. It is expected that more innovative product distribution channels will be introduced to reduce the dominance of insurance brokers. Notwithstanding, Agusto & Co. believes the insurance brokers will remain strategic to the Nigerian insurance industry given the wholesale focus of the Industry.
Raedial Farms Limited: Mining the new oil well of 21st century Agriculture
Raedial Farms Limited strikes gold in the relatively untapped oil wealth of palm oil farming, backed by over N5B in investor funding.
Raedial Farms Limited, Raedial Foods Limited, Conceptive services Limited, Magnificent Multiservice Limited, and Raedial Energy Services Limited, is through Raedial Farms, spearheading major advancements in the overly untapped Palm oil sector in the agricultural industry in Nigeria.
It is a well-known fact that palm oil is used in the production of more than half of the products sold in supermarkets globally. But of strategic importance is Raedial Farms Limited’s role in supporting the growth of the deeply fragmented palm oil industry in Nigeria, which is dominated mostly by small scale farm holders. This dominance by small scale farm holders in the palm oil market has resulted in low output compared to the country’s production potential.
From being the largest producer of palm oil in the 1960s, Nigeria is now today the 5th largest producer, and according to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), if Nigeria had maintained it’s market dominance in the palm oil industry, the country would have been earning approximately $20 Billion from the cultivation and processing of palm oil yearly. But Raedial Farms Limited is poised to change the narrative.
With over a decade of experience that cuts across different sectors of agriculture including livestock farming, fisheries, snail farming, crop cultivation, food processing with a major focus on sustainable palm plantation management. Raedial Farms Limited was quick to recognize the gap that needed to be filled and has successfully done so over the years with billions in investor funding to prove it.
Its current acquisition of N5billion in capital market funding facilitated by the expert advice of the skillful team at Boston Advisory Limited; an Investment Banking firm with a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the Nigerian Debt Capital Market, is driving Raedial Farm’s expansion plans: as it looks to acquire new farms and increase its current share of over 1500 hectares dedicated to the seedling, planting and processing of Fresh Fruit Bunches of palm to produce sustainable Crude Palm Oil (CPO) and Palm Kernel Oil (PKO).
Raedial Farms Limited is fast growing into an agricultural giant, promising and delivering high returns to its investors and stakeholders, in an industry where the current demand for palm oil exceeds supply with a heavy reliance on importation. These feats made achievable by the strategic employment of efficient crop management practices and collaborating with an efficient and dedicated workforce.
For Raedial Farms Limited, the 2021 business year is chock-full of numerous activities that will have its investors smiling to the bank; among which include plans of completing the installation of the CPO (Crude Palm Oil) and PKO (Palm Kernel Oil) mill which is positioned to process at least 120-150 MT (Metric Tonnes) per day of FFB (Fresh Fruit Bunches).
Backed by the latest state-of-the-art technology, Raedial Farms Limited promises to deliver 100% profitability without any form of waste, achievable by investment in technologically advanced machinery that not only produces CPO and PKO as primary products but goes ahead to make Palm Kernel Cake PKC out of the expelled waste products of the processed palm. Palm Kernel Cake is a nutrient-dense formulation that is used to produce most animal feed, therefore delivering on the farm’s promise of zero waste and 100% profitability.
Other activities that investors can expect to look out for include:
- Even more plans for expansion and increased production, as 1200 hectares of land is currently being planted with hybrid seedlings with a gestation period of 24 months.
- Concluding plans to acquire two existing palm plantations; 5,000 hectares and 10,000 hectares respectively, located in southern Nigeria.
- Ongoing building project for a 20,000 laying capacity poultry in Port Harcourt.
- More investment in new innovations and technology as plans are underway to complete and install the CPO and PKO mill.
- Championing outstanding growth in the agricultural sector.
- “The Oil Palm industry is severely undermined and untapped; with billions in revenue that can be generated yearly, we need to put Nigeria back on track to being the largest producers and exporters of Oil Palm in Africa and the world. Raedial Farms limited has plans to finish the year 2021 as a 20,000 hectares operating company. There’s no stopping us”. – MD Raedial Farms
As Raedial Farms keeps making a marked difference providing innovative result-driven solutions and services to agriculture, commercial enterprise, and the food processing sector
BUA Cement Plc bags Okpella Recognition Award
BUA Cement Plc is Nigeria’s second largest cement company and the largest producer in its North-West, South-South and South-East regions.
BUA Cement Plc, a subsidiary of BUA Group has received an award of recognition from Okpella Graduates Association (OGA) in Okpella Community, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State for fulfilling its role in the Community Development Agreement signed between the organization and the community.
The association in a visit to BUA Cement in Okpella presented the award to Yusuf Binji, the Managing Director, BUA Cement in company of Richard Gidaddo, General Manager Administration, BUA Cement and Ahmed Idris, Plant Director, BUA Cement.
Receiving the award, Yusuf Binji noted that the relationship and communication between the BUA Cement and the community was mutual and still intact adding that the company takes the plight of its host communities very seriously. He then expressed the company’s resolve to make life more meaningful for the people of Okpella.
Binji who recalled that the company had in November 2020 donated 6 units of 500KVA transformers, 2 security patrol vehicles to the community assured the association that more development projects that would benefit the people of the Okpella Community were underway.
According to Binji, “I thank you all for this award. This is an indication that the mutual understanding and communication we have is still very much intact and respected. We have always played our part as a responsible organization and we will continue to make sure that every of our projects are impactful and yield desired results.
“We are delighted not by just this gesture but by the understanding you have shown us. Let me assure you all that we take the plight of our host communities very serious and we are very committed to make life more meaningful for the people of our host communities,” Binji added.
The association also presented an award to Richard Gidaddo for his role in the development of the CDA.
BUA Cement Plc is Nigeria’s second largest cement company and the largest producer in its North-West, South-South and South-East regions; with a combined installed capacity of 8million metric tonnes per annum and with plans underway to increase existing capacity to 11million mtpa, through the commissioning of a new 3million mtpa plant by the first half of 2021 in Sokoto State, Nigeria. With its Headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria, BUA Cement operates strategically from Okpella, Edo State and Kalambaina, Sokoto State.
