List of Dividends announced so far in 2021
This is a list of Dividends announced so far in 2020.
As audited accounts start to trickle in, companies will propose dividend payments to their shareholders as recommended by their respective boards of directors. It is also important to track these announcements to know who is eligible to collect the dividend, when it will be approved and when it will be paid. Dividend payment also affects share prices.
This page will be updated from time to time.
Legend
Date Announced – The date the company announced dividends evidenced by a corporate action published on the website of the NSE.
Qualification date – Shareholders who own shares as of this date will receive dividends. If you buy shares and want to receive dividends make sure it is at least three days before this date. Shares get transferred to you on the basis of the T+3 rule (the date you bought plus 3 working days).
Payment date – This is when the dividend will be paid to you, either via post (dividend warrants) or direct credit to your bank accounts (e-dividend).
Closure of Register – Only shareholders who own shares listed in their register before this date will be paid dividends.
You can also scroll sideways to view the rest of the columns if using a mobile phone.
2020 Dividends from companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange
|Company
|DPS
|Date Announced
|Bonus
|Closure of Register
|AGM Date
|Payment Date
|Qualification date
|NASCON Allied Industries Plc
|N0.4k
|1st March 2021
|Nil
|23rd April 2021
|4th May 2021
|5th May 2021
|22nd April 2021
|MTN Nigeria Plc
|N5.9k
|1st March 2021
|Nil
|5th May 2021
|25th May 2021
|26th May 2021
|4th May 2021
|Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc
|$0.05
|1st March 2021
|5th May 2021
|20th May 2021
|28th May 2021
|4th May 2021
|Nestle Nig Plc
|N35.5k
|1st March 2021
|Nil
|24th - 28th May 2021
|22nd June 2021
|23rd June 2021
|21st May 2021
|Custodian Investment Plc
|N0.45k
|1st March 2021
|Nil
|12th - 16th April 2021
|22nd April 2021
|22nd April 2021
|9th April 2021
|Zenith bank Plc
|N2.70k
|23rd February 2021
|Nil
|9th March 2021
|16th March 2021
|16th March 2021
|8th March 2021
|United Capital PLC
|N0.70k
|22nd February 2021
|Nil
|8th - 15th March 2021
|23rd March 2021
|26th March 2021
|5th March 2021
|Nigerian Breweries
|0.69k
|17th February 2021
|Nil
|11th - 17th March 2021
|22nd April 2021
|23rd April 2021
|10th March 2021
|PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc
|N0.1k
|7th January 2021
|Nil
|11th - 15th January 2021
|29th January 2021
|1st February 2021
|19th October 2020
|Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc
|N0.065k
|30th December 2020
|Nil
|23rd February 2021
|9th March 2021
|12th March 2021
|22nd February 2021
|Vitafoam Nigeria Plc
|N0.7k
|31st December 2020
|Nil
|15th - 19th February 2021
|4th March 2021
|5th March 2021
|12th February 2021
|Conoil Plc
|N2.00k
|6th October 2020
|Nil
|23rd October 2020
|13th July 2020
|Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc
|USD$0.05
|30th October 2020
|Nil
|16th November 2020
|Nil
|7th December 2020
|13th December 2020
|Airtel Africa
|USD$0.015
|31st October 2020
|Nil
|13th November 2020
|Nil
|11th December 2020
|13th November 2020
|Nigerian Breweries Plc
|N0.25k
|29th October 2020
|Nil
|23rd - 27th November 2020
|Nil
|1st December 2020
|20th November 2020
|Nestle Nig Plc
|N25
|27th October 2020
|Nil
|23rd - 27th November 2020
|Nil
|7th December 2020
|20th November 2020
|Access Bank Plc
|N0.25k
|3rd September 2020
|Nil
|18th September 2020
|Nil
|28th September 2020
|17th September 2020
|11 Plc (Updated)
|N8.25
|28th May 2020
|Nil
|30th Sept - 5th Oct 2020
|14th October 2020
|15th October 2020
|29th Sept 2020
|Zenith bank Plc
|N0.30k
|3rd September 2020
|Nil
|17th September 2020
|Nil
|22nd September 2020
|16th September 2020
|Guaranty Trust Bank Plc
|N0.30k
|2nd September 2020
|Nil
|16th September 2020
|Nil
|21st September 2020
|15th September 2020
|Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc
|N0.40k
|2nd September 2020
|Nil
|16th - 23rd September 2020
|Nil
|30th September 2020
|15th September 2020
|Learn Africa Plc
|N0.05k
|1st September 2020
|Nil
|5th - 9th October 2020
|15th October 2020
|16th October 2020
|2nd October 2020
|United Bank for Africa
|N0.17k
|1st September 2020
|Nil
|16th September 2020
|Nil
|23rd September 2020
|15th September 2020
|Tripple Gee & Company Plc
|N0.055k
|12th August 2020
|Nil
|1st - 4th September 2020
|16th September 2020
|22nd September 2020
|31st August 2020
|Lasaco Assurance Plc
|N0.05k
|14th August 2020
|Nil
|1st September 2020
|15th September 2020
|22nd September 2020
|Linkage Assurance Plc
|Nil
|26th June 2020
|1 for every 4 shares
|20th - 24th July 2020
|13th August 2020
|NA
|17th July 2020
|Smart Products Nigeria Plc
|N0.10k
|30th June 2020
|Nil
|27th - 31st July 2020
|27th August 2020
|3rd September
|University Press Plc
|N0.15k
|10th June 2020
|1 for every 13 shares
|25th September 2020
|5th November 2020
|5th November 2020
|AIICO Insurance
|Nil
|10th June 2020
|1 for every 13 shares
|29th June - 3rd July 2020
|To to be communicated
|NA
|25th June 2020
|Red Star Express Plc
|N0.35k
|28th August 2020
|Nil
|21st - 25th September 2020
|8th October 2020
|15th October 2020
|18th September 2020
|Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc
|Nil
|4th August 2020
|1 for every 14 shares
|19th - 25th 2020
|26th August 2020
|Nil
|18th August 2020
|Custodian Investment Plc
|N0.10k
|29th July 2020
|Nil
|24th - 28th August 2020
|Nil
|1st September
|21st August 2020
|SFS Real Estate Investment Trust
|N7.30
|17th August 2020
|Nil
|7th - 11th September 2020
|Nil
|25th September 2020
|4th September 2020
|Northern Nigeria Flour Mills PLC
|N0.15k
|13th August 2020
|Nil
|25th - 28th August 2020
|8th September 2020
|10th September 2020
|24th August 2020
|Honeywell Flour mills
|N0.04k
|5th August 2020
|Nil
|17th - 23rd September 2020
|30th September 2020
|30th September 2020
|16th September 2020
|Presco Plc (Updated)
|N2.00k
|3rd June 2020
|Nil
|20th - 22nd July 2020
|2nd September 2020
|4th September 2020
|17th July 2020
|Cornerstone Insurance
|Nil
|4th August 2020
|7 new shares for every 30 existing shares
|13th -17th August 2020
|NA
|NA
|12th August 2020
|Flour Mills of Nigeria
|N1.4k
|29th July 2020
|Nil
|17th August - 21st August 2020
|10th September
|14th September 2020
|14th August 2020
|MTN Nigeria Plc
|N3.50k
|29th July 2020
|Nil
|17th August 2020
|NA
|24tb August 2020
|14th August 2020
|Cutix PLC
|N0.12K
|29th July 2020
|Nil
|16th - 20th November 2020
|27th November 2020
|30th November 2020
|13th November 2020
|C & I Leasing PLC
|N0.20k
|30th June 2020
|Nil
|14th - 16th July 2020
|23rd July 2020
|31st July 2020
|13th July 2020
|McNichols Consolidated Plc (Revised)
|N0.03k
|1st April 2020
|Nil
|2nd - 6th July 2020
|30th July 2020
|7th August 2020
|1st July 2020
|Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc
|N1.10k
|8th June 2020
|Nil
|22nd June 2020
|9th July 2020
|within 48hrs after AGM
|19th June 2020
|Jaiz bank
|N0.03k
|9th June 2020
|Nil
|29th June - 3rd July 2020
|16th July 2020
|16th July 2020
|26th June 2020
|UAC of Nigeria Plc (UPDATED)
|N0.10k
|20th April 2020
|Nil
|19th - 22nd May 2020
|15th July 2020
|16th July 2020
|18th May 2020
|Prestige Assurance Plc
|Nil
|4th June 2020
|2 New shares for every 11 existing shares
|22nd - 26th June 2020
|30th June 2020
|N/A
|19th June 2020
|Trans-Nationwide Express Plc
|N0.03k
|1st June 2020
|Nil
|6th - 10th July 2020
|16th July 2020
|20th July 2020
|3rd July 2020
|Nigeria Aviation Handling Company PLC
|N0.30k
|28th May 2020
|Nil
|1st - 3rd July 2020
|16th July 2020
|16th July 2020
|30th June 2020
|Skyway Aviation Handling Co. Plc
|N0.16k
|1st June 2020
|Nil
|17th - 23rd June 2020
|30th June 2020
|30th June 2020
|16th June 2020
|Glaxo SmithKilne Consumer Nig. Plc
|N0.55k
|22nd May 2020
|Nil
|23rd June - 2nd July 2020
|23rd July 2020
|24th July 2020
|22nd June 2020
|Airtel Africa
|0.03
|13th May 2020
|Nil
|6th July 2020
|Not applicable
|24th July 2020
|NA
|Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc
|N0.20k
|22nd May 2020
|Nil
|16th June 2020
|25th June 2020
|25th June 2020
|15th June 2020
|Nigerian Breweries Plc (Revised)
|N1.51k
|20th May 2020
|Nil
|5th-11th March 2020
|23rd June 2020
|24th June 2020
|4th March 2020
|BUA Cement
|N1.75k
|19th May 2020
|Nil
|28th Sept - 2nd Oct 2020
|22nd October 2020
|23rd October 2020
|25th September 2020
|NASCON Allied Industries Plc
|N0.40k
|13th May 2020
|Nil
|15th - 16th July 2020
|27th July 2020
|29th July 2020
|14th July 2020
|Total Nigeria Plc
|N6.71
|13th May 2020
|Nil
|5th - 11th June 2020
|to be announced
|24hrs after meeting
|4th June 2020
|Cadbury Nigeria Plc
|N0.49k
|13th May 2020
|Nil
|25th - 29th May 2020
|24th June 2020
|25th June 2020
|22nd May 2020
|May and Baker Plc
|N0.25k
|13th May 2020
|Nil
|27th - 29th May 2020
|4th June 2020
|8th June 2020
|26th May 2020
|NPF Microfinance Bank Plc
|N0.20k
|11th May 2020
|Nil
|17th - 22nd June 2020
|30th June 2020
|30th June 2020
|16th June 2020
|Okomu Oil Palm Plc
|N2.00
|23rd April2020
|Nil
|19th - 22nd May 2020
|28th May 2020
|29th May 2020
|18th May 2020
|Lafarge Africa Plc
|N1
|27th April 2020
|Nil
|4th - 8th May 2020
|3rd June 2020
|3rd June 2020
|30th April 2020
|Wema Bank Plc
|N0.04k
|23rd April 2020
|Nil
|7th - 12th May 2020
|18th May 2020
|18th May 2020
|6th May 2020
|Union bank of Nigeria
|N0.25k
|13th April 2020
|Nil
|27th - 30th April 2020
|6th May 2020
|6th May 2020
|24th April 2020
|FBN Holdings
|N0.38k
|6th April 2020
|Nil
|21st - 22nd April 2020
|27th April 2020
|28th April 2020
|20th April 2020
|Lafarge Africa Plc
|N1.00k
|6th April 2020
|Nil
|4th - 8th May 2020
|26th May 2020
|26th May 2020
|30th April 2020
|Ikeja Hotel Plc
|N0.02
|3rd April 2020
|Nil
|2nd - 8th July 2020
|30th July 2020
|7th August 2020
|1st July 2020
|NEM Insurance
|N0.15k
|1st April 2020
|Nil
|4th - 8th May 2020
|to be announced
|to be announced
|30th April 2020
|FCMB Group Plc
|N0.14k
|31st March 2020
|Nil
|15th - 17th April 2020
|28th April 2020
|28th April 2020
|14th April 2020
|Beta Glass Nigeria Plc
|N1.67k
|30th March 2020
|Nil
|15th - 19th June 2020
|2nd July 2020
|3rd July 2020
|11th June 2020
|Capital Hotel Plc
|N0.05k
|26th March 2020
|Nil
|20th - 24th April 2020
|27th May 2020
|3rd June 2020
|17th April 2020
|Sterling bank Plc
|N0.03k
|26th March 2020
|Nil
|5th - 8th May 2020
|20th May 2020
|20th May 2020
|4th May 2020
|Boc Gases
|N0.30k
|26th March 2020
|Nil
|8th - 10th June 2020
|25th June 2020
|26th June 2020
|5th June 2020
|Fidelity Bank Plc
|N0.20k
|23rd March 2020
|Nil
|20th - 24th April 2020
|30th April 2020
|30th April 2020
|17th April 2020
|Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc
|0.05
|23rd March 2020
|Nil
|13th May 2020
|28th May 2020
|4th June 2020
|12th May 2020
|Julius Berger Nig. Plc
|N2.75k
|13th March 2020
|0.002
|1st to 3rd June 2020
|18th June 2020
|19th June 2020
|29th May 2020
|Nigeria Energy Sector Fund (NESF)
|N75.00
|10th March 2020
|Nil
|20th March 2020
|6th April 2020
|19th March 2020
|Access Bank Plc
|N0.40k
|6th March 2020
|Nil
|15th April 2020
|30th April 2020
|30th April 2020
|14th April 2020
|Nestle Nig Plc
|N45.00k
|28th February 2020
|Nil
|18th - 22nd May 2020
|2nd June 2020
|2nd July 2020
|15th May 2020
|Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc
|N2.00
|5th March 2020
|Nil
|19th - 26th March 2020
|30th June 2020
|18th June 2020
|18th March 2020
|Guaranty Trust Bank Plc
|N2.50k
|2nd March 2020
|Nil
|19th March 2020
|30th March 2020
|30th March 2020
|18th March 2020
|United Bank of Africa
|N0.80k
|2nd March 2020
|Nil
|16th - 20th March 2020
|27th March 2020
|27th March 2020
|13th March 2020
|Transcorp Plc
|N0.01k
|28th February 2020
|Nil
|18th - 23rd March 2020
|25th March 2020
|27th March 2020
|17th March 2020
|MTN Nigeria Plc
|N4.97k
|28th February 2020
|Nil
|16-Feb-00
|8th May 2020
|19th May 2020
|17th april 2020
|Transcorp Hotels Plc
|N0.07k
|28th February 2020
|Nil
|13th-17th March 2020
|24th March 2020
|26th March 2020
|12th March 2020
|United Capital PLC
|N0.50k
|18th February 2020
|Nil
|9th-13th March 2020
|24th March 2020
|26th March 2020
|6th March 2020
|Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank PLC
|N0.035K
|30th January 2020
|Nil
|9th-13th March 2020
|7th May 2020
|14th May 2020
|6th March 2020
|Zenith bank Plc
|N2.50k
|21st February 2020
|Nil
|10th March 2020
|16th March 2020
|16th March 2020
|9th March 2020
|Africa Prudential Plc
|N0.70k
|25th february 2020
|Nil
|9th-13th March 2020
|23rd March 2020
|23rd March 2020
|6th March 2020
|Dangote Cement Plc
|N16.00
|25th february 2020
|Nil
|26th May 2020
|15th June 2020
|16th June 2020
|25th May 2020
|1-Jan-70
Azubogu Adaeze Ebele
March 25, 2019 at 9:21 am
When is oando paying dividend?
Emmanuel Abara Benson
March 25, 2019 at 9:53 am
Hello Ebele, how are you?
Many people are asking the same question. In the meantime, we all wait and see.
Ukwubuiwe, A.J.
August 4, 2020 at 12:00 pm
The question, when is Oando paying dividend has remained unanswered till dated. Please let us know when it will be paid.
Anonymous
March 25, 2019 at 10:38 am
Comment: OANDO IS NOT PAYING DIVIDEND ANY TIME SOON THEY HAVE HUGE NEGATIVE RETAINED EARNINGS.
Anietie okon edem
November 6, 2019 at 6:58 am
I have not received dividend for over 5 years. Pls what should i do to recover all my arrears.
Anonymous
November 26, 2019 at 11:35 pm
Process e-dividend and you will always receive it automatically.
Florence Abayomi
January 7, 2021 at 11:24 am
They have not paid my divident in full after my verification.
Sunday Peter
January 14, 2021 at 11:04 pm
I am also a shareholder of ETI shares, since then I have not seen anything or I don’t even know how it’s going
Anonymous
November 26, 2019 at 11:37 pm
Do e-divided na
Anonymous
March 9, 2020 at 10:45 am
If you haven’t received your dividend. Two things are involved. Either you have not given a mandate for your dividend to be paid into your bank account or you do not have a CSCS Account yet. Locate a Broker so you could be put through.
Simon
March 17, 2020 at 8:04 pm
Get to your bank and get the mandate form from all your registrars then contact your broker for transfer form then submit transfer form to your broker and mandate form to your bank
Tarunkantichakraborty
April 3, 2020 at 7:34 pm
Whether ICICI MULI ASSET FUND WILL GIVE DIVIDENT FOR ARIL2020
Mark Ani
March 26, 2020 at 3:01 pm
What I do to dematerialise my share certificates? Please get me a good stock broking firm with an office in Calabar.
Micah Nwaokocha
March 31, 2020 at 1:34 pm
When is First Bank Plc paying dividend
Anonymous
April 27, 2020 at 4:25 pm
28th april
ThankGod Cliff Wosu
March 25, 2019 at 12:35 pm
Pls how can i get access to the list of the announced participants
Irokanjo chika Fidelis
April 21, 2020 at 11:57 am
Those of us who did not receive our dividend warrant from zenith bank because we did not fill the e- mandate form on time, what do we do to get it paid?
Anonymous
April 28, 2020 at 1:16 pm
Do your E-dividend stuff and /or contact Zenith bank registrar (ie Veritas registrars). Visit the Veritas registrars website for more details and guidance.
Obozuwa
March 26, 2019 at 8:47 am
Have not received mine too from Nigerian brewery since last two years
Eden
March 27, 2019 at 8:40 am
Yes, this is absolutely a commonly used strategy. Back up the truck whenever the prices of dividend aristocrats are depressed, and reinvest dividends.
Anonymous
March 27, 2019 at 12:35 pm
Oando plc. Please remember we invested our money. Kindly pay dividend
Adekunle Adenigbagbe
April 15, 2020 at 2:46 am
Dear Nairametics. Please i seems not to understand the differences between Closure of registrar and qualification date. Kindly shed more light. Thanks.
Kingso
March 27, 2019 at 6:25 pm
When is share price devalued? Is it before or after payment date?
Anonymous
August 22, 2019 at 8:58 am
Is after payment.
Anonymous
March 28, 2019 at 12:05 am
When is GTB paying the final dividend of 2018 FY?
Adeoye David
March 28, 2019 at 6:07 pm
ETI had not paid divident for awhile. Why?
Ademola
February 19, 2020 at 1:18 pm
Ucap’s 50k dividend per share is 22% of my cost per share. I love downtrends & pull backs😎.
I hope FUGAZ will follow suite…
Joseph Okpoye
April 21, 2020 at 8:32 pm
Ucap could do better
Okedairo Shefiu Ayodele
March 29, 2019 at 2:30 pm
Please I want to be received mail anytime companies want to pay dividends
Shefiu Ayodele Okedairo
March 17, 2020 at 12:34 pm
Please I want to be receiving email alert whenever companies want to pay dividends
Anonymous
April 9, 2019 at 10:58 am
Please what is the easiest way to register for e dividend payments. I have not receive some of my dividend
Onome Ohwovoriole
April 9, 2019 at 11:16 am
Search for the registrar of the company in question and fill the required e dividend form.
david
September 14, 2019 at 2:47 pm
talk to your broker to give you dividend mandate form to fill and he will then submit it on your behave to your stock company registrar.
Adebayo Olayinka
March 6, 2020 at 6:00 pm
How can l get a broker that would advice me on secondary market dangote shares?
Ademola Adejumobi
April 9, 2019 at 3:23 pm
Is it true that NSE or whatever body is in charge has lifted ban on payment of dividend by letter till the end of 2019? When is First bank paying dividend?
Onome Ohwovoriole
April 10, 2019 at 4:23 pm
No it has not. First Bank is yet to release its 2018 full year results. The bank has however promised to do so on or before the 30th of April, 2019.
Dr Ilemobayo Ajimisinmi
April 10, 2019 at 8:00 am
Bemused games being played by registrars,cscs,companies, biometrics, account numbers of share holders are in their keep, keep tossing hapless share holders to& fro like a yooyoo?
Ogochukwu
April 10, 2019 at 10:13 am
how do i get my dividends from Japaul Oil & Maritime Services Plc, bought their shares in 2007.
Onome Ohwovoriole
April 10, 2019 at 4:21 pm
Good Afternoon. You would have to contact the company’s registrars to find out if Japaul has paid dividends since then.
Modupe
August 14, 2020 at 9:59 pm
Japaul oil have not given dividend, I went their this July 2020 to collect my daughters dividend I was told the company didn’t make profit.
Olowookere Philip
April 10, 2019 at 11:53 am
Please, can someone tell DAAR Communication to explain why it has refused to pay dividends all these years. This should not be a way rich people should continue to defraud the public. Enough of this 419 by DAAR Communication. By
david
September 14, 2019 at 2:49 pm
Because they are not making profit all these years. check their balance sheet and see, they are on a losing streak.
Victor Ugwu
April 10, 2019 at 4:40 pm
When is First bank holdings declaring their own bonus or divided?
Onome Ohwovoriole
April 10, 2019 at 6:08 pm
Good Evening. FBN Holdings will release its results on or before the 30th of April, 2019
SHAIBU, ADIZETU . A
April 10, 2019 at 10:12 pm
When is Japaul Oil and Stanbic IBTC holding their AGM’S.
Akinola-ige abimbola olayemi
April 11, 2019 at 11:24 am
Please when is Gtb paying dividend for year 2018
Anonymous
April 12, 2019 at 8:15 pm
Good evening ONOME. Pls, what is happening to Courtiville Business Solutions Plc. Is it that they have decided not to be paying dividend to their shareholders after making PAT or what? They should pls let us know…. and also let them know that they should start doing that no matter how small it is..
Anonymous
April 12, 2019 at 8:20 pm
Please Nairametrics, when are we expecting dividend payment from Standard Alliance Insurance plc. I thought they said they used 2018 for shares reconstruction and will definitely pay dividend by 2019.
Alfred Akuki
April 15, 2019 at 11:56 am
The company is yet to release its results for FY2018.
Anonymous
April 12, 2019 at 8:23 pm
Pls when is Unity and Union Bank Plc declare dividend?
Alfred Akuki
April 15, 2019 at 11:55 am
We will let you know once they declare a dividend.
Anonymous
April 12, 2019 at 8:25 pm
Pls ONOME, when is Lafarge gonna declare dividend? Reply…
Alfred Akuki
April 15, 2019 at 11:54 am
Hi, unfortunately, Onome doesn’t work at Lafarge Africa or have such information kindly wait till the company declare a dividend. Once they do we at Nairametrics (including Onome) will be quick to inform you. Thank you.
Anonymous
April 15, 2019 at 6:45 pm
Good evening Alfred. Pls why has Courtiville Business Solutions Plc not declared dividend 4 some years now, when and where is their AGM date.
Alfred Akuki
April 16, 2019 at 11:58 am
A company will only pay dividend when they make money and as for their AGM, once they come out with the information will let you know with an article.
Anonymous
April 18, 2019 at 7:00 pm
Good evening Alfred. How many times in a year can a company declare dividend?
Emmanuel Abara Benson
April 18, 2019 at 7:09 pm
Hi there. Alfred isn’t here right now…
Note that most Nigerian companies typically pay dividends once every year. Some also do pay what they like to call “bonus dividend”.
Meanwhile, elsewhere, companies can pay dividends to shareholders every quarter. What this means is that you could get paid four times in a year. But then again, this seldom happens in Nigeria.
Have a good night.
Alfred Akuki
April 19, 2019 at 4:16 pm
In addition to Emmanuel said, some companies in Nigeria pay an interim dividend and a final dividend. As for bonus, it is at the company’s discretion.
Akinsola Samuel .O
April 22, 2019 at 10:55 pm
Any information on universal insurance company pls.
May i know the current registrar and the functioning email address?
Alfred Akuki
April 23, 2019 at 2:53 pm
Hi Akinsola, you will have to contact Universal Insurance directly.
Felicia O. Kalu
April 23, 2019 at 11:03 am
invested my money in ubn shares but has not received
Felicia O. Kalu
April 23, 2019 at 11:13 am
When will ubn declare it’s dividend like other companies?
Alfred Akuki
April 23, 2019 at 2:52 pm
Hi Felicia, Union Bank will notify the investing public once they declare a dividend. Though the bank has not declared dividend for long.
MR ACHA LAWRENCE
April 24, 2019 at 12:22 pm
FGN SHOULD LOOK INTO SHARE MATTER TO STOP CONRRUTION. OVER 6YRS WAMA BANK DID NOT PAY MY SHARE .
Anonymous
April 26, 2019 at 7:25 am
Good morning, please where is the location for Aiico insurance AGM?
Felix Offiong
May 3, 2019 at 11:27 am
Greatings all! I have NSE stock portfolios online with Nigerian Stockbrokers but dispite submitting the E-DIVIDEN MANDATE forms (Zenith, GTB, Access Bank) . No payment has been made, same with Access-Diamond Banks merger cash consideration. Please does anyone have this experience or solution? Kindly hint. Thanks
Felix Offiong
May 6, 2019 at 6:24 pm
Thank you so much!
Anonymous
May 3, 2019 at 11:34 pm
Hi Felix. Where did you submit your e-dividend mandate form? If it’s @ d bank (ZENITH where I did mine), they scanned the e – dividend mandate forms filled immediately to the registrars & within one week, I got SMS from them. Some registrars even called me to clerify certain things. I suggest you either go do it again @ d your bank or registrar’s offices & make sure all your data are correct. I promise you, you’ll be credited & even with all your outstanding dividend.
Felix Offiong
May 6, 2019 at 6:24 pm
Thank you so much for.
Anonymous
May 3, 2019 at 11:37 pm
Again Felix, Make sure you attach your passport photo..
Felix Offiong
May 6, 2019 at 6:26 pm
Am very grateful and I’ll do as you say. Thanks.
Me
July 30, 2019 at 8:29 pm
It’s commendable that Nairametrics directly responds to comments. Keep it up
Alfred Akuki
July 31, 2019 at 9:39 am
We make it a priority to do so. Thanks for trust us.
Felix Offiong
May 6, 2019 at 6:38 pm
Also please any ideas about the Access-Diamond Merger cash consideration.? The Registrar ( United Securities) said that they have sent the account on the e-mandate details to NIBSS platform for confirmation and that was over a month ago. Up till now, nothing. Wondering if anyone here has received the cash consideration or have similar experience. Please kindly relate. Thank you.
Anonymous
May 7, 2019 at 9:00 pm
Hi Mr Felix. Just try do your e – mandate first as I’ve told u. If NIBSS confirms you, UNITED SECURITIES will credit your account for DIAMOND BANK consideration from ACCESS BANK. I still advice you, go to the registrars office if you have time, do your e – mandate & also tell them about the merger cash consideration. If your work does not give u time, or u’re not in LAG, do it @ d bank, call the registrars office, they ‘ll still attend to you OK. Your money is intact. So don’t panic alright..
Felix Offiong
May 9, 2019 at 9:56 pm
Thanks for the very helpful tips. Be blessed.
Anonymous
May 7, 2019 at 9:06 pm
Good evening Alfred and Emmanuel. Pls, has COURTIVILLE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS declared or about to declare dividend? I noticed their shares are going up.
Anonymous
May 31, 2019 at 10:08 pm
Lafarge Africa ought to drop their FYE 2018 result today based on their communication to NSE. Is there a reason why the result is not out??
Jacob Aigbokhan
June 11, 2019 at 6:22 pm
Please why is Presco’s report not out yet?
Greatwood
June 12, 2019 at 1:31 am
Please has anyone heard or received GSK dividend from GTL Registrars?
GSK had their AGM on 23rd of may and dividend to be paid on 24th of same month but their registrar GTL is neither paying the dividend nor responding to investors email.
I emailed gtl on 27th of may and days after till today, they dont want to respond to me and they have not paid my dividend.
Is there any problem?
Anonymous
June 18, 2019 at 2:17 pm
Good day, has Honeywell declear Dividend for the year2019?
Anonymous
June 18, 2019 at 2:26 pm
Has Wapic declear Dividend for the year 2019 and when and where is the location for AGM?
Martin Ikpong
June 20, 2019 at 11:49 am
Please send me the details.
Pa. Olu. Ajayi
July 3, 2019 at 2:55 am
Onome, the services, (informative and educative ) being rendered by you and team of Experts on this Nairametrics platform is highly commendable. You should keep it up.
Anonymous
July 5, 2019 at 3:37 pm
Greetings,
Please does anyone know if MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC has declared any dividend for year ended 2018? Please kindly inform.
Thank you.
Odufeso Olalekan
July 28, 2019 at 5:32 am
Good day, the VAT not extended, please how dose it affect investors like me putting token, ist charges from the 5percent or I will b charge separately after 5percent charges? Kindly enlighten me please. Waiting for ur response thanx.
Ola Ilesanmi
July 30, 2019 at 5:03 pm
Kindly help me to ask Wema Bank why the dividends of investors are not PAID up till now after a decade and a half year of insolvent
Ola Ilesanmi
Ola Ilesanmi
July 30, 2019 at 5:26 pm
I have a number of shares of NACHO and Legacy Funds but Cornerstone Registrars refused to remit my dividends to my bank account .
I am aware of formalising e-dividend formalities which I have done as at when it commenced .
It is equally important to note that same registrar pays my dividends in FCMB , LAFRAGE WAPCO , as well as ancient Skye bank .
It is absolutely worrisome that the registrars in question don’t pick calls or reply mails put across their portals . They the Registrars in question have been behaving as such when they they were called City Securities , I am a clients to First Registrars , United Securities , Veritas Registrars , African Registrars , GTL Registrars ,Meristem Registrars etcatera who give normal and regular responses as requested .
Nairametrics , you are wonderful and helpful
Alfred Akuki
July 31, 2019 at 9:37 am
Hi Ola, sorry for the experience you have had with your registrar. I will advise you to visit their office and get things sorted out.
Ola Ilesanmi
July 30, 2019 at 5:33 pm
I made a mistake of name in my last two posts .
I actually mean CARDINAL STONE REGISTRARS formally called City Securities not Corner Stone
Please .
Thanks to Nairameyrics
Ola Ilesanmi
July 31, 2019 at 11:35 am
Kindly help me to ask Wema Bank why the dividends of investors are not PSID up till noe after a decade and half year of insolvent
Ola Ilesanmi
Ola Ilesanmi
July 31, 2019 at 11:59 am
Alfred Akuki
Thanks may God bless you mightily .
Have I paid for your prompt reply ? No !
That’s the best modern business methodology to address issues .
I put this across in order to share my experience with Cardinal Stone Registrars .
My issues predated era of mandate e-dividend . If not for the interest I have for a few companies I have with cardinal stone registrars , I got things sorted out with cardinal stone registrars after the Securities and Exchange Commission compelled them to do the needful .
They are recalcitrant and very careless with investors commitment .
I will not visit them .
I will drag them to the Securities and Exchange Commission or Investment Tribunal and I will win them with apology from them .
I certainly owe Naira metrics Ltd a lot of indebtedness of commendable appreciations . Thanks a great deal
Ola
Alfred Akuki
July 31, 2019 at 6:05 pm
Hi Ola, it gives us great joy that we were able to render assistance to you.
Soji
February 25, 2020 at 5:18 pm
Pls, if I want to know the what of my shaers, how can I go by it? and in case I want to sell it,how do I do it?
Jacob Aigbokhan
August 3, 2019 at 9:27 pm
Please presco said they will pay dividend on the 29th and yet I have not received mine, just want to know if they actually paid anybody any dividend?
Anonymous
August 9, 2019 at 5:07 pm
Please any information about linkage Assurance Plc dividend payout for FYA 2018?
Ubong Mkpesit
August 15, 2019 at 3:19 pm
Hi, Nairametrics. Thanks for the good work you people are doing. Please I need a mobile number or email of any of your staff I can communicate with for some business discussions. Thanks.
Alfred Akuki
August 15, 2019 at 4:16 pm
You can call us on 0851040390
Okunlola Toyin
August 21, 2019 at 7:57 pm
GT Bank and Zenith Bank just declared an interim dividend this august and it has not been included in your compilation.Thank you for the good work you have done.
Ola Ilesanmi
August 27, 2019 at 12:10 pm
I don’t actually know what investors will return as gains as from next January if an investor pays
1.statutory Charges on equities subscribed @ 3.9% per transaction
2. VAT on investment 5% per transaction
3. VAT ( the percentage yet to be declared by IFRS ) on online transactions within or outside the country . One should understand that dividends are now transmitted electronically .per dividend
4 . You are going to pay stamp duty of #56.5 per lodgement
5. A minimum charge of #50 for ATM maintenance .monthly .
A HYPOTHETICAL EXAMPLE
Company : Timber PLC
Cost per unit : #4
Buying 1000 units is equal to #4000
TRANSACTION
Brokerage charge at 3.9%= #156
VAT on investment at 5% = #200
VAT on dividends say at 5%#200
Stamp duty charge at #56.5
ATM monthly service at #50
TOTAL. #656.5
DIVIDEND DECLARED THE COMPANY
.45kobo per share translating to #(.45×1000units) ÷ 100 = #450
Therefore an investor’s is equal to -#246.5 !
Even if you have your name in Forbes as a captain of industries , the above is still outside infrastructural maintenance , tariffs , EPA , staff salary etcetera that is if the above example is to be in multiple of millions , billions , trillions say for a multi national company .
DO WE REALLY HAVE ECONOMIC THINKERS / PUNTERS IN NIGERIA ?
Joseph
March 6, 2020 at 8:12 am
This analysis is wrong and can be misleading.
Brokerage charge is 1.35% of total value, while VAT is not computed on total value but on the brokerage charges.
Using your illustration for Timber PLC, the transaction would look like this:
Brokerage charges (1.35%) = #54
VAT on brokerage (7.5% on Charges) = #4.05
Stamp duty (0.075%) = #3
Sec Fees (0.3%) = #12
Total = #77.35
ATM monthly service is not an NSE charge
With a dividend of #450 and VAT of 10% being deducted = #405
Hence, you have #327.65 profit from this #4000 investment.
Your last comment isn’t necessary at all.
All the best!
Chuks Okaonye
April 14, 2020 at 12:31 pm
Well, I may not be good in maths but I know when I’m making money and certainly know my numbers.. revenue, gross profit and net profit.
I have invested about N40 million naira in our stock market since year 2001… Mainly in the banking sector. As of today, that money is remaining about 17 million naira including all the dividends received.
Nigeria stock market is rigged and a scam to say the least.
Likewise, the $60,000 I invested in mutual funds in USA in year 2001, today is worth almost $550,000 ..
Anybody who have money for investment should invest in developed economies.
Adekunle Adenigbagbe
April 15, 2020 at 3:14 am
Wow. This really got to him. So sorry for your lose Mr. Okaonye. I just started my career in the financial sector with an 100k salary and i am just contemplating on the environment to invent and saw your timely comment, i will make further research and i hope I don’t make a wrong investment. Thank you once again for the comment. I wish you the best.
IBRAHEEM ADAM ABDULLAH
October 7, 2019 at 9:13 pm
Everyday oando is the largest company in Africa. but of to now no any dividend or bonus many years ago.
Fatai
October 30, 2019 at 8:10 pm
Pls when register say ur dividend is send to cscs and I did not buy the share from second market I buy the share at public offer pls what can I do
Debby
December 28, 2019 at 10:09 am
Please when is Nigerian Brewries paying dividends for the end of the year?
Fortune
January 12, 2020 at 9:29 am
How can I receive my dividend without going through the registrars?
Ikechi Iroegbu
January 15, 2020 at 7:51 pm
I love the way people respond to other people question. that is so so nice please guys keep the good info going.
Abimbola
January 17, 2020 at 9:08 am
You can call the registrars (check for their number via their website) and ask them if you can submit your form to them via email. You can also confirm if your bank is still accepting forms for upload for the same purpose.
Chinelo Ugwu
February 18, 2020 at 4:46 pm
Please release the list of dividends to expect this year. I always look forward to it.
Chinelo Ugwu
February 19, 2020 at 5:11 pm
Thank you so much for responding. I appreciate.
Azubogu Adaeze Ebele
February 23, 2020 at 2:27 pm
Is Oando progressing now or not
Azubogu Adaeze Ebele
February 23, 2020 at 2:46 pm
Am feeling very bad about Oando for not giving dividend despite there promise last year to pay dividend this year if they are not forth coming with dividend pls let us know on time so I pull the money I invested there.
Gemstone
February 26, 2020 at 2:48 am
I trust zenith bank they are d highest so far in banking industry followed by Gtbank…i must que in for this year although I be ashawo.i fuck and dumb meaning I buy get my dividend n sell…I just dey wait for baba NESTLE
El Et
February 28, 2020 at 11:44 am
Thanks for the awesome resource placed on this page. Please the list does not scroll over to pages 2 to 6 so we are unable to really take advantage of the good work here shown. Many thanks
Mr ojukwu Charles.
March 2, 2020 at 4:01 pm
Please my question is on IGI insurance. I invested during their private placements and till date I have not heard from them. Does it mean I have lost my money. Even up till now it has not been quoted in the stock exchange.
_OKON GLORY EFFIONG
March 3, 2020 at 12:52 pm
for many years now. i have not being receiving divined from Access Bank.. i need help. i need their E-divined form.so as to file and submit on line.
BEN
March 4, 2020 at 11:50 am
HELLO, ITS MY FIRST TIME HERE, I HOPE TO GET A GOOD RESPONSE TO MY QUESTIONS.
PLEASE WHY IS VITAFOAM NOT CAPTURED IN THE ABOVE LIST OF COMPANIES THAT DECLARED DIVIDEND IN 2020
Mayor
March 4, 2020 at 1:08 pm
Pls team, the above did not capture Vita foam released results. Thanks.
BEN
March 4, 2020 at 1:12 pm
Dear Mr. Ola Ilesanmi;
I LIKE YOUR ANALYSIS OF CHARGES ON STOCK TRANSACTIONS ABOVE, PERHAPS IT CAN BE PRESENTED IN FORM OF COMPLAINT AND FORWARDED
TO SEC FOR CONSIDERATION AND NECESSARY ACTION.
Joseph
March 6, 2020 at 6:04 am
Vitafoam is missing in the list
Anonymous
March 6, 2020 at 9:22 am
I am no longer happy with Oando the way they are treating their shareholders, for some years now they have not paid dividend despite this they built gigantic headquarters in Victorian Island and the CEO is one of the highest paid executive in Nigeria today. The SEC should look into this matter, otherwise we the shareholder will take appropriate action o
Anonymous
March 6, 2020 at 9:42 am
Oando had not paid dividend for some years now, shareholder seemed to be short changed On record oando within these periods built a giangatic head office in Victoria Island, on record the CEO is one of the highest paid in the in Nigeria today if is no making return why engaged in these spendings.I suggest the SEC should investigate this matter otherwise we the shareholders will take it up through legal processes.
Anonymous
March 6, 2020 at 5:32 pm
Oando , has refused to pay dividends for the past five years. I see them investing and building up new branches. They should let us know..the money I invested as a shareholder..is still mine
Ademola Akinsola
March 9, 2020 at 1:25 pm
Nairametrics previously quoted 0.25k as Access Bank plc 2019 proposed dividend, it was later changed to 0.40k after the company officially released their FY report.
Nairametrics, where was the initial “misleading” quote gotten.
Edu Oladapo
March 10, 2020 at 10:29 am
@Ademola Akinsola, Access Bank declared 25k as interim dividend while 40k for final dividend for FY2019
SAMUEL EHIMEN ABHULUIMEN
March 11, 2020 at 1:16 pm
GOOD AFTERNOON EVERYONE,
PLS, I WANT TO BUY TOTAL NIGERIA PLC SHARES AND I DONT HAVE A STOCK BROKER. HOW DO I GO ABOUT IT PLS ?
THANK
SAMUEL
Obata
March 18, 2020 at 7:32 pm
Download wealth.ng app and buy from there
KALU, O A
March 19, 2020 at 11:45 am
I paid N5,000.00 to buy Alstates Trust Bank shares. The bank folded up and my money was not refunded. What do I do? DAAR communication did an IPO many years ago.I bought the shares. Up till now no dividends. Absolutely disgusting.
Emmanuel Olusegun Akerele
March 21, 2020 at 10:59 am
No good things work in Nigeria, I bought UBA shares many years back from secondary market through Marriot Securities & Broker Ltd, I perfected everything, I mean, I did all documentation and even registered my CSCS Account through the company, now, when it is time for me to receive my dividend, Prudential, the company in charge of UBA now told me that they don’t have my signature, so, I have to get a form and sign it in my bank which I did and return it to them with #1,500 which I said I can’t afford. Please, is there any means to solve this issue? It’s because am thinking of notifying Nigeria Stock Exchange and other regulatory bodies. Emmanuel Olusegun Akerele.
Anonymous
April 28, 2020 at 2:26 pm
Hello Mr. Akerele
The stock market actually works in Nigeria irrespective of some challenges which can actually be resolved. Signature confirmation is necessary if your signature becomes irregular or was not sent to the registrar along with other details at the time you bought the shares. Don’t forget you bought through your broker (secondary market) and you had no account with Africaprudential registrars previously so they need to identify you properly. There are some charges for some registrar services. So I don’t think there is need to report the registrar to anyone. Just confirm your signature with your bank and pay the prescribed fees to get the dividend and subsequent ones in the future.
Thank you.
AYATASUA GEORGE
March 23, 2020 at 12:47 pm
Emmanuel Olusegun Akerele, currently you don’t need since your hold to panic your stocks are intact,your broke Marriot Securities would have guided u properly, i believe the registrar is claims irregular signature which you have to regularize it with your bank, you can get paid or you simply apply for change in signature but which would demand for the old one that you aren’t sure of. Simply get your signature regularized with you bank.
Okweri Moses Jonah
March 25, 2020 at 7:29 am
When is First Bank Nigeria plc, likely to hold their AGM for 2019 financial ending. As share holder,based on their performance do we expect dividend payments
Adegboyega Adedeji Olaoluwa
March 25, 2020 at 8:25 am
Sir/Ma,
I have not received any dividend for the past 10years. Kindly help out
Anonymous
March 26, 2020 at 4:26 pm
Why nothing heard about ECOBANK dividend for this long?
Joseph pwajok
March 28, 2020 at 7:58 am
UBA could not pay their shareholders yesterday 27 of March 2020 their dividend. Please, when are they paying what’s due?
Joseph pwajok
March 28, 2020 at 8:09 am
You guys are doing a very good work, God bless you for the good information you are passing. The corona virus pandemic has so affected global economy and it’s my believe that solution will come soon by the grace of God.
Anonymous
April 4, 2020 at 12:39 am
hello please its over 10 years i bought my shares i need help … how do i go about it thanks
Anonymous
April 5, 2020 at 7:54 am
For the past seven years. I haven’t gotten any of my dividend from all the stocks I bought. What do I do? I even opened CSS account and still nothing.
Stan
April 5, 2020 at 9:04 am
Hi guys,
You are doing a fantastic job, kindly keep it up.
Please update your dividend payment day for some companies who have not complied with the stated dates.
For example, UBA and it’s affiliates.
Please how can I contact INVESTMENT and ALLIED COMPANY
OLUFUNKE OYELEYE
April 5, 2020 at 8:01 pm
Good evening, please when last did japaul oil declare dividend?
Seye
April 7, 2020 at 12:13 am
Can we reconfirm the dates
Iliyasu Isah Muhammad
April 9, 2020 at 12:09 pm
I’m invested my money in Habib bank plc, since 2008, I have not receive any dividend yet. What is wrong please.
Jafaru Samuel O
April 10, 2020 at 2:09 pm
Good day. Some of us who are investors in UACN are worried over the delay in the release of the company’s audited 2019 accounts. The shares have been falling due to the delay
Michael Adeyemi Onaderu
April 14, 2020 at 5:03 am
Is there any archive where I can trace shares I have with Nigerian companies? I misplaced my stock file.
Jacintha
April 22, 2020 at 7:52 pm
Please I would like to know if you must purchase shares with the T+3 rule or you can purchase anytime before the qualification date??
Eleruweere muflihat Ajoke
April 24, 2020 at 9:09 am
I have some share with, first bank,union and some others but I don’t hear anything from them for the past 10..12years ago now,how can you help me