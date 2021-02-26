Companies
Peter Obaseki resigns as Director from the Board of FCMB Plc
Mr Peter Obaseki has resigned as a Director on the Board of FCMB Group Plc.
The Board of FCMB Group Plc has announced the resignation of Mr Peter Obaseki as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the company.
The notification is part of the decisions reached at the company’s Board meeting held today, 26th of February, 2021.
According to the disclosure signed by the company’s secretary, Mrs. Olufunmilayo Adedibu, the resignation of Mr Obaseki from the Board of the company will become effective from 1st of March, 2021.
In lieu of this, the Board wished the outgoing Director well in his future endeavours and accepted his resignation in good faith. Other decisions reached at the Board of Directors’ meeting include;
- The Board considered and approved the appointment of an Independent Non-Executive Director, subject to CBN approval.
- It also considered and approved the Group’s audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 as well as payment of Dividend, subject to the approval of the CBN.
What you should know about Obaseki:
- Mr. Peter Obaseki has over 27 years working experience across financial consulting and banking. Prior to joining FCMB Plc in 1997, Mr Obaseki gained valuable experience in firms like KPMG, Ani, Ogunde & Co and some banks.
- He is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers and was appointed an executive director of FCMB in September 2008.
- Apart from being an Independent Non-Executive Director, Mr. Peter Obaseki also doubled as the Chief Operating Officer of FCMB.
FCMB closed trading with a share price of N3.03 as at the 26th of February 2021.
Companies
Arvind Pathak, Deputy GMD of Dangote Cement resigns
The Deputy Group Managing Director of Dangote Cement has resigned his role on the Board of the company.
Dangote Cement Plc has announced the resignation of its Deputy Group Managing Director, Arvind Pathak.
In line with the disclosure issued by the company, the Board of Directors of Dangote Cement after accepting Pathak’s request disclosed that his resignation will take effect from the 25th of February 2021.
The Board of Dangote Cement appreciates him for his commitment and contributions to the Board, and also wishes him well in his future endeavours.
READ: Dangote Cement shares gain N605 billion in a week amid share buyback plans
What you should know
- Pathak was appointed to the Board of Dangote Cement Plc on October 29, 2019, as Deputy Group Managing Director.
- Prior to his appointment as Deputy GMD, he was the Chief Operating Officer of Dangote Cement, a position he held between 2018 and 2019.
- Prior to joining DCP, he has worked in various leadership roles in the cement industry, he has 30 years of experience in the cement industry.
Companies
Africa Prudential Plc declares N1 billion dividend for shareholders
The Board of Directors of Africa Prudential Plc has proposed the payment of N1 billion as dividend to qualifying shareholders.
The Board of Directors of Africa Prudential Plc, Nigeria’s leading registrar and a key player in the capital market, has proposed the payment of N1 billion as dividend to qualifying shareholders of the company.
This is in line with the resolution made at the Company’s Board meeting which held on Thursday, February 18, 2021, as the Board resolved to pay a dividend of 50 Kobo per ordinary share, amounting to N1,0000,000,000 (One billion Naira only).
It is essential to understand that the dividend recommended by AfriPrud’s Board is subject to appropriate Withholding Tax, and the approval of shareholders at the Company’s Annual General Meeting.
What you should know
- The dividend recommended by the board of AfriPrud in 2020 is 28.57% lower when compared to the total dividend of 70 kobo per share paid to shareholders last year for 2019.
- It is important to note that the dividend declared is subject to appropriate withholding tax and the approval of shareholders at the Company’s next Annual General Meeting.
- However, with a share price of N7.3 per share at the close of trading activities on the floor of NSE for last week, the dividend yield of the company stands at 6.85%.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- 2020 FY: WEMA Bank posts N5.06 billion profit after tax as earnings per share prints at N13.1.
Wema Bank Plc released […]
- 2020 FY: Zenith Bank post N230.6 billion profit after tax
Zenith Bank Plc released its […]
- Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc boosts post tax profits by 25.9%
Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc released […]
- 2020 FY Results: Prestige Assurance Plc reports a 50.44% increase in profit.
Prestige Assurance Plc released its […]
- John Holt falls deeper into losses
John Holt Plc released its […]