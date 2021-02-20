SAHCO’s Chairman purchases additional shares worth N82 million

Taiwo Afolabi, the Chairman of Skyway Aviation Handling Co. Plc (SAHCO), a subsidiary of the SIFAX Group, has increased his stakes in the aviation handling company with the purchase of 28 million additional shares of the company.

The total value of the shares of SAHCO Plc purchased by him is valued at N82 million.

This is according to a Notification of Share Dealing by an Insider, issued by the Company Secretary, Bello Omolara, and published on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

The disclosure which is compliant with NSE’s policy on insider dealing, revealed that Afolabi acquired the 28 million additional shares of the company in four deals on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, between the 23rd and 24th of December 2020.

The total consideration for the shares purchased by SAHCO’s Chairman between 23rd and 24th of December 2020 however is put at N82,040,000.00.

Why this matters

Dealings by insiders of listed companies are corporate actions to be disclosed by the management of the company. This is in compliance with NSE’s policy on insider dealing, as the disclosure is key in the effort to ensure transparency and reinforce the trust of the investing public.

The purchase of the shares of SAHCO Plc further cements the Chairman’s position as a substantial shareholder of the aviation handling company.

What you should Know