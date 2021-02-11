Paid Content
How artificial intelligence is changing the narrative in forex and crypto trading
Artificial Intelligence is the most efficient, simple, safe, and affordable way to invest money and trade the Forex Market.
You have probably already heard about Artificial Intelligence (AI) and how it is helping people across various industries in many daily activities. According to JPMorgan, nowadays, 90% of trading is run by computers, algorithms, and passive managers. This means that if you want to invest, you will need equivalent trading tools to compete.
What is AI and How does it work in Forex Trading?
Artificial intelligence is a developed Powerful Automated Trading Robot (AI) that can make projections about the forecast of forex market prices and automatically trade for you in your Broker’s account. It is the most efficient, simple, safe, and affordable way to invest money and trade the Forex Market.
From research so far, fundamental and manual forex trader’s account is about 10% of Forex Trading Volume, so how do you compete against super-fast trading systems with humans or manual trading system? With the use of AI trading, anyone in the world can trade efficiently and increase the chances of achieving above-average forex returns, regardless of the level of trading experience.
The dynamics of the market have changed, and we must agree that we need machines to do many things better, especially in the field of the forex trading market. From this point of view, the providers of manual forex signals and analysis are no longer a great choice. AI is the best forex trading solution.
Unlike humans or other technological resources, AI can make an enormous number of accurate decisions in a fraction of the time, down to milliseconds. These skills make AI an enormously powerful tool for use in forex trading.
4 Comments
Leave a Reply
Nigeria, China host gala performance today to celebrate 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations
The event is organised by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China and the Ministry of Information and Culture of Nigeria.
Nigeria and China will host an online gala performance to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between both countries today, February 10.
Tagged “Share the Moment Together”, the event is organised by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China and the Ministry of Information and Culture of Nigeria.
The online gala consists of three parts: Chinese Culture, Nigerian Culture, and Friendship between China and Nigeria. They will be jointly performed by artists from Chinese and Nigerian eminent performing art troupes.
The gala performance will not only showcase the beauty of traditional Chinese dance and music, but also displays the passion and vigour of Nigerian songs, dance and beats. The two cultures add radiance and beauty to each other and together voice a poem of friendship for diplomatic ties and for a better future.
The gala performance will be broadcast today on the Voice of China, CCTV.com, China Culture.org, and Africa Independent Television. Others are:
NTA News 24 at 9am
NTA Entertainment 7pm – 8pm
NTA Network 11:30pm – 12:30am
StarTimes Guide at 7 pm
StarTimes Sino Drama at 8:30 pm
The Honourable Minister of Culture and Tourism of China, Mr Hu Heping, and the Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture of Nigeria (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, on behalf of the Honourable Minister of Information and Culture of Nigeria, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, shared their goodwill messages.
The Honourable Minister of Culture and Tourism of China, Mr Hu Heping said, “this year marks the 50th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Nigeria, ever since which we have achieved progress featuring wholesomeness, stability and geniality.
“Especially since Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed building a closer China-Africa community with a shared future at the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in September 2018, there has been a fast development of the bilateral cooperation in the regards of economy, culture, and public security, etc. and this development has come to its full fruition.
“In 2020, facing the unexpected COVID -19 pandemic, China and Nigeria have been supporting each other and fighting against the pandemic side by side. As such, the traditional friendship between the two peoples deepens, epitomizing the endeavours for deeper China-Africa cooperation.
“The Chinese and Nigerian artists have coordinated efforts to present this virtual show, which visualizes the two countries high spirit of intrepidity and inspiration, and delivers a goodwill message for working united for a better future. This event will definitely further strengthen the mutual understanding and the friendship between the two peoples and will enhance public and social supports for the strategic partnership between China and Nigeria,” he concludes.
The Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture of Nigeria (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, on behalf of the Honourable Minister of Information and Culture of Nigeria, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said, “China and Nigeria demonstrated their commitment to a robust and healthy partnership on commercial cooperation in view of the China-Africa relationship.
“Since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1971, China and Nigeria have been partnering in culture, security, commerce and other social areas, which has given a very strong tide to making our two countries share in the diplomatic relationship. The Nigerian people will always give valuable support for the Chinese-Nigerian relationship. The performance has given a platform for celebrating the best of both countries, on which he would like to extend congratulations.”
Anonymous
January 13, 2021 at 7:19 pm
No
Ebuka
January 14, 2021 at 6:58 pm
How authentic is this broker you guy recommend, hope I will not lose my capital if I follow your recommendation?
Ebuka
January 14, 2021 at 6:59 pm
How good is fxprimebolt?
Anonymous
January 17, 2021 at 6:30 am
I do alot of financial reads on Nairametrics. But guys, it’s safer to always do your due diligence on every information especially before you make financial decisions. Always look before you leap!