Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 11th of January 2020, 1,244 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 101,331 confirmed cases.
To date, 101,331 cases have been confirmed, 80,491 cases have been discharged and 1,361 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 1.03 million tests have been carried out as of January 11th, 2021 compared to 1.03 million tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 11th January 2021,
- Total Number of Cases – 101,331
- Total Number Discharged – 80,491
- Total Deaths – 1,361
- Total Tests Carried out – 1,033,858
According to the NCDC, the 1,244 new cases were reported from 18 states- Lagos (774), FCT (125), Plateau (102), Anambra (47), Ondo (46), Rivers (27), Edo (18), Kaduna (16), Ogun (16), Gombe (16), Bauchi (11), Kano (11), Nasarawa (10), Akwa Ibom (7), Sokoto (7), Borno (5), Ekiti (4), and Zamfara (2).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 36,875, followed by Abuja (13,573), Plateau (5,876), Kaduna (5,817), Oyo (4,323), Rivers (3,940), Edo (3,096), Ogun (2,700), Kano (2,455), Ondo (1,990), Delta (1,982), Katsina (1,687), Kwara (1,495), Gombe (1,456), Enugu (1,455), Ebonyi (1,147), Nasarawa (1,101), Bauchi (1,093), Abia (1,086), and Osun (1,065).
Borno State has recorded 835 cases, Imo (801), Benue (601), Bayelsa (569), Sokoto (536), Akwa Ibom (519), Adamawa (497), Niger (477), Ekiti (443), Anambra (433), Jigawa (419), Taraba (226), Kebbi (223), Yobe (207), Cross River (169), Zamfara (157), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
Business
FG to review January 18 resumption date for schools across the country
The FG said the date was not sacrosanct, hence the likely announcement of a new date, depending on the country’s Covid-19 indicator.
The Federal Government has said that it is currently reviewing the January 18, 2021 resumption date for schools across the country due to the spike in Covid-19 cases.
It said that the date was not sacrosanct, hence the likely announcement of a new date, depending on the country’s Covid-19 indicator.
This disclosure was made by the Minister for Education, Adamu Adamu, at the resumed briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 in Abuja on Monday, January 11, 2021.
What the Minister for Education is saying
Adamu, in his statement, said, “When we decided on that date, it was just a target toward what we are working on. Of course, we are keeping it in view and looking at what is happening in the society and then it is supposed to be subject to constant review.
“Even today at the PTF meeting, we looked at the rising figures and thought we should probably take another look at it. On the Jan.18, 2021 date for school’s resumption, we are reviewing it,” he said.
The Minister also added that the issue was considered at the PTF meeting held on Monday, and the ministry would take it up on Tuesday.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, in December 2020, directed that schools across the country should remain closed until January 18, 2021, due to the surge in Covid-19 cases.
- The Director-General of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, had warned that a significant rise in Covid-19 infections appeared imminent by January 2021 due to continued violations of safety protocols, especially during the Christmas period.
Coronavirus
WHO scientists to visit China on Thursday for probe into origin of Covid-19
China has announced that a team of 10 WHO scientists will visit the country on Thursday.
China has announced that a team of 10 World Health Organization (WHO) scientists will visit the country on Thursday, more than a year after the pandemic was first discovered in the city of Wuhan, China.
The WHO team are expected to work with Chinese experts to probe the origin of the coronavirus pandemic, amid accusations that China tried to frustrate the investigation.
This was disclosed in a statement by China’s National Health Commission (NHC) on Monday, without providing further details.
While confirming the WHO’s visit to China at a press conference on Monday, the spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Zhao Lijian, pointed out that since the outbreak of Covid-19; China, in an open, transparent manner, has maintained close communication and cooperation with the WHO on the origin tracing probe.
Zhao noted that tracing the origin of Covid-19 will likely involve multiple countries with a more and deepened understanding of the virus with WHO conducting similar probes in other countries and regions.
What the Director-General of WHO is saying
In reaction to the announcement by China, the Director-General of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Monday tweeted,
- “We welcome China’s announcement regarding the international team examining the origins of the virus that causes COVID-19. We look forward to working closely with our counterparts on this critical mission to identify the virus source and its route of introduction to the human population.’’
The long-anticipated mission is of great political significance at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has devastated the world, caused almost 2 million deaths, and brought the global economy to a virtual standstill.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that in a rare rebuke, the WHO Director-General, some days ago, expressed his disappointment with China over the last-minute delay of the earlier planned mission, with the denial of entry of the WHO team into their country, especially as 2 members of the team were already on their way.
- The Chinese authority, however, sought to downplay the incident, calling it a misunderstanding.
- Government officials have repeatedly said that tracing the origins of the pandemic was a “scientific matter”, and has even pushed theories it originated outside China.
- Experts are of the opinion that solving the mystery of how it first moved from animals to humans is crucial to preventing another pandemic, but China’s tight control of its scientific research leaves little hope of finding definitive conclusions.
Coronavirus
Nigeria surpasses 100,000 cases of Covid-19
The national case count rose to 100,087 confirmed cases and 1,358 covid related deaths as of 10th January 2021.
The total number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria has surpassed the 100,000 mark as of yesterday, Sunday 10th January 2021, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.
The national case count has risen to 100,087 confirmed cases and 1,358 covid related deaths after the NCDC reported 1,024 new cases of the disease across 17 states of the federation yesterday.
Ten days into the New Year, Nigeria has already recorded 12,508 new cases of covid-19, which is only 37% short of 19,980 cases recorded in December 2020 and 166% more than 4,704 recorded in November 2020.
What you should know
- Nigeria currently ranks 8th in Africa by the number of confirmed cases of the disease, behind Algeria (102,144), Libya (104,745), and Ethiopia (128,316).
- A survey carried out by Nairametrics Research in September 2020, revealed that Nigerians had abandoned the use of face masks, hand sanitizers, and social distancing practices as they went about their daily businesses.
- According to the report, most traders and artisans believed the virus was no longer a threat considering the reduction in the daily number of cases, while some believed there was no Covid-19 in Nigeria in the first place.
- Nairametrics also reported earlier in January, that the Lagos State government had attributed the second wave of the pandemic to the re-opening of the economy, schools, religious, and social gatherings, among others.
- A statement made by the State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi. He also added that other reasons included general laxity, a false sense of security, and non-adherence to safety guidelines by citizens and various entertainment gatherings.
Vaccine distribution
Nairametrics reported on Sunday that the federal government revealed its distribution plan for the Covid-19 vaccine when it eventually gets to Nigeria.
- According to the report, the federal government disclosed that the rate of infection per state/region will determine priority in the distribution of vaccines. This method of allocation puts Kano and Lagos state at the forefront of receiving the most vaccines.
- Meanwhile, it is worth noting that the federal government on Saturday said that the country would receive about 100,000 doses of vaccines in two weeks’ time or at the latest between the end of this month and the first week of February.
What this means
- The second wave of the pandemic in Nigeria is growing at a higher rate compared to the first wave.
- A continuous increase in the number of cases of the pandemic could trigger another round of lockdown, which could hinder the recovery process of the economy from recession.
- The increases can be attributed to Nigerians not complying with the health guidelines put in place by the government to curb the spread of the pandemic.
