Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 10th of January 2020, 1,024 new cases and 8 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 100,087 confirmed cases.
To date, 100,087 cases have been confirmed, 80,030 cases have been discharged and 1,358 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 1.03 million tests have been carried out as of January 10th, 2021 compared to 1.02 million tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 10th January 2021,
- Total Number of Cases – 100,087
- Total Number Discharged – 80,030
- Total Deaths – 1,358
- Total Tests Carried out – 1,025560
According to the NCDC, the 1,585 new cases were reported from 17 states- Lagos (653), Plateau (63), Benue (48), Zamfara (45), FCT (42), Rivers (27), Ondo (26), Adamawa (26), Kaduna (22), Edo (18), Ogun (16), Imo (12), Kano (9), Yobe (6), Ekiti (5), Jigawa (4), and Osun (2).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 36,101, followed by Abuja (13,448), Kaduna (5,801), Plateau (5,774), Oyo (4,323), Rivers (3,913), Edo (3,078), Ogun (2,684), Kano (2,444), Delta (1,982), Ondo (1,944), Katsina (1,687), Kwara (1,495), Enugu (1,445), Gombe (1,440), Ebonyi (1,147), Nasarawa (1,091), Abia (1,086), Bauchi (1,082), and Osun (1,065).
Borno State has recorded 830 cases, Imo (801), Benue (601), Bayelsa (569), Sokoto (529), Akwa Ibom (512), Niger (477), Adamawa (471), Ekiti (439), Jigawa (419), Anambra (386), Taraba (226), Kebbi (223), Yobe (207), Cross River (169), Zamfara (157), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
Coronavirus
Nigeria surpasses 100,000 cases of Covid-19
The national case count rose to 100,087 confirmed cases and 1,358 covid related deaths as of 10th January 2021.
The total number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria has surpassed the 100,000 mark as of yesterday, Sunday 10th January 2021, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.
The national case count has risen to 100,087 confirmed cases and 1,358 covid related deaths after the NCDC reported 1,024 new cases of the disease across 17 states of the federation yesterday.
Ten days into the New Year, Nigeria has already recorded 12,508 new cases of covid-19, which is only 37% short of 19,980 cases recorded in December 2020 and 166% more than 4,704 recorded in November 2020.
What you should know
- Nigeria currently ranks 8th in Africa by the number of confirmed cases of the disease, behind Algeria (102,144), Libya (104,745), and Ethiopia (128,316).
- A survey carried out by Nairametrics Research in September 2020, revealed that Nigerians had abandoned the use of face masks, hand sanitizers, and social distancing practices as they went about their daily businesses.
- According to the report, most traders and artisans believed the virus was no longer a threat considering the reduction in the daily number of cases, while some believed there was no Covid-19 in Nigeria in the first place.
- Nairametrics also reported earlier in January, that the Lagos State government had attributed the second wave of the pandemic to the re-opening of the economy, schools, religious, and social gatherings, among others.
- A statement made by the State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi. He also added that other reasons included general laxity, a false sense of security, and non-adherence to safety guidelines by citizens and various entertainment gatherings.
Vaccine distribution
Nairametrics reported on Sunday that the federal government revealed its distribution plan for the Covid-19 vaccine when it eventually gets to Nigeria.
- According to the report, the federal government disclosed that the rate of infection per state/region will determine priority in the distribution of vaccines. This method of allocation puts Kano and Lagos state at the forefront of receiving the most vaccines.
- Meanwhile, it is worth noting that the federal government on Saturday said that the country would receive about 100,000 doses of vaccines in two weeks’ time or at the latest between the end of this month and the first week of February.
What this means
- The second wave of the pandemic in Nigeria is growing at a higher rate compared to the first wave.
- A continuous increase in the number of cases of the pandemic could trigger another round of lockdown, which could hinder the recovery process of the economy from recession.
- The increases can be attributed to Nigerians not complying with the health guidelines put in place by the government to curb the spread of the pandemic.
Coronavirus
COVID: U.S. records 4,000 COVID-related deaths in a day for the first time
The US in a single day recorded an all-time high of 4,000 coronavirus-related deaths for the first time.
The United States, in a single day, recorded an all-time high of 4,000 coronavirus related deaths for the first time, according to the records from Johns Hopkins University.
According to the tally from Johns Hopkins University, a total of 4,085 deaths were recorded, along with nearly 275,000 new cases of the virus — a strong evidence that the crisis is growing worse after family gatherings and travel over the holidays, and the onset of winter, which is forcing people indoors.
What you should know
- As at date, there are over 365,000 deaths in the U.S. and nearly 22 million confirmed infections, with more than 132,000 people nationwide hospitalized with COVID-19.
- The census of the Americans that have gotten their first shots of the COVID-19 vaccine rose to almost 6.7 million, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention — a robust one-day gain of about 800,000 after a slow start to the campaign.
- The ultimate goal of Centres for Disease Control and Prevention is to vaccinate hundreds of millions in the U.S., though health care workers and nursing home residents are most prioritized.
- New York will be rolling out a wider inoculation programme that will allow a much wider swath of the public to get inoculated, including anyone 75 years of age or older, teachers, and first responders.
- New Mexico is responding as well by expanding the eligibility to the elderly as well as people with certain underlying medical conditions.
- In Arizona, there is a capacity to vaccinate over thousands of people each day as Oregon plans to dispense thousands of shots at the state fairgrounds in Salem.
- In Utah, there is a plan to increase the number of shots administered to 50,000 persons per week.
Coronavirus
Covid-19: Pope Francis set to get vaccinated, says its ethical
Pope Francis has encouraged Catholic faithfuls to get vaccinated, as he announces that he is about to receive a Covid-19 vaccine.
Pope Francis announced that he is about to receive a Covid-19 vaccine and has urged Catholic faithfuls to get vaccinated, citing that getting vaccinated is an ethical choice to protect the life of others.
The Pope announced this on Saturday in an interview with an Italian news channel. He said:
- “I believe that ethically, everyone should take the vaccine. It is an ethical choice because you are gambling with your health, with your life, but you are also gambling with the lives of others.”
The Pope said the Vatican has commenced plans to launch its own vaccination programme next week, and that he has booked himself to receive the vaccine.
- “Next week, we will start doing it here, in the Vatican, and I have booked myself in. It must be done.”
The Vatican disclosed this Month that it would vaccinate all residents and workers who live outside the walls of the Vatican. The Vatican added that it has acquired an ultra-cold refrigerator to store vaccines developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, which must be stored at minus 70 Celsius.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE may offer some protection against a mutation in the new variants of coronavirus that have emerged in the UK and elsewhere.
- The UK medicines regulator approved Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use authorization against the coronavirus pandemic, making it the third shot to be cleared in the country as infections surge.
Jamilu Ahmed jibril
April 26, 2020 at 9:04 am
May Allah bring an end to this calamities Ameen
Musbahu abdullahi nuhu
June 29, 2020 at 1:31 pm
May Allah show us an end of this dangerous disease
Rejoice oyekunle
November 29, 2020 at 9:07 am
May God help nigeria
Akughur Patrick
May 5, 2020 at 7:09 am
It will serve better if the federal government of Nigeria have giving out money to poor Nigerians to manage their lives indoor than to ease the covid 19 lockdown to increase the spread of the virus. This money in its distribution needs to be through bank accounts of the individuals to avoid exploitation of the poor by big and corrupt Nigerians
BlessedHeart
May 9, 2020 at 2:07 pm
May God help us over this deadly plaque
Anonymous
May 11, 2020 at 12:16 pm
Why is it that is only in Nigeria that the Corona virus is displayed in figure….it seems it is scam not even real
Jenny
May 12, 2020 at 6:38 am
Na so
Anonymous
May 24, 2020 at 12:19 pm
i wonder ooooooooooooooooo
Abubabaka dauda
June 19, 2020 at 12:05 am
Abubabaka funtua
Anonymous
June 28, 2020 at 1:26 pm
Yes oo it seems ur thinking wat am thinking
Lana Emmanuel
October 20, 2020 at 10:01 am
May God help Us
Anonymous
May 11, 2020 at 4:43 pm
There are know Corona virus cases in Nigeria is just to scamming Europe union to collected money for the of the citizen please Nigeria leaders stop scamming the European union because our family is dead for hungry because we the Nigeria citizens we are suffering /
Anonymous
May 15, 2020 at 9:35 am
There is no Corona virus in nigeria.its all propaganda by the FG
Liberty
May 19, 2020 at 7:23 am
The comments of the people are irritating may God have mercy on us, you need to thank God for being alive, truly there is corojack in Nigeria but God himself suppress coromadness for His people
aliyyahadenikeadewale
May 12, 2020 at 11:53 am
Allah will protect from this Covid-19 in this Ramadan and I pray to Allah to heal the world
Anonymous
May 18, 2020 at 4:08 am
God punish you Nigeria government
Anonymous
May 19, 2020 at 8:36 am
Amen Ya Allah
Anonymous
May 17, 2020 at 9:25 pm
Nigeria government stop the lie no Corona virus in Nigeria
Musa
May 18, 2020 at 4:17 am
Why Nigeria federal government are very wicked
David
May 18, 2020 at 8:48 am
Sounds annoying, look at the childish preventive measures provided by the screwed up government body. It makes me sick 🙄. If corona virus is actually in Nigeria then half of the population is gone, because the preventive measures is just formalities. If face mask could prevent corona virus then the doctors treating covid-19 patients would never be infected because they cover all their body. It’s time for NCDC to make money and gamble with people life. Crap government system.
Anonymous
June 28, 2020 at 2:48 am
Why is it only Lagos number increase massively much more then other populated town like Kano, Port and others. Why Lagos always?
Anonymous
May 19, 2020 at 6:08 am
What measures are putting in place to address this spread? What am seeing here is more of a sport reporter telling the fans who is topping the league.
Fact, there are covid 19 infected people but the actual number………???
Anonymos
May 19, 2020 at 10:54 am
Money should be disturbed through bank account,and who ever gave this ncdc our number should also give them our account number
Anonymous
May 19, 2020 at 4:34 pm
Gov yahyah Bello have spoken the truth over coronavirus in Nigeria. All is scam .I just dey pass by ni oo
Emiko
June 16, 2020 at 12:46 pm
I believe Kogi State represents the face of Coronavirus in Nigeria. Period
Anonymous
May 22, 2020 at 5:43 pm
Scam
Anonymous
May 29, 2020 at 5:28 am
Nigeria leaders una useless Sha abi ?
Anonymous
May 29, 2020 at 11:27 am
All this fakes opdates,idiot all
Annie Mouse
May 31, 2020 at 1:43 pm
Absolute twaddle – there are 500 new cases in Bonny alone. People are dying and the mortuary full. This is an International emergency and the State and National government are just sweeping it under the carpet.
Vin Ejikeme
June 8, 2020 at 2:49 am
Mumu people
Anonymous
June 9, 2020 at 4:16 pm
God will seek your protection
Michael
June 11, 2020 at 1:57 pm
God help us all
Emiko
June 16, 2020 at 12:49 pm
In my humble opinion, Kogi State is the ideal face of Coronavirus in Nigeria. Zero case. Not as if few people dont die there. But not because of some phantom disease
Johnson
June 22, 2020 at 8:42 pm
Ncdc is scamdemic behind this pandemic
Anonymous
June 25, 2020 at 5:37 am
When will this scam end. Oh God help us pass judgement on Nigeria politicians for feceivibg the citizens at all levels of governance.
Diamond
June 25, 2020 at 11:47 am
Please publish my email if u want to is better to die by something else than to die by hunger, they r doing all this because they r feeding well with their families. God will punish their generations
Anonymous
October 11, 2020 at 3:18 am
My lovely people there is no Corona virus in Nigeria believe me they are all scam
Anonymos
June 28, 2020 at 1:38 pm
Enough of this,our leaders re making money out of this leave us to hustle for our dailylives if we perish we perish
You people will always increase the number without showing the infected people ,I dont know if government thinks Nigerians re kids we
Anonymous
June 28, 2020 at 4:31 pm
Lagos government is not proactive about the covid19 rise every day or they don’t have ideas on what to do
Ladidi Ibrahim Baffa
July 6, 2020 at 6:20 am
May Allah forgive us, but only God can protect us.
Most of the Nigeria leaders didn’t have human feeling……
Dan Umeh
July 6, 2020 at 6:27 am
Does infrared thermometer confirm the status of a patient? How many persons are tested in a day and how long does it take for a result to come out. How many testing kits do we have in each state. It will be confusing the record to use infrared thermometer temperature record as a confirmed case of covid-19.
Aminu aliyu
August 16, 2020 at 1:45 am
I Aminu aliyu i need covid
Anonymous
September 3, 2020 at 7:43 am
Let god end this coronavirus ohh.so that thing will be all light and people will continue thier nomal life
mark
September 3, 2020 at 7:46 am
Let god end this coronavirus ohh.so that thing will be all light and people will continue thier nomal life.
Anonymous
September 16, 2020 at 12:37 am
How can we get access to the Nigerian COVID 19 dataset?
MICHAEL
October 20, 2020 at 12:43 pm
WHY ARE WILL IMPOSING COVID-19 ON OURSELIES,HOW DO WILL KNOW THE AMOUNT OF COVID-19 VICTIMS.DO WE HAVE ANY KIT TO DETECT COVID-19
Ternenge Ende
October 23, 2020 at 9:09 am
I think your figures for total COVID-19 deaths as at 22/10/2020 is not correctly written. I can read 1,1127 which may translate to eleven thousand, one hundred and twenty seven. You may wish to clear this factual error.
Ternenge Ende
October 25, 2020 at 3:12 am
Nairametrics is yet to effect corrections on the total number of deaths even after publishing a comment that drew their attention to the error. Do we have a moderator here at all?
MICHAEL
October 24, 2020 at 7:12 am
who told u nigeria have covid-19, liers
MICHAEL
October 24, 2020 at 7:16 am
fake report
Anonymous
October 27, 2020 at 7:50 am
Please stop lying to us,there’s no Corona virus anywhere,provide food for us to eat. Hunger is killing people.
Anonymous
October 30, 2020 at 10:42 am
You guys are mad with this stupid covid update.There is no covid anywhere stop deceiving yourselves
Anonymous
November 21, 2020 at 3:33 pm
Stop this lies corona virus is not in Nigeria even high fever is more dangerous than corona virus
Onwe Friday Paul
November 30, 2020 at 9:22 am
May God help us and Grant strength to NCDC
Tokini YOUNG-ARNEY
January 1, 2021 at 11:05 pm
Your latest figures don’t add up for Confirmed Cases.
86,576 on 30/Dec plus
1,031 new casas on 31/ Dec should be
87,607.
So something must be missing there. Please check and confirm or correct your records.