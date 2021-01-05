Coronavirus
Second wave: Nigeria records highest ever daily covid-19 cases
Nigeria records 1,354 new cases of covid-19 on Tuesday, 5th January 2021
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, on Tuesday, 5th January 2021, announced that 1,354 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria, taking the total tally to 92,705 confirmed cases and 1,319 recorded deaths since the outbreak.
This represents the highest number of daily cases recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic, a 12.5% increase compared to 1,204 cases recorded the previous day.
READ: Covid-19: Wuhan virus cases may be 10 times more than initially reported
Second wave
Since December 2020, Nigeria has continued to record significant increases in the number of new cases of the pandemic, which has pushed Nigeria into the second wave of the pandemic.
- So far in January, the average monthly cases jumped by 59% from an average of 645 cases recorded in December 2020 to 1,025 average cases in January.
- It also represents 553.7% increase compared to the average of 157 cases recorded in November 2020.
- According to data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, a total of 21,135 tests were carried out on Tuesday, bringing the total tests to-date to 980,046. The number of recorded cases today represents a 6.4% rate of positivity tests.
READ: Covid-19: Nigerian variant appears to be highly contagious
READ: 89% respondents are willing to be vaccinated for free – NLPS survey
What you should know
A survey carried out by Nairametrics Research in September, revealed that Nigerians had abandoned the use of face masks, hand sanitizers, and social distancing practices as they went about their daily businesses.
- According to the report, most traders and artisans believed the virus was no longer a threat considering the reduction in the daily number of cases, while some believed there was no Covid-19 in Nigeria in the first place.
- Nairametrics also reported last week, that the Lagos State government had attributed the second wave of the pandemic to the re-opening of the economy, schools, religious, and social gatherings, among others.
- The State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, added that other reasons included general laxity, a false sense of security, and non-adherence to safety guidelines by citizens and various entertainment gatherings.
READ: Covid-19: Nigeria now has over 100 testing laboratories – FG
What the number says
As of today, Nigeria records a fatality rate of 14.2 deaths per 1000 cases. This means that for every 1000 positive cases of covid-19 in Nigeria, 14 people died.
- The highest cases of the pandemic are prevalent amongst the group of 31-40 years (19,746) followed by people between the ages of 21 and 30 years.
- Lagos State has the highest number of confirmed cases in Nigeria (32,687), followed by the Federal Capital Territory (Abuja) with 12,428 cases.
- On the other hand, Kogi and Zamfara States have the least number of cases with 5 and 112 cases respectively.
READ: AstraZeneca to supply two million doses of Covid-19 vaccine weekly from mid-January
What this means
The persistent increase in the number of daily cases could affect the recovery of Nigeria’s economy from recession, given that a second lockdown cannot be totally ruled out at the stage.
Coronavirus
UK scientists worry vaccines may not work on South African Covid-19 strain
Scientists in the UK are worried that newly developed Covid-19 vaccines may not be able to protect against new strain of the virus.
UK scientists are worried that the Covid-19 vaccines being rolled out in Britain may not be able to protect against a new strain of the coronavirus that emerged in South Africa and has spread to other parts of the globe, according to Reuters.
The British Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, while citing a conversation he had with his South African counterpart, said he was very worried about the variant discovered in South Africa as he believes that it is more of a problem than the UK variant.
The new strain of the coronavirus in South Africa is driving a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country, and just like the strain in the UK, it appears to be more infectious than the previous mutations.
What the Scientists are saying
Simon Clarke, an associate professor in cellular microbiology at the University of Reading, said that while both variants had some new features in common, the one found in South Africa has a number of additional mutations, which are concerning.
Going further, he said, ‘’These included more extensive alterations to a key part of the virus known as the spike protein – which the virus uses to infect human cells – and may make the virus less susceptible to the immune response triggered by the vaccines.’’
Lawrence Young, a virologist and professor of molecular oncology at Warwick University, also noted that the South African variant has “multiple spike mutations”.
He said, “The accumulation of more spike mutations in the South African variant are more of a concern and could lead to some escape from immune protection.’’
However, the South African Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize, said last month that there is no evidence that the South African variant is more transmissible or causes more severe disease than the U.K. variant. He pointed out that 2 variants developed independently, and there’s evidence that the U.K. strain predates the South African one.
Scientists including BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin and John Bell, Regius Professor of Medicine at the University of Oxford, said they are testing the vaccines against the new variants and could possibly make any required changes in around six weeks.
Public Health England said there was currently little or no evidence to suggest Covid-19 vaccines would not protect against the mutated virus variants.
The world’s richest countries have started vaccinating their populations to safeguard against a disease that has killed 1.8 million people and crushed the global economy.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that a new strain of the coronavirus disease which spreads faster was detected in the UK and South Africa, spreading to other countries.
- The UK government also announced new travel restrictions on passengers coming from South Africa with effect from December 24, to protect public health due to a reported outbreak of Covid-19, with a variant strain spreading in some provinces.
- The easing of restrictions in South Africa, several months ago, has seen a surge in coronavirus cases in the country, and a second wave is now coinciding with the summer holidays.
- Scientists say both the South African and UK variants are associated with a higher viral load, meaning a greater concentration of virus particles in patients’ bodies, possibly contributing to increased transmission.
Coronavirus
Covid-19 spikes force England to go into national lockdown
The British PM has announced a national lockdown in England as a result of spikes in reported cases of COVID-19 infections.
The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has imposed a new lockdown on England from Monday to at least mid-February in a desperate move to contain the more contagious strain of the coronavirus which has been spreading quite rapidly in most parts of England.
Mr. Boris Johnson made this announcement in a virtual press conference held over the weekend.
READ: COVID-19: Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine trial paused
According to him, “There’s no doubt in that fighting the old variant to the virus, our collective efforts were working and would have continued to work. But we now have a new variant, and it’s been both frustrating and alarming to see the speed with which the new variant is spreading”
READ: COVID-19: Germany, Turkey, Israel, 2 others bar flights from South Africa
What you should know
According to the new restrictions…
- Most non-essential businesses and restaurants will be required to limit service to takeout orders—but outdoor playgrounds and houses of worship will stay open as long as social distancing is maintained.
- All schools will be closed except to the children of essential workers and vulnerable students.
- Residents may not be allowed to leave their homes except for essential work, essential shopping, medical assistance, exercise, as well as meeting with support or childcare “bubbles,” which are pairs of households allowed to mix under certain circumstances.
READ: Covid-19: FG publishes list of suspended passports for refusing post-arrival Covid-19 test
Why this matters
According to Johnson, the number of patients in hospitals has increased by nearly a third in the last week and as well, the number of deaths increased by 20%.
READ: Africa left with few options to procure Covid-19 vaccines – South Africa’s President
There is no evidence yet that the U.K. mutation is more deadly than previous strains but the research conducted earlier succinctly suggests that it is 75% more contagious, making the virus harder to control even as England begins to vaccinate its population.
Coronavirus
EIB provides €50 million support for African pharmaceutical products
The EIB has launched a scheme to strengthen local production of active pharmaceutical ingredients in Africa and scaling up drug manufacturing.
The European Investment Bank (EIB) has launched a €50 million scheme to support active pharmaceutical ingredients in Africa.
EIB contends the scheme will reduce dependency on drug imports and address medical supply chain weaknesses linked to COVID-19. It is also expected that the scheme will improve availability of specialist drugs and tackle supply chain challenges that currently damage public health across Africa.
READ: DBN secures $70 million equity investment from AfDB, EIB
Why this matter
- Accelerating high-impact pharmaceutical investment across Africa is crucial to improve public health, address medical supply chain weaknesses and unlock long-term economic development.
- In addition, is that scaling up pharmaceutical investment in Africa will help to protect millions of people from disease and disability and strengthen resilience to ongoing and future pandemics.
- Also, increasing local production will reduce dependency on imports and exposure to counterfeit drugs.
- The scheme will enable Africa to benefit from predicted doubling in local pharmaceutical sales over the next decade, improve access to healthcare and create specialist jobs on the continent.
- This financing programme will also ensure that African pharmaceutical manufacturing can benefit from technological innovation that is currently transforming the industry and making local production easy through digital connectivity, automation and cloud computing.
READ: CBN’s new policy on payment could disrupt SMEs activities – LCCI
What they are saying
Thomas Östros, European Investment Bank Vice President said:
“This scheme has been designed with African and global experts and builds on the EIB’s unique global technical experience and financing expertise supporting health and innovation investment.”
READ: The benefits of using Blockchain technology in your company
Dr Mariângela Batista Galvão Simão, World Health Organisation Assistant Director-General responsible for Access to Medicines and Health Products stated that:
“COVID-19 has highlighted how public health in Africa is vulnerable to global supply chains and dependent on international production.”
“Increasing local specialist manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients will help to improve the public health of millions of Africans. This new initiative demonstrates how specialist pharmaceutical and financing expertise can create jobs and a better future for Africa.”
READ: Manufacturing sector in Nigeria and the reality of a “new normal”
What you should know
- The initiative is aligned with the World Health Organisation’s goals and the recently announced cooperation between the EIB and WHO to combat COVID-19 and strengthen health system resilience to better face future pandemics.
- Long-term financing will be available in USD, EUR and local currency and can cover more than 50% of the total cost of eligible investment, as part of the EIB’s exceptional response to COVID-19.
- EIB financing can co-finance projects alongside philanthropic, equity, development financing or support from commercial banks.
- The EIB initiative will provide long-term financing for pharmaceutical production across sub-Saharan Africa and specifically target the manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients that constitute 45% of final drug costs.
- The European Investment Bank is the lending arm of the European Union. It is the biggest multilateral financial institution in the world and one of the largest providers of climate finance.