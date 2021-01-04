Connect with us
ikeja electric
Esetech
CCI traders
Ecobank
Patricia
IZIKJON
Fidelity ads
first bank
Stallion ads
financial calculator
deals book
Currencies

Daily Parallel Market Exchange Rate – ₦465/$1

The US dollar stands at ₦465/US$1 in the parallel market

Published

4 hours ago

on

Forex, NIGERIA: Daily Parallel Market, Exchange Rate

The exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar for today (Monday, January 4th 2021), stands at 460/US$1 in the parallel market. The rate had closed at 460/US$1 on Friday, January 1st 2021.

  • Naira:465
  • Dollar: $1
  • Date: January 4th, 2021

The exchange rate between the naira and the British pound sterling stands at ₦615/₤1 on Monday, January 4th 2021. The rate had also closed at ₦615/₤1 on Friday, January 1st 2021.

  • Naira: ₦615
  • Pounds Sterling: ₤1
  • Date: January 4th, 2021

Explore Economic Research Data From Nairametrics on Nairalytics

The exchange rate between the naira and the European euro stands at ₦565/€1 on Monday, January 4th 2021. The rate had also closed at ₦565/€1 on Friday, January 1st 2020.

  • Naira: ₦565
  • Euro: €1
  • Date: January 4th, 2021

Activity: US Dollar stands at 465/US$1 in the parallel market

READ ALSO: The risk of buying Forex at black market rate of N460/$1 

DateCurrencyBuy(AM)Sell(AM)Buy(PM)Sell(PM)Volatility
01-04-2021Dollar460465
01-04-2021Pounds610615
01-04-2021Euro560565
01-01-2021Dollar455460455460Low
01-01-2021Pounds610615610615Low
01-01-2021Euro560565560565Low
12/31/2020Dollar455460455460Low
12/31/2020Pounds610615610615Low
12/31/2020Euro560565560565Low
12/30/2020Dollar455460455460Low
12/30/2020Pounds610615610615Low
12/30/2020Euro560565560565Low
12/29/2020Dollar455460455460Low
12/29/2020Pounds610615610615Low
12/29/2020Euro560565560565Low
12/28/2020Dollar455460455460Low
12/28/2020Pounds610615610615low
12/28/2020Euro560565560565Low
12/25/2020Dollar465470465470Low
12/25/2020Pounds610615610615Low
12/25/2020Euro560565560565Low
12/24/2020Dollar465470465470Low
12/24/2020Pounds610615610615Low
12/24/2020Euro560565560565Low
12/23/2020Dollar465470465470Low
12/23/2020Pounds610615610615Low
12/23/2020Euro560565560565Low
12/22/2020Dollar465470465470Low
12/22/2020Pounds610615610615Low
12/22/2020Euro560565560565Low
12/21/2020Dollar465470465470Low
12/21/2020Pounds610615610615Low
12/21/2020Euro560565560565Low
12/18/2020Dollar465470465470Low
12/18/2020Pounds610615610615Low
12/18/2020Euro560565560565Low
12/17/2020Dollar465470465470Low
12/17/2020Pounds610615610615Low
12/17/2020Euro560565560565Low
12/16/2020Dollar465470465470Low
12/16/2020Pounds610615610615Low
12/16/2020Euro560565560565Low
12/15/2020Dollar465470465470Low
12/15/2020Pounds610615610615Low
12/15/2020Euro560565560565Low
12/14/2020Dollar465470465470Low
12/14/2020Pounds610615610615Low
12/14/2020Euro560565560565Low
2020-11-12 00:00:00Dollar465470465470Low
2020-11-12 00:00:00Pounds610615610615Low
2020-11-12 00:00:00Euro560565560565Low
2020-10-12 00:00:00Dollar465470465470Low
2020-10-12 00:00:00Pounds610615610615Low
2020-10-12 00:00:00Euro560565560565Low
2020-09-12 00:00:00Dollar470475470475Low
2020-09-12 00:00:00Pounds605610605610Low
2020-09-12 00:00:00Euro555560555560Low
2020-08-12 00:00:00Dollar470475470475Low
2020-08-12 00:00:00Pounds605610605610Low
2020-08-12 00:00:00Euro555560555560Low
2020-07-12 00:00:00Dollar465470465470Low
2020-07-12 00:00:00Pounds615620615620Low
2020-07-12 00:00:00Euro555560555560Low
2020-04-12 00:00:00Dollar465470465470Low
2020-04-12 00:00:00Pounds615620615620Low
2020-04-12 00:00:00Euro555560555560Low
2020-03-12 00:00:00Dollar465470465470Low
2020-03-12 00:00:00Pounds615620615620Low
2020-03-12 00:00:00Euro555560555560Low
2020-02-12 00:00:00Dollar485495485495Low
2020-02-12 00:00:00Pounds630635630635Low
2020-02-12 00:00:00Euro570575570575Low
2020-01-12 00:00:00Dollar485495485495Low
2020-01-12 00:00:00Pounds630635630635Low
2020-01-12 00:00:00Euro570575570575Low
11/30/2020Dollar485495485495Low
11/30/2020Pounds630635630635Low
11/30/2020Euro565570565570Low
11/27/2020Dollar485490485490Low
11/27/2020Pounds615620615620Low
11/27/2020Euro565570565570Low
11/26/2020Dollar475480475480Low
11/26/2020Pounds600605600605Low
11/26/2020Euro555560555560Low
11/25/2020Dollar475480475480Low
11/25/2020Pounds600605600605Low
11/25/2020Euro555560555560Low
11/24/2020Dollar475480475480Low
11/24/2020Pounds600605600605Low
11/24/2020Euro555560555560Low
11/23/2020Dollar475480475480Low
11/23/2020Pounds600605600605Low
11/23/2020Euro555560555560Low
11/20/2020Dollar465470465470Low
11/20/2020Pounds600605600605Low
11/20/2020Euro555560555560Low
11/19/2020Dollar465470465470Low
11/19/2020Pounds600605600605Low
11/19/2020Euro555560555560Low
11/18/2020Dollar465470465470Low
11/18/2020Pounds600605600605Low
11/18/2020Euro555560555560Low
11/17/2020Dollar465470465470Low
11/17/2020Pounds600605600605Low
11/17/2020Euro555560555560Low
11/16/2020Dollar455460455460Low
11/16/2020Pounds585590585590Low
11/16/2020Euro535540535540Low
11/13/2020Dollar455460455460Low
11/13/2020Pounds585590585590Low
11/13/2020Euro535540535540Low
2020-12-11 00:00:00Dollar455460455460Low
2020-12-11 00:00:00Pounds585590585590Low
2020-12-11 00:00:00Euro535540535540Low
2020-11-11 00:00:00Dollar455460455460Low
2020-11-11 00:00:00Pounds585590585590Low
2020-11-11 00:00:00Euro535540535540Low
2020-10-11 00:00:00Dollar457462457462Low
2020-10-11 00:00:00Pounds583587583587Low
2020-10-11 00:00:00Euro535540535540Low
2020-09-11 00:00:00Dollar457462457462Low
2020-09-11 00:00:00Pounds585590585590Low
2020-09-11 00:00:00Euro535540535540Low
2020-06-11 00:00:00Dollar457462457462Low
2020-06-11 00:00:00Pounds585590585590Low
2020-06-11 00:00:00Euro535540535540Low
2020-05-11 00:00:00Dollar457462457462Low
2020-05-11 00:00:00Pounds585590585590Low
2020-05-11 00:00:00Euro535540535540Low
2020-04-11 00:00:00Dollar457462457462Low
2020-04-11 00:00:00Pounds585590585590Low
2020-04-11 00:00:00Euro535540535540Low
2020-03-11 00:00:00Dollar457462457462Low
2020-03-11 00:00:00Pounds585590585590Low
2020-03-11 00:00:00Euro535540535540Low
2020-02-11 00:00:00Dollar457460457460Low
2020-02-11 00:00:00Pounds585590585590Low
2020-02-11 00:00:00Euro530535530535Low
10/30/2020Dollar457460457460Low
10/30/2020Pounds585590585590Low
10/30/2020Euro530535530535Low
10/29/2020Dollar457460457460Low
10/29/2020Pounds585590585590Low
10/29/2020Euro530535530535Low
10/28/2020Dollar457460457460Low
10/28/2020Pounds585590585590Low
10/28/2020Euro530535530535Low
10/27/2020Dollar457461457461Low
10/27/2020Pounds585590585590Low
10/27/2020Euro535540535540Low
10/26/2020Dollar457461457461Low
10/26/2020Pounds585590585590Low
10/26/2020Euro535540535540Low
10/23/2020Dollar457461457461Low
10/23/2020Pounds585590585590Low
10/23/2020Euro535540535540Low
10/22/2020Dollar457461457461Low
10/22/2020Pounds585590585590Low
10/22/2020Euro535540535540Low
10/21/2020Dollar456460456460Low
10/21/2020Pounds582593582593Low
10/21/2020Euro535540535540Low
10/20/2020Dollar456460456460Low
10/20/2020Pounds582593582593Low
10/20/2020Euro535540535540Low
10/19/2020Dollar455460455460Low
10/19/2020Pounds583592583592Low
10/19/2020Euro530535530535Low
10/16/2020Dollar455460455460Low
10/16/2020Pounds583592583592Low
10/16/2020Euro530535530535Low
10/15/2020Dollar455460455460Low
10/15/2020Pounds583592583592Low
10/15/2020Euro530535530535Low
10/14/2020Dollar455460455460Low
10/14/2020Pounds585590585590Low
10/14/2020Euro530535530535Low
10/13/2020Dollar453458455460Low
10/13/2020Pounds585590585590Low
10/13/2020Euro530535530535Low
2020-12-10 00:00:00Dollar452458452458Low
2020-12-10 00:00:00Pounds580585580585Low
2020-12-10 00:00:00Euro530535530535Low
2020-09-10 00:00:00Dollar452457452457Low
2020-09-10 00:00:00Pounds585590585590Low
2020-09-10 00:00:00Euro535540535540Low
2020-08-10 00:00:00Dollar452457452457Low
2020-08-10 00:00:00Pounds585590585590Low
2020-08-10 00:00:00Euro535540535540Low
2020-07-10 00:00:00Dollar452457452457Low
2020-07-10 00:00:00Pounds585590585590Low
2020-07-10 00:00:00Euro535540535540Low
2020-06-10 00:00:00Dollar452457452457Low
2020-06-10 00:00:00Pounds580585580585Low
2020-06-10 00:00:00Euro535540535540Low
2020-05-10 00:00:00Dollar452455452455Low
2020-05-10 00:00:00Pounds570580570580Low
2020-05-10 00:00:00Euro540545540545Low
2020-02-10 00:00:00Dollar460465460465Low
2020-02-10 00:00:00Pounds575585575585Low
2020-02-10 00:00:00Euro530540530540Low
2020-01-10 00:00:00Dollar460465460465Low
2020-01-10 00:00:00Pounds575585575585Low
2020-01-10 00:00:00Euro530540530540Low
9/30/2020Dollar460465460465Low
9/30/2020Pounds570580570580Low
9/30/2020Euro530535530535Low
9/29/2020Dollar460465460465Low
9/29/2020Pounds565575570580Low
9/29/2020Euro530535530535Low
9/28/2020Dollar460465460465Low
9/28/2020Pounds565570565570Low
9/28/2020Euro530535530535Low
9/25/2020Dollar460465460465Low
9/25/2020Pounds565575565575Low
9/25/2020Euro535540535540Low
9/24/2020Dollar460465460465Low
9/24/2020Pounds565570565570Low
9/24/2020Euro535540535540Low
9/23/2020Dollar455460455460Low
9/23/2020Pounds580585580585Low
9/23/2020Euro535540535540Low
9/22/2020Dollar455460455460Low
9/22/2020Pounds575585575580Low
9/22/2020Euro530535530535Low
9/21/2020Dollar453455450455Low
9/21/2020Pounds565570565570Low
9/21/2020Euro525530525530Low
9/18/2020Dollar450460450460Low
9/18/2020Pounds575595575595Low
9/18/2020Euro535540535540Low
9/17/2020Dollar455460455460Low
9/17/2020Pounds570580570580Low
9/17/2020Euro530535530535Low
9/16/2020Dollar450460450460Low
9/16/2020Pounds565570565570Low
9/16/2020Euro525530525530Low
9/15/2020Dollar450460450460Low
9/15/2020Pounds565570565570Low
9/15/2020Euro525530525530Low
9/14/2020Dollar445455445455Low
9/14/2020Pounds560575560575Low
9/14/2020Euro515525515525Low
2020-11-09 00:00:00Dollar450455450455Low
2020-11-09 00:00:00Pounds555565555565Low
2020-11-09 00:00:00Euro525530525530Low
2020-10-09 00:00:00Dollar455460455460Low
2020-10-09 00:00:00Pounds545560545560Low
2020-10-09 00:00:00Euro525530525530Low
2020-09-09 00:00:00Dollar430440430440Low
2020-09-09 00:00:00Pounds540555540555Low
2020-09-09 00:00:00Euro500510500510Low
2020-08-09 00:00:00Dollar435440435440Low
2020-08-09 00:00:00Pounds540550540550Low
2020-08-09 00:00:00Euro505515505515Low
2020-07-09 00:00:00Dollar435440435440Low
2020-07-09 00:00:00Pounds525530525530Low
2020-07-09 00:00:00Euro505515505515Low
2020-04-09 00:00:00Dollar425440425440Low
2020-04-09 00:00:00Pounds560580560580Low
2020-04-09 00:00:00Euro505515505515Low
2020-03-09 00:00:00Dollar425440425440Low
2020-03-09 00:00:00Pounds560580560580Low
2020-03-09 00:00:00Euro520535505515High
2020-02-09 00:00:00Dollar425440425440Low
2020-02-09 00:00:00Pounds570580560580Low
2020-02-09 00:00:00Euro535540520535Low
2020-01-09 00:00:00Dollar462465435440High
2020-01-09 00:00:00Pounds565575570580Low
2020-01-09 00:00:00Euro535540535540Low
8/31/2020Dollar463470460465High
8/31/2020Pounds585595580590Low
8/31/2020Euro540545540545Low
8/28/2020Dollar472477472477Low
8/28/2020Pounds580595580595Low
8/28/2020Euro545552545552Low
8/27/2020Dollar472477472477Low
8/27/2020Pounds580590580590Low
8/27/2020Euro542552542552Low
8/26/2020Dollar472477472477Low
8/26/2020Pounds580590580590Low
8/26/2020Euro542552542552Low
8/25/2020Dollar472477472477Low
8/25/2020Pounds575585575585Low
8/25/2020Euro542552542552Low
8/24/2020Dollar473477473477Low
8/24/2020Pounds580590580590Low
8/24/2020Euro542550542550Low
8/21/2020Dollar474477474477Low
8/21/2020Pounds575585575585Low
8/21/2020Euro545550545550Low
8/20/2020Dollar475478473477Low
8/20/2020Pounds575585575585Low
8/20/2020Euro540550540550Low
8/19/2020Dollar475480475480Low
8/19/2020Pounds575585575585Low
8/19/2020Euro540550540550Low
8/18/2020Dollar477480477480Low
8/18/2020Pounds575580575580Low
8/18/2020Euro545550545550Low
8/17/2020Dollar470475470475Low
8/17/2020Pounds580590580590Low
8/17/2020Euro525535525535Low
8/14/2020Dollar470475470475Low
8/14/2020Pounds570580570580Low
8/14/2020Euro525535520535Low
8/13/2020Dollar470475470475Low
8/13/2020Pounds570575565575Low
8/13/2020Euro525530520530Low
2020-12-08 00:00:00Dollar470475470475Low
2020-12-08 00:00:00Pounds570575570575Low
2020-12-08 00:00:00Euro520530520530Low
2020-11-08 00:00:00Dollar477485477485Low
2020-11-08 00:00:00Pounds572584572584Low
2020-11-08 00:00:00Euro510523520535Low
2020-10-08 00:00:00Dollar477485477485Low
2020-10-08 00:00:00Pounds572584572584Low
2020-10-08 00:00:00Euro510523520535High
2020-07-08 00:00:00Dollar475486475486Low
2020-07-08 00:00:00Pounds578585578585Low
2020-07-08 00:00:00Euro536550536550Low
2020-06-08 00:00:00Dollar470480475486Low
2020-06-08 00:00:00Pounds575587578585Low
2020-06-08 00:00:00Euro534545536550Low
2020-05-08 00:00:00Dollar465475473483Low
2020-05-08 00:00:00Pounds570580575587Low
2020-05-08 00:00:00Euro525540532545Low
2020-04-08 00:00:00Dollar470480470480Low
2020-04-08 00:00:00Pounds560570560570Low
2020-04-08 00:00:00Euro520530520530Low
2020-03-08 00:00:00Dollar470480470480Low
2020-03-08 00:00:00Pounds560570560570Low
2020-03-08 00:00:00Euro520530520530Low
7/31/2020Dollar470480470485High
7/31/2020Pounds570582575585Low
7/31/2020Euro500520505520Low
7/30/2020Dollar470490470485High
7/30/2020Pounds550570550580High
7/30/2020Euro495520500525High
7/29/2020Dollar468475467475Low
7/29/2020Pounds575585580590Low
7/29/2020Euro530540530545Low
7/28/2020Dollar469475467475Low
7/28/2020Pounds575593580595Low
7/28/2020Euro550560540550Low
7/27/2020Dollar465473466473Low
7/27/2020Pounds570580575583Low
7/27/2020Euro510520515530Low
7/24/2020Dollar465472464472Low
7/24/2020Pounds570580572582Low
7/24/2020Euro510520505520Low
7/23/2020Dollar460472465472Low
7/23/2020Pounds565575565580Low
7/23/2020Euro510520505520Low
7/22/2020Dollar465472465472Low
7/22/2020Pounds565575560578Low
7/22/2020Euro510525510528Low
7/21/2020Dollar461472462472Low
7/21/2020Pounds560573560575Low
7/21/2020Euro498515500520Low
7/20/2020Dollar460473462473Low
7/20/2020Pounds550570555575Low
7/20/2020Euro495505500510Low
7/17/2020Dollar462470460470Low
7/17/2020Pounds560570558570Low
7/17/2020Euro490500490500Low
7/16/2020Dollar460470460470Low
7/16/2020Pounds558565560570Low
7/16/2020Euro485495485499Low
7/15/2020Dollar455465455470Low
7/15/2020Pounds560565558570Low
7/15/2020Euro485495488498Low
7/14/2020Dollar448462455470Low
7/14/2020Pounds540550557570Low
7/14/2020Euro485495489498Low
7/13/2020Dollar450460448462Low
7/13/2020Pounds540550540550Low
7/13/2020Euro485495485495Low
2020-10-07 00:00:00Dollar453460458465Low
2020-10-07 00:00:00Pounds520525550555High
2020-10-07 00:00:00Euro465467510520High
2020-09-07 00:00:00Dollar455461455463Low
2020-09-07 00:00:00Pounds550558550562Low
2020-09-07 00:00:00Euro495504498505Low
2020-08-07 00:00:00Dollar455461455461Low
2020-08-07 00:00:00Pounds550558550558Low
2020-08-07 00:00:00Euro495504495504Low
2020-07-07 00:00:00Dollar455461455461Low
2020-07-07 00:00:00Pounds550558550558Low
2020-07-07 00:00:00Euro495502495502Low
2020-06-07 00:00:00Dollar455462455461Low
2020-06-07 00:00:00Pounds550562547555Low
2020-06-07 00:00:00Euro495502496502Low
2020-03-07 00:00:00Dollar455462454461Low
2020-03-07 00:00:00Pounds548560550560Low
2020-03-07 00:00:00Euro495505495502Low
2020-02-07 00:00:00Dollar455462454461Low
2020-02-07 00:00:00Pounds548560550560Low
2020-02-07 00:00:00Euro495505495502Low
2020-01-07 00:00:00Dollar455462455462Low
2020-01-07 00:00:00Pounds548560548560Low
2020-01-07 00:00:00Euro495505495505Low
6/30/2020Dollar452460452460Low
6/30/2020Pounds547560547560Low
6/30/2020Euro495505495505Low
6/29/2020Dollar450460450460Low
6/29/2020Pounds547560547560Low
6/29/2020Euro495505495505Low
6/26/2020Dollar452457452460Low
6/26/2020Pounds547557547560Low
6/26/2020Euro490498490502Low
6/25/2020Dollar452457450455Low
6/25/2020Pounds547557547560Low
6/25/2020Euro490498490499Low
6/24/2020Dollar450460450455Low
6/24/2020Pounds545555545555Low
6/24/2020Euro490495488498Low
6/23/2020Dollar450460445455Low
6/23/2020Pounds545555545555Low
6/23/2020Euro490495490495Low
6/22/2020Dollar450455450455Low
6/22/2020Pounds545555545555Low
6/22/2020Euro488498488498Low
6/19/2020Dollar445455445455Low
6/19/2020Pounds540553540553Low
6/19/2020Euro480490480490Low
6/18/2020Dollar445452445452Low
6/18/2020Pounds537550537550Low
6/18/2020Euro475490475490Low
6/17/2020Dollar445452445452Low
6/17/2020Pounds540553537550Low
6/17/2020Euro475490475490Low
6/16/2020Dollar440450445452Low
6/16/2020Pounds540550540553Low
6/16/2020Euro475485475490Low
6/15/2020Dollar440450440450Low
6/15/2020Pounds540550540550Low
6/15/2020Euro475485475485Low
2020-12-06 00:00:00Dollar440450440450Low
2020-12-06 00:00:00Pounds538550538550Low
2020-12-06 00:00:00Euro470485470485Low
2020-11-06 00:00:00Pounds538550538550Low
2020-11-06 00:00:00Dollar440450440450Low
2020-11-06 00:00:00Euro470485470485Low
2020-10-06 00:00:00Pounds538550540553Low
2020-10-06 00:00:00Dollar440450445452Low
2020-10-06 00:00:00Euro470485475490Low
2020-09-06 00:00:00Pounds538550540550Low
2020-09-06 00:00:00Dollar440450440450Low
2020-09-06 00:00:00Euro470485475485Low
2020-08-06 00:00:00Pounds540550540550Low
2020-08-06 00:00:00Dollar440450440450Low
2020-08-06 00:00:00Euro475485475485Low
2020-05-06 00:00:00Pounds535545535545Low
2020-05-06 00:00:00Dollar440450440450Low
2020-05-06 00:00:00Euro460472460472Low
2020-04-06 00:00:00Pounds530543530543Low
2020-04-06 00:00:00Dollar440447440447Low
2020-04-06 00:00:00Euro460470460470Low
2020-03-06 00:00:00Pounds530540530540Low
2020-03-06 00:00:00Dollar440445440445Low
2020-03-06 00:00:00Euro460470460470Low
2020-02-06 00:00:00Pounds535545535545Low
2020-02-06 00:00:00Dollar440450440450Low
2020-02-06 00:00:00Euro460472460472Low
2020-01-06 00:00:00Pounds530543530543Low
2020-01-06 00:00:00Dollar440447440447Low
2020-01-06 00:00:00Euro460470460470Low
5/29/2020Pounds530540530540Low
5/29/2020Dollar440445440445Low
5/29/2020Euro460470460470Low
5/28/2020Pounds535545535545Low
5/28/2020Dollar440450440450Low
5/28/2020Euro460472460472Low
5/27/2020Pounds530543530543Low
5/27/2020Dollar440447440447Low
5/27/2020Euro460470460470Low
5/26/2020Pounds530540530540Low
5/26/2020Dollar440445440445Low
5/26/2020Euro460470460470Low
5/25/2020Pounds535545535545Low
5/25/2020Dollar440450440450Low
5/25/2020Euro460472460472Low
5/22/2020Pounds530543530543Low
5/22/2020Dollar440447440447Low
5/22/2020Euro460470460470Low
5/21/2020Pounds530545530545Low
5/21/2020Dollar450460450460Low
5/21/2020Euro460470460470Low
5/20/2020Pounds530550530550Low
5/20/2020Dollar445460445460Low
5/20/2020Euro450470450470Low
5/19/2020Pounds528540528540Low
5/19/2020Dollar445460445460Low
5/19/2020Euro450465450465Low
5/18/2020Pounds528540528540Low
5/18/2020Dollar445460445460Low
5/18/2020Euro450465450465Low
5/15/2020Pounds530540525535Low
5/15/2020Dollar435450440455Low
5/15/2020Euro450460450465Low
5/14/2020Pounds530540530540Low
5/14/2020Dollar435450435450Low
5/14/2020Euro450460450460Low
5/13/2020Pounds525535525535Low
5/13/2020Dollar430450430450Low
5/13/2020Euro440455440455Low
2020-12-05 00:00:00Pounds525535525535Low
2020-12-05 00:00:00Dollar435450435450Low
2020-12-05 00:00:00Euro445455445455Low
2020-11-05 00:00:00Pounds510530525535Low
2020-11-05 00:00:00Dollar430445435445Low
2020-11-05 00:00:00Euro440450445455Low
2020-08-05 00:00:00Pounds510530510530Low
2020-08-05 00:00:00Dollar425437430445Low
2020-08-05 00:00:00Euro425440440450Low
2020-07-05 00:00:00Pounds510530510530Low
2020-07-05 00:00:00Dollar425437425437Low
2020-07-05 00:00:00Euro425440425440Low
2020-06-05 00:00:00Pounds510520510520Low
2020-06-05 00:00:00Dollar425437425437Low
2020-06-05 00:00:00Euro430450430450Low
2020-05-05 00:00:00Pounds510525510525Low
2020-05-05 00:00:00Dollar410430420430Low
2020-05-05 00:00:00Euro425435425435Low
2020-04-05 00:00:00Pounds500510510525Low
2020-04-05 00:00:00Dollar435450410430Low
2020-04-05 00:00:00Euro430440425435Low
2020-01-05 00:00:00Pounds500510500510Low
2020-01-05 00:00:00Dollar435450435450Low
2020-01-05 00:00:00Euro430445430445Low
4/30/2020Pounds500510500510Low
4/30/2020Dollar435450435450Low
4/30/2020Euro430445430445Low
4/29/2020Pounds500520500520Low
4/29/2020Dollar440460440460Low
4/29/2020Euro450465450465Low
4/28/2020Pounds495510500520Low
4/28/2020Dollar430450440460Low
4/28/2020Euro435450435450Low
4/27/2020Pounds495510495510Low
4/27/2020Dollar430450430450Low
4/27/2020Euro435450435450Low
4/24/2020Pounds490500490500Low
4/24/2020Dollar428450428450Low
4/24/2020Euro430440430440Low
4/23/2020Pounds490500490500Low
4/23/2020Dollar420430420430Low
4/23/2020Euro425435425435Low
4/22/2020Pounds490500490500Low
4/22/2020Dollar420425420430Low
4/22/2020Euro425435425435Low
4/21/2020Pounds490500490500Low
4/21/2020Dollar420430420430Low
4/21/2020Euro425435425435Low
4/20/2020Pounds490500490500Low
4/20/2020Dollar420430420430Low
4/20/2020Euro425435425435Low
4/17/2020Pounds490500490500Low
4/17/2020Dollar420430420430Low
4/17/2020Euro425435425435Low
4/16/2020Pounds490500490500Low
4/16/2020Dollar420430420430Low
4/16/2020Euro425435425435Low
4/15/2020Pounds490500490500Low
4/15/2020Dollar420430420430Low
4/15/2020Euro425435425435Low
4/14/2020Pounds490500490500Low
4/14/2020Dollar420430420430Low
4/14/2020Euro425435425435Low
4/13/2020Pounds490500490500Low
4/13/2020Dollar420430420430Low
4/13/2020Euro425435425435Low
2020-10-04 00:00:00Pounds490505490505Low
2020-10-04 00:00:00Dollar420430420430Low
2020-10-04 00:00:00Euro425435425435Low
2020-09-04 00:00:00Pounds490505490505Low
2020-09-04 00:00:00Dollar420430420430Low
2020-09-04 00:00:00Euro425435425435Low
2020-08-04 00:00:00Pounds490500490500Low
2020-08-04 00:00:00Dollar420430420430Low
2020-08-04 00:00:00Euro425435425435Low
2020-07-04 00:00:00Pounds490500490500Low
2020-07-04 00:00:00Dollar420430420430Low
2020-07-04 00:00:00Euro425435425435Low
2020-06-04 00:00:00Pounds492497492497Low
2020-06-04 00:00:00Dollar402412402412Low
2020-06-04 00:00:00Euro410415410415Low
2020-03-04 00:00:00Pounds485490492497Low
2020-03-04 00:00:00Dollar400410402412Low
2020-03-04 00:00:00Euro410415410415Low
2020-02-04 00:00:00Pounds485490485490Low
2020-02-04 00:00:00Dollar400410400410Low
2020-02-04 00:00:00Euro410415410415Low
2020-01-04 00:00:00Pounds480485480485Low
2020-01-04 00:00:00Dollar395400395400Low
2020-01-04 00:00:00Euro407412407412Low
3/31/2020Pounds480485480485Low
3/31/2020Dollar395400395400Low
3/31/2020Euro407412407412Low
3/30/2020Pounds480485480485Low
3/30/2020Dollar390395395400Low
3/30/2020Euro407412407412Low
3/27/2020Pounds480485480485Low
3/27/2020Dollar385390390395Low
3/27/2020Euro405410407412Low
3/26/2020Pounds480485480485Low
3/26/2020Dollar385390385390Low
3/26/2020Euro405410405410Low
3/25/2020Pounds475480480485Low
3/25/2020Dollar380385385390Low
3/25/2020Euro400405405410Low
3/24/2020Pounds475480475480Low
3/24/2020Dollar380385380385Low
3/24/2020Euro400405400405Low
3/23/2020Pounds474478474478Low
3/23/2020Dollar380385380385Low
3/23/2020Euro400403400403Low
3/20/2020Pounds475480475480Low
3/20/2020Dollar370375365367Low
3/20/2020Euro395400395400Low
3/19/2020Pounds475480475480Low
3/19/2020Dollar370375370375Low
3/19/2020Euro395400395400Low
3/18/2020Pounds471475471475Low
3/18/2020Dollar370375370375Low
3/18/2020Euro390395390395Low
3/17/2020Pounds470475470475Low
3/17/2020Dollar375380375380Low
3/17/2020Euro400403400403Low
3/16/2020Pounds470475470475Low
3/16/2020Dollar370375370375Low
3/16/2020Euro400403400403Low
3/13/2020Pounds470475470475Low
3/13/2020Dollar372377372377Low
3/13/2020Euro400403400403Low
2020-12-03 00:00:00Pounds475485490495High
2020-12-03 00:00:00Dollar365380375404High
2020-12-03 00:00:00Euro405412410420Low
2020-11-03 00:00:00Pounds470475475485Low
2020-11-03 00:00:00Dollar360366365375Low
2020-11-03 00:00:00Euro387403405412Low
2020-10-03 00:00:00Pounds468472470475Low
2020-10-03 00:00:00Dollar358360360362Low
2020-10-03 00:00:00Euro390398387403Low
2020-09-03 00:00:00Pounds468472468472Low
2020-09-03 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2020-09-03 00:00:00Euro392398392398Low
2020-06-03 00:00:00Pounds468472468472Low
2020-06-03 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2020-06-03 00:00:00Euro390398390398Low
2020-05-03 00:00:00Pounds468472468472Low
2020-05-03 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2020-05-03 00:00:00Euro390397390397Low
2020-04-03 00:00:00Pounds468473468473Low
2020-04-03 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2020-04-03 00:00:00Euro387392387392Low
2020-03-03 00:00:00Pounds468472468472Low
2020-03-03 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2020-03-03 00:00:00Euro387392387392Low
2020-02-03 00:00:00Pounds468472468472Low
2020-02-03 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2020-02-03 00:00:00Euro387392387392Low
2/28/2020Pounds468472468472Low
2/28/2020Dollar358360358360Low
2/28/2020Euro387392387392Low
2/27/2020Pounds467471468472Low
2/27/2020Dollar358360358360Low
2/27/2020Euro386390387392Low
2/26/2020Pounds468472467471Low
2/26/2020Dollar358360358360Low
2/26/2020Euro386390386390Low
2/25/2020Pounds467472468472Low
2/25/2020Dollar358360358360Low
2/25/2020Euro388392386390Low
2/24/2020Pounds467472467472Low
2/24/2020Dollar358360358360Low
2/24/2020Euro388392388393Low
2/21/2020Pounds467473468473Low
2/21/2020Dollar358360358360Low
2/21/2020Euro388392388392Low
2/20/2020Pounds467473467473Low
2/20/2020Dollar358360358360Low
2/20/2020Euro388392388392Low
2/19/2020Pounds467473467473Low
2/19/2020Dollar358360358360Low
2/19/2020Euro390394390394Low
2/18/2020Pounds467473467473Low
2/18/2020Dollar358360358360Low
2/18/2020Euro390394390394Low
2/17/2020Pounds469473467474Low
2/17/2020Dollar358360358360Low
2/17/2020Euro390394390394Low
2/14/2020Pounds469473469473Low
2/14/2020Dollar358360358360Low
2/14/2020Euro390394390394Low
2/13/2020Pounds470475470475Low
2/13/2020Dollar358360358360Low
2/13/2020Euro390396390396Low
2020-12-02 00:00:00Pounds470475470475Low
2020-12-02 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2020-12-02 00:00:00Euro390396390396Low
2020-11-02 00:00:00Pounds470475470475Low
2020-11-02 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2020-11-02 00:00:00Euro390396390396Low
2020-10-02 00:00:00Pounds470475470475Low
2020-10-02 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2020-10-02 00:00:00Euro390396390396Low
2020-07-02 00:00:00Pounds471475471475Low
2020-07-02 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2020-07-02 00:00:00Euro390396392396Low
2020-06-02 00:00:00Pounds473476473476Low
2020-06-02 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2020-06-02 00:00:00Euro392397392397Low
2020-05-02 00:00:00Pounds473476473476Low
2020-05-02 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2020-05-02 00:00:00Euro393397393397Low
2020-04-02 00:00:00Pounds473476473476Low
2020-04-02 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2020-04-02 00:00:00Euro393397393397Low
2020-03-02 00:00:00Pounds473476473476Low
2020-03-02 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2020-03-02 00:00:00Euro393397393397Low
1/31/2020Pounds473476473476Low
1/31/2020Dollar358360358360Low
1/31/2020Euro393397393397Low
1/30/2020Pounds472478472476Low
1/30/2020Dollar358361358360Low
1/30/2020Euro394398394398Low
1/29/2020Pounds472476472476Low
1/29/2020Dollar358360358360Low
1/29/2020Euro394398394398Low
1/28/2020Pounds472476472476Low
1/28/2020Dollar358360358360Low
1/28/2020Euro394398394398Low
1/27/2020Pounds473476473476Low
1/27/2020Dollar358360358360Low
1/27/2020Euro394398394398Low
1/24/2020Pounds474478474478Low
1/24/2020Dollar358362358362Low
1/24/2020Euro395400395400Low
1/23/2020Pounds474478474478Low
1/23/2020Dollar358362358362Low
1/23/2020Euro395400395400Low
1/22/2020Pounds474478474478Low
1/22/2020Dollar359362359362Low
1/22/2020Euro394398394398Low
1/21/2020Pounds473477475479Low
1/21/2020Dollar360362359362Low
1/21/2020Euro395400395400Low
1/20/2020Pounds473477473477Low
1/20/2020Dollar360362360362Low
1/20/2020Euro395400395400Low
1/17/2020Pounds473477473477Low
1/17/2020Dollar360362360362Low
1/17/2020Euro395400395400Low
1/16/2020Pounds457480474477Low
1/16/2020Dollar360362360362Low
1/16/2020Euro397403395400Low
1/15/2020Pounds475480475480Low
1/15/2020Dollar360362360362Low
1/15/2020Euro397402397402Low
1/14/2020Pounds470475474480Low
1/14/2020Dollar359362360362Low
1/14/2020Euro397402397400Low
1/13/2020Pounds470477470475Low
1/13/2020Dollar359362359362Low
1/13/2020Euro397403397402Low
2020-10-01 00:00:00Pounds470475470475Low
2020-10-01 00:00:00Dollar359362359362Low
2020-10-01 00:00:00Euro397402397402Low
2020-09-01 00:00:00Pounds470475470475Low
2020-09-01 00:00:00Dollar359362359362Low
2020-09-01 00:00:00Euro397403397403Low
2020-08-01 00:00:00Pounds470475470475Low
2020-08-01 00:00:00Dollar359362359362Low
2020-08-01 00:00:00Euro397403397403Low
2020-07-01 00:00:00Pounds470477470477Low
2020-07-01 00:00:00Dollar359362359362Low
2020-07-01 00:00:00Euro397403397403Low
2020-06-01 00:00:00Pounds468473470477Low
2020-06-01 00:00:00Dollar359362359362Low
2020-06-01 00:00:00Euro392400397403Low
2020-03-01 00:00:00Pounds468473468473Low
2020-03-01 00:00:00Dollar359362359362Low
2020-03-01 00:00:00Euro390400390400Low
2020-02-01 00:00:00Pounds467473467473Low
2020-02-01 00:00:00Dollar359362359362Low
2020-02-01 00:00:00Euro392400392400Low
12/24/2019Pounds468474468474Low
12/24/2019Dollar358361358361Low
12/24/2019Euro390395390395Low
12/23/2019Pounds474478474478Low
12/23/2019Dollar359362359362Low
12/23/2019Euro395400395400Low
12/20/2019Pounds474480474480Low
12/20/2019Dollar359363359363Low
12/20/2019Euro395401395401Low
12/19/2019Pounds472480472480Low
12/19/2019Dollar359363359363Low
12/19/2019Euro395401395401Low
12/18/2019Pounds472480472480Low
12/18/2019Dollar360363359363Low
12/18/2019Euro395400395400Low
12/17/2019Pounds470477472477Low
12/17/2019Dollar360363360363Low
12/17/2019Euro394398394398Low
12/16/2019Pounds470475470477Low
12/16/2019Dollar359363360363Low
12/16/2019Euro394398394398Low
12/13/2019Pounds470480470476Low
12/13/2019Dollar359362359363Low
12/13/2019Euro394398394398Low
2019-12-12 00:00:00Pounds464472464472Low
2019-12-12 00:00:00Dollar358360359361Low
2019-12-12 00:00:00Euro392397392397Low
2019-11-12 00:00:00Pounds463470464472Low
2019-11-12 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2019-11-12 00:00:00Euro393397392397Low
2019-10-12 00:00:00Pounds462468463470Low
2019-10-12 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2019-10-12 00:00:00Euro392397393397Low
2019-09-12 00:00:00Pounds462468462468Low
2019-09-12 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2019-09-12 00:00:00Euro392397392397Low
2019-06-12 00:00:00Pounds462467463468Low
2019-06-12 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2019-06-12 00:00:00Euro390396390396Low
2019-05-12 00:00:00Pounds462467462467Low
2019-05-12 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2019-05-12 00:00:00Euro390396390396Low
2019-04-12 00:00:00Pounds460466460466Low
2019-04-12 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2019-04-12 00:00:00Euro390396390396Low
2019-03-12 00:00:00Pounds460465460465Low
2019-03-12 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2019-03-12 00:00:00Euro390396390396Low
2019-02-12 00:00:00Pounds460466460465Low
2019-02-12 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2019-02-12 00:00:00Euro390395390395Low
11/29/2019Pounds462466462466Low
11/29/2019Dollar358360358360Low
11/29/2019Euro390395392397Low
11/28/2019Pounds462467462466Low
11/28/2019Dollar358360358360Low
11/28/2019Euro390395390395Low
11/27/2019Pounds460465462467Low
11/27/2019Dollar358360358360Low
11/27/2019Euro391396390395Low
11/26/2019Pounds462466462466Low
11/26/2019Dollar358360358360Low
11/26/2019Euro390395390395Low
11/25/2019Pounds460465462466Low
11/25/2019Dollar358360358360Low
11/25/2019Euro390398390395Low
11/22/2019Pounds460464460465Low
11/22/2019Dollar357360358360Low
11/22/2019Euro390398390398Low
11/21/2019Pounds460464460464Low
11/21/2019Dollar357360357360Low
11/21/2019Euro390397390397Low
11/20/2019Pounds460464460464Low
11/20/2019Dollar358360358360Low
11/20/2019Euro390398390397Low
11/19/2019Pounds460465460464Low
11/19/2019Dollar358360358360Low
11/19/2019Euro392398390398Low
11/18/2019Pounds458464460465Low
11/18/2019Dollar358360358360Low
11/18/2019Euro390398392398Low
11/15/2019Pounds458464458464Low
11/15/2019Dollar358360358360Low
11/15/2019Euro392398393398Low
11/14/2019Pounds458464458464Low
11/14/2019Dollar358360358360Low
11/14/2019Euro390398392398Low
11/13/2019Pounds460465458464Low
11/13/2019Dollar358360358360Low
11/13/2019Euro392398392398Low
2019-12-11 00:00:00Pounds460465460465Low
2019-12-11 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2019-12-11 00:00:00Euro394399394399Low
2019-08-11 00:00:00Pounds458463460465Low
2019-08-11 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2019-08-11 00:00:00Euro393398394400Low
2019-06-11 00:00:00Pounds458463458464Low
2019-06-11 00:00:00Dollar357360357360Low
2019-06-11 00:00:00Euro393400393400Low
2019-05-11 00:00:00Pounds458463458463Low
2019-05-11 00:00:00Dollar357360357360Low
2019-05-11 00:00:00Euro393400393400Low
2019-04-11 00:00:00Pounds458463458463Low
2019-04-11 00:00:00Dollar357360357360Low
2019-04-11 00:00:00Euro392400393400Low
2019-01-11 00:00:00Pounds458463458463Low
2019-01-11 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2019-01-11 00:00:00Euro393400394400Low
10/31/2019Pounds460464458463Low
10/31/2019Dollar358360358360Low
10/31/2019Euro395400393400Low
10/30/2019Pounds457463457463Low
10/30/2019Dollar358360358360Low
10/30/2019Euro395400395400Low
10/29/2019Pounds457463457463Low
10/29/2019Dollar358360358360Low
10/29/2019Euro395400395400Low
10/28/2019Pounds457462457463Low
10/28/2019Dollar358360358360Low
10/28/2019Euro396402395400Low
10/25/2019Pounds457463457462Low
10/25/2019Dollar358360358360Low
10/25/2019Euro396403396402Low
10/24/2019Pounds457462457463Low
10/24/2019Dollar358360358360Low
10/24/2019Euro396403396403Low
10/23/2019Pounds457463457462Low
10/23/2019Dollar358360358360Low
10/23/2019Euro397403396403Low
10/22/2019Pounds455460457463Low
10/22/2019Dollar358360358360Low
10/22/2019Euro395402397403Low
10/21/2019Pounds450455450455Low
10/21/2019Dollar358360358360Low
10/21/2019Euro387395390397Low
10/18/2019Pounds446453446453Low
10/18/2019Dollar358360358360Low
10/18/2019Euro387393387393Low
10/17/2019Pounds445450446452Low
10/17/2019Dollar358360358360Low
10/17/2019Euro387392387393Low
10/16/2019Pounds445452445450Low
10/16/2019Dollar358360358360Low
10/16/2019Euro387395387392Low
10/15/2019Pounds445450445452Low
10/15/2019Dollar357360358360Low
10/15/2019Euro385390385390Low
10/14/2019Pounds445450445450Low
10/14/2019Dollar358360357360Low
10/14/2019Euro384390385390Low
2019-11-10 00:00:00Pounds445450445450Low
2019-11-10 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2019-11-10 00:00:00Euro384390384390Low
2019-10-10 00:00:00Pounds445450445450Low
2019-10-10 00:00:00Dollar357360357360Low
2019-10-10 00:00:00Euro386390384390Low
2019-09-10 00:00:00Pounds445453445450Low
2019-09-10 00:00:00Dollar357360357360Low
2019-09-10 00:00:00Euro390395386390Low
2019-08-10 00:00:00Pounds448453445453Low
2019-08-10 00:00:00Dollar357360357360Low
2019-08-10 00:00:00Euro390395390395Low
2019-07-10 00:00:00Pounds448453448453Low
2019-07-10 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2019-07-10 00:00:00Euro392396390395Low
2019-04-10 00:00:00Pounds450454448453Low
2019-04-10 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2019-04-10 00:00:00Euro392397392396Low
2019-03-10 00:00:00Pounds450454450454Low
2019-03-10 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2019-03-10 00:00:00Euro392397392397Low
2019-02-10 00:00:00Pounds450453450453Low
2019-02-10 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2019-02-10 00:00:00Euro392397392397Low
9/30/2019Pounds445450450453Low
9/30/2019Dollar358360358360Low
9/30/2019Euro392397392397Low
9/27/2019Pounds446452445450Low
9/27/2019Dollar357360358360Low
9/27/2019Euro392396392397Low
9/26/2019Pounds445450445450Low
9/26/2019Dollar357360357360Low
9/26/2019Euro390395392396Low
9/25/2019Pounds444449445450Low
9/25/2019Dollar357360357360Low
9/25/2019Euro390394390395Low
9/24/2019Pounds445448445449Low
9/24/2019Dollar357360357360Low
9/24/2019Euro390395390395Low
9/23/2019Pounds445450445450Low
9/23/2019Dollar357360357360Low
9/23/2019Euro392395392396Low
9/20/2019Pounds443446445450Low
9/20/2019Dollar357360357360Low
9/20/2019Euro392395392395Low
9/19/2019Pounds442446443446Low
9/19/2019Dollar357360357360Low
9/19/2019Euro390395391394Low
9/18/2019Pounds442447440446Low
9/18/2019Dollar357360357360Low
9/18/2019Euro390395390395Low
9/17/2019Pounds445448444447Low
9/17/2019Dollar358360358360Low
9/17/2019Euro394398393397Low
9/16/2019Pounds445450445450Low
9/16/2019Dollar357360357360Low
9/16/2019Euro394400394400Low
9/13/2019Pounds445450445450Low
9/13/2019Dollar357360357360Low
9/13/2019Euro394398394398Low
2019-12-09 00:00:00Pounds440445445450Low
2019-12-09 00:00:00Dollar357360357360Low
2019-12-09 00:00:00Euro393398394398Low
2019-11-09 00:00:00Pounds440446440446Low
2019-11-09 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2019-11-09 00:00:00Euro392395392398Low
2019-10-09 00:00:00Pounds437450440446Low
2019-10-09 00:00:00Dollar356360358360Low
2019-10-09 00:00:00Euro388397392395Low
2019-09-09 00:00:00Pounds440444440445Low
2019-09-09 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2019-09-09 00:00:00Euro390396390395Low
2019-06-09 00:00:00Pounds440444440444Low
2019-06-09 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2019-06-09 00:00:00Euro392398390396Low
2019-05-09 00:00:00Pounds440444440444Low
2019-05-09 00:00:00Dollar357360358360Low
2019-05-09 00:00:00Euro392398392397Low
2019-04-09 00:00:00Pounds440443440444Low
2019-04-09 00:00:00Dollar357360358360Low
2019-04-09 00:00:00Euro392398392397Low
2019-03-09 00:00:00Pounds438443438443Low
2019-03-09 00:00:00Dollar357360357360Low
2019-03-09 00:00:00Euro392397392398Low
2019-02-09 00:00:00Pounds437445438443Low
2019-02-09 00:00:00Dollar357360357360Low
2019-02-09 00:00:00Euro391396392397Low
2019-08-30 00:00:00Pounds442448440445Low
2019-08-30 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2019-08-30 00:00:00Euro392398395398Low
2019-08-29 00:00:00Pounds440446442448Low
2019-08-29 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2019-08-29 00:00:00Euro392398392398Low
2019-08-28 00:00:00Pounds444450440445Low
2019-08-28 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2019-08-28 00:00:00Euro392396392398Low
2019-08-27 00:00:00Pounds444450444450Low
2019-08-27 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2019-08-27 00:00:00Euro394400393398Low
2019-08-26 00:00:00Pounds442447443448Low
2019-08-26 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2019-08-26 00:00:00Euro392397393397Low
2019-08-23 00:00:00Pounds440445440445Low
2019-08-23 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2019-08-23 00:00:00Euro390397390397Low
2019-08-22 00:00:00Pounds445450440445Low
2019-08-22 00:00:00Dollar357359358360Low
2019-08-22 00:00:00Euro393398390397Low
2019-08-21 00:00:00Pounds447452445450Low
2019-08-21 00:00:00Dollar358360357359Low
2019-08-21 00:00:00Euro392398393398Low
2019-08-20 00:00:00Pounds450455447452Low
2019-08-20 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2019-08-20 00:00:00Euro395400392398Low
2019-08-19 00:00:00Pounds450455450455Low
2019-08-19 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2019-08-19 00:00:00Euro395400395400Low
2019-08-16 00:00:00Pounds451455450455Low
2019-08-16 00:00:00Dollar357360358360Low
2019-08-16 00:00:00Euro397402395400Low
2019-08-15 00:00:00Pounds450455451455Low
2019-08-15 00:00:00Dollar357360357360Low
2019-08-15 00:00:00Euro398403397402Low
2019-08-14 00:00:00Pounds450455450455Low
2019-08-14 00:00:00Dollar357360357360Low
2019-08-14 00:00:00Euro398403398403Low
2019-08-09 00:00:00Pounds450455450455Low
2019-08-09 00:00:00Dollar357360357360Low
2019-08-09 00:00:00Euro398404398403Low
2019-08-08 00:00:00Pounds450455450455Low
2019-08-08 00:00:00Dollar357360357360Low
2019-08-08 00:00:00Euro398403398404Low
2019-08-07 00:00:00Pounds453458450455Low
2019-08-07 00:00:00Dollar357360357360Low
2019-08-07 00:00:00Euro398403398403Low
2019-08-06 00:00:00Pounds457460452458Low
2019-08-06 00:00:00Dollar358360357360Low
2019-08-06 00:00:00Euro400404400403Low
2019-08-05 00:00:00Pounds458462457461Low
2019-08-05 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2019-08-05 00:00:00Euro400405400405Low
2019-08-02 00:00:00Pounds458462458462Low
2019-08-02 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2019-08-02 00:00:00Euro400405400405Low
2019-08-01 00:00:00Pounds458462458462Low
2019-08-01 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2019-08-01 00:00:00Euro402405402405Low
2019-07-31 00:00:00Pounds458463458463Low
2019-07-31 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2019-07-31 00:00:00Euro403407403407Low
2019-07-30 00:00:00Pounds458463458463Low
2019-07-30 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2019-07-30 00:00:00Euro403407403407Low
2019-07-29 00:00:00Pounds458461458463Low
2019-07-29 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2019-07-29 00:00:00Euro402406403407Low
2019-07-26 00:00:00Pounds459463458461Low
2019-07-26 00:00:00Dollar358361358360Low
2019-07-26 00:00:00Euro403406401405Low
2019-07-25 00:00:00Pounds459463459463Low
2019-07-25 00:00:00Dollar358361358361Low
2019-07-25 00:00:00Euro403407403406Low
2019-07-24 00:00:00Pounds459463459463Low
2019-07-24 00:00:00Dollar358361358361Low
2019-07-24 00:00:00Euro404407403407Low
2019-07-23 00:00:00Pounds460464459463Low
2019-07-23 00:00:00Dollar359361358361Low
2019-07-23 00:00:00Euro406410404407Low
2019-07-22 00:00:00Pounds459463459463Low
2019-07-22 00:00:00Dollar358360359361Low
2019-07-22 00:00:00Euro406410406410Low
2019-07-19 00:00:00Pounds459463459463Low
2019-07-19 00:00:00Pounds358360358360Low
2019-07-19 00:00:00Pounds406410406410Low
2019-07-18 00:00:00Pounds458462459463Low
2019-07-18 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2019-07-18 00:00:00Euro403407406410Low
2019-07-17 00:00:00Pounds458462458462Low
2019-07-17 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2019-07-17 00:00:00Euro403407403407Low
2019-07-16 00:00:00Pounds460463458462Low
2019-07-16 00:00:00Dollar359361358360Low
2019-07-16 00:00:00Euro405408403407Low
2019-07-13 00:00:00Pounds460464460463Low
2019-07-13 00:00:00Dollar359361359361Low
2019-07-13 00:00:00Euro405410405408Low
2019-07-12 00:00:00Pounds458463460464Low
2019-07-12 00:00:00Dollar359361359361Low
2019-07-12 00:00:00Euro404407405410Low
2019-07-11 00:00:00Pounds458463458462Low
2019-07-11 00:00:00Dollar359362359361Low
2019-07-11 00:00:00Euro402407405410Low
2019-07-10 00:00:00Pounds458463458463Low
2019-07-10 00:00:00Dollar359361358361Low
2019-07-10 00:00:00Euro401406402405Low
2019-07-09 00:00:00Pounds458465457465Low
2019-07-09 00:00:00Dollar359362359362Low
2019-07-09 00:00:00Euro401405402405Low
2019-07-08 00:00:00Pounds458463460465Low
2019-07-08 00:00:00Dollar359362359362Low
2019-07-08 00:00:00Euro401405401405Low
2019-07-05 00:00:00Pounds458463458463Low
2019-07-05 00:00:00Dollar359362359362Low
2019-07-05 00:00:00Euro401405401405Low
2019-07-04 00:00:00Pounds458463458463Low
2019-07-04 00:00:00Dollar359362359362Low
2019-07-04 00:00:00Euro401405400405Low
2019-07-03 00:00:00Pounds458464458463Low
2019-07-03 00:00:00Dollar359361359362Low
2019-07-03 00:00:00Euro401405401405Low
2019-07-02 00:00:00Pounds458462458463Low
2019-07-02 00:00:00Dollar359361359361Low
2019-07-02 00:00:00Euro398402400404Low
2019-07-01 00:00:00Pounds458462458462Low
2019-07-01 00:00:00Dollar358360359361Low
2019-07-01 00:00:00Euro400403398403Low
2019-06-28 00:00:00Pounds457460457462Low
2019-06-28 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2019-06-28 00:00:00Euro398402400403Low
2019-06-27 00:00:00Pounds458462458462Low
2019-06-27 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2019-06-27 00:00:00Euro398402398402Low
2019-06-26 00:00:00Pounds458463458462Low
2019-06-26 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2019-06-26 00:00:00Euro398402400403Low
2019-06-25 00:00:00Pounds458464458464Low
2019-06-25 00:00:00Dollar358361358361Low
2019-06-25 00:00:00Euro400403398402Low
2019-06-24 00:00:00Pounds458464460465Low
2019-06-24 00:00:00Dollar358361359361Low
2019-06-24 00:00:00Euro398402398403Low
2019-06-21 00:00:00Pounds460465458464Low
2019-06-21 00:00:00Dollar358361358361Low
2019-06-21 00:00:00Euro398402398402Low
2019-06-20 00:00:00Pounds460465468462Low
2019-06-20 00:00:00Dollar358361358361Low
2019-06-20 00:00:00Euro398402400403Low
2019-06-19 00:00:00Pounds460465460465Low
2019-06-19 00:00:00Dollar358361358361Low
2019-06-19 00:00:00Euro398401398402Low
2019-06-18 00:00:00Pounds460465462465Low
2019-06-18 00:00:00Dollar359361358361Low
2019-06-18 00:00:00Euro400403400405Low
2019-06-17 00:00:00Pounds462467462468Low
2019-06-17 00:00:00Dollar358361358361Low
2019-06-17 00:00:00Euro400404400404Low
2019-06-14 00:00:00Pounds426467426467Low
2019-06-14 00:00:00Dollar358361358361Low
2019-06-14 00:00:00Euro400404400404Low
2019-06-13 00:00:00Pounds467471462467Low
2019-06-13 00:00:00Dollar358361358361Low
2019-06-13 00:00:00Euro400404400404Low
2019-06-12 00:00:00Pounds468471467471Low
2019-06-12 00:00:00Dollar358361358361Low
2019-06-12 00:00:00Euro400404400404Low
2019-06-11 00:00:00Pounds465470467471Low
2019-06-11 00:00:00Dollar358361359361Low
2019-06-11 00:00:00Euro400403399402Low
2019-06-10 00:00:00Pounds468472468472Low
2019-06-10 00:00:00Dollar358361358361Low
2019-06-10 00:00:00Euro404400400404Low
2019-06-07 00:00:00Pounds469473467471Low
2019-06-07 00:00:00Dollar358361358360Low
2019-06-07 00:00:00Euro400403398402Low
2019-06-06 00:00:00Pounds468472465470Low
2019-06-06 00:00:00Dollar358360358361Low
2019-06-06 00:00:00Euro398402403400Low
2019-06-03 00:00:00Pounds468472468472Low
2019-06-03 00:00:00Dollar358360358361Low
2019-06-03 00:00:00Euro398402398402Low
2019-05-31 00:00:00Pounds465470470474Low
2019-05-31 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2019-05-31 00:00:00Euro397402400403Low
2019-05-30 00:00:00Pounds470474470474Low
2019-05-30 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2019-05-30 00:00:00Euro400403400403Low
2019-05-28 00:00:00Pounds470474470474Low
2019-05-28 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2019-05-28 00:00:00Euro400403400403Low
2019-05-27 00:00:00Pounds470474470474Low
2019-05-27 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2019-05-27 00:00:00Euro400403400404Low
2019-05-24 00:00:00Pounds470474470474Low
2019-05-24 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2019-05-24 00:00:00Euro400405400405Low
2019-05-23 00:00:00Pounds470474472475Low
2019-05-23 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2019-05-23 00:00:00Euro400405400405Low
2019-05-22 00:00:00Pounds472475472475Low
2019-05-22 00:00:00Dollar358350358360Low
2019-05-22 00:00:00Euro400405400405Low
2019-05-21 00:00:00Pounds472475472473Low
2019-05-21 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2019-05-21 00:00:00Euro400405400405Low
2019-05-20 00:00:00Pounds472475472475Low
2019-05-20 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2019-05-20 00:00:00Euro400405400405Low
2019-05-17 00:00:00Pounds472475472475Low
2019-05-17 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2019-05-17 00:00:00Euro400405400404Low
2019-05-16 00:00:00Pounds472475472475Low
2019-05-16 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2018-05-16 00:00:00Euro400404400404Low
2019-05-15 00:00:00Pounds470475470475Low
2019-05-15 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2019-05-15 00:00:00Euro400404400404Low
2019-05-13 00:00:00Pounds470475470475Low
2019-05-13 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2019-05-13 00:00:00Euro400404400405Low
2019-05-10 00:00:00Pounds470475470475Low
2019-05-10 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2019-05-10 00:00:00Euro400405400405Low
2019-05-09 00:00:00Pounds470475470475Low
2019-05-09 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2019-05-09 00:00:00Euro400405400405Low
2019-04-29 00:00:00Pounds470475470475Low
2019-04-29 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2019-04-29 00:00:00Euro400405400405Low
2019-04-26 00:00:00Pounds470475470475Low
2019-04-26 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2019-04-26 00:00:00Euro400405400405Low
2019-04-25 00:00:00Pounds470475470475Low
2019-04-25 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2019-04-25 00:00:00Euro400405400405Low
2019-04-24 00:00:00Pounds470475472476Low
2019-04-24 00:00:00Dollar358360358360Low
2019-04-24 00:00:00Euro400405400405Low
2019-04-23 00:00:00Pounds474478472476Low
2019-04-23 00:00:00Dollar355360358360Low
2019-04-23 00:00:00Euro390402400405Low
2019-04-22 00:00:00Pounds472476472476Low
2019-04-22 00:00:00Dollar357360358360Low
2019-04-22 00:00:00Euro400405400405Low
2019-04-19 00:00:00Pounds467471470475Low
2019-04-19 00:00:00Dollar355360357360Low
2019-04-19 00:00:00Euro395400402406Low
2019-04-18 00:00:00Pounds470475470475Low
2019-04-18 00:00:00Dollar357360357360Low
2019-04-18 00:00:00Euro402406402406Low
2019-04-17 00:00:00Pounds470475470475Low
2019-04-17 00:00:00Dollar357360357360Low
2019-04-17 00:00:00Euro402406402406Low
2019-04-16 00:00:00Pounds465470470475Low
2019-04-16 00:00:00Dollar360365357360Low
2019-04-16 00:00:00Euro400405402405Low

Data is collated from various black market dealers on the mainland and island parts of Lagos State where forex is sold. The price quoted daily on this page represents the average price obtained by our Research Team. Our prices are a guide and could be slightly different from the price you get when you eventually decide to buy or sell. This is a daily tracker and updated close of business. See table below for parallel market exchange rate dating to 2019.

Adeyemi holds a PhD in Accounting Sciences. He has worked in the Educational Sector and as an Independent Consultant.

  1. emmanuel

    July 30, 2020 at 2:19 am

    I suspect the operators of Aboki FX deliberately manipulate the black market rate. You may need to watch closely.

    They steadily move their rates – most times, days ahead of the actual market rates, by playing on the knowledge that its site has become popular

    • Emmanuel

      December 19, 2020 at 1:43 pm

      Thanks for your effort at FX update. Please keep it up.

    • Chigozie

      December 23, 2020 at 8:10 pm

      Let it come down more

  2. Kachu O.

    October 2, 2020 at 5:41 pm

    Is black market a legal platform to access forex? Why is it quoted and referenced to even by the apex bank as if it’s recognized by the relevant laws of the land? If the parallel market is not a legal trading platform, the government should outlaw it immediately and save the naira and the economy from its disruptions and confusion.

  3. Dee

    November 9, 2020 at 4:30 pm

    How do my friend transfer money from Nigeria to UK now?

    Reply

Currencies

Naira falls to record low at NAFEX window as CBN adjusts exchange rate again

The Naira depreciated against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window on Thursday, closing at N410.25/$1.

Published

11 hours ago

on

January 4, 2021

By

Naira falls across forex markets as businesses resume after public holidays

Forex turnover rose by 43%, as the Naira’s exchange rate at the NAFEX window hit a record low, depreciating significantly against the dollar to close at N410.25/$1 during intra-day trading on Wednesday, December 30.

Also, the Naira remained stable against the dollar – closing at N470/$1 at the parallel market on Thursday, December 31, 2020 – as the CBN moves towards exchange rate unification with the devaluation of the naira at NAFEX market.

READ: Naira falls at black market as MMOs, PSPs are barred from receiving diaspora remittances

The Association of Bureau De Change Operators (ABCON) has appealed to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to make BDCs payout agents for diaspora remittances.

According to information from Abokifx – a prominent FX tracking website, at the black market where forex is traded unofficially, the Naira remained stable against the Dollar to close at N470/$1 on Thursday – the same rate that it exchanged for on Wednesday, December 30.

READ: Naira devaluation, FX scarcity caused increase in cost of goods – Nigerian Breweries

  • The local currency had strengthened by about 7.8% within one week in September at the black market, as the CBN introduced some measures targeted at exporters and importers.
  • This is to boost the supply of dollars in the foreign exchange market and reduce the high demand for forex by traders.
  • However, the gains appear to have been completely erased with the recent crash of the exchange rate.
  • The CBN has sold over $1 billion to BDCs since they resumed forex sales on Monday, September 7, 2020.
  • This was expected to inject more liquidity into the retail end of the foreign exchange market and discourage hoarding and speculation.
  • However, the exchange rate against the dollar has remained volatile after the initial gains made, following the CBN’s resumption of sales of dollars to the BDCs.
  • Despite the CBN’s intervention, the huge demand backlog by manufacturers and foreign investors still puts pressure and creates a volatile situation in the foreign exchange market.

READ: Naira devalues to N410.25/$1 at the official NAFEX Window

NAFEX

The Naira depreciated against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window on Thursday, closing at N410.25/$1.

  • This represents a N16.25 drop when compared to the N394/$1 that it exchanged for on Wednesday, December 30.
  • The opening indicative rate was N392.88 to a dollar on Thursday. This represents a 7 kobo gain when compared to the N392.95 that was recorded on Wednesday.
  • The N412.05 to a dollar was the highest rate during intra-day trading before, it still closed at N410.25 to a dollar. It also sold for as low as N385/$1 during intra-day trading.
  • Forex turnover: Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window increased by 43%  on Thursday, December 31, 2020.
  • According to the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ, forex turnover rose from $164.81 million on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, to $235.75 million on Thursday, December 31, 2020.
  • The CBN is still struggling to clear the backlog of foreign exchange demand, especially by foreign investors wishing to repatriate their funds.
  • The increase in dollar supply after last week’s drop reinforces the volatility of the foreign exchange market. The supply of dollars has been on a decline for months due to low oil prices and the absence of foreign capital inflow into the country.
  • The average daily forex sale for last week was about $169.93 million, which represents a huge increase from the $34.5 million that was recorded the previous week.
  • Total forex trading at the NAFEX window in the month of September was about $1.98 billion, compared to $843.97 million in August.
  • The exchange rate is still being affected by low oil prices, dollar scarcity, a backlog of forex demand, and a shaky economy that has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
  • Some members of MPC of the CBN had expressed serious concerns over the increasing demand pressure in the country’s foreign exchange market. This is an obligation of manufacturers to their foreign suppliers, which continues to increase in the face of dollar shortages.

READ: Naira strengthened at black market as external reserve loses $437 million in 2 weeks

Currencies

Nigeria’s forex devaluation timeline – 2020

Speculations started March 12 that the naira might be devalued. This is a timeline of every decision taken since the first devaluation.

Published

3 days ago

on

January 1, 2021

By

parallel market, Covid-19: N3.5 trillion disbursed as stimulus package for the Nigerian economy, CBN Vs NESG: Waving the white flag for the benefit of Nigerians, Exchange Rate Unification: CBN devalues official rate to N380/$1, Nigerian banks have written off N1.9 trillion impaired loans in past 4 years, CBN sandbox operations, Stirling Trust Company Limited, Key highlights of the October 2020 Business Expectations Survey Report, A Total of N3.5 trillion was disbursed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to several other interventions to reflate the economy - CBN, BOFIA 2020: Steps forward or backwards for Nigerian banks, Total credit to the economy rose to N19.54trillion – CBN Governor

Since the first quarter of the year, Nigeria has faced an exchange rate crisis triggered by the drop in oil prices. It started after two of the world’s largest oil producers, Saudi Arabia and Russia, disagreed on how to proceed concerning oil supply cuts, which triggered a price war that pushed oil prices to crash to as low as under zero dollars.

In March, the world fully became aware of the existential threat that was the Covid-19 pandemic, which has since affected millions of people globally and killed hundreds of thousands. These twin events have had a telling effect on Nigeria’s economy. As an economy highly dependent on crude, the oil price war meant Nigeria earned less from crude oil sales cascading to an even larger problem – Forex.

With oil prices down, pressure on Nigeria’s exchange rate grew, leading to speculations of a devaluation to reflect the true value of the naira. Thus began one of the most significant deluges of policy pronouncements and flip flops on the management of Nigeria’s foreign currency.

READ: Nigeria to post bigger contraction in Q3, as PMI deeps further

In this tracker, Nairametrics collates a timeline of all the forex-related policy decisions and denials that have occurred since March 2020. This timeline is updated regularly as new information becomes available.

GTBank 728 x 90

December 02, 2020

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued an update to its recent circular on the management of remittances from diaspora Nigerians. In a circular posted on its website, the apex bank instructed banks to transfer all diaspora remittances to the domiciliary accounts of the beneficiaries or pay the customers in foreign currency.

On payment of foreign transfers, it also clarified that the choice of how the money should be paid, whether transfer or dollar cash withdrawal, was left to the beneficiary of the remittance.

The circular also instructed the IMTOs to ensure the foreign currency was deposited into their corresponding deposit money bank accounts. It also confirmed banks were to pay the dollars to the beneficiaries either via transfers to domiciliary accounts or in cash.

November 30, 2020

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced the amendment of procedures for receipt of diaspora remittances in an apparent and frantic attempt to improve liquidity in the forex market and reduce the disparity between the black market and official I&E window.

The disclosure was made in a circular issued by the CBN on Monday, November 30, 2020, to all authorized dealers and the general public, and signed by its Director for Trade and Exchange Department, Dr O.S. Nnaji.

In the new amended procedure, CBN stated that beneficiaries of Diaspora Remittances through International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) would thenceforth receive such inflows in foreign currency (US Dollars) through the designated bank of their choice.

November 18, 2020

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in a new circular, clarified its position on the removal of third parties from buying of foreign exchange routed through Form M, letters of credit, and other forms of payment

While reiterating its earlier directive that destination payment for all forms M, letters of credit, and other forms of payment should be made directly to the ‘Ultimate Supplier of Products,’ it gave conditions that must be met by importers if they chose to use a buying company other than the primary manufacturer.

That was disclosed in a circular with Reference number TED/FEM/FPC/GEN/01/009, which was issued by the CBN to all authorized dealers and the general public on November 18, 2020, and signed by its Director for Trade and Exchange, Dr. O. S. Nnaji. The circular was a follow up to one earlier issued by the apex bank on the same subject matter in August 2020.

November 17, 2020

The Federal Government announced plans to make foreign exchange available to petroleum product marketers, in order to make the importation of petrol into the country competitive, reduce the rising cost of the product, and stop the overdependence on the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for its importation.

The disclosure was made by the National President of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Chinedu Okonkwo, after the oil marketers had met with officials of the Federal Ministry of Finance on the need to make the foreign exchange available for petrol imports.

November 11, 2020

The naira remained stable against the dollar, closing at N465/$1 at the parallel market, as Bureau De Change operators got another round of dollar supply from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

November 03, 2020

The naira remained stable against the dollar, closing at N463/$1 at the parallel market on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, as BDCs got another round of dollar supply from CBN.

That was also as businesses that were shut down due to the outbreak of violence in Lagos and some parts of the country during the protests against the special anti-robbery unit (SARS) and police brutality by the Nigerian youths got back to full activity.

October 16, 2020

Banks limited foreign exchange transactions by both individuals and corporate organizations on the unofficial black market to curb speculation.

That was despite the continuation of the protest against the special anti-robbery unit (SARS) by the Nigerian youth which limited movement in major cities across the country, especially Lagos.

October 7, 2020

The CBN sold over $450 million to BDCs since the resumed forex sales on Monday, September 7, 2020. That was expected to inject more liquidity to the retail end of the foreign exchange market and discourage hoarding and speculation.

However, the exchange rate against the dollar failed to sustain the initial gains made, after the CBN announced plans to provide liquidity.

BDC operators urged the apex bank to reconsider the margin allowed for the currency traders, as it was inadequate to meet their expenses.

September 25, 2020

The CBN sold over $200 million to BDCs since the resumed forex sales on Monday, September 7, 2020. It was expected to inject more liquidity to the retail end of the foreign exchange market, and discourage hoarding and speculation.

However, the exchange rate against the dollar failed to sustain the initial gains made, after the CBN announced plans to provide liquidity.

BDC operators urged the apex bank to reconsider the margin allowed for the currency traders, as it was inadequate to meet their expenses.

September 12, 2020

The World Bank expressed reservations about the Foreign Exchange measures rolled out by the Central Bank of Nigeria. The multilateral bank urged the CBN to intensify its efforts towards easing the pressure on the country’s FX market.

That was disclosed by the World Bank’s country director, Shubham Chaudhuri, via email to an inquiry by Bloomberg.

Chaudhuri said, “stronger action and a clear commitment from the CBN would go a long way towards facilitating a stronger recovery, despite its recent resumption of dollar sales to the BDCs after a 5-month suspension.”

September 11,2020

The presidency explained why President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to stop making available, foreign exchange to importers of fertilizer and food item, despite criticisms from some FX analysts and stakeholders.

It revealed that the move by the president to suspend the allocation of foreign exchange for food and fertilizer imports was an action borne out of patriotism.

The disclosure was made by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, when he appeared as a guest, on Channels Television’s Sunrise Program, on Friday September 11, 2020.

September 6, 2020

A memo circulating online indicated that the Central Bank had instructed banks to Post-No-Debit on the accounts of 38 companies.

A Post-No-Debit (PND) is basically an instruction to banks not to allow any withdrawal or transfer from the bank account of account owners, essentially blocking the account from outflows. It is usually drastic a measure taken to allow for investigation and possible reclaiming of any illegal inflow into an account.

The CBN did not state why the accounts were flagged, but sources informed Nairametrics that it was due to suspicion of forex infractions.

September 3, 2020

Nigeria’s central bank pumped in $50 million into the FX market on Monday in a bid to test demand and supply and more importantly, the price of naira against the dollar.

$50 million was sold to foreign investors on the spot and forward market in what it termed a “test trade to gauge the level of dollar demand” in the market.

 

August 28, 2020

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) barred operators of Payment Service Banks (PSBs) from accepting foreign exchange deposits and to accept any closed scheme electronic value (airtime) as a form of deposit or payment.

This was disclosed by the apex bank in the reviewed guidelines for licensing and regulations of PSBs released on its website.

August 27, 2020

Nigeria’s Central Bank issued a circular authorizing and instructing dealers to sell forex to end users at N386/$1.

In a circular titled, “Weekly Exchange Rate for Disbursement of Proceeds of International Money Transfer Service Operations” the apex bank detailed the applicable exchange rate of proceeds of IMTOs for the period, August 31, 2020.

Get financial and economic data from Nairametrics on Nairalytics

August 26, 2020

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) vowed to go tough on exporters who were guilty of forex non-repatriation. It was part of the CBN’s ongoing efforts to resolve the prevalent forex crisis in the country by increasing forex liquidity.

To that end, the CBN directed banks to submit the names, addresses, and Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs) of all the exporters who had failed to repatriate their export proceeds. Necessary ‘action’ would be taken against such defaulters, the CBN said in a statement.

The statement further noted that the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, gave the directive on August 25, 2020, while virtually attending a Bankers’ Committee meeting.

READ: CBN says 22 banks to restructure over 35,000 loans due to COVID-19

August 24, 2020

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued a circular removing buying agents/companies or any third party from accessing its SMIS forex window through FORM M forex purchases.

In a circular dated August 24, 2020, the apex bank instructed that “Authorized Dealers are herby directed to desist from the opening of Form M whose payment is routed through a buying company/agent or any other third parties” effectively eliminating third parties or middlemen from transacting in forex deals in its official SMIS window.”

READ: What Nigeria may have bargained for with Emefiele’s reappointment

August 6th, 2020

Information on the website of the CBN revealed the apex bank had adjusted the official exchange rate to N380/$1 from N360.1/$1. The adjustment occurred on Thursday, August 6th, 2020.

It suggested the CBN might have unified the exchange rate in line with the promise made by the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

July 13, 2020

CBN restricted access for the importation of maize through the official CBN forex window.

It hinged its decision on the need ‘to increase local production, stimulate a rapid economic recovery, safeguard rural livelihoods and increase jobs which were lost as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.’

July 3, 2020

CBN reportedly instructed bidders at its Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS) to increase their bidding price to N380/$1 floor. The SMIS is the market where importers bid for forex using Letters of Credit and Forms M.

The apex bank allegedly informed banks that they would only accept bids from N380/$1 and above, and no longer N360/$1 meaning those who bid lower will not get any forex allocation.

Transaction success in this market is based on bids with those who bid higher than the floor as they are often in an advantageous position to secure forex.

June 23, 2020

The Governor of the Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele, confirmed that the CBN would continue to pursue unification around its Nafex rate. The NAFEX rate is the forex window where Investors and Exporters transact dollars on market-determined prices. The CBN Governor said this at an Investors Conference with the Federal Government of Nigeria by CitiBank.

May 21, 2020

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, warned businesses and individuals against patronizing the parallel market, popularly called the black market.

He warned them to stop using black markets for foreign currency exchange, following the liquidity crisis triggered by low oil prices and a shortage of dollars.

READ: Exchange rate depreciates at NAFEX window as forex liquidity drops further by 57%

May 19, 2020

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in its quest to stabilize Naira injected funds to the currency market through the Wholesale Secondary Market Interventions.

The auction was earlier put on hold by the CBN due to the COVID-19 pandemic and dwindling foreign exchange reserves standing at less than $34 billion.

READ: Zenith Bank’s Profit After Tax in H1,2020 rises by 16.8% to N103.8 billion

May 18, 2020

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) tasked industrial conglomerates operating in the country to support efforts of the government to grow the nation’s economy and return it to its green days.

The CBN boss warned that the apex bank would not support the importation of items that could be produced in Nigeria. According to him, the bank could not spend its foreign exchange reserves on what would not boost the economy and generate jobs for Nigerians.

May 10, 2020

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) assured foreign investors that repatriating their funds from the country was secured, despite forex related revenue shortages due to the drop from the sale of crude oil globally.

In the statement, CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele explained that the apex bank had put in place policies to ensure an orderly exit for those that might be interested in doing so and also urged investors to be patient as such repatriations were processed, owing to the Bank’s policy of orderly exit of investments.

April 29, 2020

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) resumed sales of dollars to SMEs that needed foreign exchange for essential imports, as well as Nigerian students in foreign schools who needed to pay their school fees.

According to a brief statement that was signed by the CBN’s Director of Corporate Communications, Isaac Okoroafor, the apex bank provided over $100 million per week for the two categories of dollar consumers mentioned above.

READ: Covid-19: Timeline of every pronouncement made by Nigeria to support the economy

April 27, 2020

CBN adjusted the exchange rate for import duty payment from N326/$ to N361/$.

With that development, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) was directed to effect an increase in duty payable on cargoes imported through the ports.

March 27, 2020

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in a note issued to Bureau De Change operators (BDCs) in the country, suspended the sales of foreign currency for two weeks.

However, it did not affect dollar transactions in the Investors & Exporters (I&E) window. Thus, portfolio investors, as well as businesses that still required FX for foreign transactions settlement, could access the I&E window.

March 24, 2020

The CBN announced it was collaborating with the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) to uncover speculation and would charge such dealers for economic sabotage. The bank added that market fundamentals did not support devaluation.

March 22, 2020

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) halted the sale of dollars to the Nigerian National Petroleum Commission (NNPC) by oil companies, including International Oil Companies (IOCs) that operated within the shores of the country.

The apex bank explained that the move to stop the sale of dollars was in line with its commitment to improving foreign exchange supply to the economy as the impact of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic bit harder on the economy.

READ: Nigeria, only oil producing nation that does not benefit from price increase – Sanusi

March 20, 2020

Central Bank of Nigeria devalued its official exchange rate from N307/$1 to N360/$1. The apex bank reflected this change on its website, signaling a confirmation.

March 10, 2020

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) fined Bureau De Change (BDC) operators over various infractions in the foreign exchange market.

Over 100 BDC operators were fined N5 million each for various infractions in the foreign exchange market.

READ: Report accuses World Bank of ‘toying’ with Nigeria over $1.5 billion loan

March 12, 2020

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) debunked speculations making the rounds which suggested that the naira was finally about to be devalued.

According to a statement, the apex bank blamed “unscrupulous players in the foreign exchange market” for spreading the rumour.

Continue Reading

Currencies

Updated: Naira devalues to N410.25/$1 at the official NAFEX Window

The exchange rate at the Investors’ and Exporters window depreciated to N410.25 on the last day of the year.

Published

4 days ago

on

December 31, 2020

By

Naira stabilizes at black market as CBN continues its intervention in forex market

The exchange rate between the naira and dollar depreciated to N410.25/$1 at the official NAFEX window on December 31st, 2020 ending a tumultuous year for the currency market.

At N410.25/$1, the exchange rate officially depreciated by 11.8% for 2020 at the official NAFEX  window of the FMDQOTC where forex is traded by investors and exporters. In line with accounting standards, companies across Nigeria who have dollars in their bank accounts will convert their balances to naira using N410.25/$1.

Another Devaluation

Nairametrics first reported earlier in the day that the exchange rate may have been devalued to N410/$1 at the official I&E Window when trades crossed above N410 in mid-day trading, signifying a possible devaluation of the naira.

READ: Over 1 million people took loans from banks below 20% interest rate in 1 year- CBN

  • The official exchange rate quoted on the website of the central bank remains at N379/$1 as of December 31st, 2020, and is yet to be updated. The FMDQOTC website however updated their closing rate to N410.25/$1 as at close of business December 31st, 2020.
  • The highest price on the day was N412.05 while forex turnover on the day was $235.75 million rose. Nigeria’s external reserve increases by $515 million in 12 days, rising from $34.841 billion as of 18 December 2020, to $35.356 billion as of 30 December 2020.
  • Information reaching Nairametrics suggests there was a surge in demand pressure during trading forcing authorities to allow trades to cross higher than N410/$1 and settling at this price by closing.
  • The exchange rate at the parallel market closed at N470/$1 for anyone selling marking a disparity of about N60 with the official rates.

READ: Ethereum market value of $83.8 billion is now bigger than Nigerian Stock Exchange

What happens in the new year

The central bank is yet to update its exchange rate figure on its website and did not issue any circular reflecting any official adjustments for the exchange rate.

  • We also understand that the latest round of adjustment at the I&E window is temporary as the rates could fall back below N400/$1.
  • The latest devaluation is likely to trigger another round of uncertainty for the currency market that has remained disconnected from the reality in the parallel market.
  • With the exchange rate disparity at N60, we believe another round of devaluation could be in the offing with our analyst estimates placing at between N430-N440/$1.
  • Already, foreign currency wire transfers (which is not always captured by black market rates) in the millions of dollars exchange for as high as N480/$1
  • The World Bank has also compelled the CBN to unify the multiple exchange rates suggesting that rates at other windows will likely adjust closer to the NAFEX as early as next week (assuming this rate remains).

READ: Inflation rate, yet to factor in rise in higher electricity prices

Nigeria’s Devaluation Story

The central bank has now devalued the exchange rate at least three times this year at the official investors’ and exporters’ window as it strives to bridge the disparity between the official and parallel market rates.

  • The first devaluation occurred on March 20th when the exchange rate went from N307 to about N360 on the NAFEX market
  • The second occurred on August 6th when it went from N360 to N380 to the dollar respectively.
  • The I&E window has often recorded Naira devaluation ahead of the CBN official rate.
  • Nigeria maintains multiple exchange rate windows with rates that are marginally different.

 

 

Continue Reading
