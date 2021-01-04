Connect with us
Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update in Nigeria

On the 3rd of January 2021, 917 new confirmed cases and 9 deaths were recorded in Nigeria

Published

18 hours ago

on

The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 90,080 confirmed cases.

On the 3rd of January 2021, 917 new confirmed cases and 9 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 2,454 samples across the country.

To date, 90,080 cases have been confirmed, 75,044 cases have been discharged and 1,311 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 955,429 tests have been carried out as of January 2nd, 2021 compared to 952,975 tests a day earlier.

COVID-19 Case Updates- 3rd January 2021,

  • Total Number of Cases – 90,080
  • Total Number Discharged – 75,044
  • Total Deaths – 1,311
  • Total Tests Carried out – 955,429

According to the NCDC, the 917 new cases are reported from 17 states- FCT (222), Lagos (214), Kaduna (119), Plateau (92), Nasarawa (50), Oyo (41), Adamawa (33), Ondo (32), Abia (28), Ogun (19), Rivers (17), Kano (16), Yobe (14), Edo (8), Anambra (6), Ekiti (5) and Jigawa (1).

Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 31,321, followed by Abuja (12,083), Kaduna (5,447), Plateau (4,997),  Oyo (4,035), Rivers (3,572), Edo (2,888), Ogun (2,532), Kano (2,324), Delta (1,888), Ondo (1,843), Katsina (1,636), Kwara (1,414), Enugu (1,382),  Gombe (1,338), Ebonyi (1,097), Abia (1,028), Bauchi (1,020), Osun (1,019),  and Nasarawa (898).

Borno State has recorded 796 cases, Imo (766), Benue (532), Bayelsa (519),  Akwa Ibom (437), Adamawa (424), Niger (417), Ekiti (415), Jigawa (407),  Sokoto (380), Anambra (328), Taraba (217), Yobe (201), Kebbi (173), Cross River (169),  Zamfara (112), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Western diplomats warn of disease explosion, poor handling by government

Lock Down and Curfew

In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.

The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.

On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.

On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.

Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.

READ ALSO: Bill Gates says Trump’s WHO funding suspension is dangerous

Coronavirus

Fiscal actions of $11.7 trillion expended for COVID-19 pandemic and associated lockdowns – IMF

The IMF report shows that the sum of $11.7 trillion was expended in different fiscal interventions for the COVID 19 pandemic and the associated lockdowns.

Published

43 mins ago

on

January 4, 2021

By

Fiscal actions of $11.7 trillion expended for COVID-19 pandemic and associated lockdowns – IMF, WHO records highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases, Apple, Google launch COVID-19 exposure notifications in phones for contact tracing, Hydroxychloroquine, Oil and Gas companies revenues plummet by over N84 billion in 3 months, COVID-19, Coronavirus, access bank mourns staff

The Fiscal Monitor 2020 report released by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) shows that the sum of $11.7 trillion, or close to 12 percent of global GDP, was expended in fiscal actions and interventions relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and associated lockdowns.

According to the report, half of the fiscal actions consisted of additional spending or forgone revenue, including temporary tax cuts, while the other half is in form of liquidity support, including loans, guarantees, and capital injections by the public sector.

READ: IMF list unpopular policies CBN must reverse

According to the report…

  • This forceful response by governments has saved lives, supported vulnerable people and firms, and mitigated the fallout on economic activity. However, the consequences of the crisis for public finances, combined with the revenue loss from the output contraction, have been massive.
  • In 2020, government deficits are set to surge by an average of 9 percent of GDP and global public debt is projected to approach 100 percent of GDP, a record high.
  • The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted an unprecedented fiscal response worldwide to support health systems and provide lifelines to vulnerable households and firms. Fiscal measures announced as of September 11, 2020, are estimated at $11.7 trillion globally, or close to 12 percent of global GDP.
  • The size and composition of fiscal support has varied vastly by country reflecting in part countries’ available fiscal space. Advanced economies and large emerging markets account for the bulk of the global fiscal response.

READ: Nigeria allocates N3.12 trillion to service debt in 2021, as fiscal quagmire undermines ambitious recovery

GTBank 728 x 90

What you should know

  • The advanced and large emerging markets had a large chunk of the global fiscal response, as they were the first to be hit by the health crisis.
  • Also their central banks had the capacities to provide the required massive monetary stimulus to avoid crisis and as well their treasuries were able to finance the deficits at lower interest rates.
  • The fiscal response in low-income developing countries, which were later hit by the pandemic, was largely based on the available budget which was smaller because of the subsisting tighter financing constraints.
  • The debt build-ups in several countries added to global debt vulnerabilities that existed before the pandemic.
  • According to the report, 54 percent of low-income countries were deemed to be in debt distress or at high risk of debt distress as of September 2020, up from 51 percent at the end of 2019.

READ: IMF Loan to Nigeria Explained

Why this matter

The massive fiscal support undertaken since the start of the COVID-19 crisis has saved lives, livelihoods and impacted positively on the economy.

READ: IMF urges Nigeria to increase monetary reforms to boost balance of payments

No amount is too huge to be expended to save lives and several economies from imminent collapse or crisis by way of fiscal interventions. Several central banks implemented palliative measures aimed at ensuring the financial stability of their economies in light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown effects on businesses.

Coronation ads

READ: Nigeria needs structural and monetary policy reforms to unlock potential – IMF

Continue Reading

Business

Lagos says all schools below tertiary level remain closed indefinitely

The Lagos Government has stated that all public and private schools below tertiary school level will remain closed indefinitely.

Published

9 hours ago

on

January 4, 2021

By

Sanwo-Olu, COVID-19: Lagos ramps up measure to smash disease as it begins fumigation, Covid-19: Total lockdowm imminent as Lagos fears confirmed cases could hit 39,000, Hotels to remain shut in Lagos, as manufacturing and construction companies get conditional waivers, COVID-19 palliative: Sanwo-Olu concludes Homegrown School Feeding Programme

The Lagos State Government has announced that all public and private schools below tertiary school level in the State are to remain closed indefinitely due to the outbreak of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

This disclosure is contained in a statement which was issued by the Head of Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Education, Mr Kayode Abayomi, late on Sunday, January 3, 2020.

READ: Lagos removes 200 shanties at Opebi to maintain planning standard, restore order

Abayomi in the statement noted that the recent directive makes it mandatory that all schools earlier scheduled to resume on January 4, 2021, must remain closed until a new resumption date is announced.

The statement from Abayomi, partly reads, ‘’The Lagos State Government has announced that all public and private schools below the tertiary level in Lagos State remain closed indefinitely due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.’’

GTBank 728 x 90

READ: Lagos to replace all streetlights, deploys smart led lighting across the state

While informing that a new date will be communicated in due course, Abayomi urged parents and students to ensure strict adherence to guidelines issued by the government to prevent the spread of Covid-19 such as the wearing of face masks, physical distancing, washing of hands under running water and use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers.

READ: COVID-19: Lagos blames second wave on opening of economy, schools, others

What you should know

  • It can be recalled that the Lagos State Government, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, about 2 weeks ago, directed the indefinite shutdown of all public and private schools, as part of the state’s public health directives to prepare the state for the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
  • The governor also directed all public servants from grade level 14 and below, except emergency workers and first responders, to work from home for 2 weeks in the first instance.

READ: Lagos flags off 2020 internship programme, promises to pay N40,000 monthly to graduates  

Coronation ads

READ: LAGFERRY ferried over 200,000 passengers in 2020 – MD

Continue Reading

Coronavirus

COVID-19 vaccine: Africa to get 50 million doses from Pfizer and BionTech

Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE have offered to supply Africa with 50 million Covid-19 vaccines from March 2021.

Published

10 hours ago

on

January 4, 2021

By

UK Approves Covid-19 Vaccine made by Pfizer/BioNTech

Pharmaceutical companies, Pfizer and BioNTech will supply up to 50 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to Africa, starting from March 2021.

This was disclosed by South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa in a Bloomberg report on Sunday. The report also disclosed that the South African Presidency warned that Africa had very limited options available for vaccines.

READ: Africa to spend $9 billion on Covid-19 vaccine, access to supply is big problem

  • “We are working hard in South Africa and on the continent to protect our people against Covid-19,”  Ramaphosa said.

In a statement, Pfizer disclosed that it was implementing a scheme to send doses to developing nations and working with government to make it feasible, the company said it was “firmly committed to equitable access for Covid-19 vaccines.”

READ: AstraZeneca to supply two million doses of Covid-19 vaccine weekly from mid-January

GTBank 728 x 90
  • “We have allocated doses for supply to low- and lower-middle-income countries at a not-for-profit price and we are actively working with governments all around the world,” Pfizer added.

READ: COVID-19 has grown beyond second wave, now a Tsunami – Expert

Meanwhile, pharmaceutical company, Johnson and Johnson, plans to manufacture 300 million doses in South Africa. The South African President added that it was not sure if the vaccines would benefit Africa, as a separate deal would need to be negotiated.

READ: Covid-19: FG says the new UK strain is not yet in Nigeria

Ramaphosa said,

Coronation ads
  • “Johnson and Johnson has not clarified whether Africa will benefit from vaccines manufactured in South Africa. We still have to negotiate the price that is affordable to Africa.”

READ: COVID-19: Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine trial paused

What you should know 

  • Nairametrics reported in December 2020, that the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, stated that Nigeria was ready for its Covid-19 vaccination strategy, revealing that the FG planned to acquire vaccines valued at N400 billion.
  • Nigeria’s for Finance Minister and WTO DG hopeful, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala had also disclosed that negotiations were going on with Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers to get vaccines early enough to developing countries, including Nigeria, from January 2021.
  • The Federal Government said that the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 would focus on the procurement of vaccines in the first quarter of 2021.

READ: WHO issues first emergency use validation for a Covid-19 vaccine

 

Coronation ads
Continue Reading
