Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 3rd of January 2021, 917 new confirmed cases and 9 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 90,080 confirmed cases.
On the 3rd of January 2021, 917 new confirmed cases and 9 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 2,454 samples across the country.
To date, 90,080 cases have been confirmed, 75,044 cases have been discharged and 1,311 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 955,429 tests have been carried out as of January 2nd, 2021 compared to 952,975 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 3rd January 2021,
- Total Number of Cases – 90,080
- Total Number Discharged – 75,044
- Total Deaths – 1,311
- Total Tests Carried out – 955,429
According to the NCDC, the 917 new cases are reported from 17 states- FCT (222), Lagos (214), Kaduna (119), Plateau (92), Nasarawa (50), Oyo (41), Adamawa (33), Ondo (32), Abia (28), Ogun (19), Rivers (17), Kano (16), Yobe (14), Edo (8), Anambra (6), Ekiti (5) and Jigawa (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 31,321, followed by Abuja (12,083), Kaduna (5,447), Plateau (4,997), Oyo (4,035), Rivers (3,572), Edo (2,888), Ogun (2,532), Kano (2,324), Delta (1,888), Ondo (1,843), Katsina (1,636), Kwara (1,414), Enugu (1,382), Gombe (1,338), Ebonyi (1,097), Abia (1,028), Bauchi (1,020), Osun (1,019), and Nasarawa (898).
Borno State has recorded 796 cases, Imo (766), Benue (532), Bayelsa (519), Akwa Ibom (437), Adamawa (424), Niger (417), Ekiti (415), Jigawa (407), Sokoto (380), Anambra (328), Taraba (217), Yobe (201), Kebbi (173), Cross River (169), Zamfara (112), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: Western diplomats warn of disease explosion, poor handling by government
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
READ ALSO: Bill Gates says Trump’s WHO funding suspension is dangerous
55 Comments
Leave a Reply
Coronavirus
Fiscal actions of $11.7 trillion expended for COVID-19 pandemic and associated lockdowns – IMF
The IMF report shows that the sum of $11.7 trillion was expended in different fiscal interventions for the COVID 19 pandemic and the associated lockdowns.
The Fiscal Monitor 2020 report released by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) shows that the sum of $11.7 trillion, or close to 12 percent of global GDP, was expended in fiscal actions and interventions relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and associated lockdowns.
According to the report, half of the fiscal actions consisted of additional spending or forgone revenue, including temporary tax cuts, while the other half is in form of liquidity support, including loans, guarantees, and capital injections by the public sector.
READ: IMF list unpopular policies CBN must reverse
According to the report…
- This forceful response by governments has saved lives, supported vulnerable people and firms, and mitigated the fallout on economic activity. However, the consequences of the crisis for public finances, combined with the revenue loss from the output contraction, have been massive.
- In 2020, government deficits are set to surge by an average of 9 percent of GDP and global public debt is projected to approach 100 percent of GDP, a record high.
- The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted an unprecedented fiscal response worldwide to support health systems and provide lifelines to vulnerable households and firms. Fiscal measures announced as of September 11, 2020, are estimated at $11.7 trillion globally, or close to 12 percent of global GDP.
- The size and composition of fiscal support has varied vastly by country reflecting in part countries’ available fiscal space. Advanced economies and large emerging markets account for the bulk of the global fiscal response.
READ: Nigeria allocates N3.12 trillion to service debt in 2021, as fiscal quagmire undermines ambitious recovery
What you should know
- The advanced and large emerging markets had a large chunk of the global fiscal response, as they were the first to be hit by the health crisis.
- Also their central banks had the capacities to provide the required massive monetary stimulus to avoid crisis and as well their treasuries were able to finance the deficits at lower interest rates.
- The fiscal response in low-income developing countries, which were later hit by the pandemic, was largely based on the available budget which was smaller because of the subsisting tighter financing constraints.
- The debt build-ups in several countries added to global debt vulnerabilities that existed before the pandemic.
- According to the report, 54 percent of low-income countries were deemed to be in debt distress or at high risk of debt distress as of September 2020, up from 51 percent at the end of 2019.
READ: IMF Loan to Nigeria Explained
Why this matter
The massive fiscal support undertaken since the start of the COVID-19 crisis has saved lives, livelihoods and impacted positively on the economy.
READ: IMF urges Nigeria to increase monetary reforms to boost balance of payments
No amount is too huge to be expended to save lives and several economies from imminent collapse or crisis by way of fiscal interventions. Several central banks implemented palliative measures aimed at ensuring the financial stability of their economies in light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown effects on businesses.
READ: Nigeria needs structural and monetary policy reforms to unlock potential – IMF
Business
Lagos says all schools below tertiary level remain closed indefinitely
The Lagos Government has stated that all public and private schools below tertiary school level will remain closed indefinitely.
The Lagos State Government has announced that all public and private schools below tertiary school level in the State are to remain closed indefinitely due to the outbreak of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
This disclosure is contained in a statement which was issued by the Head of Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Education, Mr Kayode Abayomi, late on Sunday, January 3, 2020.
READ: Lagos removes 200 shanties at Opebi to maintain planning standard, restore order
Abayomi in the statement noted that the recent directive makes it mandatory that all schools earlier scheduled to resume on January 4, 2021, must remain closed until a new resumption date is announced.
The statement from Abayomi, partly reads, ‘’The Lagos State Government has announced that all public and private schools below the tertiary level in Lagos State remain closed indefinitely due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.’’
READ: Lagos to replace all streetlights, deploys smart led lighting across the state
While informing that a new date will be communicated in due course, Abayomi urged parents and students to ensure strict adherence to guidelines issued by the government to prevent the spread of Covid-19 such as the wearing of face masks, physical distancing, washing of hands under running water and use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers.
READ: COVID-19: Lagos blames second wave on opening of economy, schools, others
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the Lagos State Government, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, about 2 weeks ago, directed the indefinite shutdown of all public and private schools, as part of the state’s public health directives to prepare the state for the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
- The governor also directed all public servants from grade level 14 and below, except emergency workers and first responders, to work from home for 2 weeks in the first instance.
READ: Lagos flags off 2020 internship programme, promises to pay N40,000 monthly to graduates
READ: LAGFERRY ferried over 200,000 passengers in 2020 – MD
The Lagos State Government has announced that all public and private schools below tertiary level in Lagos State remain closed indefinitely due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.@jidesanwoolu @drobafemihamzat @lasgeducation @hc_education @gbenga_omo #LASG #Covid19LASG pic.twitter.com/4RNIGdznwg
— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) January 3, 2021
Coronavirus
COVID-19 vaccine: Africa to get 50 million doses from Pfizer and BionTech
Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE have offered to supply Africa with 50 million Covid-19 vaccines from March 2021.
Pharmaceutical companies, Pfizer and BioNTech will supply up to 50 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to Africa, starting from March 2021.
This was disclosed by South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa in a Bloomberg report on Sunday. The report also disclosed that the South African Presidency warned that Africa had very limited options available for vaccines.
READ: Africa to spend $9 billion on Covid-19 vaccine, access to supply is big problem
- “We are working hard in South Africa and on the continent to protect our people against Covid-19,” Ramaphosa said.
In a statement, Pfizer disclosed that it was implementing a scheme to send doses to developing nations and working with government to make it feasible, the company said it was “firmly committed to equitable access for Covid-19 vaccines.”
READ: AstraZeneca to supply two million doses of Covid-19 vaccine weekly from mid-January
- “We have allocated doses for supply to low- and lower-middle-income countries at a not-for-profit price and we are actively working with governments all around the world,” Pfizer added.
READ: COVID-19 has grown beyond second wave, now a Tsunami – Expert
Meanwhile, pharmaceutical company, Johnson and Johnson, plans to manufacture 300 million doses in South Africa. The South African President added that it was not sure if the vaccines would benefit Africa, as a separate deal would need to be negotiated.
READ: Covid-19: FG says the new UK strain is not yet in Nigeria
Ramaphosa said,
- “Johnson and Johnson has not clarified whether Africa will benefit from vaccines manufactured in South Africa. We still have to negotiate the price that is affordable to Africa.”
READ: COVID-19: Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine trial paused
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported in December 2020, that the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, stated that Nigeria was ready for its Covid-19 vaccination strategy, revealing that the FG planned to acquire vaccines valued at N400 billion.
- Nigeria’s for Finance Minister and WTO DG hopeful, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala had also disclosed that negotiations were going on with Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers to get vaccines early enough to developing countries, including Nigeria, from January 2021.
- The Federal Government said that the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 would focus on the procurement of vaccines in the first quarter of 2021.
READ: WHO issues first emergency use validation for a Covid-19 vaccine
Jamilu Ahmed jibril
April 26, 2020 at 9:04 am
May Allah bring an end to this calamities Ameen
Musbahu abdullahi nuhu
June 29, 2020 at 1:31 pm
May Allah show us an end of this dangerous disease
Rejoice oyekunle
November 29, 2020 at 9:07 am
May God help nigeria
Akughur Patrick
May 5, 2020 at 7:09 am
It will serve better if the federal government of Nigeria have giving out money to poor Nigerians to manage their lives indoor than to ease the covid 19 lockdown to increase the spread of the virus. This money in its distribution needs to be through bank accounts of the individuals to avoid exploitation of the poor by big and corrupt Nigerians
BlessedHeart
May 9, 2020 at 2:07 pm
May God help us over this deadly plaque
Anonymous
May 11, 2020 at 12:16 pm
Why is it that is only in Nigeria that the Corona virus is displayed in figure….it seems it is scam not even real
Jenny
May 12, 2020 at 6:38 am
Na so
Anonymous
May 24, 2020 at 12:19 pm
i wonder ooooooooooooooooo
Abubabaka dauda
June 19, 2020 at 12:05 am
Abubabaka funtua
Anonymous
June 28, 2020 at 1:26 pm
Yes oo it seems ur thinking wat am thinking
Lana Emmanuel
October 20, 2020 at 10:01 am
May God help Us
Anonymous
May 11, 2020 at 4:43 pm
There are know Corona virus cases in Nigeria is just to scamming Europe union to collected money for the of the citizen please Nigeria leaders stop scamming the European union because our family is dead for hungry because we the Nigeria citizens we are suffering /
Anonymous
May 15, 2020 at 9:35 am
There is no Corona virus in nigeria.its all propaganda by the FG
Liberty
May 19, 2020 at 7:23 am
The comments of the people are irritating may God have mercy on us, you need to thank God for being alive, truly there is corojack in Nigeria but God himself suppress coromadness for His people
aliyyahadenikeadewale
May 12, 2020 at 11:53 am
Allah will protect from this Covid-19 in this Ramadan and I pray to Allah to heal the world
Anonymous
May 18, 2020 at 4:08 am
God punish you Nigeria government
Anonymous
May 19, 2020 at 8:36 am
Amen Ya Allah
Anonymous
May 17, 2020 at 9:25 pm
Nigeria government stop the lie no Corona virus in Nigeria
Musa
May 18, 2020 at 4:17 am
Why Nigeria federal government are very wicked
David
May 18, 2020 at 8:48 am
Sounds annoying, look at the childish preventive measures provided by the screwed up government body. It makes me sick 🙄. If corona virus is actually in Nigeria then half of the population is gone, because the preventive measures is just formalities. If face mask could prevent corona virus then the doctors treating covid-19 patients would never be infected because they cover all their body. It’s time for NCDC to make money and gamble with people life. Crap government system.
Anonymous
June 28, 2020 at 2:48 am
Why is it only Lagos number increase massively much more then other populated town like Kano, Port and others. Why Lagos always?
Anonymous
May 19, 2020 at 6:08 am
What measures are putting in place to address this spread? What am seeing here is more of a sport reporter telling the fans who is topping the league.
Fact, there are covid 19 infected people but the actual number………???
Anonymos
May 19, 2020 at 10:54 am
Money should be disturbed through bank account,and who ever gave this ncdc our number should also give them our account number
Anonymous
May 19, 2020 at 4:34 pm
Gov yahyah Bello have spoken the truth over coronavirus in Nigeria. All is scam .I just dey pass by ni oo
Emiko
June 16, 2020 at 12:46 pm
I believe Kogi State represents the face of Coronavirus in Nigeria. Period
Anonymous
May 22, 2020 at 5:43 pm
Scam
Anonymous
May 29, 2020 at 5:28 am
Nigeria leaders una useless Sha abi ?
Anonymous
May 29, 2020 at 11:27 am
All this fakes opdates,idiot all
Annie Mouse
May 31, 2020 at 1:43 pm
Absolute twaddle – there are 500 new cases in Bonny alone. People are dying and the mortuary full. This is an International emergency and the State and National government are just sweeping it under the carpet.
Vin Ejikeme
June 8, 2020 at 2:49 am
Mumu people
Anonymous
June 9, 2020 at 4:16 pm
God will seek your protection
Michael
June 11, 2020 at 1:57 pm
God help us all
Emiko
June 16, 2020 at 12:49 pm
In my humble opinion, Kogi State is the ideal face of Coronavirus in Nigeria. Zero case. Not as if few people dont die there. But not because of some phantom disease
Johnson
June 22, 2020 at 8:42 pm
Ncdc is scamdemic behind this pandemic
Anonymous
June 25, 2020 at 5:37 am
When will this scam end. Oh God help us pass judgement on Nigeria politicians for feceivibg the citizens at all levels of governance.
Diamond
June 25, 2020 at 11:47 am
Please publish my email if u want to is better to die by something else than to die by hunger, they r doing all this because they r feeding well with their families. God will punish their generations
Anonymous
October 11, 2020 at 3:18 am
My lovely people there is no Corona virus in Nigeria believe me they are all scam
Anonymos
June 28, 2020 at 1:38 pm
Enough of this,our leaders re making money out of this leave us to hustle for our dailylives if we perish we perish
You people will always increase the number without showing the infected people ,I dont know if government thinks Nigerians re kids we
Anonymous
June 28, 2020 at 4:31 pm
Lagos government is not proactive about the covid19 rise every day or they don’t have ideas on what to do
Ladidi Ibrahim Baffa
July 6, 2020 at 6:20 am
May Allah forgive us, but only God can protect us.
Most of the Nigeria leaders didn’t have human feeling……
Dan Umeh
July 6, 2020 at 6:27 am
Does infrared thermometer confirm the status of a patient? How many persons are tested in a day and how long does it take for a result to come out. How many testing kits do we have in each state. It will be confusing the record to use infrared thermometer temperature record as a confirmed case of covid-19.
Aminu aliyu
August 16, 2020 at 1:45 am
I Aminu aliyu i need covid
Anonymous
September 3, 2020 at 7:43 am
Let god end this coronavirus ohh.so that thing will be all light and people will continue thier nomal life
mark
September 3, 2020 at 7:46 am
Let god end this coronavirus ohh.so that thing will be all light and people will continue thier nomal life.
Anonymous
September 16, 2020 at 12:37 am
How can we get access to the Nigerian COVID 19 dataset?
MICHAEL
October 20, 2020 at 12:43 pm
WHY ARE WILL IMPOSING COVID-19 ON OURSELIES,HOW DO WILL KNOW THE AMOUNT OF COVID-19 VICTIMS.DO WE HAVE ANY KIT TO DETECT COVID-19
Ternenge Ende
October 23, 2020 at 9:09 am
I think your figures for total COVID-19 deaths as at 22/10/2020 is not correctly written. I can read 1,1127 which may translate to eleven thousand, one hundred and twenty seven. You may wish to clear this factual error.
Ternenge Ende
October 25, 2020 at 3:12 am
Nairametrics is yet to effect corrections on the total number of deaths even after publishing a comment that drew their attention to the error. Do we have a moderator here at all?
MICHAEL
October 24, 2020 at 7:12 am
who told u nigeria have covid-19, liers
MICHAEL
October 24, 2020 at 7:16 am
fake report
Anonymous
October 27, 2020 at 7:50 am
Please stop lying to us,there’s no Corona virus anywhere,provide food for us to eat. Hunger is killing people.
Anonymous
October 30, 2020 at 10:42 am
You guys are mad with this stupid covid update.There is no covid anywhere stop deceiving yourselves
Anonymous
November 21, 2020 at 3:33 pm
Stop this lies corona virus is not in Nigeria even high fever is more dangerous than corona virus
Onwe Friday Paul
November 30, 2020 at 9:22 am
May God help us and Grant strength to NCDC
Tokini YOUNG-ARNEY
January 1, 2021 at 11:05 pm
Your latest figures don’t add up for Confirmed Cases.
86,576 on 30/Dec plus
1,031 new casas on 31/ Dec should be
87,607.
So something must be missing there. Please check and confirm or correct your records.