COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 86,576 confirmed cases.
On the 30th of December 2020, 1,016 new confirmed cases and 11 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 908 samples across the country.
To date, 86,576 cases have been confirmed, 73,322 cases have been discharged and 1,278 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 938,602 tests have been carried out as of December 30th, 2020 compared to 937,712 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 30th December 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 86,576
- Total Number Discharged – 73,322
- Total Deaths – 1,278
- Total Tests Carried out – 938,602
According to the NCDC, the 1,016 new cases were reported from 21 states- Lagos (434), FCT (155), Plateau (94), Kaduna (56), Rivers (56), Oyo (30), Nasarawa (27), Zamfara (25), Abia (22), Enugu (18), Kano (18), Bayelsa (15), Edo (14), Ogun (11), Borno (10), Ebonyi (8), Jigawa (7), Anambra (4), Delta (3), Niger (3), Akwa Ibom (3) and Osun (3).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 29,618, followed by Abuja (11,588), Kaduna (5,127), Plateau (4,849), Oyo (3,939), Rivers (3,459), Edo (2,866), Ogun (2,468), Kano (2,234), Delta (1,882), Ondo (1,807), Katsina (1,618), Kwara (1,414), Enugu (1,400), Gombe (1,272), Ebonyi (1,105), Osun (1,008), Abia (1,005), Bauchi (978), and Borno (806).
Nasarawa State has recorded 765 cases, Imo (748), Bayelsa (534), Benue (532), Akwa Ibom (437), Niger (413), Ekiti (410), Jigawa (403), Adamawa (391), Sokoto (331), Anambra (312), Taraba (211), Yobe (187), Kebbi (173), Cross River (169), Zamfara (112), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
Update: Osun shifts curfew to 1am, allows cross-over with strict warnings
The government relaxed its directive prohibiting religious gatherings during new year’s eve, as it shifted the curfew from 12 am to 1 pm.
The Osun State Government has relaxed its directive prohibiting religious gatherings during new year’s eve, as it shifted the curfew from 12 am to 1 pm.
This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Information, Funke Egbemode, in a statement shared via the state’s Twitter handle on Wednesday. She said that the government insisted that no one should be on the streets by 1am.
According to Egbemode, the state government had decided to allow cross-over gatherings, being sensitive to the mood of the season.
She said, “But any organisation holding cross over service must note that they are expected to close the service early and everyone must be off the streets by 1am.
“Security operatives have been given the directive to enforce this guideline. Religious bodies and citizens are therefore advised to comply because we do not want anyone to spend the first day of the year in police custody.
“Also, the leadership of religious bodies must ensure strict adherence to safety protocols, which include accommodating only 50 percent capacity of their normal attendance, ensuring social distancing, use of nose mask or face fields by participants.”
Covid-19: Osun gives fresh directives on Crossover Service
In a Statement signed by the Commissioner for Information & Civic Orientation; Mrs Funke Egbemode, said its sensitivity to the mood of the season has necessitated a review of its earlier position.
— Government of Osun (@StateofOsun) December 29, 2020
What you need to know
The state government had earlier directed that there should be no cross-over services under any guise, as part of its measures at curbing the spread of coronavirus.
Update: Oyo State lifts curfew, okays cross-over services
Governor Makinde has asked religious organisations to conduct cross-over services on December 31, 2020, as he lifts the 12 am to 4 am curfew.
The Oyo State Government has permitted religious organisations to conduct their cross-over services on December 31, 2020, as it lifted the 12 am to 4 am curfew earlier imposed on states by the Federal Government.
This was disclosed by Taiwo Adisa, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde via a statement shared on the State’s Twitter handle on Wednesday.
He stated, “Following a review of the pronouncement of the Technical Team of the Task Force on COVID-19 in Oyo State on 29th December 2020, His Excellency, the Executive Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, FNSE, has magnanimously directed that the 12 midnight to 4 a.m. curfew be lifted.
“The governor has also warned citizens and residents of Oyo State to ensure strict compliance with the guidelines, protocols and advisories as laid down by the OYO State COVID-19 Task Force aimed at limiting the transmission of the disease in our communities.
“Secondly, he has directed that enforcement of these guidelines and protocols in accordance with the law will be applied as appropriate, enjoining individuals and organizations to comply and by so doing ensure that we all spread the joy of this season and not the virus.”
Yuletide: Oyo to permit crossover nights under strict COVID-19 protocols- Makinde
…says Task Force officials to enforce protocols, guidelines
…worship, event centres to utilise 50 per cent capacity
…violators of guidelines, advisories'll face penalties pic.twitter.com/IQq0Y8nK25
— Oyo State Govt (@oyostategovt) December 30, 2020
What you should know
On Tuesday, the State Government had called on the State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to adhere strictly to the existing 12 AM to 4:00 AM curfew imposed by the Federal Government by concluding cross-over services in churches earlier, rather than the traditional midnight services held on every 31st of December.
The government further announced a ban on the organisation of street carnivals in its effort at curtailing the spread of COVID-19 which has claimed not less than 50 lives in the State.
The Coordinator of the Oyo State Task Force on COVID-19, Prof. Temitope Alonge, gave the hint during a press briefing, on Tuesday, to update the public on the latest developments regarding the global pandemic in the State.
Covid-19: Wuhan virus cases may be 10 times more than initially reported
Researchers claim the number of coronavirus infections in the Chinese city of Wuhan could have been 10 times more than official figures.
The number of coronavirus infections in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the disease was first discovered, may have been more than 10 times what the official figures showed, according to a study by researchers.
According to a report from AFP News Agency, this disclosure is contained in a report by the Chinese Centre for Disease Control (CDC), which suggested that about 4.4% of the Wuhan’s 11 million residents had developed antibodies against the virus causing Covid-19 by April.
This comes to around 480,000 infections in Wuhan by April, which is almost 10 times the official tally to date of 50,000 cases in the city.
This study is coming ahead of next month’s visit by a team of international scientists to Wuhan to investigate the origins of the virus and follows months of negotiations with the Chinese government, who had been reluctant to agree to an independent inquiry.
China does not include asymptomatic cases in its official tally, which could also explain the discrepancy between the total confirmed cases and the actual number infected.
What some experts are saying
A senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations, Huang Yanzhong, said that:
“The discrepancy revealed by the CDC’s data may point to potential underreporting due to the chaos in late January and early February when a large number of people were not tested or were not tested accurately for Covid-19.’’
Qin Ying, a serological expert from the CDC, said on Wednesday that disparities in data were not unique to China.
- “Several countries have already published similar serological surveys and… in most instances the number of people with antibodies against the coronavirus was several times higher than the confirmed case count. So this kind of disparity is a widespread phenomenon.“
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the coronavirus pandemic, which had killed over 1.7 million people globally was first detected in the city of Wuhan, in China.
- China has been faced with a lot of criticisms, both locally and internationally, over its initial handling of the virus, which includes failure to report any of the cases for days in early January and even attempts to silence whistle-blowers.
- However, despite being initially the epicentre of the pandemic, China has largely been able to successfully contain the spread of the virus at home, and was the only major economy to report positive economic growth this year as restrictions on businesses and internal travel were lifted.
- The total number of confirmed cases in China stands at 87,027 with 4,634 deaths, according to data from the National Health Commission on Wednesday.
